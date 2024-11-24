Lovable Visits Danny White, Lori Loughlin, Sally Struthers, And Peter Cullens Ma, Dad, Aunt Kathleen And Dub Watch Tia Bills Practice Kevin Wonders Category Pages John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Key Of F Major (2024)

Greetings! Kermit The Frog Here, And Today I'd Like To Tell You A Little Bit About The Color Green. Do You Know What's Green?

(Music Playing)

Well, I Am For One Thing. You See, Frogs Are Green, And I'm A Frog. And That Means I'm Green, You See?

Boys And Girls, Moms And Dads, Grandmas And Grandpas, Aunts And Uncles. Oh, I'm So Glad You're Here. Are You Ready To Have A Great Time Today? Great. Here In Your Excitement Makes Me Feel So Special. And You Know What? You're Special, Too. Everyone Is Special, Each One In His Or Her Own Way. I'm Going To Sing A Song To You About How Special You Are.

Singing Is So Much Fun. And Learning Is Too. You Know, Boys And Girls All Over The World Are Learning The ABC Song In Lots Of Different Languages. I Have Friends Who Can Sing The ABC Song In Hebrew, And In French. And Guess What. Those Friends Are In The Audience: Today. Come On Up Here, Kids. Oh, This Is Gonna Be So Much Fun. It's Gonna Be Just Like A Trip Around The World. I Think Everybody's Ready. Okay, Let's All Hold Hands And Sing The English ABCs Together. Everybody Ready? I Think You're Super. Are You Ready To Do The Hebrew ABC Song? Okay. You Lead The Way. Great Singing, Kids. Now I Think It's Time For The French Version. Everybody Sing Real Loud Now. Oh, That Was Fun. Okay! Everybody Did A Terrific Job. Ho Ho Ho Boy. Ho Ho. Thank You For Coming Up And Helping Us. You Were Very Good. Bye-Bye. So Long. Bye-Bye. We'll See You Later. Ho Ho Ho. Boy, Weren't They Great?

That Was Some Firetruck. Now The Next Song Is About Pufferbellies. A Pufferbelly Is A Big Old Train With A Steam Engine. Now For This Song, I'll Sing A Line, And You'll Be My Echo. So Sing What I Sing And Do What I Do. Ho Ho. Ho Ho. Come On, Everybody, Join In. Ho Ho Ho Ho. Wait A Minute. I Think I Hear A Train Coming Now. It's A Big Old Pufferbelly. With Steam Coming Out. Okay. Now Let's Sing It Altogether! Come On! Off We Go. See You Later.

Thanks For Marching With Me, Everybody. This Concert Has Been The Most Fun A Dinosaur Could Ever Have. But It's Time For Us To Go Now. You Know, When A Dinosaur Has Friends Like You, It's Like Having A Great Big Family. That Makes Me Feel Welcome Wherever I Go. We Have To Go Wherever Kids Are Using Their Imaginations. Remember, If You Wish Real Hard, I'll Be There. Let's All Hold Hands Now And Sing I Love You. It's My Very Favorite Song.

Oh, Hello! Welcome To Our Learning Theater. My Friends And I Are Going On A Learning Adventure Today. Oh, That Was Fun! Let's Go On Another Adventure. To Start With The Shape Adventure, Press Piglet's Button. For The Numbers Adventure, Press Tigger's Button. For The Eyes Ears And Nose Adventure, Press Kanga's Button. For The ABC Adventure, Press Owl's Button. For The Opposites Adventure, Press My Button.

Come On, Everybody. Let's Do A Dance In Central Park New York.

I Just Love To March. It's So Much Fun.

Barney, I Have Another Fun Song That Everyone Knows. Let's Do Pop Goes The Weasel.

Great Idea, Derek. Now For This Song, When You Hear The Word Pop, We Need Everyone To Clap Like This. And Pop! Okay? Let's Try It Again. And Pop! One More Time! And Pop! Very Good. I Think It's Time To Sing. Come On, Everybody. Don't Forget To Clap. Thanks For Helping Me, Derek.

How Many Of You Out There Love Our Country? I Like America, Too. Let's March In A Make-Believe Parade And Sing The Grand Old Flag For All Americans. Both Of Us Here At Home, And Those Who Are Far Away In Other Countries. Hey, Let's Do It Again, Kids. Come On.

Okay, Everybody Stand Up And Let's March With The Backyard Gang. Just Watch Them And Do What They Do. One More Time! Come On, Everybody, Keep Marching. That's Right.

Hi There. Face Here. And It's Time To Say Goodbye. So Here's My Very Very Short Goodbye Song.

(Clears Throat)

Bye-Bye, Goodbye

Bye-Bye, Goodbye

So Long, See You Later On Nick Jr.

Hi There. Face Here. Do You Know What My Favorite Thing About Taking A Bath Is? Here's A Hint. Bubbles! Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles. I Love Bubbles! Bubble Baths Make You Nice And Clean, And Make You Look Great. Don't Forget To Take Your Bath, And I'll See You Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Look. I'm Orange. Orange You Glad To Be Watching Nick Jr.? I Hope You Feel As Good As I Do, Cause I Feel Grape! Right Now, I Have To Make Like A Banana And Split! But I'll See You Again On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. This Is The Face I Make When I'm Happy. Hi There. This Is The Face I Make When I'm Really Really Happy. Yippee! But Right Now, I'm Making A Sad Face Because It's Time For Me To Say Goodbye, So Long, See You Later. Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Do You Know What Day Of The Week Today Is? It's Wednesday! And The Word Wednesday Begins With The Letter "W". Hey, Look! I Have A "W" For A Nose. Wow. That's Weird. I'll Be Right Back After These Messages, Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Hey, Look! There's 1 Potato. 1, 2 Potatoes. 1, 2, 3 Potatoes. 1, 2, 3, 4 Potatoes. 1 Potato, 2 Potatoes, 3 Potatoes, 4 Potatoes. Now It's Time For Another Visit From Countin' Carl! Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. I Am The Colors Of The Rainbow. Red. Orange. Yellow. Green. Blue. Indigo. And Violet. I Like All The Colors Of The Rainbow. Do You? Nick Jr. Will Be Right Back.

Hi There. Face Here. And I'm So Excited! Because A Parade Is About To Start. I Think I Hear It Coming Now.

(Firetruck Drives)

There's A Firetruck.

(Five Balloons Floating By: One Red Balloon, One Yellow Balloon, One Orange Balloon, One Purple Balloon, And One Green Balloon)

Ooh! Look At All The Pretty Balloons.

And Here Comes The Band!

(Frog On Tuba, Raccoon Conductor, And The Ant Playing Cymbals And Drums At The Same Time)

Hey, Look At What's Coming Now! It's Dancing Ice Cream Cones.

(Three Dancing Ice Cream Cones Dance Together One Pink Ice Cream Cone, One Purple Ice Cream Cone, And One Green Ice Cream Cone, Licks The Green Cone)

I Just Love Parades. Do You? Don't Go Away Because Nick Jr. Will Be Right Back.

(Licks The Green Ice Cream Cone)

You Told Me You Could Count. You Said There's Nothing To It. Well, If You're Also Good At Counting, Let Me Hear You Do It. Mercy, Is That The Best You Can Do? Come On, Let Me Hear You Count Again Now. Now, Let's Just Try It One Last Time. Are You Ready?

Do You Know How Many Five Is? Well, It's More Than 1, And It's More Than 2. It's Even More Than 3 Or 4. And Do You Know What I've Got Five Of? Well, I'll Tell You.

Same Life Jungle Full Animal Alphabet. Yeah. January 3, 1998. Along by now, D was the fantastic letter. That D word was that dolphin simply it. That wallaby probably came for W, for now fun to bounce with for a fun adventure. Possibly two more to go: Y still next, same as it did for a fantastic yak. Here also, final letter for the alphabet: Z for zebra. That did, they usually have stripes. Same as it did here, Q for quetzal, same as it did, another kind of bird. This tiny small R friend full fancy rat. Same as it did for an S animal, the other problem is for a fun serval. Plus also T animal was there: a tiger.

A, B, C, D

E, F, G

Yes, Sir, Yes Sir, Three Bags Full

Up Above The World So High

W, X

Y, And Z

Baa Baa Black Sheep, Have You Any Wool?

How I Wonder What You Are

Okay, Birdketeers. Are You Ready To Sing The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Now, The Birdketeer Way? Okay. Flap Those Wings, Birdketeers. And You Can Flap, Too. Keep Flapping And Sing.

Look For All These Dr. Seuss Videos From Random House. First, It's The Cat In The Hat Gets Grinched. The Cat In The Hat Wants To Spend A Quiet Day In The Countryside. But The Grinch Has Other Plans. Next, It's Off On An Unforgettable Adventure With Pontoffel Pock Where Are You, With Just Six Little Notes On His Magical Piano, And The Press Of A Button, He Can Go Anywhere. But It's Not Always Easy Traveling On A Flying Piano. Sometimes You Find Yourself In Places You Want To Be, And Sometimes You Find Yourself In Places You Don't Want To Be. Then, It's Grinch Night. It's An Eerie, Dreary, Feary Night. Josiah, Mariah, And Yukariah Know That An Evil Wind Is Blowing. And This Evil Wind Always Brings A Very Unwelcome Guest. Three Original Dr. Seuss Videos The Whole Family Will Love. Available Only From Random House Home Video.

Why Hello Friend. I'm Very Glad You're Here.

It Was Fine Fun Having You With Us. I Do Hope You'll Come Back Again. Sooner Than Later.

Like Most Grouches, I Hate Singing. But I'll Let You In On A Little Secret, There Are Three Songs I Actually Like. See If You Can Figure Out What. I Just Love The Part Where They Rolled Down The Hill. Oh, Oh. And Then There's The One About Little Miss Muffet. Isn't It Great The Way That Spider Came Down And Scared Her? And Now Here's My Personal Favorite. Yuck. Oh, That Mary. She's Very Contrary. That's Why I Like It.

Oh, Hello Kids. It Is I The Count. I Was Just Playing With My Pet Spider And Humming His Favorite Song. Maybe You Know It. It Goes Like This. My Little Pet Loved That Song So Much, I'm Going To Sing It Again. Only This Time, Why Don't You Sing It With Me. Here We Go. Let's See. My Little Friend Went Up The Spout Four Times Was Washed Down Two Times. Oh, You Want To Go Up Again? Okay! Let's Go! Marvelous Singing! I'll Be Sure To Call You The Next Time I Sing To My Pet.

Hi, Everyone. Big Bird Here. And I'm Ready To Teach You One Of My Favorite Songs. Listen. That Was Fun, Huh? Hey, I've Got A Great Idea. I'm Gonna Sing It Again, And Why Don't You Sing It With Me.

Bye-Bye Now. That Sure Was Fun. Yeah, Come Back Anytime, And Maybe I'll Show You My Bottlecap Collection.

Ha! Farewell For Now. I Will Count The Minutes Until I See You Again.

Boy, That Was A Great Visit. Come On Back Soon.

Hey, You Know What? That Was Fun.

Let's Play Again Soon.

Thanks For Coming To My Cave.

Bert And Ernie's Apartment Has Lots Of Great Things To Play With. The Shape-O-Matic Game Is One Of My Favorites.

Have Fun While You Visit Bert And Ernie. Say Hello For Me.

Big Bird Is The Nicest, Biggest Bird I Have Ever Met. He's Good At Rhyming, Too.

Big Bird Sure Knows How To Play. Speaking Of Playing, What Do You Want To Do Now?

Did You And Snuffy Play "Snuffy Says"? I Just Love That Game! Now What Do You Want To Do?

Bert And Ernie Say The Silliest Things.

Did You Have Fun With Bert And Ernie? I Just Love Visiting Them.

Have Fun. We'll Miss You. Don't Look At Me For Any Of That Gooey Stuff.

Have Fun. Fun Shmun.

Have Fun With Snuffy. He Always Makes Me Laugh. Heh.

Hey, Fireman Duck? Yeah, Miss Deb? Do You Think That Tomorrow Meowsic Will Play That Favorite The Alphabet Song From Sing Along? Don't Worry, Miss Deb. Once We Heard It, Just Sing Old MacDonald Probably From Show 4019.

Where Can You Find A Circle? In A Round Balloon. Where Can You Find A Square? In The Bees Up There. Where Can You Find A Diamond? In The Kite I See. Where Is Another Circle? Apples In The Tree. Now Find A Triangle And We're Through. One Last Shape For Me And You. These Are The Shapes In The Hundred Acre Wood.

Roo Dear, Why Don't You See What Shapes You Can Find?

Thanks For Popping By. We Hope You'll Come Back To Visit Soon.

The Opposite Of Hello Is Goodbye. And Goodbye Is What We Must Say Until Next Time.

Those Did. That Was Some Splendid Guessing. And I Guess We Shall See You Again Soon.

Yup. Please Come Back When You Can, And We Can Learn More Words In More Languages.

Let's Go Popping Balloons.

Let's Go Learn Something New With Owl.

Keys, Tomorrow, How About The Alphabet Song From Sing Along?

Play Another Tune, Folks. All Right. It's Not That Easy Bein' Green. No, Visit Luna Please.

From a Friday visit: Now I've Sung My ABCs which it did sing Old MacDonald then.

For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day: Very Nice, Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids. See, All Right. They've Sung Every Letter Together For Alphabet Song About 80 Times.

To that goose verse from Old MacDonald probably: And On That Farm, He Had A Goose. E-I-E-I-O. With A Honk Honk Here And A Honk Honk There. Here A Honk, There A Honk, Everywhere A Honk Honk. Old MacDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-I-O. Duckies, It's Time To Say Goodbye. Congratulations Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Goodbye For Now. See You Monday.

Bye, Totsfoot. See You Next Time, Miss Deb. Happy Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day, Guys.

I Don't Think The Ants Play John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet, Tiptie.

Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever!. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever!. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever!. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever!. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Friends At Play: Friends.

Nothing To Fear: Afraid.

Lost And Found: Lost.

The Senseless Detectives: Senses.

Halloween Bear: Halloween.

You Never Know: Surprise.

It's All About You: You.

Woodland House Wonderful: Clean.

I've Got Your Number: Numbers.

What's Mine Is Yours: Sharing.

Bear's Secret Cave: Discovery.

Smellorama: Smells.

I For-Got Rhythm!?: Rhythm.

Wait For Me: Wait.

Morning Glory: Morning.

That Healing Feeling: Doctor.

The Tutter Family Reunion: Family.

Bats Are People Too: Different.

Words, Words, Words: Words.

Let's Get Interactive: Interactive.

The Yard Sale: Charity.

The Best Thanksgiving Ever: Thanksgiving.

Read My Book: Books.

Go To Sleep: Sleep.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 1): Holidays.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 2): Traditions.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Give Things To You. You May Not Always Like When I Give You. That's All Right, Too. You Don't Have To Always Like What People Give To You. But It Gives Me A Good Feeling When I Think That You Like To Be With Me.

Now All That Kind Of Talk Gives Me A Good Feeling. And Think About Things Like That.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Have A Friend Like That, Too. Ella Jenkins Is A Very Special Person.

I'm Glad We've Been Able To Have These Times Together. Gives Me A Good Feeling.

You'll Find Them As You Grow. Many Ways To Say: 1, 4, 3.

So When You Say Goodbye, You Think About The Next Time You Will Be Together. And That Can Give You A Very Good Feeling.

In Fact, Maybe I Could Put It Like This, And Carry This To The Library In It. That Will Be Together Next Time. That Gives Me A Real Good Feeling.

You Know, As You Do That, I Hope You'll Remember How Very Proud I Am Of You, And How Glad I Am To Be Your Neighbor.

And Someday You May Be Able To Help Somebody Else. That's A Way It Works.

And Everybody Likes To Have Healthy Ways Of Expressing Those Feelings.

Everybody Needs Some Kind Of Care. Caring For People Helps Them Know That You Love Them. And Caring For Animals Helps Them Know That You Love Them, Too. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

That's Why I Want To Share So Much With You. We'll Do More Together Next Time. We Surely Will.

And When We Can Know It For Sure, It's Such A Good Feeling.

And Everything Ready For Our Next Visit Together.

Inside Is Where You Can Always Be Growing.

And Now Here I Am Really Doing It. It Helps To Play About Things. It Helps You To Know How It Really Feels.

Always Gives Me A Good Feeling To Know That We'll Be Back Together Again Next Time. The Next Time, We'll Be Able To Meet Wynton Marsalis The Wonderful Trumpeter. Basketball Today, Wynton Marsalis Next Time.

And What We're Seeing, And Hearing, And Thinking. Loving Is A Good Feeling.

A Birthday. That's A Good Feeling.

I Feel That When I With People That I Love. That I'm Really At Home, And What A Good Feeling That Is.

And That Can Give Us All A Good Feeling.

And We Can Make Mistakes And Still Have People Love Us. That Really Gives Me A Good Feeling.

Helping Other People And Letting Other People Help You Can Give You A Very Good Feeling.

That's All Part Of Trying, Of Not Being Afraid Of Making Mistakes. And As You Keep Trying, And You Do Better And Better, It Can Give You Such A Good Feeling!

It's Such A Good Feeling To Know That People Can Love Us, Even When We're Not Perfect.

Doesn't Give That A Beautiful Feeling Inside Yourself? I Know I Like It When People Say To Me I'm Glad You're The Way You Are.

This Is The One I Took Of You. At Wild Animal Park. May I Keep It? You Certainly May. A Nice Plo-Mento.

And I Wished And I Wished. I Didn't Have To Be Like All The Others. No, I Found Out It Was Okay. Okay, Just The Way I Was. And What A Good Feeling That Was, When I Came To Understand That. Yeah.

And I'm Much More Than A Slide Trombone. Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Such Things With You.

I'm Glad We've Been Able To Be With You For This Story Of Josephine The Short-neck Giraffe. Always Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Such Special Times With You.

It Always Gives Me A Good Feeling When I See People Growing And Learning Wonderful Things.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Good Things With You. Children Learn A Lot From Adults, And Adults Learn A Lot From Children. I'm Very Glad To Know Children In My Life.

I Think I'll Just Leave This Paper Chain Decoration Up For Our Next Visit. Oh. And We'll Have Plenty More To Think About, And Learn, And Do Then.

But Most Of All For The People I Know. It's Really People I Learn From. Men, And Women, And Children. You Know We're All Teachers. And We're All Learners. One Way Or Another. Just Realizing That Gives Me A Very Good Feeling. I'll Take This Down Next Time. It's A Cheerful Decoration. Like A Smile. And A Friend. Be Back. Bye-Bye.

And The More They Teach You And The More You Learn, The Better Feeling You Have About Yourself And The World We Live In.

I Like Being A Care Giver. Do You?

We'll Do More Things Next Time.

You Know, As I Come Back For One Day, I Usually Come Back The Next.

And Thinking About That Gives Me A Good Feeling.

That's Being A Care Giver. You See, You're Already A Care Giver, By Many Things That You Do.

Ooh Baby, Baby: Babies.

Raiders Of The Lost Cheese: Explore.

The Big Sleep: Bedtime.

Clever As A Bell: Communicate.

Good Times: Times.

You Learn Something New Every Day: Learning.

Back To Nature: Nature.

The Ojolympics: Sports.

The Great Pretender: Pretend.

It's All In Your Head: Remember.

Oops, My Mistake: Mistakes.

Bear's Birthday Bash: Giving.

Picture This: Pictures.

The Big Blue Housecall: Doctors.

Change Is In The Air: Change.

Look What I Made: Inventing.

If At First You Don't Succeed...: Practice.

All Weather Bear: Weather.

I Built That!: Building.

Tutter's Tiny Trip: Travel.

Dance Fever!: Dancing.

Afraid Not: Afraid.

I Gotta Be Me!: Confidence.

Buggin': Bugs.

Love Is All You Need: Love.

It's A Mystery To Me: Mystery.

As Different As Day And Night: Opposites.

Grandparents Just Want To Have Fun: Grandparents.

The Way I Feel Today: Feelings.

You Go, Ojo!: Girls.

Scientific Bear: Science.

Boys Will Be Boys: Boys.

I Was Just Thinking: Thinking.

Wish You Were Here: Missing.

And To All A Good Night: Night.

Call It A Day: Day.

We Did It Our Way: Cooperation.

What's The Story?: Stories.

When You've Got To Go!: Potty.

Frosty Returns. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Sung and narrated by Burl Ives. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Frosty The Snowman. Sung and narrated by Jimmy Durante. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Sung and narrated by Fred Astaire. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Little Drummer Boy. Sung by The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Steve Gets The Sniffles: Spoon, Bowl, Vegetables: Vegetable Soup.

What Does Blue Want To Build?: Flashlight, Sheet, Table: Tent.

Blue's Senses: Box, Light, Sound Note: Train.

What Experiment Does Blue Want To Try?: Water, Tape, Plastic Bottles: Cyclone Experiment.

What Does Blue Want To Make Out Of Recycled Things?: Paper Towel Roll, Tissue Box, Rubber Bands: Guitar.

What Was Blue's Dream About?: Leotard, Mat, Rolling: Gymnastics.

Blue's ABCs: Moon, Cow, Jump: Hey Diddle Diddle.

Math!: Ice Cubes, Cup, Lemons: Lemonade.

Blue's Birthday: Green, Tank, Shell: Turtle.

What Does Blue Want To Do With Her Picture?: Stamp, Envelope, Mailbox: Mail.

What Does Blue Want To Do On A Rainy Day?: Pot Lids, Drum, Marching Toy: Marching Band.

Blue's Surprise At Two O'Clock: Orange Juice, Popsicle Stick, Ice Cube Tray: Orange Juice Pops.

The Lost Episode!: Flowers, Grass, Tree: Outside.

Blue's Sad Day: Tower Of Blocks, Green Puppy, Fallen-Down Tower Of Blocks: Green Puppy Knocked Down Blue's Block Tower.

What Game Does Blue Want To Learn?: Numbers, Chalk, Shape: Hopscotch.

Nurture!: Bowl, Carrots, Turquoise: Feeding Turquoise.

What Did Blue See?: Sticks, Tree, Eggs: Bird's Nest.

Blue Is Frustrated: Sink, Water, Toothbrush: Blue Cannot Reach That Bathroom Toothbrush.

What Is Blue Trying To Do?: This, Pencil, Blue: Write Her Name.

Mechanics!: String, Wind, Diamond: Kite.

Snack Time: Cup, Straw, Cow: Milk.

What Time Is It For Blue?: Blanket, Book, Pillow: Nap Time.

Mailbox's Birthday: Tape Player, Tape Cassette, Chair: Musical Chairs.

Blue's Favorite Story: Bricks, Wolf, Pigs: Three Little Pigs.

What Does Blue Need?: Bubbles, Towel, Soap: Bath Time.

Blue's Favorite Song: Duck, Barn, Tune: Old MacDonald.

Adventures In Art: Door, Window, Roof: House.

Blue Goes To The Beach: Basket, Blanket, Sandwich: Picnic Lunch.

Pretend Time: Helmet, Star, Rocket: Pretend Space Trip.

A Snowy Day: Carrot, Hat, Snowball: Snowman.

The Trying Game: Bicycle Horn, Basket, Wheel: Ride Blue A Bicycle.

Blue Wants To Play A Game: Duck, Another Duck, Goose: Duck Duck Goose.

The Grow Show!: Dirt, Watering Can, Seeds: Water Blue's Garden.

Blue Wants To Play A Song Game: Sun, Rain, Spider: Itsy Bitsy Spider.

What Does Blue Want To Make?: Yarn, 2 Buttons, Sock: A Sock Puppet.

What Story Does Blue Want To Play?: Bowl, Chair, Bear: Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

Tickety's Favorite Nursery Rhyme: Number 1, Grandfather Clock, Mouse: Hickory Dickory Dock.

What Is Blue Afraid Of?: Feather, Shadow, Sound: Owl.

Magenta Comes Over: Host, Smile, Camera: Take Picture, Say Smile.

Blue's News: Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Bottle: Baby Paprika.

Home Is Where The Bear Is: Home.

Water, Water Everywhere: Water.

Mouse Party: Birthdays.

Shape Of A Bear: Shapes.

Picture Of Health: Healthy.

Share, Bear: Sharing.

Why Bears Can't Fly: Gravity.

Falling For Fall: Fall.

What's In The Mail, Today?: Mail.

Dancin' The Day Away: Dancing.

A Wagon Of A Different Color: Colors.

Dirt, I Love You So!: Dirt.

Music To My Ears: Music.

All Connected: Connections.

Summer Cooler: Summer.

The Big Little Visitor: Family.

A Winter's Nap: Winter.

Working Like A Bear: Work.

Magic In The Kitchen: Cooking.

Spring Fever: Spring.

A Plant Grows In Bear's House: Grow.

Eat, Drink Juice And Be Merry: Food.

Need A Little Help Today: Helping.

Lost Thing: Finding.

Listen Up!: Sounds.

Friends For Life: Friends.

Ernie's birthday. Miss Deb:

Can We Stay Here While We Work On Our Next Merit Badge?

Duckies:

Merit Badge In What.

Miss Deb:

Grumpiness.

For the next week's show which goes for now here:

If You Guys Let Me Hide Here, I'll Give You Tickets To Next Week's Show.

Shawn, Min, Kenneth Stating: His Name Is My Name, Too.

Blue's Birthday Coloring Book. Crayon, Book, Drawings: Coloring Book.

Blue's Birthday Pizza. Tomato, Circle, Cheese: Pizza.

Blue's Birthday Puppet Show. Sock, Box, Curtains: Puppet Show.

Blue's Birthday Treasure Hunt Game. Map, Chest, Gold: Treasure Hunt Game.

Paprika's Favorite Treasure Bedtime Story. Paprika's Peanut Shell Bed, Book, Moon: Bedtime Story.

Mailbox's Favorite Treasure Mailtime Song. Mail, Clock, Music: Mailtime Song.

Magenta's Favorite Treasure Painting A Picture With Blue. Easel, Paintbrush, Picture Of Magenta And Blue Together: Painting A Picture With Blue.

Tuesday September 13 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4632 "Sesame Ocean".

Wednesday September 14 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4602 "Mucho Polo Grouch Explorer".

Thursday September 15 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4608 "When Dinosaurs Walked Sesame".

Wednesday October 5 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4621 "To The Moon Elmo".

Thursday September 21 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4702 "The Kindness Kid".

Tuesday September 26 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4706 "Elmo's Sweet Ride".

Wednesday September 20 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4705 "Having A Ball".

Wednesday November 22 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4719 "House Of Worm".

Monday April 10 2017 Was Show 4715 "Meet Julia".

Wednesday November 22 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of "Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas" On November 25 2016.

Tuesday August 7 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4834 "Surfin' Sesame Street".

Wednesday August 8 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4802 "Rosita's Sneaky Sneakers".

Thursday August 9 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4827 "The New Old MacDonald".

Wednesday August 15 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4808 "Sock Chaos At The Laundromat" (Repeated From Show 4163).

Wednesday August 22 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4824 "Rakhi Road" (Repeated From Show 4228).

Monday April 9 2018 Was Show 4821 "Shape Hunt".

Monday April 8 2019 Was Show 4921 "Julia's Haircut".

For A Labor Day Treat Monday September 3 2018 PBS Kids Version Of Show 4820 "Elmo And The Butterfly" (Repeated From Show 4268).

For A Columbus Day Treat Monday October 8 2018 PBS Kids Version Of Show 4811 "Kitty Kindness".

For A Veterans Day Treat Monday November 12 2018 PBS Kids Version Of Show 4806 "Clothing Drive".

For A Sweet Martin Luther King Day Treat Monday January 21 2019 PBS Kids Version Of Show 4823 "The Good Birds Club" (Repeated From Show 4265).

For A Presidents Day Treat Monday February 18 2019 PBS Kids Version Of Show 4835 "The Count's Counting Error" (Season 48 Finale).

Monday March 25 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of "The Magical Wand Chase" On November 11 2017.

Tuesday April 21 2026 Kevin's good friends Ma and Dub head out to Dad's birthday dinner great to do with at The Pita Place 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Tuesday April 21 2026 located at 412 Evans Street Williamsville New York Kevin waits for Ma and Dub to come back he stays with Dad plus dog friends Lucy and Taylor then Kevin's friends Ma and Dub came back Kevin plays The Best Of Dr. Seuss 2000 VHS 2000 DVD to get Kevin vanilla no those places cake. This know there which Kevin does have Steps fun as he did here on Dad's birthday he took Lucy to Love Your Dog at 7:30 AM to 4:45 PM on April 21 2016 before Kevin's friends Ma and Dub are going out to a birthday dinner at The Pita Place where Kevin promised that he'll be home searching by voice here the Arthur videos from 1997 he stays here with Dad, friends Lucy and Taylor together before his friends Ma and Dub came back with that great vanilla no those places cake. That cake has a picture of that garden, at the zoo with, flowers, and some toys.

Thursday April 30 2026 4:30 to 9:00 PM Dad and Dub are going out to Ma's birthday dinner at Denny's at 3920 Maple Road Williamsville New York Kevin waits for Dad and Dub to come back with Ma plus dog friends Lucy and Taylor Kevin plays three Dragon Tales videos from 2000 Big Brave Adventures, Let's All Share, and You Can Do It then Dad and Dub came back for having Ma cake since they came back.

True visit Saturday August 1 2026 4:30 to 9:00 PM here Ma and Dad head out to Dub's birthday dinner at The Original Pancake House at 5479 Main Street Williamsville New York Kevin waits for them to come back Kevin plays four Angel Wings tapes on VHS Mission Caring 101, Mission Christmas Spirit, Mission Friendship, and Mission Teamwork before getting them with Dub's birthday cake before they came back. To it there was a picture here in that scene from Now You Don't See Me.

True visit here Wednesday September 16 2026 5:30 to 8:30 Kevin does have Pineview for Kevin's birthday plus a gift four Dolly Parton CDs songs for her music. There which those Dolly Parton CDs four of them Rockstar plus three other here of her CDs there was that vanilla John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet cake that picture of which Shawn, Min and Derek singing same song loud librarian Kathy hushes them to ask them to sing a little quieter because Barney and his friends are trying to read that song key of F Major that melody can be used there for now simply it did which just a steady march.

This Christmas Kevin played Between The Lions tapes simply a surprise with seen on PBS Kids. Here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Announcer Bunny here to show you what's coming up, next on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, check out what's coming up, here on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, don't touch that remote! Here comes Between the Lions! Please stay tuned to see what happens next on my favorite show. That's right, Between the Lions! So in the end for now he says... If you think that was fun, watch this! Segments in the show here like Sam Spud, Chicken Jane, Cliff Hanger, Word Doctor With Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, Gawain's Word, plus a few other segments here for it. So in the end here of some awesome Between The Lions tapes website promo from Click: There Are Games And Stories At The Between The Lions Website: Pbskids.org, Or America Online Keyword: PBS Kids. Voices in the show here Anthony Asbury plays Lionel, Kathryn Mullen plays Leona, Heather Asch plays Click, Marmy Smartypants, Information Hen and Clay Pigeon, Tim Lagasse plays Arty Smartypants, Barnaby B. Busterfield III and Watson, Jennifer Barnhart plays Cleo, Peter Linz plays Theo, Tyler Bunch plays Dr. Nitwhite, Heath The Thesaurus and Walter Pigeon, starting Season 3 of the show Pam Arciero plays Leona, Jim Kroupa plays Walter Pigeon, Tim Lagasse plays Theo.

Quiet visit for Monday September 16 2024 Kevin's birthday will be Kids' Favorite Songs VHS CTW version, Together Forever 1999 VHS from CatDog EP/SLP mode, Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah 1986 VHS that very first sing-along with original packaging and that horizontal sticker label in that one, Sing-Along Songs Fun With Music 1989 VHS note says this is the last tape to feature horizontal sticker label.

Useful did Christmas 2024 Wednesday December 25 2024 for Annie Lennox's birthday Kevin wants 10 new Sesame Street albums from 2018 here All-Time Favorites 1, All-Time Favorites 2, C Is For Cookie, F Is For Fun, G Is For Grover, N Is For Numbers, E Is For Elmo, ¡C Es Para Canta, It's Christmas Time, and S Is For Sing, six Between The Lions tapes, nine videos of The Oz Kids from Paramount.

Kevin's birthday Saturday September 16 2028 will be Teletubbies Oooh that day low pitch four tabs.

Kind visit Christmas 2026 Friday December 25 2026 for Annie Lennox's birthday Kevin wants Wiggles VHS and DVDs, Bob The Builder VHS and DVDs, Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest 1992 VHS this version does have a song Little Wooden Head there added.

Good visits there which will be Kevin's birthday Wednesday September 16 2026 Kevin wants four Dolly Parton CDs he'll take Ma to Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this she's a country singer songs for her music.

Quiet visit for Dub's birthday Friday August 1 2025 will be Choices Count Kevin does have Pineview Ma drove both ways which Mr. Jesse taught.

Quiet vote for Dad's birthday Wednesday April 21 2027 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Hospital Kevin does have Pineview on that day here together.

True visit Ma's birthday Friday April 30 2027 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Firehouse 1990 VHS plus also Sesame Street Silly Songs CD Kevin does have Pineview on that day here which here Mr. Jesse taught.

Awesome visit on Dub's birthday Sunday August 1 2027 Kevin wants four Kingsley's Meadow videos Munch Munch Where's My Lunch, Wise Guy, Hang In There, and Funny Money.

Possibly Kevin's birthday Thursday September 16 2027 will be Learning About Letters 1986 VHS 2004 DVD plus also Learning About Numbers 2004 DVD.

Plus Dub's birthday Tuesday August 1 2028 will be Love Tales Ma, Dad and Dub head out to a birthday dinner here at Mangia with Kevin stays here with stuffed animal Zoe she'll take her place searching by voice Alma's Way on YouTube.

Quiet vote Kevin wants things for Christmas 2027 Sesame Street home videos and DVDs, Teletubbies home videos and DVDs, five volumes of Chip And Dale Rescue Rangers for it.

True visit Kevin wants things for Christmas 2028 will be 10 volumes of The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, 10 volumes of DuckTales, five Little Mermaid videos undersea adventures sea fun.

Dad's birthday Friday April 21 2028 will be that program Ma wants Lion Of Oz Dub wants three Zoom videos Best Of The 70s, Party With Zoom, and The Making Of Zoom Kevin does have Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught.

Fun visit Ma's birthday Sunday April 30 2028 will be The Rainbow Fish and Dazzle The Dinosaur those both stories together.

Simply a treat with for Meryl Streep's birthday 2026 here June 22 2026 Kevin does have Steps on that day washing PJs for him with Mr. Cory's friends soon after that 2:30 on June 22 2026 here Miss Mary and Lauren are going to get Kevin soon after heading home they would put in Between The Lions tapes from Christmas 2023 just a bunch of seen on PBS Kids they'll read the title card here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning plus in the end website promo from Click he or she would like to be a designated reader time to get wild for reading plus in the end PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Good Luck Boy. We're As Happy As Can Be. Singable Songs For The Very Young: Great With A Peanut Butter Sandwich. We're As Happy As Can Be. Adult Entertainment. We're As Happy As Can Be. More Singable Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Corner Grocery Store (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Baby Beluga (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Rise And Shine (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi's Christmas Album. We're As Happy As Can Be. One Light One Sun (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Everything Grows (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi In Concert With The Rise And Shine Band (VHS, DVD, album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Evergreen Everblue (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi On Broadway: A Family Concert (VHS, DVD, album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Bananaphone (album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Sesame Street Book & Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Official Sesame Street 2 Book-And-Record Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Muppet Alphabet Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Year Of Roosevelt Franklin. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Havin’ Fun With Ernie And Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Live!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 25 Greatest Hits. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert’s Blockbusters. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Sings! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. C Is For Cookie (LP). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Ernie’s Hits. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Grover Sings The Blues. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Let A Frown Be Your Umbrella (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Letters… And Numbers, Too!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Pete Seeger And Brother Kirk Visit Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Mucho!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing The Hit Songs Of Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Somebody Come And Play (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert And Ernie Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Count Counts. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Merry Christmas From Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Sesame Street Monsters!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 60 Favorite Songs From Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Let Your Feelings Show! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Signs!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Happy Birthday From Sesame Street (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Numbers!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Leads The Band. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Sesame Street Fairy Tale Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sleepytime Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Aren’t You Glad You’re You? (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bob Sings!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing, Sang, Song Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Story Time. We’re As Happy As Can Be. On The Street Where We Live: Block Party!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Fair Is Fair (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. David, Daydreamin’ On A Rainy Day. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 10th Anniversary Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Fever (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Anne Murray Sings For The Sesame Street Generation. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Stars Come Out On Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Disco!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Dinah! I’ve Got A Song. We’re As Happy As Can Be. At Home With Ernie And Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Every Body’s Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. People In Your Neighborhood (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird’s Birdtime Stories. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Christmas Eve On Sesame Street (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Grin And Giggle With Big Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Country. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Getting Ready For School (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Discovers The Orchestra. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert And Ernie: Side By Side. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Presents Hans Christian Andersen. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Exercise!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. For The First Time (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Sing-Along!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Surprise! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Gang’s All Here!, We’re As Happy As Can Be. My Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Born To Add (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Cookie Monster. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Ernie. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Big Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Grover. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of The Count. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Oscar The Grouch. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Christmas Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Christmas On Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Cookie Monster And Grover: True Blue. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Put Down The Duckie!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing: Songs Of Joe Raposo. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Elmo’s Favorite Sing-Alongs. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Road. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. We Are All Earthlings (album). We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Cheep Thrills: The Silliest Songs Of Sesame Street. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street Celebrates!. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Muppet Show (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Muppet Show 2. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Miss Piggy’s Aerobique Exercise Workout Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Favorite Songs From Jim Henson’s Muppets. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Silly Songs. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Rowlf The Dog: Ol’ Brown Ears Is Back. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Beach Party. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Hits. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Put Some Zing In Your Spring. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Hits: Take 2. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Kermit Unpigged. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Fraggle Rock (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Perfect Harmony (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be.

Music Is Everywhere (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Rocket To The Stars (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be.

Kids Praise albums together: The Kids Praise Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 2: A Joyfulliest Noise. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 3: Funtastic Family. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 4: Singsational Servants!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 5: Psalty’s Camping Adventure. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 6: Heart To Change The World. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 7: Psalty’s Hymnolocial Adventure. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 8: Play Ball!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 9: The Search For Psaltys Missing 9. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 10: Salvation Celebration!. We’re As Happy As Can Be.

I Will Show You Now.

Oh, It's Fun To Dance.

And Give Yourself A Pirate Clap.

Well, we've had lots of fun down in Seussville today. Now it's getting quite late, I must be on my way. But remember the next time that you want to play, just look for the Cat In The Hat and I'll say...

Computers video e-mail from friends Rosita and Telly. Bugs video e-mail from Prairie Dawn reciting Little Miss Muffet. Pets video e-mail from Elizabeth with her buddy Little Murray Sparkles. Teeth video e-mail from Count Von Count counting six brushes. Hands video e-mail from Telly and Baby Bear playing Pat-A-Cake. Birthdays video e-mail from four fish. Birds video e-mail from Bert with his pet pigeon Bernice. Games video e-mail from Ernie and Rubber Duckie playing Hide-And-Squeak. Bicycles video e-mail from Super-Grover. Families video e-mail from three bears. Fishes video e-mail from Telly. Sky video e-mail from buddies Humphrey and Ingrid plus Super Natasha. Sleep video e-mail from Ernie and Bert. Weather video e-mail from Oscar with his friend Fluffy. Getting Dressed video e-mail from Ernie Rubber Duckie dressed a police officer. Mail video e-mail from Big Bird with his teddy bear friend Radar. Ears video e-mail from Horatio the Elephant with Do Your Ears Hang Low. Firefighters video e-mail from Oscar with yummy toast. Wild Animals video e-mail from Prairie Dawn plus The Big Bad Wolf from Three Little Pigs. Open And Close video e-mail from Super-Grover with help from Herry Monster. Feet video e-mail from Baby Bear with his baby Curly Bear.

Saturday August 1 2015 was Beauty And The Beast the original 1992 tape that cover has six characters in this together two people four objects, three previews in the beginning "Aladdin" coming this Christmas to theaters, "Sleeping Beauty" on January 29 1959, and "Pinocchio" on February 23 1940, plus a preview in the end "101 Dalmatians". Their favorite part of the cassette is "Be Our Guest".

Spoken introduction Would You Like To Buy An O: Let's See. A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N,... Hmm. I Wonder What Letter Comes Next. Useful verses for Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 wind-up rabbits, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember. Wash Your Hands Before You Eat. Brush Your Teeth After Every Meal. See Your Doctor And Your Dentist. Cover Your Mouth Whenever Sneezing. Cover Your Mouth When You're Coughing, Too. Dress Warmly In Cold Weather. Exercise To Keep In Shape. Bath Or Shower When Each Day Is Through. Eat Lot Of Fruits And Vegetables. Give Your Ride With Hospital Bed. Kind version from A Sesame Street Christmas: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 triangles, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember. Good version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: It's David, And Mr. Hooper. Sweet version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from A Sesame Street Christmas: It's Elmo, Hoots, And Zoe. Musical Christmas tracks from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: A Christmas Pageant, Arrurru, Night Before Christmas On Sesame Street, Saludo.

Programs from Christmas 2018 here like: Learning About Numbers 1986 VHS (red barcode, words on top, blue screen in the end), Sing Along 1987 VHS (vintage, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2004 DVD), Monster Hits 1990 VHS (with rectangles, 2 copies of this, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2003 DVD), Sing Yourself Silly 1990 VHS (green square, no rectangles, white screen in the end), Rock & Roll 1990 VHS (with rectangles, words on top, blue screen in the end, plus also 2003 DVD), Dance Along (2003 DVD), Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals 1991 VHS (white square, no rectangles, but a green barcode, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2004 DVD), A New Baby In My House 1994 VHS (no end label, white screen in the end), The Best Of Elmo 1994 VHS (white screen in the end), Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game (2003 DVD).

Well, Me No Think That Combination Work. Try Putting Movers In Different Places.

Good Work. Cookie Got His Cookie.

Good Thing Me Wearing Space Helmet.

If You’d Like To Play Again, Click On The Phone Booths.

If You’d Like To Play Again, Click Or Sherlock And Watson.

We Found All Six Items For The Picnic.

We Found All Eight Items For The Beach.

We Found All Six Items For The Party.

Hey, Why Don’t We Do The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Song Together, Okay? Should We Sing It Out Good And Loudly Right Now? You Bet. Okay. Here We Go. Perfect.

Thank-Coo! Thank-Coo!

Okay, Guys, Shall We Help Us Sing Your Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Song? Here We Go.

Well, Let’s Go While The Going’s Good. Well, I’m Glad Something’s Good Tonight.

Well, See You Next Time. Yeah, Unless I Get Lucky And Break A Leg.

I Loved It. So What. You Also Loved World War II.

Author! Author! Is He Here? Hmm? Who? Arthur. Oh, Go Back To Sleep.

I Wouldn’t Believe It If I Haven’t Watched It! Believe What. I Don’t Know, I Wasn’t Watching.

You Know, I Never Liked Their Theme Music. Neither Did I. You Promised!

You Know, Gonzo Would Have Been Perfect For That Movie He Was Going To Star In. What Movie Was That? “The Revenge Of The Little Blue Geek”.

Well, I Guess I’ll Go Talk To The Animals. What Animals? The Wife And Kids!

Well, What Did You Think? I Hate Running Gags!

I Loved Tonight’s Show! Really. Of Course Not. Just Wanted To See If I Could Say It.

What Kind Of Show Would You Call That? Frankly, I’d Call It Quits! Quits! Quits!

Hey, You Old Fool! You Slept Through The Show! Who’s A Fool? You Watched It!

I Once Knew A Whole Chorus Line That Was Turned To Stone. What Chorus Line Was That? The Rockettes.

How Long Are We Here For? 20 Years. If I’d Known That Judge Was Given Us The Box, I’d Have Asked For The Chair!

Well, Shall We Call It A Night? Might As Well. Certainly Wouldn’t Call it A Show.

Have We Ever Said That This Show Is For The Birds? Yes, And We’ll Keep Saying It Till It Gets A Laugh.

Well, They Say All Good Things Come To An End. What’s That Got To Do With This Show?

Have You Ever Thought There Must Be Life After Death? Every Time I Leave This Theater.

That Was A Funny Show. Yes, It Was. I Wonder If They Meant It That Way?

How Should We Know How To Get To Sesame Street? We Don’t Even Know How To Get Out Of This Stupid Theater Box!

I Bought Gold Back When It Was Cheap. Really. Where Is It Now?

Well, How You’d Like The Show? Maybe I’m Getting Soft, But I Loved It. Have A Banana.

Anytime You Want To Visit My Home, I’ll Be Right Here Ready To Play.

And Come Back Soon.

By The Way, If Today Is Your Birthday…

Let’s See How Tomorrow Shapes Up.

And Remember, Tonight, Get A Good Night’s Sleep. And For All You Monkeys Out There, No More Jumping On The Bed.

By The Way, Thanks For Sharing Your Day With Me.

I Guess It’s Time For Me To Make Like A Tree And Leave.

Keep Those Cards And Letters Coming.

Keep On Dancin’.

I Was Thinking, Should I Paint The Big Blue House Another Color: Um, Nope. Ha Ha.

Anytime You Have A Little Song In Your Head, Sing It.

Anytime You Feel Like Playing A Game Of Checkers, You Know Who To Call.

You And Your Family Can Come Visit Our Family Here At The Big Blue House Anytime You Want.

Good Luck With Your Work.

Be Sure And Come Back Tomorrow And See What’s Cooking.

By The Way, You Never Smelled So Good.

I Hope I Find You Here Again Real Soon.

The Best Sound To Me Is When You Say Hello.

This Friendly Bear Will Be Right Here Ready To Play Whenever You Are.

This Is One Bear Who Wishes You Sweet Dreams Whenever You Go To Sleep.

Thanks For Coming To My Party, And Thanks For The Great Surprise.

In Case You’re In The Mood To Do Some Dancing, The Big Blue House Is The Place To Be.

The Next Time You Feel Afraid, Just Remember What Luna Said. Be Brave. A Minute At A Time. And Think Of Me, Cause I’ll Be Right Here Waiting For You And Ready To Play.

The Nest Time You Do See A Doctor, Say Hi To Him Or Her From Me.

And By The Way, Come Back Soon. Because I Always Love Sharing My Day With You.

And One More Thing. What’s Priceless To Me Is The Time I Spent With You.

Could You Leave A Piece Of Pumpkin Pie In Your Refrigerator For Me? And Don’t Forget The Whip Cream. I Love Whip Cream.

Hey, I Just Thought Of Something That You And I Can Cooperate On. What Do You Say That You And I Always Meet Right Here At The Big Blue House Where We Can Play Together? Sound Good? Great.

When You Take A Shower Or A Bath Later Today, Remember, Wash Behind Your Ears.

And The Next Time You Think Of An Opposite, Tell Somebody About It.

I Sense That I'll Be Seeing You Again Very Soon.

For Your Little Ones Out There, There's Nothing To Be Afraid Of. Halloween Is Just For Fun. And t's Always A Treat To See You.

This Bear Is Always Very Proud Of You When You Take Good Care Of Yourself. And I'm Sure You Are A Great Toileteer.

Remember, If You're Ever Afraid, Talk To Someone About It. Because The More You Know About What You're Afraid Of, The Less Afraid You'll Be.

Like Luna Said, If You Ever Get Lost, Stay Where You Are And Wait For Your Family And Friends To Find You.

You Always Smell Good To Me.

I Always Loved Starting My Morning With You.

Remember: It's Great To Try Different Things From Time To Time, But One Thing Will Always Stay The Same: I Will Always Be Happy To See You.

And By The Way, Keep The Beat. Because Someday, You Might Come Up With A Rhythm All Your Own.

One Last Word Before I Go: I Love It When You Come Visit Me.

Read A Book!

Tonight, When You Go To Sleep, I Hope You Have Sweet Dreams. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

You Don't Happen To Know What Luna Meant By Wait And See, Do You? Heh Heh.

We're Always Happy To Have You As A Part Of Our Community. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

Count Goldilocks And The 3 Bears. Once Upon A Time, There Were 3 Bears Who Lived In A Forest. Mama Bear, Papa Bear, And Baby Bear. These 3 Bears Were Perfectly Happy With Their Lives Together. No One Bothered The 3 Bears Are Asked Them Any Silly Questions. The Bear Family Was Very Thankful For This. But Then One Day, They Decided To Have A Picnic Lunch. So Papa Bear Made Some Honey Sandwiches For Their Outing. Just As They Were About To Leave The House, Who Do You Think Showed Up? That's Right. Count Goldilocks. Count Goldilocks Was A Boy Who Had So Many Golden Curls Even He Couldn't Count Them Although He Tried. As Soon As He Saw The 3 Bears, He Said, "Aha! Look! That's 1 Furry Bear! That's 2 Furry Bears! And There! That's 3 Brown Furry Bears!" Papa Bear Turned To Mama Bear And Asked, "Do You Know This Guy?" "I've Never Seen Him Before In My Life", Mama Bear Answered. Then Baby Bear Added, "Aren't We Going On Our Picnic?" "Picnic? I Love Picnics!" Count Goldilocks Exclaimed. "And Look! You All Have Picnic Baskets! That's 1 Picnic Basket! That's 2 Picnic Baskets! That's 3 Wonderful Baskets! Why Do You Have 3 Picnic Baskets?" "Look!" Papa Bear Said. "You're Right. We Do Have 3 Picnic Baskets And We Are 3 Bears. But We're On Our Way Out So If You Wouldn't Mind." But Then Count Goldilocks Saw The 3 Bears 3 Chairs. He Was So Excited He Couldn't Help Himself. "That's 1 Chair!" Count Goldilocks Exclaimed. "That's 2 Chairs! That's 3 Wonderful Wooden Chairs! Why Do You Have 3 Wooden Chairs?" By Now The 3 Bears Were Getting Mad. They Were Also Very Hungry. Because It Was Way Past Their Lunchtime. They Didn't Know What To Do. "Oh, Look!" Count Goldilocks Said. "How Cute! That's 1 Bear Bed! That's 2 Bear Beds! That's 3 Bear Beds! Why Do You Have 3 Bear Beds?" The Bears Looked At Each Other And Didn't Know What To Say. Suddenly, Baby Bear Shouted, "I Get It! We Have 3 Picnic Baskets, And We Have 3 Wooden Chairs, And We Have 3 Bear Beds. They All Come In 3's Because There Are 3 Of Us! We Are The 3 Bears! Wow!" Papa Bear And Mama Bear Had To Agree. Of Course They Were Very Pleased That Baby Bear Had Answered Count Goldilocks' Question. But More Importantly, They Were Delighted To Be Able To Get On With Their Lunch.

Ernie, The Count And The 3 Little Pigs. Once Upon A Time, Not So Long Ago, Ernie Met The 3 Little Pigs. You Know, The Ones Who Went Through That Whole Terrible Or Deal With The Big Bad Wolf? Well, Ernie And The Pigs Became Such Good Friends That The Pigs Invited Ernie To Come By And Visit Them. So One Day Ernie Decided To Surprise His Friends With A Visit. On His Way To Their House, He Saw The Count Who Was Standing By The Road Counting The Passers By. "Ernie, Where Are You Going?" The Count Asked. "I'm Going To Visit My Good Friends The 3 Little Pigs", Ernie Answered. "The 3 Little Pigs? I Have Always Wanted To Count Them" The Count Said Getting Very Excited. "Can I Go, Too?" Ernie Didn't Want To Be Impolite, So He Invited The Count To Come Along. When They Reached The 3 Little Pigs' House, Ernie Knocked On The Door. "That's 1 Knock", The Count Said As Ernie Knocked On The Door For The First Time. "That's 2 Knocks", The Count Said As Ernie Knocked On The Door For The Second Time. Ernie Was About To Ask The Count To Stop Counting When Suddenly The Door Opened. Standing In A Row Where The 3 Little Pigs. They Were Very Happy To See Ernie. But Before They Can Say A Word, The Count Spoke Up. "That's 1 Pig", The Count Said. "That's 2 Pigs." "Who's This Guy?" One Of The Pigs Asked. "Oh, He's A Friend", Ernie Responded. "That's 3 Little Pigs", The Count Continued. "Well, Why Is He Counting Us?" Another Pig Asked. "Oh, He Loves To Count", Ernie Replied. "Counting Is My Life", The Count Added. "Well, I Hate Being Counted", The 3rd Pig Said Out Loud And The Other Pig Squealed And Agreement. "Well, I Don't Want To Bother You", Ernie Said And Started To Leave. "Oh, Don't Get Us Wrong, We're Glad You Came To Visit", The 1st Pig Said. "In Fact, This Is A Great Time For You To Come Because We Were Just Starting Our Annual Family Reunion." "Oh, No. You Don't Mean That All Your Pig Relatives Are Here?" Ernie Asked. "Of Course", One Of The Pigs Said As He Opened The Door A Little Further To Reveal A Whole Room Full Of Little Pigs! "Look, Ernie!" The Count Exclaimed. "I Am So Happy! Look At All The Little Pigs!" "Count, Please Don't. Please, Count." "That's 1 Little Pig", The Count Began Ignoring Ernie's Please. "That's 2 Little Pigs", He Continued. In Moments The Count Was In The Center Of The Room Surrounded By Pigs. "Oh, Well", Ernie Said Still Standing Outside The Door. "Gee, Maybe I'll Go Visit The 4 And 20 Blackbirds And See What's Cooking With Them."

Little Miss Muffet Bird. Little Miss Muffet Sat On A Tuffet Eating Her Curds And Birdseed. Then From Above Her, A Grouch Came To Hover And Said "What's To Drink? I'm Thirsty." So Little Miss Muffet Got Up From Her Tuffet And Opened The Pantry Door. There's Some Cheese And A Cake A Pie And Some Steak But Nothing To Drink Anymore. "It's Hard To Think When There's Nothing To Drink", Said The Grouch With A Wink Of His Eye. "I Don't Think I Can Wait Or I'm Sure To Be Late. So I'll Take The Cheese And The Pie." Before She Could Speak, Her Beak Had A Tweak, And She Let Loose A Terrible Sneeze! When The Air Had Cleared, Just As She Feared, The Grouch Was All Covered With Cheese!

Little Red Riding Bird. Once upon a time, there was a bird who always wore a red cape so everyone called him Little Red Riding Bird. One day, Little Red Riding Bird merrily skipped through the forest. "I can't wait to give Grandma Bird this delicious basket full of goodies!" Little Red Riding Bird said. Little Red Riding Bird was very careful to avoid wicked wolves, tricky foxes, and other ill-behaved creatures. Little did he know that the trickiest creature of all awaited him at Grandmother Bird's house. When Little Red Riding Bird got to Grandmother Bird's house, he was surprised to find Grandma in bed wearing her bonnet with the blankets and sheets pulled up close to her chin. "Why Granny", Little Red Riding Bird said, "What grouchy eyes you have! All the better to stare at you with my dear", Granny said. "And Granny, what funny eyebrows you have! Little Red Riding Bird said, "All the better to frown and make funny faces with my dear." "And Granny, what a grumpy voice you have!" Little Red Riding Bird said. "All the better to argue and complain with my dear. And besides, what's wrong with my voice?" But before Little Red Riding Bird could answer, the grouch who would been pretending he was Granny Bird all along lapped up and grabbed Little Red Riding Bird's basket of goodies. Then just as suddenly, the real Granny Bird appeared. She had been outside picking bird berries the whole time. The grouch and Grandma Bird both grabbed the basket of goodies as Little Red Riding Bird looked on. "Those goodies are mine!" The grouch said. Who would get the basket of goodies? Finally, with one big tug, the grouch pulled the basket away from Grandma. In a flash, the grouch threw open the basket. He was shocked to find chocolate cookies, gingerbread cake, a whole bag full of strawberries and in fact, every wonderful sweet tasty treat a grandma could ever want. "Yuck! It's just a bunch of icky sweet stuff!" The grouch said in disgust. "Get that stuff away from me, or I'm gonna be sick!" And in a second, he was gone. "Let him find his own basket of goodies", Little Red Riding Bird sniffed. And with the grouch gone, Little Red Riding Bird sat down with Granny Bird and they had a wonderful lunch.

Prince Ernie And The Letter N. Once upon a time, very long ago in a faraway castle by a river long forgotten, in a place that no one can remember there lived a prince. Prince Ernie was called, because his name was Ernie and he was in fact, a prince. Prince Ernie was a well loved prince, because he did all the right princely things. He played, he sang, he ate, and he took his bath one told to. Sadly, there was one thing that the prince could never do. He could never fall asleep. "I'm sleepy, but I just don't feel like sleeping", Prince Ernie sighed. His good friend Squire Bert tried everything he could to get Prince Ernie to go to sleep. Squire Bert would say: "Come On, Ernie-I mean, Prince Ernie, just close your eyes, and go to sleep." But nothing worked. So off went Squire Bert to search the kingdom far and wide hither and yawn and all over the place trying to find something that would help the prince sleep. Squire Bert gave Prince Ernie a flock of sheep for him to count, hoping that counting sheep would make the prince fall asleep. "Oh Bert, how do I get the sheep to jump?" the prince asked. Only a few of the sheep could successfully leap over the prince's bed and the rest lounged around the castle making a mess. This made Squire Bert very unhappy because besides being Prince Ernie's best friend, he was in charge of keeping the castle clean. "Gee, I never knew sheep were so sloppy", the squire remarked to himself. Then magically one day there appeared a mysterious package. A package had a card. The card said "A sure fire cure for the prince, guaranteed to help him sleep." Squire Bert and Prince Ernie rushed to open the package, and inside they found the letter "N". "Now how was an N going to help me sleep?" the prince asked. "Well, "N" is the first letter in the word 'Nap'", Squire Bert replied. "Maybe if we put the "N" beside your bed, you'll take a nap." So off they went dragging the N behind them. Prince Ernie sat for hours but not once did he even yawn or close his eyes. He wasn't a bit sleepy. Meanwhile, Squire Bert fell into a snooze... "Oh Bert. Wake Up Bert. Listen Bert, I still can't get to sleep. Oh, Prince Ernie. Now what does is the letter N anyhow?" Prince Ernie said to his squire. "Well, the letter "N" is also the first letter in the word 'Night' and nighttime is when most people sleep", Squire Bert suggested. So when it became dark, Squire Bert and Prince Ernie took the letter "N" to the bedroom and waited. But nothing happened. Soon Squire Bert was fast asleep again. "Oh well", Prince Ernie said listening to Bert's snore. "I guess I'll never get to sleep. I wonder what else I can do with this letter." Prince Ernie played with the letter turning it sideways. "Hmm. If I turn it into a Z, it makes a great pillow. But will it make me sleepy?" The prince yawned. But before he could say another word he fell right to sleep. "Oh, Prince Ernie", Squire Bert said. "I'm really glad you could sleep, but do you think you could possibly keep it down a little?"

Snuffy Dumpty. Snuffy Dumpty was a good egg. He was also a very large one. One day for reasons no one has ever known, Snuffy Dumpty sat on the wall. It's always been a big mystery how Snuffy Dumpty got on the wall to begin with. "I don't have any idea", Snuffy Dumpty admitted. Oh well, Snuffy Dumpty was no ordinary egg that's for sure. Anyway Snuffy Dumpty was just sitting on the wall minding his business when suddenly he had a great ball. "Oh my, I'm falling!" Snuffy Dumpty cried. And he broke into a snuff billion pieces. An alarm went out across the countryside. After all Snuffy Dumpty was well-known and well-liked by everyone. Soon they were all crowded around Snuffy Dumpty trying to figure out how to put the pieces back together again. They couldn't figure out what went where. They kept getting his top and his bottom confused. "Oh, dear, I don't think that's quite right", Snuffy Dumpty said. So they called in some help. The King's horses and the King's men were specialists in putting things right. They worked night and day trying every possible way of patching him up. No matter what they did, all the King's horses and all the King's men couldn't put Snuffy Dumpty together again. So they just did the best they could and sent Snuffy Dumpty on his way. "Oh, golly, at least I'm not on that wall anymore", Snuffy Dumpty said. Well, Snuffy Dumpty was never quite the same. Of course he made sure to stay away from walls forever after. And as he sat down on an old tree stump to take an afternoon nap, Snuffy Dumpty sighed. "Ah. That's much more comfortable."

Volume 1: Kermit The Hermit And Meet The Muppet Babies. Volume 2: Baby Piggy And The Giant Bubble And A Love Note For Baby Piggy. Volume 3: Gonzo Saves London Bridge And What's A Gonzo. Volume 4: If I Were Just Like Kermit And Scooter And Skeeter's Merry-Go-Round Puzzle. Volume 5: Baby Piggy And The Thunderstorm And Even Kermit Gets Grouchy. Volume 6: Good Knight Sir Kermit And Baby Piggy's Night At The Ball. Volume 7: Gonzo And The Great Race And Baby Fozzie Is Afraid Of The Dark. Volume 8: Baby Piggy's Mermaid Tale And Baby Fozzie On Cloud Nine.

Volume 1: Welcome To Letter People Land. Volume 2: Join The Letter People. Volume 3: Meet The Letter People. Volume 4: Delightful Vocabulary. Volume 5: Sound Out The Words. Volume 6: Friends Of Letter People. Volume 7: Great Vocabulary Fancy Songs And Games. Volume 8: Happy Choo-Choo Train Sentences 2-Part Story.

Clifford Says Be The Best Red Dog In Your Block. Visit Your Local Library To Discover All Kinds Of Books Both Big And Small.

Sweet as things done to it first repeated from 20 day weekend fun recess Spring break for it here Wednesday March 20 12:20 AM to 9:00 PM will be True Visit Pack Top Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Silent Films Universal Studios LBV Resort Fun Spring Shopping Trends Google Spike Lee’s Birthday Packing Up For Florida Trip The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone packed up for the airport went to Universal Studios then drove to LBV Resort that new full hotel same as last year to visit with together Kevin celebrates Spike Lee's birthday shows and his films, Thursday March 21 12:21 AM to 9:00 PM will be Useful Taylor’s Birthday Wish Sadie Plant Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Part Of Disney World With Programming Hollywood Studios Sabres Dad Gets Dub Show With Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Taylor's birthday that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5329 "Wash Day" that day's show all about bathtime they went to Hollywood Studios Kevin loves that part the ABC Commissary where Kevin ate chicken and some fries for lunch, Friday March 22 12:22 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vape National Water Day Francis Collins Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Writing Narratives Fun Magic Kingdom Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Shatner Modine Mills Portnoy Fun Andrew Lloyd Tape Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin's favorite was Crystal Palace to have lunch Kevin eats his rice some fries cookies for dessert plus yummy fruit together, Saturday March 23 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Wonderful Visit Epcot Wish Sally Greenberg Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Damon Albarn’s Birthday Zora Neale Hurston Space Claiming Precedent Supreme Rosalie Abella The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone packed up for Epcot then they drove and drove and drove to the beach house said 13603 that new beach house first reminds Kevin of We All Sing Together that 1993 program from Sesame Street because Kevin can't use HP so instead used MacBook Pro plus playing with his phone, Sunday March 24 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Xylophone Tape Top Wish Helen Epstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Black Bowl For Tots Yoshiki Live 7 Lives For Music Kanneh-Mason Moreno Go Patti Mary Berry Hilfiger The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Ma walks around the beach before Kevin took Dad to walk around the ocean because that water was too cold, Monday March 25 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM Young Tour Top Wish Sandy Johnson Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Sea Brain Challenge Workout Cup Tower Memory Game Full Elton John’s Birthday Eye Doctor Fix Toilet The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5335 "Sesame Street Submarine" (Season 53 finale) that title show all about pretending where a bathroom repair guy came into the beach house fixes that toilet Kevin celebrates Elton John's birthday songs for his music, Tuesday March 26 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Zone Vote Town Wish Junior Brightman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Evoo Cooking Strawberry Jam Doctors Appointment Diana Ross’s Birthday Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Walk Beach With Swim The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Diana Ross's birthday Kevin evens walks around the ocean plus to swim right for Mexico, Wednesday March 27 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Kung Days Show Wish Sally Greenberg Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Silent Films Quentin Taratino’s Bday Dub Bye Fly Home Walk Beach Fun Aunt Nancy Visits Programmer The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Ma walks around the beach Kevin says goodbye to Dub flying home but they'll see Dub Saturday together Kevin celebrates Quentin Taratino together, Thursday March 28 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Long Tape Show Wish Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Reba McEntire’s Birthday Fun Rodrigo Duterte’s Bday Character Traits Swim Beach Walk Two Guys World Tour Full On Ocean The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Reba McEntire's birthday that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5330 "Community Garden Cleanup" that day show all about gardens Ma walks around the beach plus Kevin takes Dad for a swim around the ocean, Friday March 29 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Modulating B Flat Major C Major Sonia Gandhi Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Brain Workout Cup Towers Memory Game Sedaris Duo Spanish Good Friday Sabres New Jersey The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Amy Sedaris's birthday because of Good Friday he learned that B Flat Major to C Major for any style of his music plus also chips at 7:30 PM together, Saturday March 30 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Nice Vote Celine Dion’s Birthday Francis Collins Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Packing Up Fly Home Go Home All Creatures Great And Small Marathon Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Sees Dub Back The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Celine Dion's birthday songs for her music everyone packed up together to the airport together Kevin eats chick-fil-a chicken and waffle fries got into that train then got into the airplane flying home to go visit Dub plus Dub's friends Lucy and Taylor, Sunday March 31 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Outta Visit Easter Wish Sally Greenberg Hit 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots All Creatures Great And Small Saga Amberleigh Chocolate Cupcakes Christopher Walken The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone went to Amberleigh to celebrate Easter with Grandma Mup where they tasted yummy chocolate cupcakes for lunch for Grandma Mup together, Monday April 1 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Quote Vote Top Wish Sonia Gandhi Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Block Tower David’s Birthday Hockey April Fools Day Buff State Dentist Appointment Pautlers Tomorrow Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates David's birthday for April Fools Day Kevin waits for Pautlers grand opening tomorrow, Tuesday April 2 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Right Vote Top Wish Bobby Orr Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Pautlers Grand Open Buff State Hockey Game Christopher Meloni’s Birthday Let’s Go Day Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Camp Dogs Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Christopher Meloni's birthday tells viewers that Pautlers will be a grand opening such a family restaurant, Wednesday April 3 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Second Version Of Dialogue Sarah Palin Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Somerville Music Miss Katie’s Birthday Dentist Buff State Fun Silly Songs Fun Magic School Bus The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Kevin celebrates Miss Katie's birthday with Miss Deb's friends from old Steps site Ma went to the dentist then to Buff State he searches by voice 1996 album Silly Songs CD and cassette 15 silliest hits here Magic School Bus VHS videos starring Lily Tomlin, Thursday April 4 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be True Vote Show Wish Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report School Music Buff State Call Shop Trends Graham Jill Kelsie David Doctors Appointment Babysitters Club Between The Lions Tape The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Graham Norton’s birthday, Jill Scott’s birthday, Steps girl Kelsie’s birthday, and David Cross’s birthday Dad did his 9:30 call Kevin has to be real quiet while Dad did his call he searched by voice 13 Babysitters Club videos based on the Schoalstic book series by Ann M. Martin Between The Lions tape seen on PBS Kids, Friday April 5 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be Useful Tape Do Wish Sasha Fere-Jones Tune Three Tabs Call Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Dreambusters Kaitlin’s Birthday Buff State Aquarium Hockey Game Angelina Sesame Street Tapes The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Kaitlin's birthday Dad did his 10:30 call Kevin has to be quiet while Dad did his call Kevin searches by voice Angelina Ballerina videos and DVDs Sesame Street videos and DVDs plus even Wee Sing videos and DVDs nine programs Ma went to Buff State Ma went to the aquarium to see full of sea animals Dad and Dub went to the hockey game Kevin wants pasta 7:45 together, Saturday April 6 12:06 AM to 9:00 PM will be Visit The Show Wish Francis Collins Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Garden Lunch Total Eclipse City Anchor Bar Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Michael Billy Paul John Barney Bob Builder Teletubbies The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle that day was Now We're Gardening Live Kevin celebrates here Michael Rooker’s birthday, Billy Dee Williams’s birthday, Paul Rudd’s birthday, and John Ratzenberger’s birthday he searched by voice Barney videos and DVDs Bob The Builder videos and DVDs Teletubbies videos and DVDs where Emily, Jimmy, Terry, and Johnny had lunch Kevin ate some starbursts from Easter plus three eggs with here of Easter jellybeans plus Easter smarties altogether here Ma and Dub took Emily, Jimmy, Terry, and Johnny to Anchor Bar for dinner Kevin stays with Dad, Sunday April 7 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Wondrous A Bud Wish Sadie Plant Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Elmo’s World Wiggles Gehry Seasons Kelinheins Machine Science Museum Russell Crowe The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Russel Crowe here Ma and Dub went to the science museum Dub's favorite thing her light race here eight white buttons here eight red buttons Kevin searches by voice the Elmo's World programs plus Wiggles together, Monday April 8 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Xylophone Visitor Show Wish Hunter Biden Hit Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Eclipse Total Eye Doctor Izzy Stradlin Dean Norris Richard Scarry Thomas Clues Hockey Show In Space The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Izzy Stradlin's birthday and Dean Norris's birthday he searched by voice fun Richard Scarry videos and DVDs Bananas In Pajamas VHS Thomas videos and DVDs Blue's Clues PC computer games Kevin went outside to join Ma, Dad and Dub watched the eclipse together. Tuesday there in which Kevin talks about times from 20 day weekend with Miss Cate's friends fun as he did had a good time share gang did with such a hit surprise.

Books Journey The Amazing Book Great Story Stops fly and set out for the amazing book.

Kind National History Of The Chicken Hit Story join the fun with history of chickens together.

Delightful Abraham The Great House Divided Hit Story viewers share a story about Abraham Lincoln together.

Useful Search Story Of Bin Laden Great Tale viewers tell a tale about Bin Laden together.

Faithful UFOs Story Of Alone Galaxy UFOs come together with such a hit surprise.

Muppets credits to it for now first said fun it did with such a hit surprise:

Based On The Pinkalicious And Peterrific Books By: Victoria Kann

Muppets By: Caroly Wilcox, John Byrum

Okay, Everybody. Here Comes Grover's Song, So Everybody Get Ready To Sing Along.

Birge Mansion White Picture in Buffalo.

Nathan Phillips Square Black Picture in Toronto.

Delightful visit the biggest pile of junk you've ever seen.

Joy day show visits full more show hits.

Fabulous big pile of junk.

New show hits.

Pile of junk with full more hit shows.

Xylophone tape tour with.

Zoo visit hit shows.

Previews of volumes 1, 2, 3 and 4. January 19, 1999. That country singer Dolly Parton's birthday party.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 1: The Cat In The Hat Takes A Nap and Cat's Play.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 2: The Cat In The Hat Cleans Up His Act and Make Yourself At Home.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 3: The Cat In The Hat Builds A Door-A-Matic and The Cat In The Hat's Art House.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 4: The Feed You Need and A Bird's Guide To Health.

Previews of volumes 5 and 6. June 22, 1999. Meryl Streep's birthday party.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming this fall to video stores everywhere) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere) The Berenstain Bears The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Volume 5: The Cat In The Hat's Birthday Surprise and The Cat In The Hat Gets A Package.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming this fall to video stores everywhere) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere) The Berenstain Bears The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Volume 6: Lester Leaps In and Talkin' With The Cat.

Albright Knox Art Gallery White Picture in Buffalo.

Visit the days with full more show hits.

Old City Hall Toronto Black Picture in Toronto. Ontario Royal Museum Toronto Black Picture in Toronto.

Delightful visit white picture says Buffalo black picture says Toronto.

Fabulous tape show with plus more show hits.

Cool tape tour with home of hit stops.

Play with gang with fun stops top those.

Excellent days tape with full more show hosts.

True tape full more tape of show hits.

Intelligent days fun tape full more show hits.

Beautiful book tape world full more show hits.

Marvelous book about world traveling more show hits.

Zoo book about those full more show hits.

King book tram with full more tape tour.

Right place tour in full more show hits.

Utensil book about them to do show hits.

Xylophone book full more tape title show hits.

Good book about top full more show hits.

Lincoln Statue White Picture in Buffalo.

Previews of volumes 1 and 2. September 15, 1998.

Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming September 13 to video stores everywhere) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 1: Home Is There The Bear Is and What's In The Mail Today.

Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming September 13 to video stores everywhere) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 2: Friends For Life and The Big Little Visitor.

Previews of volumes 3 and 4. December 1, 1998.

Madeline The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night

Volume 3: Dancin' The Day Away and Listen Up!.

Madeline The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night

Volume 4: Need A Little Help Today and Lost Thing.

Previews of volumes 5 and 6. March 2, 1999.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters July 14) And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming this fall to theaters October 1) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House

Volume 5: A Wagon Of A Different Color and Shape Of A Bear.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters July 14) And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming this fall to theaters October 1) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House

Volume 6: Picture Of Health and Magic In The Kitchen.

Previews of volumes 7 and 8. June 22, 1999.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19 to video stores everywhere) The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Books

Volume 7 simply it: Mouse Party and Bear's Birthday Bash.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19 to video stores everywhere) The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Books

Volume 8: The Big Sleep and And To All A Good Night.

All Right, Everybody. It's Time To Stop Singing And Take A Counting Break.

Come Down If You Want To.

Excellent Visit Well Done.

Good Play For Now.

Intelligent Visit Day Pal.

Kind Pal Show Hits.

Marvelous Job Playing Today.

Outstanding Today Simply It.

Quiet Vote For Playing.

So Long, Duckies.

Useful Town Of Tape.

Wonderful Tape Show World.

Yak Visit Show Tour.

Silly Songs CD Cassette Promo 1996: Get Up, Dance And Shout For Count Von Count, Oscar, Bert, Ernie Here And The Gang To 15 Silliest Hits Here In Silly Songs.

Previews for The Spirit Of Mickey. July 14, 1998.

A Bug's Life (coming this Thanksgiving) Walt Disney Masterpiece Theater The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (coming this fall to video September 29) The Black Cauldron (coming August 4 to video) Pocahontas II: Journey To A Big World (coming August 4 to video) Kiki's Delivery Service

Amazing. This Telephone Can Call Big Bird, Or Snuffy, Or Oscar. Who Should We Call?

Amazing. This Telephone Can Call Big Bird, Or The Count, Or Elmo. Who Should We Call?

This Will Be Really Neat. Just Move Your Star Over To The Person You Want To Call And Then Press The Button.

Welcome To No Those Places Show. Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy. Some Of Pictures In That Ballad.

We Are Zoophonics Kids (album). From 1985. SIDE A: Zoo-Magic, We Are Zoophonics Kids, Come Meet Us At The Zoo, It Sounds Like This And It Looks Like That, I Wanna Learn How To Read, SIDE B: Robux, We Are Zoophonics Kids (Reprise).

Pick A Partner (album). From 1990. SIDE A: Everyone Knows What A Partner Is, Explanation, Flash Card Rap, Train Chase, Honey Horse Helps Timothy, SIDE B: Pick A Partner, I Saw A Seashell Down By The Seashore Multiple Times And Poem, Sammy Snake Takes Honey Horse Home, Why Weebler.

Bob's Favorite Street Songs. From 1991.

Sesame Street Theme Hi Friend Right in the Middle of My Face Morningtown Ride People in Your Neighborhood Sing Somebody Come and Play Rubber Duckie Put Down the Duckie Bein' Green A Face See You Tomorrow

Sesame Street Best. From 1997.

Disc 1

Sesame Street Theme from The Sesame Street Book & Record Rubber Duckie from The Sesame Street Book & Record Letter B from Born to Add La, La, La from The Muppet Alphabet Album Fixin' My Hair from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Count It Higher from Born to Add Do De Rubber Duck from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Cereal Girl from Born to Add I, Grover from The Sesame Street Monsters! (I Can't Get No) Co-Operation from Born to Add Me Gotta Be Blue from The Gang's All Here! Stand By Your Can from We Are All Earthlings Little Things from We Are All Earthlings Every Bit of Litter Hurts from We Are All Earthlings I'm an Aardvark from Sing: Songs of Joe Raposo Toothpaste Factory Rap aka How Do They Get That Toothpaste In The Tube? from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun This Frog from Aren't You Glad You're You? The Telephone Opera from Cheep Thrills The Dirtiest Town in the West from We Are All Earthlings The Bathtub of Seville from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Sing Me a Silly Song from Cheep Thrills Believe in Yourself from Aren't You Glad You're You? Itch & Scratch from Cheep Thrills There's a Hole in the Bottom of the Sea from Sesame Street Sing-Along! Todos un Pueblo from We Are All Earthlings Put Down The Duckie from Put Down the Duckie!

Disc 2

I Just Adore 4 from The Count Counts C Is For Cookie from The Muppet Alphabet Album I Love Trash from The Sesame Street Book & Record Honk Around the Clock from Born to Add Mary Had a Bicycle from Cheep Thrills One Small Voice from We Are All Earthlings The Word is No from Put Down the Duckie! Wet Paint from Sesame Road ZZ Blues from Sesame Road Air from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration Hand Talk from Sesame Road The Ten Commandments of Health from Born to Add The Room Is Full of Chickens from Cheep Thrills Barn in the USA from Born to Add African Alphabet from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration On My Pond from Free to Be... a Family Over, Under, Around And Through from The Official Sesame Street 2 Book-and-Record Album Sammy the Snake from The Muppet Alphabet Album The Grouch's Lullaby from Sleepytime Bird The Sneeze Song from Cheep Thrills Let's Make a Dream from We Are All Earthlings Honk, Bang, Whistle, Crash from The People in Your Neighborhood What Do You Do With A Fruit? from Sing: Songs of Joe Raposo I Stand Up Straight and Tall from The Muppet Alphabet Album Dance Myself to Sleep from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration Big Bird's Lullaby from Sleepytime Bird

Previews for Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas. November 9, 1999.

Tarzan (coming February 1 2000 to video stores everywhere) An Extremely Goofy Movie (coming Leap Day 2000 to video stores everywhere) Pinocchio 60th Anniversary Edition (now on video and DVD) I'll Be Home For Christmas (sale now on video) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (on sale now) One Saturday Morning (Saturdays on ABC) Disney Website

Previews of Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving. November 9, 1999.

The Tigger Movie (coming February 11 2000 to theaters) The Fox And The Hound Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (now available only on video) Pinocchio 60th Anniversary Edition (now on video and DVD) Lost In Paris (now on video) Playhouse Disney Disney Website

Previews of The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea. (Version #1). September 19, 2000. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

102 Dalmatians (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) The Emperor's New Groove (coming this Christmas to theaters) Fantasia 2000 (coming September 26 to video stores everywhere) The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Disney Cruise Line The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea Motion Picture Soundtrack

Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (coming February 27 2001 to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea CD-Rom Computer Game

Previews of The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea. (Version #2). September 19, 2000. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

102 Dalmatians (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) The Emperor's New Groove (coming this Christmas to theaters) Toy Story 2 (coming October 17 to video stores everywhere) The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Disney Cruise Line The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea Motion Picture Soundtrack

Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (coming February 27 2001 to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea CD-Rom Computer Game

Previews of Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure. February 27, 2001.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Special Edition (coming this fall to video and Disney DVD October 9 to video stores everywhere) 102 Dalmatians The Emperor's New Groove The Book Of Pooh (coming to video and Disney DVD this summer to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (coming February 26 2002 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Belle's Tales Of Friendship. August 17, 1999. Robert De Nero's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Zero To Hero (on sale now)

Previews of Zero To Hero. August 17, 1999. Robert De Nero's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Belle's Tales Of Friendship (on sale now)

Previews of Lost In Paris. August 3, 1999. Corey Burton's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Belle's Tales Of Friendship Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. November 11, 1997. Ha!

Flubber (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Peter Pan (coming March 3 1998 to video stores everywhere) Hercules (coming February 1998 to video stores everywhere) George Of The Jungle (coming soon to video stores everywhere) Belle's Magical World (coming February 10 1998 to video stores everywhere) Wonderful World Of Disney Living Room (Sundays on ABC) Disney Cruise Line Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Soundtrack For CD And Cassette

Previews of Belle's Magical World. February 10, 1998.

Hercules (coming February 1998 to videos tores everywhere) Rodgers And Hammerstein's Cinderella (available to own on February 10) Peter Pan (coming March 3 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid (coming spring 1998 to video stores everywhere)

Long visit Luna with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS Sesame Street program which first released in 1998 sung it over with here in a tape. “Hey, There She Is! Hiya, Luna. What’s Up? Good Evening, Tiptie. I Was Playing Same Melody Fun As We Did To Visit With Gang For Now. How Was Your Visit With Today? Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sang The Alphabet Song About 80 Times. They Sang It Over And Over Again Together From 1987 Sing Along Program From Sesame Street. Kevin Already Played From Christmas 2018, 1987 Program. Cool! What’s Sing Along? Who’s On The Roof? Sing Along Is The 1987 Program Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing Songs On The Roof For It. Cole Played The Alphabet Song On His Meowsic Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing. Everyone Taught That Singing It Over And Over Would Be Annoying With Playing A Different Tune. Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sang The Alphabet Song One More Time. Cole Tells Me They’ve Sung It Already Because They’re Not Going To Sing Alphabet Song Anymore. He Moved On To A Different One Today Meowsic Plays Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt, Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019, Row Row Row Your Boat From A Day At The Beach, I've Been Working On The Railroad From Alphabet Soup, Pop Goes The Weasel From Barney In Concert, Itsy Bitsy Spider From Barney In Concert, John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet, Where Is Thumbkin Form Barney In Concert, And The Ever Popular Down By The Station From Barney In Concert Different Tune To Play. See, It’s Fun To Play Different Tunes Together Now To It With Songs About Somebody Else. Speaking Of Letters Which, Time For Another One Dance And Sing Now. The ‘Goodbye Song’, Tiptie?”

Previews for Money Rock. August 25, 1998.

4 Schoolhouse Rock Videos "Multiplication Rock", "Grammar Rock", "Science Rock", And "America Rock" Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection The Spirit Of Mickey Kiki's Delivery Service Lady And The Tramp (coming this fall to video September 15 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Make Room For Dil. October 5, 1999.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Ned's Newt Videos Donkey Kong Country: Legend Of The Crystal Coconut (available this November)

Isn't It Nicer With Everything All Cleaned Up Like This?

Previews of Runaway Reptar. August 3, 1999. Corey Burton's birthday party.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts VHS Videos Ned's Newt Videos

Previews of Little Goblin Bear. August 24, 1999.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts VHS Videos Ned's Newt Videos

Previews of It's The Pied Piper, Charlie Brown. September 12, 2000. Ruben Studdard's birthday party.

Blue's Big Musical Movie (coming this fall to VHS and DVD October 3 to video stores everywhere) Faeries ((available to own September 26 to video stores everywhere) Peanuts VHS Videos The Real Macaw (now on video) 4 Blue's Clues Videos "Blue's Safari", "Magenta Comes Over", "Stop, Look And Listen", And "Blue's Big Pajama Party" 4 Little Bear Videos "Little Bear's Band", "Little Goblin Bear", "Rainy Day Tales", And "A Kiss For Little Bear"

Plus a featurette in the end: An American Classic: Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz.

Previews of The Nuttiest Nutcracker. October 19, 1999.

Stuart Little (coming December 17 to theaters this Christmas) Muppets From Space The First Snow Of Winter The Berenstain Bears Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Paragraph Of Piggyback Rides With Cubs Honey Horse read that paragraph together. "Who Hopped On Leona? Theo Hopped On Her. What's This About? Leona Hopped On Leona, Cleo Wants Lionel To Play Some Soccer. What Is Piggyback Rides With Cubs? What's The Show From? Between The Lions."

Previews of Honor To Us All. July 28, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Kiki's Delivery Service Good Clean Fun Feet Beat Mulan Motion Picture Soundtrack

Previews of Clever Little Piglet. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Pooh Wishes. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Tigger-ific Tales!. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along SongsPreviews of Making Friends. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Sharing And Caring. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Helping Others. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland. August 25, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Kiki's Delivery Service Summer Of The Monkeys (coming this Christmas to video December 18 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Summer Of The Monkeys. December 18, 1998.

The Parent Trap (on sale now) Air Bud: Golden Receiver (now available to town) The Rescuers (coming January 5 1999 to video stores everywhere) Mulan (coming February 2 1999 to video stores everywhere) 101 Dalmatians (coming spring 1999 to video March 9 1999 to video stores everywhere) Castle In The Sky (coming in 1999 to video stores everywhere) The First Doug Movie Ever (later titled Doug's First Movie) (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Cowboy Pooh. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Detective Tigger. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Pooh Party. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Rig A Jig Jig from Walk Around The Block With Barney key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Easy Goin' Day from Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Gummi Bears Intro key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

That's All I Want For Christmas from A Berry Bear Christmas (1) key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

You Might Like Something New from Try It You'll Like It key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer from Sesame Street Christmas Sing-Along key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Under The Sea from The Little Mermaid key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Counting Backwards from show 3705 key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Ma's birthday Dub wants that program from 1999 here will be Let's Eat: Funny Food Songs that box has Grover having an apple, cheese and pineapple plus seven yummy songs, Mr. Johnson on the back cover using a fork with his sweet fun spaghetti. The Most Important Meal Of The Day, Cereal Girl, Blueberry Mouth, Pasta Song, Telly's Lunch, Healthy Food, You Don't Have To Be A Grizzly.

Previews of Sing A Song With Pooh Bear. February 23, 1999.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collection 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue Winnie The Pooh And Tigger Too Computer Game Out Of The Box

Plus in the end: Winnie The Pooh Draw Along Gopher teaches viewers how to draw Winnie The Pooh favorite bear.

Previews of Colors Of The Wind. July 21, 1995.

A Goofy Movie (coming September 6 to video stores everywhere) 4 Princess Collection Volumes 2 Jasmine's Enchanted Tales Videos "The Greatest Treasure" And "Jasmine's Wish" 2 Ariel's Songs And Stories Videos "Wish Upon A Starfish" And "Giggles"

Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo 3 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus", "Campout At Walt Disney World", And "Beach Party At Walt Disney World"

Previews of Circle Of Life. December 13, 1994.

The Lion King (coming to video March 3 1995 to video stores everywhere) Muppet Classic Theater Pocahontas (coming June 23 1995 to theaters)

Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Previews of Topsy Turvy. June 25, 1996. Bob West's birthday party.

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves (coming August 13 to video stores everywhere) Oliver And Company (coming September 25 to video stores everywhere) Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Spot's Magical Christmas. October 4, 1995.

Bright Beginnings Jim Henson's Preschool CollectionPreviews of Spot And His Grandparents Go To The Carnival. March 3, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs 2 Winnie The Pooh Computer Games Ready To Read With Pooh And Ready For Math With Pooh

Previews of Discover Spot. June 13, 2000.

The Tigger Movie (coming to video and Disney DVD August 22 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea (coming September 19 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics (available on video July 11 to video stores everywhere) Spot Playhouse Disney

Previews of The Great Defender Of Fun. August 13, 2002. Peter Hannan's birthday party.

2 Winnie The Pooh Halloween Videos "Frankenpooh" And "Spookable Pooh" (coming August 2002 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Mickey's House Of Villains (coming September 3 to video stores everywhere) Monsters Inc (coming to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) A Very Merry Pooh Year (coming November 12 to video stores everywhere) 4 Rolie Polie Olie Videos "Happy Hearts Day", "Growing Upsie Daisy", "An Easter Egg-Stravaganza", And "Tooth On The Loose" (now available on video) Playhouse Disney Live On Stage (located in Orlando Florida)

Plus a bonus Stanley cartoon at the end that very special great Stanley cartoon: "Dolphin Talk".

Previews of A Rolie Polie Christmas. October 31, 2000 (Halloween).

5 Disney Videos "Toy Story 2", "The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea", "Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command: The Adventure Begins", "The Tigger Movie", And "Fantasia 2000" The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Discover Spot The Other Spot Favorites (collect seven great videos) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Chipmunk Fun key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

1958 version Witch Doctor used B Flat Major modulating C Major with by David Seville together.

Previews of Flik's Musical Adventure At Disney's Animal Kingdom. June 8, 1999. Bonnie Tyler's birthday party.

2 Walt Disney Masterpieces "Alice In Wonderland" And "Robin Hood" Lost In Paris (coming only to video summer 1999 sales now August 3 to video stores everywhere) A Bug's Life (now on video) Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Playhouse Disney

Previews of The Lion King 1 1/2. February 10, 2004.

Aladdin Special Edition (coming October 5 to video and Disney DVD this fall to video stores everywhere) Home On The Range (coming April 2 to theaters this spring) Brother Bear (coming spring 2004 to video stores everywhere) Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (coming summer 2004 to video and Disney DVD August 3 to video stores everywhere) The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Special Edition (coming this fall to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere)

Previews of A Little Patch Of Heaven. March 23, 2004.

The Incredibles (coming this fall to theaters) 2 Growing Up With Winnie The Pooh Videos "It's Playtime With Pooh" And "A Great Day Of Discovery" 2 Winnie The Pooh Learning Videos Winnie The Pooh "ABCs" And Winnie The Pooh "1 2 3's" Sing-Along Songs

Sing along karaoke style songs from smashing hit Walt Disney's Home On The Range country tunes.

Stanley's Dinosaur Round-Up (coming June 23 2005 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Springtime With Roo. March 9, 2004. Martin P. Robinson's birthday party for Ryan A's birthday.

Home On The Range (coming April 2 to theaters this spring) Brother Bear (coming spring 2004) 2 Growing Up With Winnie The Pooh Volumes "It's Playtime With Pooh" And "A Great Day Of Discovery" 2 Winnie The Pooh Learning Videos Winnie The Pooh "ABCs" And Winnie The Pooh "1 2 3's"

Pooh's Heffalump Movie (coming February 2005 to theaters)

2 Winnie The Pooh short stories starring Eeyore: "Honey For A Bunny", "Trap As Trap Can".

Previews of American Legends. February 12, 2002.

The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (coming May 7 to video stores everywhere) Max Keeble's Big Move (coming this summer to theaters) Monsters Inc (coming to Disney DVD and video) 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure (coming January 21 2003 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Peter Pan Special Edition

The videos of The Book of Pooh from Columbia Tri-Star Home Video from iMovie on Macbook about the opening to the 1998 VHS of The Book of Pooh in 2014.

Columbia Tri-star Home Video logo COMING SOON TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU The Book of Pooh VHS videos preview Sony FBI warning screen Hi-fi Stereo logo The Book of Pooh intro

Barney's House is a show from iMovie since Saturday, June 1, 2013. Each episode has the Welcome Song to each episode from meeting Barney, B.J., Baby Bop, David the Lion and all their friends. And at the end, Barney comes up to the attic to visit Luna, the Moon to tell him how was his day in the big blue house. After that, they sing the "Goodbye Song" (scenes from the episode). After that, Barney thanks us for visiting his house.

Photos of that tape Between The Lions tape simply a bunch with seen on PBS Kids.

One Fine Day With A Wolf And A Purr. A Baby Was Born And It Caused A Little Stir. No Blue Bugger, No Three-Eyed Frog. Just A Feline, Canine, Little CatDog.

Out On The Road Or Back In Town. All Kinda Critters Puttin' CatDog Down. For Those. Gotta Rise Above It, Gotta Try To Get Along. Gotta Walk Together, Gotta Sing This Song.

Previews of The Bear. October 6, 1998. Based on the book by Raymond Briggs. Matt Vogel's birthday party plus Courtney's birthday party.

How The Toys Saved Christmas (now available on video) Sing-Along Songs Spot Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos

Previews of Christmas. October 6, 1998. Matt Vogel's birthday party plus Courtney's birthday party.

How The Toys Saved Christmas (now available on video) Sing-Along Songs Spot Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos

See You Next Time On Gawain's Word.

Disney Silly Songs. From 1988.

Boom Boom, Ain't It Great to Be Crazy? What's Your Name? I'm My Own Grandpa Mairzy Doats Michael Finnegan A Penny Way Down Here Beneath the Ocean Pizza Pie Song A Peanut Sat on a Railroad Track It Ain't Gonna Rain No More Ta Ra Ra Boom De Ay When I See an Elephant Fly (from Dumbo) Skip Along Tippy Toes Little Bunny Foo Foo Three Little Fishies In My Pocket Bill Grogan's Goat Baby Bumblebee There's a Hole in the Bottom of the Sea Be Kind to Your Web-Footed Friends

Goin' Quackers (album). From 1980.

"Goin' Quackers" "I'm In Love With a Big Blue Frog" "The Horses Run Around" "Turkey in the Straw" "The Limerick Song" "Harris, The Bullfrog" "A Waddlin' Crazy Guy" "Dueling Quackers" "Daddy's Whiskers" "Throw It Out the Window" "If I Only Had a Brain" "The Fly and the Flea" "On Top of Spaghetti" "Vacuum Cleaner Hoses"

Be My Friend!. From 1998.

I Won't Say (I'm in Love) (Hercules) Kiss the Girl (The Little Mermaid) A Whole New World (Aladdin) Places in the Heart (A Valentine for You, Winnie the Pooh) Part of the Heart of the Sky Mickey, She's Got a Crush on You (Splashdance) Mickey and Minnie on a Moonlit Night (Rock Around the Mouse) Love Struck Duck (Rock Around the Mouse) Let's Get Together (Totally Minnie)

More Silly Songs. April 14, 1998.

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream Splish Splash (Bobby Darin) On Top of Spaghetti (Tom Glazer) The Name Game (Shirley Ellis) Polly Wolly Doodle (traditional) The Spectrum Song (World of Color) The Purple People Eater (Sheb Wooley) Honk, Honk Waddling Song ('87) Let's All Roar Tonight ('91) Cupcakes and Lemonade ('87) Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor (On the Bedpost Overnight) (Lonnie Donegan) Vacuum Cleaner Hoses ('80) The Good News Is... ('91) Pop, Goes the Weasel (Traditional) It's a Sunny, Sunny Day! ('91) I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly (Alan Mills) Ukulele Song ('91) Goldilocks and the Three Bears ('87) I'm in Love with a Big Blue Frog (Phil Baron) Happiness ('91)

Other Kind Safety With The ABCs For Safety kids teach the ABCs of safety: always be careful.

Kind Of Be Cool Play It Safe Safety kids teach viewers how to be safety together.

Wonderful Safety Kids Stay Safe No For Drugs kids talk about why being safety with together.

Cool Visit Top Town Strong Kids, Safe Kids children learn that strong kids for safety.

Up Around With Duckies gang learned that up down around there with such a fun stop.

Showtime Duckie gang put on their show together.

Mitten Duckie gang taught some mittens.

Addition Ducks gang add then count together.

Intelligent Days With Ducks gang taught that days.

Quote Quilt gang made these quilts for now.

Yay For The Duckies gang give duckie yay.

Cool Doze gang taught duckies doze.

Good Pal Clover taught pals together.

Kind Cuckoo ducks learned that cuckoo.

Owl Visions ducks taught some owls.

Wonderful Town gang taught that town.

Show Biz Ducks Wins gang taught show biz.

Young Duckie gang taught that young.

Egg Ton ducks taught thousands of some eggs.

God loves that 2005 toy is SHOUT Elmo, that red box with three cool Shouts on his shirt, five colorful letters were green S, orange H, purple O, yellow U, blue T with pink exclamation point with that blue Try Me down there. Press his feet then he’ll wave his arms up and down: short song in the box. Plus long song out of that box then.

In that, the School Video E-Mail from Snuffy. He and Rosalyn build together with some blocks.

Kids For Character. April 23, 1996. In it, 30 children and video characters here on one tape on videocassette. Scenes from The Puzzle Place, Barney, Scholastic's The Magic School Bus, Lamb Chop's Play-Along, Nick Jr.'s Gullah Gullah Island there, and Babar. Six kids in the tape: Michael, Sarah, Joey, Maria, Patrick, and Katie.

Choices Count. October 14, 1997. In it, scenes of three great fantastic shows Bananas In Pajamas, The Big Comfy Couch, and Wishbone. Six kids in the special sequel simply one last tape on videocassette: Carlos, Kelsey, Evan, Mariana, Jake, and Tiffany.

On 2008 there in the evening soon after Dad comes home might be time to record the 6:30 show Super Why. Simply it's different than Blue's Clues. Time to fly along those books with Whyatt, Alpha Pig, Wonder Red, Princess Presto and their friends simply like Blue's Clues.

Previews of The Muppet Movie. June 22, 1979. First movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) Baby Geniuses The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Great Muppet Caper The Muppets Take Manhattan

In the Hansel And Gretel episode Alpha Pig used his magnifying glass to recite the alphabet but he forgot F, R and T to follow those alphabet crumbs. He tells the viewers go, "You'll Help, Right?". Story answer for that one: "Ask First".

Previews for The Great Muppet Caper. June 26, 1981. Second movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Muppets Take Manhattan The Muppet Movie

The Kids Praise Album! This CD From 1980.

Amen Praise The Lord Behold What Manner Of Love Jesus, Name Above All Names The Butterfly Song Seek Ye First Heaven Is A Wonderful Place I John 4:7,8 Wa Wa Song Father I Adore You Children Of The Lord

Kids Praise 2: Joy-Fulliest Noise. Released from 1981.

Matthew 16:24 (If Any Man) Sandyland Say To The Lord I Love You Jesus Arky Arky Make A Joyful Noise ClapDe Hands Praise God In His Time Lord Be Glorified

Kids Priase 3: Funtastic Family. Released from 1982.

(Don't You Know) It's Time To Praise The Lord Ha La La La The Body Song Praise The Lord Together Just Like You Joy Joy (Down In My Heart) 1 2 3 Jesus Loves Me I Love You Lord Stand Up Welcome To The Family

Kids Praise 4: Singsational Servants! Released from 1983.

We're Singing Praises Servant Of All Take All Of Me Draw Me Nearer Beautiful Beethoven's New 9th The Recipe Song Charity's Dream Make Me A Servant Jesus Put The Song In My Heart Make Me A Servant (Reprise)

Kids Praise 5: Psalty's Camping Adventure... Count It All Joy! Released from 1985.

We're Going Camping Now Blooper's Howl-Lelujah Chorus The Bible Alphabet Song One Step At A Time God Is Great Do My Best On A Starry Night Farley McFirefly's Glow Show Cares Chorus All Through The Day

Kids Praise 6: Heart To Change The World. Released from 1986.

Come Into The Workshop John 3:16 I Want To Know Pig Out Child Of The King Be Thankful My Hands Are The Hands That God Will Use This Little Light Of Mine Heart To Change The World Into My Heart

Kids Praise 7: Hymnological Adventure Through Time. Released from 1988.

The Music Of God's Family The Magnificent Phasic Take Your Time Machine Hee Nay Mah Tov He Is Good Christ The Lord Is Risen Today Amazing Grace Spiritual Medley Fanny Crosby Medley Take My Life And Let It Be The Doxology

Kids Praise 8: Play Ball. Released from 1989.

Let's Go Sign Up For Baseball The Bulldog's Rap Put Jesus In Your Everyday Life Practice Makes Perfect The Game You're A Winner Oh Lord We Need You Game Two The Psalter's Rap Our God Is Awesome And Mighty

Kids Praise 9: The Search For Psalty's Missing 9. Released from 1991.

It's Missing Onward Christian Soldiers Risky's Set Up Think Of There Things Written In The Word Get Hot Stay Hot Talk To Jesus Do The Word The Still Small Voice God's On His Throne

Kids Praise 10: Salvation Celebration! Released from 1990.

Salvation Celebration Be Ready To Give An Answer Born Again Big Bag Risky Jesus Loves Me God Has A Plan For My Life Medley: The Testimonial/I Saw The Light Oh Lord Come Live In My Heart Happy Re-Birthday Jesus Is Lord Of All

Psalty's Christmas Calamity. Released from 1982.

Joy To The World O Come All Ye Faithful Medley: Away In A Manger/Angels We Have Heard On High Medley: We Three Kings/The First Noel Psalty's Shampoo Christmas Is A Time To Love Fix It Not By Might Jingle Bells Medley: Here We Come A Caroling/Deck The Halls/God Ye Merry Gentlemen/Ding Dong Merrily On High/Silent Night/Joy To The World

Psalty's Family Christmas Sing-Along. Released from 1988.

Family Christmas Sing-along Bark The Heard Angels Sing The Little Drummer Boy I'm Gonna Wrap Myself Up For Christmas Caroling Medley Ring Around The World Go Tell It On The Mountain Twelve Days Of Christmas Twinkle Medley Joy To The World Medley

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 1.

Arky Arky My Little Heart Hup-Two-Three-Four Let The Children Come To Me All Of The Animals Jesus Loves Me Nity-Night

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 2.

Arky Arky You Make My Heart Smile Jump With Joy Thank You God Glory Train I Love You Lord The Belly Button Song

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 3.

Arky Arky My Walking Song Rain Song So Love Him Everywhere Oh How I Love Jesus Thank The Lord For Your Daily Bread

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 4.

Arky Says Hi Good Morning Giddy Up Peek-A-Boo A Fish Story Little Lamb Jesus Loves The Little Children

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 5.

Arky Says Hi Let's Take A Walk This Little Light Of Mine God Sure Is Smart Good Things Jesus My Morning Star Sing Sing Sing

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 6.

Arky Says Hi Wake Up Mr. Sunshine Tap-Tap-Tap My Hero God Is So Good Color Song Bigger Than A Giant

The Alpha Pig To The Rescue Channel features direct-to-videos along with fundings from beginning to end for each tape but no shows on. A part of WNED PBS will be seven syllables, 19 letters, five words. "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" words by Edward Pola and George Wyle sung by Andy Williams that Kevin and his friends would love to listen to that for Christmas. D Major there in the beginning. Each time he sang "Long Long Ago", short instrumental break, he sang "Long Long Ago" one last time, then key of E Flat Major. The Oscar-winning award was the 2005 Sesame Street toy SHOUT Elmo. The red box has three fun Shouts on, green S, orange H, purple O, yellow U, blue T, pink exclamation point. Blue Try Me down here. Press his foot then he waves his arms up and down. Short song in the box.

The special 1998 Sesame Street version distributed by Sony Wonder. Two previews in the beginning, four promos in the end.

Kevin will type those Dot and Dash stories. This also just videos here on Elmo's camcorder.

Sunday April 5 2020 will be Kaitlin's birthday here in Sweets German Poop Morn Three Tabs The ABC Song Afternoon Sing I Love You Boss Show Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Kaitlin’s Birthday Shannon Leto Hit Song Kevin Cartwheel Fun Meghan Trainor Millie Davis The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle.

Tuesday April 21 2020 Dad's birthday he'd like Dance With The Teletubbies along with Sesame Street Get Up And Dance. Green, Yellow, Red, Purple. Sun Baby in the cover, but Voice Trumpet. Tinky Winky watches Larette tap-dance in the garden. Laa-Laa was doing ballet. Fun magical event: Tap-Dancing Teddy Bear. Tinky Winky jumps up and down just for fun. Voice Trumpet plays the cool concerto. Dipsy watches kids dance. Desserts on Dad's birthday: rainbow cookies with vanilla birthday brownies plus that Daniel Tiger cake with that fantastic fork.

Thursday April 30 2020 for Ma's birthday Kevin wants Here Come The Teletubbies the original VHS and the 2004 DVD with a bonus Sesame Street Quiet Time the 1997 VHS and the 2003 DVD special guest Daphne Rubin-Vega talks about quiet things with Big Bird. Purple, Green, Yellow, Red. Sun Baby in the cover, but windmill. Po watches children play in the rain. Fun magical event: The Animal Parade. Tinky Winky has a bag that it's too small. Laa-Laa waters her flowers while Voice Trumpet sings Mary Mary Quite Contrary. Tinky Winky watches children play in the beach. Desserts used for Ma's birthday just full of yummy desserts: cookie cake here and some macaroons.

Aunt Kathleen's birthday while Kevin wants three tabs for Saturday May 9 @ 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Portuguese Sophia Smith Hits Music Three Tabs The ABC Song Afternoon Sing I Love You Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Flowers Cow Dog Pig Keenan MacWilliam Do Elmo's Preschool Aunt Kathleen's Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle.

Dub's birthday Saturday August 1 2020 Dad will hand Kevin his book Sunny Days: The Children's Television Revolution That Changed America.

For Dub's birthday Thursday August 1 2019 will be rainbow cake vanilla.

Dad's birthday Sunday April 21 2019 Kevin handed those chocolate birthday brownies.

Ma's birthday Tuesday April 30 2019 Kevin bought four Dora tapes "Swing Into Action", "To The Rescue", "Wish On A Star", and "Dora Saves The Prince" watch the show on Nick Jr.

For every Monday there will be the PBS Kids version of the HBO premieres with family and friends for it.

Previews for The Muppets Take Manhattan. July 13, 1984. Allison's birthday party. Brought to you by Tristar Pictures. Third movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) Baby Geniuses The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie

Four images of the special Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration on March 6 1994 said Super Why at 6:30 were used Friday, January 8, 2016. It's also slightly different to the one released on home video as Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. The beginning uses a similar variant almost identical to The Best of Elmo variant, except it has 3 ascending xylophone notes in addition to some bells, which also culminates into a clang sound, and a slightly different "ding" noise at the end, which is an even rarer variant. In it, it shows a blue-sky background just like in Season 23 to 29 with Big Bird's voice-over saying the title before the theme song. The home video version does not include the credits shown on-screen, primarily listing the celebrity guests. Also, some of the songs are performed by various celebrities such as Little Richard. Telly and Prairie Dawn greet Big Bird and tell him that they found singers. Telly also tells Big Bird about the time he lost his letter "O". Big Bird is glad Telly found his letter for now possibly wonders have a same success. After the song "My Name", Elmo gives the viewers a closing responds for an intermission. The shot of Telly, Prairie, Savion and Jason are extended as Telly says, "And pigs, too" followed by "New Way To Walk". The credits are also slightly different but longer. The music score throughout the special is also changed in many places for the home video release.

Five images of the special Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration on March 6 1994 said Super Why at 6:30 were used over the weekend Saturday, March 24, 2018. It's also slightly different to the one released on home video as Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. The beginning uses a similar variant almost identical to The Best of Elmo variant, except it has 3 ascending xylophone notes in addition to some bells, which also culminates into a clang sound, and a slightly different "ding" noise at the end, which is an even rarer variant. In it, it shows a blue-sky background just like in Season 23 to 29 with Big Bird's voice-over saying the title before the theme song. The home video version does not include the credits shown on-screen, primarily listing the celebrity guests. Also, some of the songs are performed by various celebrities such as Little Richard. Telly and Prairie Dawn greet Big Bird and tell him that they found singers. Telly also tells Big Bird about the time he lost his letter "O". Big Bird is glad Telly found his letter for now possibly wonders have a same success. After the song "My Name", Elmo gives the viewers a closing responds for an intermission. The shot of Telly, Prairie, Savion and Jason are extended as Telly says, "And pigs, too" followed by "New Way To Walk". The credits are also slightly different but longer. The music score throughout the special is also changed in many places for the home video release.

Baby Bear (in Do The Alphabet):

I Feel Very Alphabet-ity After That. I Just Know, I Can Make It Happen This Time.

Kids Telling Kids: Sharing God's One On One. Summer of 1994. Starring Hope Cervantes.

This Is The Day Love Letter What Book Only One Change My Heart O God Wonderful Saving Love More And More Like Jesus I've Been Redeemed Kids Telling Kids

For Kevin's birthday Kevin wants 12 Kids Praise CDs featuring Ernie Rettino there do praise this Lord there play so along.

For Christmas this year Kevin wants six Tiny Tot Pwaise CD volumes praise his or her Lord.

Simply Ernie and Bert here from Sesame Street make a cameo from Connie Stevens Season 1 Episode 2.

Big Bird from Sesame Street makes a cameo in the episode there Leslie Uggams Season 3 Episode 18.

What Time Is It On Sesame Street?. Released from 1977. This title first answers this question. SIDE A: Good Morning, Breakfast Time, How Do You Get From Here To There, Clean-Up Time, People In Your Neighborhood (Grocer And The Shoemaker), Lunchtime, SIDE B: Children At The Playground, Sound Song, I'm Gonna Build The Biggest House You've Ever Seen, What Do You Have For Dinner, Rubber Duckie (Spoken Introduction By Bert), See You Tomorrow.

This first Snuffy puppet from 0276 (Season 3 premiere) to 0405 (Season 3 finale). This also used that puppet from 0406 (Season 4 premiere) to show 3980 (Season 32 finale).

Grover puppet from 0926 (Season 8 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Big Bird puppet from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Prairie Dawn puppet from show 3396 (Season 27 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Telly puppet from show 3916 (Season 32 premiere) to show 4082 (Season 35 finale).

Elmo puppet from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 3525 (Season 27 finale).

Oscar puppet from 2226 (Season 18 premiere) to show 4300 (Season 42 finale).

Cookie Monster puppet from 1966 (Season 16 premiere) to 2016 (until Season 46 started).

Herry Monster puppet from 2486 (Season 20 premiere) to show 3655 (Season 28 finale).

The Around The Corner set from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 3785 (Season 29 finale).

Since New Years Day 2000-present, Snuffy's fur is shaggier and has a dark orange hue. He also has fuller eyelashes. A space of short, brown fur remains around his eyes.

Where's Spot. September 29, 1993. Five Spot favorites. "Where's Spot", "Spot's First Walk", "Spot's Birthday Party", "Spot Goes Splash", and "Spot Finds A Key". Two previews in the beginning simply like "Billy Bunny's Animal Songs" (now on video) and the "Fraggle Rock" VHS collection (now available from Jim Henson Video).

Spot Goes To The Farm. September 29, 1993. Five Spot favorites. "Spot Goes To The Farm", "Spot Sleeps Over", "Spot Goes To The Circus", "Spot's Windy Day", and "Spot Goes To The Park". Two previews in the beginning (both same as the Where's Spot video) simply like "Billy Bunny's Animal Songs" (now on video), and the "Fraggle Rock" VHS collection (now available from Jim Henson Video).

Clumsy Ballet from the episode Sticks And Stones then after that it's The Ten Second Tidy just like Molly and Loonette used to do slide up not down yes just for clowns.

Six Max Fleischer's Cartoon Capers volumes.

VOLUME 1: Playin' Around.

VOLUME 2: Somewhere In Dreamland.

VOLUME 3: Babies And Beasts.

VOLUME 4: Toys Will Be Toys.

VOLUME 5: A Wacky Winter Wonderland.

VOLUME 6: Musical Mischief.

Six Timon And Pumbaa's Wild Adventures volumes.

VOLUME 1: Hangin' With Baby.

VOLUME 2: Grub's On.

VOLUME 3: True Guts.

VOLUME 4: Don't Get Mad, Get Happy.

VOLUME 5: Live And Learn.

VOLUME 6: Quit Buggin' Me.

Five Ariel's Undersea Adventures video volumes.

VOLUME 1: Whale Of A Tale.

VOLUME 2: Stormy The Wild Seahorse.

VOLUME 3: Double Bubble.

VOLUME 4: In Harmony.

VOLUME 5: Ariel's Gift.

Three fun Adventures In Wonderland volumes.

VOLUME 1: Hare-Rasing Magic.

VOLUME 2: Helping Hands.

VOLUME 3: The Missing Ring Mystery.

Cookie Monster, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Count Von Count, 2 Anything Muppets from Marty Feldman.

Okay, Everybody. Let's Go To Marty!

One Light One Sun (album). January 1 1985 (New Years Day).

Time To Sing Apples And Bananas Take Me Out To The Ballgame Octopus's Garden Fais Dodo In My Garden Riding In An Airplane Like Me And You Down On Grandpa's Farm The Bowling Song Tingalayo Somewhere In The World Walk Outside De Colores Twinkle Twinkle Little Star One Light, One Sun

More Singable Songs. December 20, 1977.

Six Little Ducks You Gotta Sing Les Petites Marionettes Sodeo Oh Me Oh My Junior Ragtime Comin' Down The Chimney Douglas Mountain Listen To The Horses Who Built The Ark Simbalele Skin And Bones Shake My Sillies Out If I Had A Dinosaur I've Been Working On The Railroad New River Train

Previews of The Muppet Movie 1993 VHS from Jim Henson Video. June 22, 1979.

Fraggle Rock VHS (coming this spring) The Great Muppet Caper

Previews of The Great Muppet Caper 1993 VHS from Jim Henson Video. June 26, 1981.

Fraggle Rock VHS (coming this spring) The Muppet Movie

Previews of Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin. August 5, 1997. (Version 1 to that movie).

Here is one version of the opening to Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin.

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (coming fall 1997) Disney Video Preview For Mary Poppins, Sleeping Beauty And The Jungle Book

Previews of Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin. August 5, 1997. (Version 2 to that movie).

Here is another version of the opening to Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin.

The Little Mermaid Re-release (coming this Christmas) Wonderful World Of Disney (premieres September 28 on ABC) Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (on sale November 11) Fun And Fancy Free Disney Video Preview For Mary Poppins, Sleeping Beauty And The Jungle Book Four Schoolhouse Rock Titles "Multiplication Rock", "Grammar Rock", "Science Rock", And "American Rock" Two Pooh CD-Roms "Ready To Read With Pooh" And "Ready For Math With Pooh"

Three cool fun Mickey's Fun Songs videos: Let's Go To The Circus, Campout At Walt Disney World, and Beach Party At Walt Disney World. Their first title: Let's Go To The Circus. The gang spends the day at the Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey Circus exploring the show both on and off the stage. Rainbow World, The Circus On Parade, Upside Down, Aba Daba Honeymoon, I Wanna Be Like You, The Man On The Flying Trapeze, Over And Over Again, Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines, The Bells, Animal Calypso, Jump Rope, Make En Laugh, Join The Circus. Here next one: Campout At Walt Disney World. The gang spends time in the great outdoors at Fort Wilderness in Walt Disney World. Comin' Round The Mountain, The Bare Necessities, The Caissons Go Rolling Along, The Happy Wanderer, Oh Susanna, Camptown Races, By The Beautiful Sea, Don't Fence Me In, Turkey In The Straw, Talent Roundup, Jeepers Creepers, Mountain Greenery, Country Roads, Medley: If You're Happy And You Know It/Goodnight Campers. This third here and final title: Beach Party At Walt Disney World. The gang has a huge beach party. Celebration, Set Your Name Free, Surfin' Safari, Three Little Fishies, A Pirate's Life, Part Of Your World, Hot, Hot, Hot, The Hukliau Song, Pearly Shells, Limbo Rock, Slicin' Sand.

Sing-Along Songs Pongo And Perdita. December 3, 1996. Three previews in the beginning "101 Dalmatians Animated Storybook" CD-Rom computer game, "Sing-along Songs", "Spot".

Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Following The Leader Do Your Ears Hang Low Pow-Wow Ball Hokey Puppy Pongo Take Me Out To The Ballgame Oh Where Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone Hot Diggity More We Get Together

Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland. August 25, 1998. Five previews in the beginning "Winnie The Pooh" VHS, "Spot" VHS, "Sing-along Songs", "Kiki's Delivery Service", and "Summer Of The Monkeys".

It's Halloween Five Little Pumpkins Grim Grinning Ghosts Chicken Lips And Lizard Hips Headless Horseman Five Little Witches Spooky Scary Skeletons Casting My Spell Trick Or Treat The Monster Mash

This version from 0757 "Big Bird Presents A Rhyming Show" (Season 6), and the Sesame Street Letters CD-Rom computer program with a blue circle but a different version.

Okay, Okay. Me Sing Song About Rhyming Now, And, Me No Sing About Cookies. Okay, Here Me Go.

Oh, Cookie. Oh, But...

Cookie Monster, No Cookies.

Okay, Okay, Me Sing.

(BIG BIRD LAUGHING)

Oh, Cookie.

Now's He Am. Uh-Uh.

Okay, Me Sing.

Ha. There. Me Finish Song, And Me Not Sing About Cookies. Cookies. Oh, Cookies! Cookies Are Good.

(MUNCHING, THE OTHERS GROANING)

The version from 1975's The Sesame Street Monsters.

Okay, It Time To Rhyme With Cookie.

No. Me Not Suppose To Think Of Cookie. Me Supposed To Sing.

No Cookie. Me Sing. One, More, Rhyme!

(THEN SONG FADES OUT)

12 Big Bird Storymagic stories available on cassette. "Big Bird's Amazing Dream", "Big Bird's Animal Alphabet", "A Birthday Surprise", "The Cupcake Caper", "The Colors Of Spring", "Friends To The Rescue", "Goldilocks And The Three Grouches", "Imagine That", "It's A Deal", "No Cookies Till Dinner", "Oh Brother", and "A Very Special Picnic". Caroll Spinney and Frank Oz recorded the voices of Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, reading a set of Sesame Street storybooks. The Big Bird StoryMagic doll had a tape player in his back; when one of the tapes was played inside him, his eyes and beak would move, as if he were telling the story. Animated Oscar and Cookie Monster dolls were sold separately; they would only work when plugged into the Big Bird doll. Oscar featured an animated mouth, and could withdraw into his trash can, while Cookie Monster had googly eyes.

This picture of the song "Handful Of Crumbs" was used Tuesday, June 20, 2017. With Cookie Monster the strongest cowboy, four country backup Sesame Street monsters.

If You Want To Make School, This A Very Good Time, Cookie Here To Tell You, Rhyming Easy To Do, Me Liking The Sound, Of Words Me Have Found, That Foot On The Ground, As Music Go Round.

If You Want To Make School, It Not Cost You A Dime, Me Say Give It A Try, Rhyming Easy As Pie, Me Think It Is Neat, Me Stamping Me Feet, No Song Is Complete, If Rhyme Not Be Sweet.

If You Want To Make School, You Be Happy As I'm, Cookie Giving Three Cheers, Rhyming Fun For The Ears, Me Did Best At Me Could, Me Did Just Like Me Should, Now Me Wish That You Would, Try To Rhyme Just As Good.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 1: Meet The Muppet Babies, Baby Piggy And The Giant Bubble and What's A Gonzo.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 2: Gonzo Saves London Bridge, If I Were Just Like Kermit, and Animal Go Bye-Bye.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 3: Kermit The Hermit, A Love Note For Baby Piggy, and Scooter And Skeeter's Merry-Go-Round Puzzle.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 4: Baby Piggy And The Thunderstorm, Baby Fozzie On Cloud Nine, and Even Kermit Gets Grouchy.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 5: Baby Gonzo's Treasure Hunt, Baby Piggy's Night At The Ball, and Good Knight Sir Kermit.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 6: Gonzo And The Great Race, Baby Fozzie Is Afriad Of The Dark, and Baby Piggy's Mermaid Tale.

Everything Grows (album). May 5, 1987 (Cinco De Mayo).

Bathtime Brown Girl In The Ring The Little House The Mountain Polka Savez-Vous Planter Des Choux Mary Wore Her Red Dress Eight Piggies In A Row Let's Make Some Noise Everything Grows Ha Ha Thisaway Teddy Bear Hug Saturday Morning Little White Duck Haru Ga Kita Just Like The Sun

Rise And Shine. April 14, 1982.

Rise And Shine Walk Walk Walk Thumbelina Wheels On The Bus Daniel Five Little Ducks He's Got The Whole World Big Beautiful Planet I'm In The Mood Something In My Shoe Michaud Nursery Rhyme Instrumental Tete Epaules Let's Do The Numbers Rhumba Ducks Like Rain Row Row Row Your Boat This Little Light Of Mine

In the finale of The Muppets Take Manhattan, the Muppets have finally made it to Broadway with the opening night of their musical Manhattan Melodies. During the closing number, the characters played by Kermit and Miss Piggy are to be married. But when the minister turns out to be real, it looks like they might finally tie the knot, after all. During the final scene, 36 cool fun crossovers. The following is the list of characters from The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, and other Muppet productions who are seated in the pews to witness this historic event. Cookie Monster, Count Von Count, Grover, Oscar, Grundgetta, Herry, Buster The Horse, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Sully, Biff, Mona Monster, Simon Soundman, Guy Smiley, Telly, Sky Blue Honker, Forgetful Jones, Clementine, Grandmother Happy, Mr. Honker, Fuschia Honker, Elmo, Maurice Monster, Sherlock Hemlock, Deena, Two-Headed Monster, Anything Monster, Bruce Monster, Irvine, Pearl, Anything Monster, Dinger, Orange Honker, Blue Honker, Uncle Traveling Matt.

Based On The Animorphs Books By: K.A. Applegate

Based On The Berenstain Bears Books By: Stan And Jan Berenstain

From a Friday visit: Now I've Sung My ABCs which it did sing Old MacDonald then.

To that goose verse from Old MacDonald probably: And On That Farm, He Had A Goose. E-I-E-I-O. With A Honk Honk Here And A Honk Honk There. Here A Honk, There A Honk, Everywhere A Honk Honk. Old MacDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-I-O. Duckies, It's Time To Say Goodbye. Congratulations Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Goodbye For Now. See You Monday.

For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day. Very Nice, Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids. See, All Right. They've Sung Every Letter Together For Alphabet Song About 80 Times.

Pineview with Mr. Phil reminds viewers here of Dad's birthday 2020 was Dance With The Teletubbies. Here it did with that box has four tubbies dancing Sun Baby and Voice Trumpet together.

Created By: Craig Bartlett, Dave Kinnoin, Mitchell Kriegman, Dean Gordon, Matt Vogel, Tim Lagasse

Based On Books Spot By: Eric Hill (Stories)

Kevin Doody Productions: On a brown background, there is a tall, stylized totem pole bird, which has a yellow haze around it. Under it are the words "KEVIN DOODY PRODUCTIONS", made out of brown sticks. Up there said with Producers By: Craig Bartett and Dave Kinnoin, this features Kevin which singing a slower rendition of the sweet incorrect song Rubber Duckie Had A Barn that silly answer in Blue's Favorite Song because duckies cannot own them that's an incorrect song duckies cannot own these farms because there's a song about a duck and the barn Bonnie tells him no that she tells him that it's just supposed to sing Old MacDonald. "Rubber Duckie Had A Barn. E-I-E-I-O. Kevin, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Remember?"

Based On Pinkalicious And Peterrific Book Series By: Victoria Kann

New category pages which first reminds some of Piggyback Rides With Cubs that cool 2001 program. Plus with Dot in the end.

Previews of Come Sing With Us!. August 11, 1995.

Bright Beginnings Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo 3 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus", "Campout At Walt Disney Word", And "Beach Party At Walt Disney World"

Here 8:00 to 8:59 AM on August 8 2026 Kevin wants to do a Between The Lions tape Piggyback Rides With Cubs Show Of Soccer Lions.

A paragraph Piggyback Rides With Cubs from Between The Lions seen on PBS Kids for it fun as it did that tape from 2001 here Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride because it does have Chicken Jane in this: “Chicken Jane And The Fat Cat” for it.

Previews of Working Together. July 16, 1996.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 2 Pooh Collections 10 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Come Sing With Us

Previews of Happy Pooh Day. July 16, 1996.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 2 Pooh Collections 10 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Come Sing With Us

Previews of Growing Up. July 21, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics Jim Henson's Preschool Collection Spot (now on video)

Previews of Fun 'N Games. July 21, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics 2 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus" And "Campout At Walt Disney World" Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo

Previews of Meet The Fraggles!. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (now on video) The Muppet Christmas Carol (coming this fall to video stores everywhere)

Stay Tuned For Another Fun Episode.

Fraggle Rock VHS

Previews of Fraggle Fun And Doozer Doings!. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (now on video) The Muppet Christmas Carol (coming this fall to video stores everywhere)

Stay Tuned For Another Fun Episode.

Fraggle Rock VHS

Previews of The Fraggles Search And Find!. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (now on video) The Muppet Christmas Carol (coming this fall to video stores everywhere)

Stay Tuned For Another Fun Episode.

Fraggle Rock VHS

Previews of The Haunting Of Castle Gorg!. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (now on video) The Muppet Christmas Carol (coming this fall to video stores everywhere)

Stay Tuned For Another Fun Episode.

Fraggle Rock VHS

Previews of A Festive Fraggle Holiday!. September 29, 1993.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (coming this fall to video stores everywhere) The Chipmunk Song Christmas Don't Be Late Different Version From A Chipmunk Christmas Program Music Video

Stay Tuned For Another Fun Episode.

Fraggle Rock VHS

Previews of Kermit's Swamp Years. September 3, 2002.

Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Jay Jay The Jet Plane Bear In The Big Blue House

Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years Eve: here Ma, Dad and Dub go to Amberleigh picking up Grandma Mup Kevin takes Mr. Phil to Pineview Mr. Jesse said starting 2025-present together.

Previews of Annie (Disney Version). November 7, 1999.

Tarzan (coming to video and DVD February 1 2000 to video stores everywhere) An Extremely Goofy Movie (coming Leap Day 2000 to video and DVD to video stores everywhere) Lost In Paris (now on video) Gepetto (coming May 7 2000) Annie Motion Picture Soundtrack Disney Website

Dandy Top gang taught that top.

Love Top gang love top today.

True Life gang taught some life.

Previews of Sing A Song With Pooh Bear And Piglet Too. April 1, 2003. David's birthday, special April Fools Day.

The Lion King 1 1/2 (coming February 10 2004 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Springtime With Roo (coming March 9 2004 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Sing-Along Songs

Previews of A Spookie Ookie Halloween. August 28, 2001.

Dumbo 60th Anniversary Edition (coming to video and Disney DVD October 23 to video stores everywhere) 2 Book Of Pooh Videos "Fun With Words" And "Fun With Friends" (coming to VHS September 11 2001 to video stores everywhere) A Jingle Jangle Holiday (coming October 30 to video stores everywhere) Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In At The House Of Mouse (coming to video and Disney DVD November 6 to video stores everywhere) 3 Disney Halloween Videos "A Spookie Ookie Halloween", "Frankenpooh" And "Spookable Pooh" (now available on video) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Fun With Make-Believe. May 28, 2002.

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (coming to Disney DVD and video June 18 to video stores everywhere) The Great Defender Of Fun (coming to video and Disney DVD August 13 to video stores everywhere) 2 Winnie The Pooh Halloween Videos "Frankenpooh" And "Spookable Pooh" (coming August 27 to video stores everywhere) Mickey's House Of Villains (coming September 3 to video stores everywhere) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (now available on video and Disney DVD for a limited time) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Fun With Manners. May 28, 2002.

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (coming to Disney DVD and video June 18 to video stores everywhere) The Great Defender Of Fun (coming to video and Disney DVD August 13 to video stores everywhere) 2 Winnie The Pooh Halloween Videos "Frankenpooh" And "Spookable Pooh" (coming August 27 to video stores everywhere) Mickey's House Of Villains (coming September 3 to video stores everywhere) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (now available on video and Disney DVD for a limited time) Playhouse Disney

Previews of A Valentine For Eeyore. January 8, 2002.

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (coming to video and Disney DVD February 26 to video stores everywhere) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (coming April 30 to video stores everywhere) 4 Rolie Polie Olie Videos "Happy Hearts Day", "Growing Upsie Daisy", "An Easter Egg-Stravaganza", And "Tooth On The Loose" (coming soon to video) Playhouse Disney

Plus Rolie Poie Olie fully animated short ever plus catch up with more videos for it.

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. November 3, 1998.

Front Row Baba Thank U Are You Still Mad Sympathetic Character That I Woud Be Good The Couch Can't Not UR I Was Hoping One Would Not Come Unsent So Pure Joining You Heart Of The House Your Congratulations

The logo starts by zooming out of a motion picture camera lens with lasers flying about. The camera is being operated by Kermit the Frog himself, who is seen sitting on a large crane extended way up into a sunset sky and laughing. As the crane moves away and Kermit goes into silhouette, a laser writes the text "Kevin Doody" (in its familiar font) as the word "TELEVISION" in bright metallic letters spaced to fit the width of "Jim Henson", zooms and turns to settle below.

This TV PBS WNED logo various fun stops fun it did with kinds of full music. This had pictures of white picture said Buffalo, New York, the other does have black picture says Toronto. We see white text says WNED Buffalo Toronto between that white circle, here Member Supported Public Television. Used great music with for now here either red background with black minus thingies back here, purple background with blue minus thingies back there, shows a stop either Buffalo or Toronto with black spotlight thingy here or green thingy here for now different kinds. "This Is WNED Buffalo Toronto, Member Supported Public Television." Plus a variant with fun it did: "This Is WNED Buffalo Toronto." Does replace special line.

Over a white background, we see an anthropomorphic pig standing on the right of the screen, with a straw in his mouth, wearing cowboy attire. The crudely-written text "PETER HANNAN TELEVISION", in black, is next to the pig.

Previews of Stories From The Heart. July 17, 2001.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (coming to video and Disney DVD October 9 to video stores everywhere) 2 Book Of Pooh Videos "Fun With Words" And "Fun With Friends" (coming to VHS September 11 2001 to video stores everywhere) Dumbo 60th Anniversary Edition (coming to video and Disney DVD October 23 to video stores everywhere) Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In At The House Of Mouse (coming this Christmas to video and Disney DVD this fall November 6 to video stores everywhere) Playhouse Disney

And There's More Excitement Coming Your Way.

The Book Of Pooh

Previews of On My Way. October 28, 2003.

The Lion King 1 1/2 (coming February 10 2004 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Springtime With Roo (coming March 9 2004 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Sing-Along Songs

Sing along karaoke style for a hit event get ready showing out songs from Brother Bear.

On a black background, the words "K-A-I-T-L-I-N", in blue, zoom-out from the top, along with "PRODUCTIONS", in simply red here and in these spaced out letters, from the bottom of the screen. As they meet in the center, a line flashes in between.

Previews of Muppet Classic Theater. September 27, 1994.

The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppet Movie Kermit Unpigged (coming this fall to album stores everywhere)

Six stories in this: Three Little Pigs, The Emperor's New Clothes, King Midas, Rumpelstiltskin, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, and The Elves And The Shoemaker.

On a black background, we see a wide, fuzzy pale gray/blue-textured line appear in the very center. Above it are the words "The following program is available in high-definition TV" in white is at the top and below is the tiny PBS "Circle P-Heads" logo with the words "WHERE AVAILABLE" in white under it. Then, the PBS logo rotates and turns into a bug for "HD." The other great way to put it together changes into a purple Wide Screen bug with two brackets. Just after that happens, the top words disappear and becomes "PBS Welcomes You to the Future" in white and the words "WHERE AVAILABLE" fade out. Suddenly, the wide, fuzzy line expands as the screen becomes letterboxed and tons of numbers and letters all in computer graphic-oriented fonts emerge to all directions of the screen. The screen then fills with a mixture of tan/mustard yellow/beige colors as the words "PBS A DIGITAL PRESENTATION" (with"PBS" in black and in its usual ITC Lubalin Graph Bold font and the other text in white and in a plainer, condensed font) appear at the lower-right corner of the screen with violet streaks of light behind them. As this happens, the PBS logo, an extreme close-up of a woman's eye and some nature-oriented clips appear.

On a white BG, the PBS "Circle P-Head" appears in the center then fades out. It's replaced by the words "The following program is available in high-definition" in a black Bulldog Light font zooms in. Then the usual "Be More PBS" logo appears a la the 3rd PBS Home Video/DVD logo. In the BG, various live-action clips are playing, all in expanding letterboxed rectangular screens (similar to the one from the CBS/Fox Video widescreen logo). Among some of the clips are: A shirtless man piggy-backing his son and smiling, Spaceships, A dune, An elderly woman and her grandchild smiling, A leopard running, The cello and French horn sections of a philharmonic, A mom, dad, son, and daughter in swimsuits, hugging each other in front of a canal.

We fade to a P-head outline on a sky background framed with black. The lines from the 1989 PBS logo come from the right side of the screen and go into the P-head's eye, after which the sky background fills the screen and the P-Head reverts to its color from the 1989 TV Ident logo as "PBS HOME VIDEO", in dark electric blue with rippling waves, fades in at the bottom of the screen.

On a white background, some crudely drawn P-heads are seen (the first of which is named Pernell P-Pal), with Pernell wearing a red cap and an earring, singing "This is! P-B-SSSSSS!" while dancing. Near the end, Pernell ad-libs "Woo-hoo-hooooo!" a la Michael Jackson as his cap flies off. Then, the text "PBS" in its corporate font appears in black as the cap drops back on his head, and a red P-shaped dog (whose name is P-Pet) runs across the screen, barks, then walks away. There is a variation where P-Pet gives the P-Pals a blue balloon with the text "e/i" (pronounced, ee-eye, and short for "Educational and Informative") on it in the Comic Sans font, which was added in 1997, a year after the 6th PBS ident debuted. Sometimes, the logo fades out after P-Pet barks. There is a variation where the camera quickly goes through a doorway on a black background and the three color-changing P-Pals are seen against the white background, with confetti falling from the top, and all three P-Pals yell "Surprise!" and cheer with loud party horns heard in the background. This was a very short-lived version and was usually played in-between shows as a promo. There is a long version of the "Surprise!" variant which first takes place on a black background. Then the door opens and one of the P-Pals peeks in. Then it peeks out and the door closes. Then P-Pet (from the standard version), walks through the screen and into the door. Then another P-Pal peeks in from the above and peeks out. Then the door opens and we proceed into the animation above. There is another variant of the long version where some kids say "The P-Pals are coming!" 8 times, then they say "Who are the P-Pals?" right before the door opens, then after the door opens and the P-Pals yell surprise they shout "The P-Pals are coming!" one last time, and then one of the kids says "Watch for them!"

On a lime green background is a close-up of an eye. The eye blinks. After that, the camera zooms out to reveal that it is a boy (officially named Dash in 2006), who is wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt, blue pants, and white shoes. Then, he points his finger in the head and scratches his head trying to think about something. A great big smile on his face appears and says “Doink!” when he gets an idea, and then the background becomes a green circle with his face on it, and a white thought bubble appears with the letters "PBS" growing until it reaches the bubble ending on a pink striped background (similar to a color of Dot's shirt). The URL address for PBS Kids appears at the bottom left corner of the screen. On the same lime green background as the Dash variant, there is a pathway at the bottom of the screen, and a girl (officially named Dot in 2007) runs up to the screen, who is wearing a long sleeved scarlet-and-white (later pink) striped shirt, black pants and white shoes. Once she reaches the center of the screen, a great big smile on her face appears. A circle zooms out like the Dash variant, on a white background with pink, yellow and blue lines moving around, revealing the PBS Kids circle logo. The URL for PBS Kids, also from the Dash variant, appears at the bottom left corner of the screen. On a green background with spinning circles is Dash at first a caveman with an emotionless face, then he squashes himself to become a scuba diver, after which the background changes to blue and the circles float away. Finally, he squashes himself again to become a robot. He grabs a white oval with the letters "PBS" in it. He then squashes himself for the last time, turning into the circular PBS Kids logo with his face on it. Blue bubbles are shaking on a pastel spring bud background. On the same green background is Dot at first a tiger with her hair covering her ears unlike in the Boy variant. When she squashes herself to become a purple octopus (the skin for her face is pink), she puffs her cheeks and then smiles. Finally, she squashes herself again to become an astronaut (the skin is aquamarine). After that, she squashes herself for the last time, turning into the circular PBS Kids logo with her face on it on a blue background with stars. A view of a blue pond on a snowy field with green trees on a light sky blue background is seen. Dash is also seen wearing a scarf, a jacket, a pair of gloves and ice-skating boots, which starts to go ice-skating, and while in front of the screen, the snowflakes are seen coming down. Suddenly, he feels the ground shaking and stops, again with more falling snowflakes. Then, the camera pans out to reveal that he is in a snow globe (with the bottom part of it colored in yellow; the window is also seen in the reflection of it if the viewer looks very closely), which is most likely held by Dot, who is seen shaking the snow globe just to make it snow. Dot then giggles. Snow covers the screen to transition to the circular PBS Kids logo (without the word "KIDS") on a light sky blue background with snowflakes. The PBS Kids logo is with Dot’s face afterwards on it. On a lime green background, Dash looks at the goldfish in the fishbowl on the desk (the window is seen on the reflection of the fishbowl like the above ident, if the viewer looks very closely). Then, the camera cuts to a close-up view of the fishbowl when Dash comes behind it a goldfish is in. A goldfish then gets surprised. Then, bubbles cover the screen to transition to an oceanic underwater view of Dash, who is imagining that he is a goldfish (the skin is colored orange) that's swimming in peace under the water. After a second, he gets swallowed by Dot as a green fish. Before Dot can look at the screen, bubbles cover the screen to transition to the circular PBS Kids logo (without the word "KIDS") on a light blue background with bubbles. The PBS Kids logo is with Dot’s face afterwards on it.

Arthur videos from 1997 Kevin played Christmas 2017.

Visit the days with full more show hits.

Cool doze tape with great top shows fun.

Delightful tape town tour full of hit shows.

Water parks doze ducks fabulous shows.

Full hits tape more tour with.

Kind more shows fun.

Happy day tape with.

Mits doze full town.

Right place full town.

Quote ducks a VHS.

Show it out duckies.

Zoom duck for games.

Indoor duck dorm ti.

Good pals show hits.

Xylophone visitor world programming.

Previews of Happy Holidays. October 31, 2000 (Halloween).

5 Disney Videos "Toy Story 2", "The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea", "Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command: The Adventure Begins", "The Tigger Movie", And "Fantasia 2000" The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Discover Spot The Other Spot Favorites (collect seven great videos) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Beach Party At Walt Disney World. June 30, 1995.

2 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus" And "Campout At Walt Disney World" Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Previews of Campout At Walt Disney World. February 2, 1994.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Learning

Let's Go To The Circus Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Let's Go To The Circus. February 2, 1994.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Learning

Campout At Walt Disney World Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Spot Goes To School. August 12, 1994. Ann M. Martin's birthday party.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It's Not Easy Being Green (with song Kokomo)

Well, here I am in my tubby again. And my tubby's all filled with water and nice fluffy suds. And I've got my soap and washcloth to wash myself. And I've got my nifty scrub brush to help me scrub my back. And I've got a big fluffy towel to dry myself when I'm done. But there's one other thing that makes tubby time the very best time of the whole day. And do you know what that is? It's a very special friend of mine, my very favorite little pal. Hey, Rubber Duckie. Would you like me to scrub your back with my little nifty scrub brush? You would? Okay, how's this? Hey, you want me to scrub behind your ears? Oh, I see. You don't have any ears, do you? Well, how about your tummy? Scrub his little duckie tummy. Ooh, he's ticklish.

Love doze.

Note days.

Plot tour.

Previews of Un-Valentine's Day. January 13, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It's Not Easy Being Green (with song Kokomo) Disney's Favorite Stories

Rumble Bug Hum from All Work And All Play key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

So Long Duck Wagons gang love waving today.

Note Day With Ducks Tiptie gave those ducks.

Previews of Spring Fever. March 11, 2003.

The Baby Bot Chase (coming to Disney DVD and video June 3 to video stores everywhere) The Jungle Book 2 (coming to Disney DVD and video this summer to video stores everywhere) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh 25th Anniversary Edition (now available on video and Disney DVD for a limited time) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Hop To It. March 11, 2003.

The Baby Bot Chase (coming to Disney DVD and video June 3 to video stores everywhere) The Jungle Book 2 (coming to Disney DVD and video this summer to video stores everywhere) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh 25th Anniversary Edition (now available on video and Disney DVD for a limited time) Playhouse Disney

Cool 1998 tape with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sang The Alphabet Song From Sing Along, First Moved On To Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt, Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019, John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet, Itsy Bitsy Spider From Barney In Concert, Plus Even Pop Goes The Weasel, Too. Tiptie, What Are You Doing Here? It's Time To Visit Luna Which Possibly Singing Goodbye Song. Meowsic Wanted To Play The Alphabet Song From Sing Along. Well, Tiptie, We Asked You This Here If Meowsic Wants To Sing Alphabet Song Today But You Said They've Sung It About 80 Times."

Wonderful tape full town.

Kid tape town world.

Yak world town tape.

Intelligent tape town tour.

Show spider do tape.

Mit world full tape.

Previews of Crazy Congo Capers. July 15, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Cub House Fun. July 15, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Sing-Along Songs

Quiet top.

Egg world.

Previews of The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story. September 29, 1998.

Kiki's Delivery Service The Jungle Book II: Simba's Pride (coming October 27 to video stores everywhere) The Rescuers (coming January 5 1999 to video stores everywhere) Summer Of The Monkeys (coming December 18 to video stores everywhere) One Saturday Morning (Saturdays on ABC)

Oat world.

Good Try. But That's Not It.

Uh-Oh. That's Okay. We'll Get It Next Time.

Previews of Winnie The Pooh And Christmas Too. October 28, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Winnie The Pooh Learning

Plus a bonus short: Spot's Winter Sports.

Spot (now on video)

Click On The Clown That's Pretending To Be Sad.

You Got It.

Click On The Clown That's Pretending To Be Happy.

Donut Man's Great Celebration House the kids prepare a celebration house together.

Donut All-Stars The Great Baseball Team the kids play baseball with The Donut Man together.

Let's Go To The Zoo With The Donut Man's Kids The Donut Man visits the zoo.

Time For The Great Resurrection Celebration The Donut Man prepares a big celebration with the gang together.

Nice Visit Farm With The Donut Man Barnyard The Donut Man visits farm animals.

Presents With The Gang A Donut Man Christmas The kids first opened these Christmas presents together.

Tour With The Adventures Of The Donut Man The Donut Man gave everyone visit a tour.

Quiet Time Songs With The Donut Man The Donut Man gave quiet time together.

After School Fun With The Donut Man kids teach great things for school.

That outro did with Zorro such a fabulous line: Thank You For Joining Us. Tune In Next Week For The Adventures Of Texas John Slugger And Zorro On Disney's Legends And Heroes.

On a color-changing background (a la Paramount Home Entertainment's "Acid Trip" warning screen and the MGM/UA Home Video "rainbow" logo), we see yellow text that reads: "Please stay tuned following this video presentation for previews of other Sesame Street home videos and audio products". The jazzy theme to William Wegman's Mother Goose. The ending of the 1969-1992 Sesame Street closing theme and the music cues (Seasons 34, 35 & 37). None.

On a changing-color spinning background, we see the same text as before in capitals.

On a light blue background, we see the text in a blue Helvetica font: "Please stay tuned after this program for other exciting shows from Sony Wonder".

We see two purple streaks on the bottom and the top of the screen. Inside the box of the streaks (the box is on a white background) is a group of stars in the shape of a rectangle slowly and constantly circling the purple text "Please stay tuned following this presentation for previews of other Barney Home Videos". We see the same text as before, except it's in white inside a slightly tilted purple rectangle. In the background, construction paper confetti falls down yellow-colored paper as it animates. Inside a frame on a white background with color shapes doodling themselves, appearing, and then disappearing appears the blue text "Please Stay Tuned After the Feature Presentation for Previews of Other HIT Entertainment Videos!".

Previews of The Best Of Roger Rabbit. February 20, 1996.

Gargoyles The Movie With 2 Gargoyles Volumes Plus 2 More Gargoyles Volumes Coming This Spring Aladdin And The King Of Thieves (coming August 13 to video stores everywhere) Stand By Me Music Video

When I was a puppy, I used to enjoy reading about Winnie the Pooh. He's a bear, like Fozzie Bear, but... Well, not very much like Fozzie Bear. This is a song he would sing when somebody would say something he didn't quite understand. He could have said "what?", or "I beg your pardon", but Pooh would instead sing this song, which he made up for singing when his brain felt fluffy. Goes like this. Now this is where the song changes key. It's what we call modulation. That's G Sharp Minor.

Previews of the eight cartoon videos from Warner Bros.: Carrotblanca: Looney Tunes Goes To The Movies, Chariots Of Fur And Five Other Cartoons, Spooky Stuff, Mostly In Toon, World Domination Tour, A Pinky And The Brain Christmas, Night Ghoulery, and It's A Wonderful Tiny Toons Christmas Special. August 13, 1996. Peter Hannan's birthday party.

8 Warner Bros. Videos: Carrotblanca: Looney Tunes Goes To The Movies, Chariots Of Fur And Five Other Cartoons, Spooky Stuff, Mostly In Toon, World Domination Tour, A Pinky And The Brain Christmas, Night Ghoulery, And It's A Wonderful Tiny Toons Christmas Special Kids WB

Previews of Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero. March 17, 1998.

Warner Bros. 75th Anniversary Quest For Camelot (coming this spring to theaters May 15) The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie Batman And Robin (own it on video and DVD from Warner Home Video) Selena (own it on video and DVD from Warner Home Video) Kids WB

Previews of Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer. October 31, 2000 (Halloween). Sung by Dr. Elmo.

2 Powerpuff Girls Videos "Dream Scheme" And "Birthday Bash" Our Lips Are Sealed (coming November 21 to video and DVD from Warner Home Video) Pokemon The Movie 2000 (coming to video and DVD November 14 from Warner Home Video) My Dog Skip (now available on video and DVD from Warner Home Video) Scooby-Doo And The Alien invaders (now on video and DVD from Warner Home Video) How The Grinch Stole Christmas Warner Home Video Version (now available on video and DVD), And The Best Of Dr. Seuss (now on video)

Delightful Vote With Ducks gang love to vote.

True Days With Ducks gang love top true.

Love Day gang love day together.

Previews of The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure. December 23, 1994.

The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth

Previews of The Land Before Time III: The Time Of The Great Giving. December 12, 1995.

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth Babe

Previews of The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists. December 10, 1996.

Flipper The Land Before Time Wee Singdom: The Land Of Music And Fun

Previews of The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island. December 9, 1997. Leslie Carra-Rudolph's birthday party.

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island And Five Others Hercules And Xena: The Battle For Mount Olympus The Chipmunk Adventure

Previews of The Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock. December 1, 1998. Bette Mider's birthday party.

Universal Studios Family Favorites An American Tail And An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (coming August 11 to video stores everywhere) And An American Tail III: The Treasure Of Manhattan Island Paulie The Land Before Time IV: The Mysterious Island And Six Others

Previews of The Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire. December 5, 2000. Jose Carreras's birthday party.

The Land Before Time More Sing-Along Songs And Seven Others 8 Maisy Videos "Count With Maisy", "Maisy's Bedtime", "Maisy's Colors And Shapes", "Maisy's Friends", "Maisy Makes Music", "Maisy's Winter Fun", "Maisy's Birthday", And "Play With Maisy" The Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus Casper's Haunted Christmas Joseph: King Of Dreams The Road To El Dorado An American Tail: The Mystery Of The Night Monster

Previews of The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze. December 4, 2001.

Beethoven's 4th (own it on video and DVD) Balto: Wolf Quest (coming February 19 2002 to video stores everywhere) Jumpstart CD-Rom Computer Games 8 Maisy Videos "Count With Maisy", "Maisy's Bedtime", "Maisy's Colors And Shapes", "Maisy's Friends", "Maisy Makes Music", "Maisy's Winter Fun", "Maisy's Birthday", And "Play With Maisy" Unviersal Studios Theme Parks How The Grinch Stole Christmas Live-Action (comes home today)

Previews of Cafe Blue. September 4, 2001.

Jimmy Neutron:Boy Genius Nick Jr. Videos The Little Bear Movie (now available on video) Rugrats In Paris: The Movie (now available on video and DVD) 2 Decade In Diapers Volumes (available now)

Previews of Stop, Look And Listen!. June 6, 2000.

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie (coming this fall to theaters November 17) Peanuts VHS Videos It's The Pied Piper, Charlie Brown (coming this fall to video and DVD September 12) Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Blue's Big Musical Movie (coming this fall to video and DVD October 3)

Previews of Blue's Safari. January 11, 2000.

Rugrats VHS Videos The Rugrats Movie Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts VHS Videos

Previews of Blue's Big Pajama Party. September 21, 1999. Country singer Faith Hill's birthday party Steps pal Mr. Chapman's birthday party.

The Rugrats Movie Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts Videos

Previews of Let's Go To The Zoo. August 28, 2001.

2 Kipper Videos "Pools, Parks And Picnics" And "Tiger Tales" (now available from Lyrick Studios and Hit Entertainment) Bob The Builder Wiggles VHS, CD And Cassette "Wiggle Time", "Toot Toot", "Yummy Yummy", "Dance Party", "Wake Up Jeff", And "Wiggly Playtime" 3 Barney Holiday Videos "Barney's Halloween Party", "Barney's Night Before Christmas", And "Be My Valentine Love Barney"

Thanks To The Fort Worth Zoo. www.fortworthzoo.com.

Gerber Graduates

Fabulous S 19 cookies outro to show 4033: 31 cookies here letter S number 19 cookies.

True version of there show 4033 does have si and no by Rosita together.

Previews of You Can Be Anything. February 19, 2002.

2 Kipper Videos "Pools, Parks And Picnics" And "Tiger Tales" The Big Game Wiggly Wiggly World Barney's Pajama Party

Lovable tune song Coachman from Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm key of C Major then D Major together.

From Silly Songs album used from Sesame Street track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard there sung by Oscar such a country ballad that can't show how much he loves that in the garden, at the zoo, flower, or that toy. Such a reference with here in that ballad here in lyric chorus to do that together such a ballad with to do that together: The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen. That cool program Potluck Ballet Muffet Junkyard Dinner Great Sweet Moonlight girls learned that love can be such fun here at the school playground that jukebox that Miss Carlotta bought that Tiptie lip-synced that country ballad here Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar such a country ballad track 9 of 15 here in Silly Songs to it with Clover in brackets: "See, Their Friends Are Having Dinner For Moonlight For Now. Speaking Of Some, I'll Tell You. Wait, Grouches Don't Love Here In A Garden. Yup, Love Some Animals. Could Not Do That. Miss Carlotta Taught This. True, Just Meet That. Yup, Very Often To It Just Now, But..." "Wait, Grouches Just Love With That Flower, No. Plus Also That Toy. Filling Up With Joy. Yes, Miss Carlotta's Right. Yes, Meet Us At Tiptie's Moonlight. Wait Till You Share. Play It, Boys!" "See, Grouches Love These Gardens And Zoos. Yup, They Also Taught Flowers And With Toys." "Yup, You're Right, Tiptie. That's A Big Pile Of Junk. Yup, Which Miss Carlotta Taught That. Come On, Tiptie, Let's Go To Miss Carlotta's Great Trip That Wonderful Dinner At The Moonlight." Catalogue number will be 7648, title date in this June 8 1997. Come play tape with for a fun moonlight, You’ll Find Out Just Exactly What I Mean, Cause My Love For You Is Bigger Than The Biggest Pile Of Junk You’ve Ever Seen. Just that sweet Oscar solo of that ballad 10 notes here in C Major then modulating to D Major plus special Oscar solo of that second verse of that ballad plus the instrumental break of that ballad D Major plus Oscar solo at the end here much much bigger. Gardens are pieces of the ground, some zoos are the animals with, flowers are great to show and smell with such a fun surprise, toys are great with great to share together. Key of C Major then D major here in that ballad here Norman Stiles and Christopher Cerf wrote that country ballad track 9 of 15 there sung by Oscar from album Silly Songs. No, Those Places I Just Could Not Put My Heart In, No, Those Places Somehow Just Would Never Do. But If You'll Meet Me In The Moonlight In The Junkyard, first verse of that ballad. Cause Things Like That Just Do Not Have The Power, To Make A Grouch's Heart Fill Up With Joy with second verse of that ballad together it did here in that ballad. You Got To Meet Me In The Moonlight In The Junkyard fun it did second verse of that ballad. And You'll Find Out Exactly What I Mean to it with here in that ballad. Straight to WYRK.com to listen to that ballad track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard there sung by Oscar used in cars, taxis, cabs, vans, motorboats, buses, motorcycles, trolleys, tugboats, jet planes, airplanes, boats, rowboats, trains. Remember, You Can Read More Maya And Miguel, In Their Adventures From Today's Show, With Books.

Version for Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm there in the episode "A Little Mother Goose" 15 songs in the episode possibly don't feature songs in the episode here including: The Land Of Mother Goose, Mary Mary Quite Contrary, Goosey Goose Gander, Little Miss Muffet, Jack Be Nimble, Hickory Dickory Dock, Three Little Kittens, Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater, There Was An Old Woman Who Lived In A Shoe, Simple Simon, A Tisket A Tasket, There Was A Little Girl And She Had A Little Curl, Just Like Me, Wynken Blynken And Nod, Mother Goose Medley: Polly Put The Kettle On/Little Jack Horner/Muffin Man/Please Porridge Hot/Hot Boiled Beans/The Queen Of Hearts/Pat-A-Cake, Polly Put The Kettle On (Reprise), Old King Cole, I Gave Ice Cream To A Whale, 1 Step, 2 Steps, 3 Steps, Mr. Elephant, Big And Grey, and Smiles Are Like Sunshine, so instead of these was a song I Love You here after This Is The House That Jack Built.

Beautiful version uncut title Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm does have 39 nursery rhymes in that 2000 program including: The Land Of Mother Goose, Mary Mary Quite Contrary, Goosey Goose Gander, Little Miss Muffet, Jack Be Nimble, Hickory Dickory Dock, Three Little Kittens, Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater, There Was An Old Woman Who Lived In A Shoe, Simple Simon, A Tisket A Tasket, There Was A Little Girl And She Had A Little Curl, Just Like Me, Wynken Blynken And Nod, Mother Goose Medley: Polly Put The Kettle On/Little Jack Horner/Muffin Man/Please Porridge Hot/Hot Boiled Beans/The Queen Of Hearts/Pat-A-Cake, Polly Put The Kettle On (Reprise), Old King Cole, I Gave Ice Cream To A Whale, 1 Step, 2 Steps, 3 Steps, Mr. Elephant, Big And Grey, and Smiles Are Like Sunshine.

Right Plan Of Ducks Fireman Duck gave guys a plan.

Previews of Barney's Beach Party. April 30, 2002.

Celebrate With Bob (coming August 6 to video and DVD) Amazing Discoveries Hoop-Dee-Doo: It's A Wiggly Party 2 Angelina Ballerina Videos "Angelina In The Wings" And "Rose Fairy Princess" Barney's Round And Round We Go (coming August 27 to video and DVD)

Silly Hats Barney

Previews of Barney's Round And Round We Go. August 27, 2002.

Amazing Discoveries Wiggly Safari (coming August 3 to video and DVD) Celebrate With Bob Barney's Beach Party

Silly Hats Barney

Previews of Songs From The Park. January 7, 2003.

Bob Saves the Day! Friends Forever Wiggly Safari Kipper's Playtime Round and Round We Go Barney Fan Club

Previews of Read With Me, Dance With Me. April 8, 2003.

The Knights Of Fix-A-Lot Playtime The Lucky Penny Dorothy's Magical Birthday: A Movie Adventure Let's Go To The Zoo

The Dino Dance music video from Come On Over To Barney's House B.J. And The Rockets.

Previews of Barney's Best Manners: You're Invitation To Fun!. August 26, 2003.

Barney Developments

Barney And Me Contest Barney's All-New Fan Club Space Dancing (coming September 9 to video and DVD from Hit Entertainment) Fun In The Sun The Lucky Penny Building Friendships

Previews of Happy, Mad, Silly, Sad. December 16, 2003. Malik's birthday party.

Barney Developments

Barney's Best Manners: Your Invitation To Fun! Read With Me, Dance With Me Space Dancing Wiggle Bay Cuddly Critters

Previews of Movin' And Groovin'. March 9, 2004.

Barney Developments

The Barney Boogie Music Video.

Happy, Mad, Silly, Sad Barney's Best Manners: Your Invitation To Fun! Top Of The Tots Space Dancing Cuddly Critters

Cleaning It All Up Again, Could Take Us Years And Years.

Previews of Barney's Christmas Star. October 22, 2002. Christopher Lloyd's birthday party.

Let It Snow Dorothy's Magical Birthday: A Movie Adventure (coming in 2003 to video and DVD from Hit Entertainment) A Christmas To Remember (coming September 30 2003 to video and DVD from Hit Entertainment) Friends Forever Barney Season 7

Barney's Move And Groove Dance Mat Chuck E Cheese's

Wait A Minute! Who Said You Could Dump Your Garbage Here?

There's A Place Where I Can Sit, Just Me, Myself And I.

Keep The Water Fresh And Clean, And Peaceful As A Sigh.

There's A Spot Where No One Lives, But Quiet Little Fish.

Save A Place Where I Can Sit, Just Me, Myself And I.

Where The Water's Fresh And Clean, And Peaceful As A Sigh.

That Is A Stop Sign. Press The Button If You're All Done Playing.

Nice Case Of Disneyland Fun Hit Search Tiptie searches Disneyland Fun which that cool 1990 program. "Tiptie, Disneyland Fun Left At Pineview. We'll Get It Tomorrow." That 1994 copy has 2 previews Disney's Favorite Stories and Winnie The Pooh Learning plus in the end Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo.Worried about 1994 tape: "The Alphabet Song From Sing Along? Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt? Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019? John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet? Um, Tiptie, I Don't Think We Have Time To Play With, Go Find It." Then they went to Pineview and they found Disneyland Fun. "Thank You, Tiptie!"

Previews of Lights, Camera, Action!. March 2, 2004. No previews in the beginning, in the end.

Cuddly Critters Happy, Mad, Silly, Sad

Joy Duckies Of Dorm Clover took Tiptie to see a terrific dorm together.

Previews of Dig! Lift! Haul!. March 23, 2004.

Bob The Builder: The Live Show (coming July 6 to video and DVD this summer 2004)

Tool Power! Bob The Builder Fan Club

Well, It's Time For Us To Go. But You Know What? Anytime You Want To Visit Sesame Street Again, All You Have To Do Is Take This Record Off The Record Player, Turn It Over, Put It Back On The Record Player And Put The Neat-o Back Onto The Beginning. So Let's Get Together Again Real Soon. Until Then... Uh, Are You Ready, Everybody? Okay. 1, 2, 3. (Gang saying goodbye in the end here in this very first Sesame Street record for it).

Thanks For Coming To Visit The Big Blue House. Come Back Again Real Soon. So Long.

Book Day With Bears ducks love bear books.

Fuzzy Books gang love fuzzy stories.

Zoo Day For Bears gang love bears together.

Note Books Of Bears gang love some notes.

Joys Note With Duck duckies love giving notes.

Visit Book Fair Fun gang collect some books.

Previews of Family Tales. March 11, 1997.

Paramount Means Family Entertainment Allegra's Window

Previews of Parties And Picnics. April 7, 1998.

The Rugrats Movie (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Paramount Means Family Entertainment It Was My Best Birthday Ever, Charlie Brown! Blue's Clues (coming this summer to videocassette this June)

Previews of Friendship Tales. January 27, 2004.

Cuddly Critters

Lights, Camera, Action! Happy, Mad, Silly, Sad

Previews of Meet Angelina Ballerina. February 10, 2004.

Lights, Camera, Action!

These programs now which first reminds for something for now Laa-Laa's watering can from Making Flowers plus seen in Here Come The Teletubbies 1998 VHS 2004 DVD. A watering can appears in Teletubbyland. Laa-Laa finds it and she waters some flowers who say: "Lovely water!", then a Voice Trumpet rises up and sings the nursery rhyme "Mary Mary Quite Contrary", Laa-Laa has fun watering flowers, then the Windmill spins and Laa-Laa says "Uh-Oh!" and runs to the TV transmission.

{grumbling}

Frazzle, you are not fuzzy and blue. You are fuzzy and orange.

{grumbling}

All right, all right, just thought I'd mention it. Hit it, boys!

All this talk of fuzzy and blue make me hungry for blanket.

Game On With Tips gang play simply tips.

Oat World View Duck gang view for ducks.

Wondrous Day Of Top gang love that top.

Cool Cups gang drink those cups.

Igloo Snow gang discover some snow.

Kind Water gang love different kinds of them.

Show Crime gang love that crime.

Moth Book gang love that moth.

Excellent Tour gang love that tour.

Useful Top gang love that tour.

Other Day Ducks gang love ducks.

Absolute Duck gang love that duck.

You Play gang love to play.

In a field of grass at nighttime, a bump in the ground quickly grows and retracts before growing again and turning into some dirt. A sunflower emerges from the dirt and grabs onto the ground with its leaves before rising up as two clouds come in. A glowing yellow orb emerges from the bottom of the sunflower, and the sunflower's head grows leaves around it. Then the sunflower spits out the orb, revealed to be a sun that lights up the sky. As the sunflower finishes growing and shakes a little, the sun rises into the sky, then copyright text fades in at the bottom-left corner of the screen. The 1994-2000 Rice Krispies logo is seen at the bottom-right corner throughout.

The Kellogg's logo appears on a white background. The butterfly from the Reading Rainbow intro at the time flies in from off the screen and onto the Kellogg's logo. The butterfly then folds its wings before flying off the logo and toward the camera, going back off-screen.

We see kids running out of a school bus and into a school. Then we see a montage of the kids doing stuff at the school. Near the end, copyright text appears at the bottom-right corner of the screen. The Frosted Flakes logo of the era is seen at the bottom-left corner throughout.

On a color-changing background, the letters in the word "Juice" walk in from the right side of the screen. From the left, the letters in "Juicy" walk in as well. Then "Juicy" jumps onto "Juice" as the background turns lime green. The "J" in "Juicy" whistles to something off-screen. What appears to be a cherry hops in from the left and onto the "i" in "Juicy," doting it. The text disappears in a flash, and it becomes the Libby's Juicy Juice logo of the era, with a red banner reading "100% Juice for 100% Kids!" (in yellow) below it. The background then changes color for a few more times, then stops at the final note of the music.

On a white background, the camera pans down as several fruits form a border and a outline of the then-current Juicy Juice logo. The fruits then form a outline of the Arthur logo, then form "100%" before they deform it. The fruits reform the Juicy Juice logo outline; the outline fades to the actual logo, which zooms out. The fruits shake throughout the bumper.

The border is deformed when the Arthur logo is formed. After the fruits deform the "100%," we crossfade to the beginning of the bumper, at which point the Juicy Juice logo outline fades to the actual logo, which zooms out in the same fashion as the previous bumper. The background is also jungle green.

There is the Chuck E. Cheese's logo of the era on a paper-like background. Then, on various backgrounds is the slogan "Where a Kid Can Be a Kid" appear and animate in several ways. Eventually, the Chuck E. Cheese's logo reappears.

On a sidewalk is the Chuck E Cheese's logo. Then, there is the slogan in separate places and various actions. Eventually, it goes back at the Chuck E. Cheese's logo.

There are live action clips. Then, the Chuck E Cheese's logo is seen on a bluish-white gradient background, but with only the text (colored red-orange-yellow gradient here). The text spins briefly, and two eyes appear as the logo becomes a smile.

There are live action kids on a sky background interacting with something. At the beginning and the end, the 2000-2012 Chuck E. Cheese's logo appears.

Quiet Vote Saddling With Cold Spaghetti Western Tour Get ready to boot scoot down the Wiggly Trail in this western adventure with wiggly music. Cow pokes Greg, Anthony, Murray and Jeff are hustling to the Town Fair. Their friend, Alfonso the Master Pasta Maker, must win the Country Cook-Off to save the Great Western Cafe from going bust. But there's bad news, pardner! Alfonso lost the secret ingredient to his pasta. With help from Foodman, the Superhero of Sustenance, The Wiggles ride off into the sunset having saved the day - and the cafe!

Top Of The Tots Showtime With The Wiggles It's a Wiggly countdown to fun! The Wiggles have jumped on their bandstand to sing about their new video Top of the Tots! They've invited all their friends along to help them sing about being a conductor, a doctor, a dentist, a baker, a pilot and so many things that are fun! You'll meet some New York Firefighters, swimming champion Keiren Perkins and you'll Fly Through The Sky on a jet! Join the Wiggly Dancers, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus and Wags the Dog as they play in the band and dance and sing along to these brand new Wiggly hits! So it's ready, steady, go for the best time yet with the fab four of fun, The Wiggles!

Previews of Wiggly Wiggly World. January 22, 2002.

2 Kipper Videos "Pools, Parks And Picnics" And "Tiger Tales" You Can Be Anything (coming to video and DVD February 19) The Big Game

Previews of Wiggly Safari. September 3, 2002.

2 Angelina Ballerina Videos "Angelina In The Wings" And "Rose Fairy Princess" Amazing Discoveries Dorothy's Magical Adventure: A Movie Adventure (coming in 2003 from Hit Entertainment) Bob Saves The Day (coming this Christmas to video and DVD December 17 from Hit Entertainment) Barney's Round And Round We Go

Previews of Bob Saves The Day!. December 17, 2002. Miss Krystyna's birthday party.

Playtime Wiggly Safari Friends Forever A Christmas To Remember (coming this October to video and DVD September 30 from Hit Entertainment) Bob The Builder Fan Club Scenes From Bob The Builder: The Live Show (coming to video and DVD this summer July 6 from Hit Entertainment)

Previews of Hoop-Dee-Doo: It's A Wiggly Party. April 9, 2002.

Busy Bob And Silly Spud Cuddly Critters Barney's Beach Party (coming to video and DVD April 30 from Hit Entertainment) Wiggly Wiggly World

Previews of Wiggle Bay. May 6, 2003.

Dorothy's Magical Birthday: A Movie Adventure (coming in 2003 from Hit Entertainment) The Lucky Penny The Knights Of Fix-A-Lot Playtime Wiggles Toys

Previews of Top Of The Tots. January 13, 2004. No previews in the beginning, in the end.

Space Dancing Wiggle Bay Read With Me, Dance With Me Barney's Best Manners: Your Invitation To Fun! Cuddly Critters Oswald (seen on Nick Jr.)

Cool song Coachman which used from Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm C Major D Major here Mother Goose uses four horses Barney sings a first chorus can be seen in that album Silly Songs 1996 CD and cassette with 15 silliest hits the kids sing a second chorus can be seen in that tape Dance With The Teletubbies 1998 VHS here Rolf Saxon states dances Kevin played that from Dad's birthday Tuesday April 21 2020 plus desserts on Dad's birthday rainbow cookies with vanilla birthday brownies plus that Daniel Tiger cake with that fantastic fork.

Wonderful tune A Tisket A Tasket from Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm Baby Bop sings it key of C Major D Major.

Kind tune tells a story of Simple Simon to that tune of Yankee Doodle used in that program Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm.

Good way with doing a cartwheel: Start in a lunge. To start your lunge, put your dominant leg in front and bend it slightly. Your back leg should be straight. Your arms should be straight above your head, near your ears. Put your hands on the ground. Put your hands on the ground with your hands turned 90 degrees. Kick your feet over your head. Kick your feet over your head one at a time. The foot that kicks first should land first. Land in a lunge. Land in a lunge facing the opposite direction you started from. Your arms should be over your head near your ears. Your front leg should be slightly bent, and your back leg should be straight.

Your Song About Duckies.

Alternative Duckie.

Useful Thinking Of Duck.

Previews of Dance Party. April 3, 2001. Miss Katie's birthday party.

Dorothy's Dance Party Music Video Wiggles VHS, CD And Cassette "Wiggle Time", "Toot Toot", "Yummy Yummy", "Dance Party", "Wake Up Jeff", And "Wiggly Playtime"

Mongolian Bowl Dance (Mongolia): Eight Tinky Winkies, Laa-Laa shows indigo, Dipsy draws his hexagon on his feet, Po watches a video from Mongolia doing a bowl dance being real careful not to break these Mongolian bowls.

Kind Tape For Ducks gang play each tape.

Previews of Wiggle Time. August 1, 2000. Dub's birthday party plus Mr. Teddy's birthday party.

Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm Fruit Salad Music Video

More Barney Songs Romp Bomp A Stomp Music Video

Previews of Wake Up Jeff!. April 4, 2000.

Come On Over To Barney's House We're Dancing With Wags The Dog Music Video

Previews of Toot Toot!. January 2, 2001.

Come On Over To Barney's House Would You Like To Dance With Me Music Video

Hot Potato Music Video Captain Feathersword Fell Asleep On His Pirate Ship Music Video

Previews of Wiggly Playtime. August 14, 2001.

Dorothy's Dance Party Music Video Wiggles VHS, CD And Cassette "Wiggle Time", "Toot Toot", "Yummy Yummy", "Dance Party", "Wake Up Jeff", And "Wiggly Playtime"

Pile Of Duckie Days gang love that pile.

Dance With The Teletubbies. Kevin already played from Dad's birthday Tuesday April 21 2020. The Stamping and Stepping Dance, The Teletubbies March Down and Up a Hill (From My Mum's Keyboard), Larette Tap Dancing, The Walking Dance, The Teletubbies Take Turns Wearing the Skirt (From Numbers - 1 (V1), The Running Away Dance, The Teletubbies Walk In and Out of the Trees (From Feeding the Chickens), The Tap Dancing Teddy Bear (twice), The Follow The Leader Dance, The Round and Round Dance, The Teletubbies and the Cloud (From Playing in the Rain), The Splashing Dance, Trot Trot (From Emily and the Trap), The Falling Down Dance, The Teletubbies Say 'Eh Oh!' (From Photo Faces), The Tip Toe Dance, Jumping for Fun (From Jumping), Children Dancing, The Jumping Dance (first version), Tubby Bye-Bye. Featuring: Georgina & Harriet Acott-Smith, India & Tom Beaufort-Lloyd, Alex Kemp, George Kirkpatrick, Carly & Anna Mitchell, Harriet Moran, Holly & Charlie Morris, Gabriel Prince, Charlie & Oliver Travers, Larette Tritton, and Guy & Amber Wyles.

Hot tape.

Plot tape.

True tape.

Dorm tape.

Join tape.

Love tape.

Plot tape.

Right tape.

True tape.

Visa tape.

Xylophone visitor.

Zoo world.

Note tram.

Beauty treasuries.

Lights, Camera, Action Visiting Anya Henry's Halloween Sammy's Club Angelina Ballerina creates movies when Anya came to visit Henry dresses up what would they like to dress up for Halloween Sammy joins a club with Angelina Ballerina together.

Playful Meet The Mice Ballet Tickets Two Mice Great Boat Angelina collects ballet tickets to her mouse friends they learned that 2 mice fun as they did here in a boat.

Previews of Meet Angelina Ballerina. March 2, 2004.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Thanks For The Cosmic Knowledge. Goodbye! Street programs.

Previews of Building Friendships. May 27, 2003.

Wiggle Bay Playtime The Knights Of Fix-A-Lot Bob The Builder Fan Club

Previews of Pools, Parks And Picnics. June 5, 2001.

Come On Over To Barney's House Bob The Builder

Dorothy's Dance Party Music Video

Previews of Tiger Tales. June 5, 2001.

Come On Over To Barney's House Bob The Builder

Dorothy's Dance Party Music Video

Previews of Amazing Discoveries!. June 4, 2002.

Barney's Round And Round We Go (coming August 27 to video and DVD) Hoop-Dee-Doo: It's A Wiggly Party Celebrate With Bob (coming August 6 to video and DVD) Imagine That!

Previews of Imagine That!. January 15, 2002. Eric Jacobson's birthday party.

Wiggly Wiggly World The Big Game You Can Be Anything (coming February 19 to video and DVD) 2 Kipper Videos "Pools, Parks And Picnics" And "Tiger Tales"

Joyful goodbye exit Central for Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day with in that 1998 tape Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS go visit Luna there: "Bye. Happy Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day. Keep On Playing Top. See You Then. Thanks. Well, It's Been Great Hearing Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Singing It. Wow, What A Day. Almost Bedtime For Now. Might Be Time To Visit Luna. Ha Ha."

Doodling Garden Zoo Flower Toy Italy: Ten Dipsies, here Laa-Laa shows brown, Tinky Winky draws his octagon with his feet, Po shows a video from Italy where kids are doodling garden zoo flower toy.

Tropical Rain Dance Finland: Eight Dipsies, Laa-Laa shows black, Tinky Winky shows front and back, Po shows a video from Finland for a rain dance for it soaky music.

Previews of Frankenpooh. September 8, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 4 Pooh Playtime Videos, 4 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collectionas 12 Pooh Videos 3 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus", "Campout At Walt Disney World" And "Beach Party At Walt Disney World" Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo

Previews of Spookable Pooh. September 3, 1996.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 2 Pooh Collections 10 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Come Sing With Us

Be Back If You Want To.

Join In The Fun For Now.

Delighted Day Having It.

Lovable Mongolian Dance Mongolia: Eight Tinky Winkies, Laa-Laa shows violet, Dipsy shows clean and dirty, Po shows a video from Mongolia showing a bowl dance for sharing some music.

Pine Trees Of Ducks gang did pine trees fun as they did such a full success.

Nice Countryside The Cat In The Hat Grinches The Grinch The Cat In The Hat wants to spend a quiet day in the countryside because The Grinch had other plans.

Pineview With Mr. Phil The Great Hit Top everyone thought that next year sooner after Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years Eve 2024 here Ma, Dad and Dub are going to Amberleigh because Kevin is going to Pineview with Mr. Phil they know that Kevin is going to leave at 5:30 to 8:30 plus various types which great visit stop together. "Well, Duckies, After Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years Eve 2024, Ma, Dad And Dub Are Going To Amberleigh Because Kevin Is Going To Pineview With Mr. Phil For It. Hey, Tiptie, Does That TV Said Toshiba Where Kevin Used That At 1603 Madeira Beach House Here In March 2024 Where Kevin Used MacBook Pro With At The Beach House? Well, No, Duckies, Sony That Mr. Jesse Taught That TV."

Voting With Great Donations The Great Pine Tree everyone taught that pine trees are such fun.

This version of that fun Nursery Rhyme Tiptie recites Jack And Jill here in a tape Fabulous Rhyme Rhythm With Between The Lions Tour. "Are You Ready To Hear It? Ahem."

This video would later be shortened into the episode titled "A "Little" Mother Goose" which would be part of the sixth season of Barney & Friends. Unlike its Barney & Friends counterpart, possibly 36 classic nursery rhymes, this home video contained Scooter and Miss Etta's rhymes, Mother Goose land, appearances of BJ and Baby Bop, Tiptie recites Jack And Jill, plus a different arrangement for "I Love You" (the episode used the rendition from the fourth season).

Journey Of Grinch Night The Great Storm Halloween the evil great wind always brings for Halloween unwelcome guest for it.

Fabulous Pontoffel Pock Where Are You Piano Trips teaching viewers six notes here on his piano one press of that button they can go anywhere because it's not always easy traveling on a flying piano.

On a white background, a cow with a paintbrush in its mouth is seen as the camera slowly zooms out. The cow has a sign on its back with the Chick-Fil-A logo on it. A graffiti-like writing (done by the cow) that reads "ALL IN FAVOR SAY MOO" can be seen above the cow.

On a purple-colored paper background, we see paper confetti falling with the text "Visit PBS Online at pbskids.org". On a white background with color shapes doodling themselves, we see the top of the then-current Barney & Friends logo (Barney, some kids and a little baby marching) and the same text from before in blue below it.

On a purple gradient background is an address relating to Barney's Fan Club, in white, light blue, purple and yellow Times fonts. On the top left is the Barney & The Backyard Gang logo, and the slanted word, "FREE!" on the top right.

On a cloudy sky background, we see Jay Jay looking at us on the upper right corner of the screen, with the yellow words "Visit Jay Jay on-line at porchlight.com" below him. We soon fade to one of the episode title cards, except "or Visit Jay Jay at tommynelson.com" is below him. We see a still shot of Jay Jay looking at us like before in the sky. Below him is the yellow URL text "www.pbskids.org".

We start with two clips of the Barney & Friends episode "Shopping for a Surprise", and then we fade to a white background with the Barney Buddies Club logo with a little bird on top of it. It fades out and we see the logo with six Barney Buddies Club front covers appearing and "6 Issues!" in purple on the left. Then we see the phone numbers "1-800-862-2763" and "1-800-TO-BARNEY" in purple, and on the left, we see "$19.97".

A pink scribble draws itself in over a black background. Inside the pink scribble is the text "Visit Sesame Street on the web at...", and below that is the Sesame Street website address, all in a light blue Dawncastle Bold font. On a white background, a 2D-animated computer fades in. Then, Elmo's hands appear and type on the keyboard. The camera switches to the back view of Elmo, as we zoom into the screen of the computer. The sky-blue glass background on it goes black, then turns into a pink or purple background with the Sesame Workshop house logo repeated behind it. The post-2000 Sesame Street logo, this time with "SESAMESTREET.COM" in place of "SESAME STREET", appears in the middle of the computer screen, and Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Oscar the Grouch, Rosita, Bert, and Ernie appear behind the logo, and the bumper fades to white.

On a moving sky background, the Sony Wonder logo animates in the center of the screen differently than how it does in the logo from the era. The ribbon is turquoise and unfolds in a rippling fashion, the sun shines onto the ribbon after it reaches it, and “SONY” unfolds itself in a similar fashion. As it finishes, the URL "www.sonywonder.com" fades in and unfolds underneath it.

On a sky blue background with a maze is the text "To learn more about SESAME STREET visit us at PBSKIDS.org" in the Kidprint Bold font.

Intelligent visits program with DVD VHS for it fun it did with such a hit surprise.

Viewers can be which such a fabulous stop show it out with see a hit stop.

When Is This Album Going To Be Over? I'm Tired Of Everybody. Well, As A Matter Of Fact, Oscar, The Album's Over Right Now, And We've Gotta Go. Gotta Go? What Do You Mean We Gotta Go? Well, It's Time To Say Goodbye Now, Oscar. Goodbye? I Don't Want To Say Goodbye. Oscar, We've Got To. Come On, So Everybody, Altogether. (Viewers say goodbye together). Hey. I'm Not Ready To Say Goodbye. I Don't Wanna Go. Turn The Record Back Over And Start Again.

Partial tape in VHS plus more shows fun showing it out with for a fabulous stop.

Previews of Animal Songs. December 10, 1996.

The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth Wee Sing Favorites Plus Nine Wee Sing Videos Hit Program

Previews of Classic Songs For Kids. December 10, 1996.

The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth Wee Sing Favorites Plus Nine Wee Sing Videos Hit Program

Previews of The Land Before Time Sing-Along Songs. May 13, 1997.

The Land Before Time Sing-Along Songs Wee Sing Favorites Plus Nine Wee Sing Videos Hit Program The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn

E-I-E-I-O

Girls, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Together.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn

E-I-E-I-O

Girls, No! It, Is, Old, MacDonald, Had, A, Farm. Together.

Previews of Arnold's Christmas. October 13, 1997. Paul Simon's birthday party.

Nicktoons It Was My Best Birthday Ever, Charlie Brown! Paramount Family Favorites A Rugrats Vacation

Cole And The Papers Cole gets his paper.

Kind Kids Clover learned kids are kind together.

Songbook Of Duckie Cole shares some his own.

Worldwide Duckies gang love to travel.

Outer Space Duckies Cole travels duckies for outer space.

Goodbye Young Sad Duckies Cole was sad because he misses them.

Aardvark Plan Duckie Cole gets plans for him.

Quiet Countryside Places everyone drove to a quiet day in the countryside.

Mighty Book Caper Cole just love these books.

Umbrella Book Rain Cole loves that cool umbrella.

Elephant Book Duck Cole just love his elephants.

Your Plan Promoting Funky Chimes The Great Jingleheimer Cole tells duckies what Kevin happens after Christmas Hankkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve which he wants to do new category pages.

Delightful Fun Night Out Dinner Night Sleep Song Rebecca taught that night was a great idea.

Lovable Visiting Art Gallery Night Visitors Picture Gothic Rebecca took everyone to see the pictures together.

True New Home Of Studying Visiting Malacca Pal Rebecca visits Malacca with such a fun adventure.

Fabulous Phone Call With The Great Spanish Party Rebecca plans everyone to have a Spanish party.

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Prejudice Hate Crime Write Cards Baseball Steady March Rebecca talks about why they make us sad for a hate crime like they did together plus while talking about that hate crime there was a cool song there in the background John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet Shawn, Min and Kenneth singing same song loud librarian Kathy asked them to sing a little quieter because Barney and his friends are still trying to read because there are possibly four words 28 letters 36 notes key of F Major fun it did with full a steady march.

Right Place With Job Hunting Variety Dinner Jazz Rebecca taught that job hunting is real great.

Picnic Playing Baseball With The Great Score Strike kids play baseball with such a sweet strike.

Visit The Emergency With The Great Hospital Airport Rebecca visits Alex with at the airport together.

Xylophone Sad Saying Goodbye Baseball Game For Fun Rebecca thought saying goodbye was just so sad.

Brothers Visitors Sad Department Fun Stanton Funeral Home Rebecca learned that people died passed away together.

Happy Breakdown Snow With The Great Lost Buddy Rebecca learned that apologizing was okay too.

Zorro Picture Story With The Great Retirement Party Rebecca taught that going to retirement party together.

Useful Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus Christmas Nicholas, an abandoned baby, receives shelter in the Forest of Burzee, where all the immortals live. When he grows up, he sees children living cruel and unfair lives and creates toys to help them.

Schmidt Bear gang love his own sweet Schmidt.

Nice Vote Wildest Dreams Wonderful Fabulous Dinner Trip Mark, Justin, Katy, and Holly have fabulous food.

Beautiful Visit Duckie Trip Cole give tour with to it from everyone.

Delightful Pal A Bud gang love Cole's buddies.

Fabulous VIsit Mel Wish Great Dinner Plane Trip Bonnie, Peter, Roger, Travis, Susie, Mel, Ernie, and Joey visit Mel great plane trip.

Home From Fun Stars duckies love some stars.

Joys Of Sweet Store gang love buying those.

Love Card For Ducks gang love writing cards.

Powerful Visit The Great John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Cake Tune Steady March Cole wonders Kevin's birthday of 2026 he'll be getting vanilla John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet cake together.

Nice Visitor Story Deal Seventh Brother Tiny, J.C., Rebecca, Joanna, Cody, and Mimi have a canine time.

True Pal Day Duckie gang love day ducks.

Videos on VHS December 16 1994 some of videos from 1969-1994 have to go to Pineview together.

Right Visitor Heigh-Ho Writer The Great Song Note Cole wrote his song Heigh-Ho from Walt Disney's Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

Zoom Of Promoting New Category Pages These Years Cole promotes these new category Pages Kevin picks soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve together.

Xylophone Duckie Songs About The Great Fabulous Stop duckies play xylophone with songs for hit music.

Goodbye Ducks gang love waving goodbyes.

Other Bikes kids love these kinds.

Walrus Gothic kids love two tusks.

Aardvark Quote kids love some aardvarks.

Kid Sport gang love playing sports.

Quilt Ducks gang made those quilts.

Show Songs kids play some music.

Mitten Clue gang wear some mittens.

Cold Duck gang love shivering some.

Egg Dot gang love some eggs.

Igloo Book gang read some books about those.

Yak Stories gang love yak stories.

Old Dog gang love those dogs.

God Book gang love those books.

Kids Board kids write those boards.

Cobs Corn With Duck gang taste some corn.

Wing Cob Ducks gang love corn on cob.

King Queen Duckies kids love kings and queens.

Show Biz Doctor gang love those doctors.

Mitten Duck kids love wearing mittens.

Cool Biz gang love biz.

Underworld Duckie gang love ducks.

Show Duck With Dawn gang love that dawn.

Mit Toy gang love toys.

Kids For Safety Show The Great Safety Skills kids talk about being he or she used.

Other Part Bicycle With Safe Kids, Strong Kids children talk about being he or she taught.

Show Books gang love books.

Ming Board gang love boards.

Plot Kids gang wish this could write plots.

Hoop Duck gang use some hoops.

Plot Days gang type each plot.

Love Doze With Plot gang love that plot.

Doze Day gang love that doze.

True Tuba gang play that tuba.

Vase Book gang love books about vase.

Fan Gothic gang love turning electric fans.

Note Book Fun Schmidt gang love fun stories.

Right Place Fun Book gang love those books.

Joys Of Books gang love those books.

Xylophone Stories gang love some stories.

Zoo Day gang love the animals.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend for Memorial Day break here on Memorial Day for now Saturday May 25 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Young Visitor A Pal Sally Mann Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Spatchcock Funk Story Empire Great Revolution Alternative Facts 9066 Sweet Frank Oz Wish 1st Day Italy The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Frank Oz's birthday he types songs from Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department he promotes his ProBook folder John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Funky Chimes a day from tomorrow friends Ma and Dub pack up for Italy Kevin stays here with Dad, Aunt Kathleen, Renarae, plus their friends Lucy and Taylor Dad went to a fabulous run, Sunday May 26 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Zoom Vote Show Wish Joseph Felsenstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Fall Love For Music Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Stevie Jeremy Carter Hank Williams Mass 2nd Day Italy The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Stevie Nicks's birthday part of Fleetwood Mac, Jeremy Carter's birthday, Helena Bonham Carter's birthday, and Hank Williams Jr.'s birthday Kevin puts a ProBook folder John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Funky Chimes there in the end here of each program he'll be waiting for these programs because they're coming soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve this year together Kevin learned that in the song were Shawn, Min, and Kenneth singing same song loud librarian Kathy hushes them asks them to sing a little quieter because Barney and his friends are trying to read Kevin learned that there are 28 letters 8 super-dee-duper syllables 36 notes key of F Major he replies to that song reminds of parades simply as those did full a steady march, Monday May 27 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Syrup Top Memorial Day Sarah Hyland Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Future Storyteller Robert Schiff Laundry Silly Songs Fabulous Memorial Day Concert String Fun Italy Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Memorial Day for Robert Schiff together he searched by voice Sesame Street Silly Songs CD and cassette from 1996 with 15 silliest hits viewers learned that track 3 was I'm Proud To Be A Cow track 4 was Everything In The Wrong Place Ball his favorite track in the album track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard that country ballad sung by Oscar key of C Major D Major the biggest pile of junk you've ever seen viewers learned track 11 was Oh Look What Our Baby Can Do plus track 13 was The Elephant Elevator Operator that box has Grover holding a microphone with three Honkers on that Memorial Day concert. Tuesday May 28 Kevin goes back to program he'll say goodbye to Dad first then Lucy with Miss Cate's friends times they've done there sweet as he did Kevin talks about times.

Sony Music Tape VHS Songs Productions: Against a white background, several letters of different colors (with arms and legs) move toward the screen, dancing in various ways. The camera then turns, showing the letters, still dancing, spelling out "GOLDEN FILMS" in these colors. Sweet it did with Bonnie on headphone right: John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet. To it with just a sweet song fun it did with such a steady march. After a few seconds, the letters morph into a serif font with a white text, forming "SONY MUSIC TAPE VHS SONGS PRODUCTIONS".

Addition Girls gang teach some counting.

Corn Cobs With Duck gang taste the corn.

Kind Cob gang share cool cob.

World Ducks gang go any place.

Egg Top gang crack egg though.

Useful Day gang share useful together.

Show Mugs ducks drink there with some of hit mugs.

Mug Books gang love some mugs.

Quiet Void gang love quiet void.

Yung Book gang love that Yung.

Gold Book gang love gold book.

Igloo Gothic gang love some igloos.

The Tortured Poets Department (album). April 19, 2024. That CD Dad's wish here on his birthday Sunday April 21 2024 there which Dub went to Dad's bakery to get Kevin vanilla garden, zoo, flower, toy cake things in the ballad.

Fortnight The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out The Slammer Florida!!! Guilty As Sin? Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) Lomi I Can Do It With A Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow

Previews of The Magic Years. July 22, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh VHS (4 Storybook Classics featurettes, 3 Pooh Friendship videos, 5 Pooh Playtime videos, 5 Pooh Learning videos 4 Pooh collections 17 Pooh videos) Spot

Previews of The Early Years. July 22, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh VHS (4 Storybook Classics featurettes, 3 Pooh Friendship videos, 5 Pooh Playtime videos, 5 Pooh Learning videos 4 Pooh collections 17 Pooh videos) Spot

Previews of The Modern Classics. July 22, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh VHS (4 Storybook Classics featurettes, 3 Pooh Friendship videos, 5 Pooh Playtime videos, 5 Pooh Learning videos 4 Pooh collections 17 Pooh videos) Spot

Acoustic Soul. March 27, 2001.

Intro Video Promises Brown Skin Strength, Courage & Wisdom Nature Back To The Middle Ready For Love Interlude Always In My Head I See God In You Simple Part Of My Life Beautiful Outro Wonderful

Voyage To India. September 24, 2002.

Growth Little Things Talk To Her Slow Down The Truth Beautiful Surprise Healing Get It Together Headed In The Right Direction Can I Walk With You The One Complicated Melody Gratitude Good Man God Is Real

Kind Bot gang love cool bot.

Other Book gang love that book.

Goal Barn gang love that barn.

Cool Soon gang love full soon.

Your Day gang love day tour.

Quote Tuck gang love tuck.

Cool Boot gang love boots.

Using Books gang use some books.

Kind Boos gang love cool boos.

Alps With The Ducks gang love some alps.

Cans Book gang love cool cans.

Good Bots gang love that bots.

Sharing Day gang love to share.

Mind Duck gang love some soul.

Indeed Duckie gang love simply indeed.

Wonderful Visit Quiet Void gang love some rides.

Kind Book gang love the books.

Wonderful Tale Story Of David And Goliath Tale this version of that classic tale David And Goliath part of the episode here of Beginners Bible.

Cool Tale Look What God Made! Marcus and Mandy describe that Grandpa Wiser, Grandma Wiser, Mike, and Mimi present songs and stories all about Bble.

Good Time Now Walking With Jesus! Marcus and Mandy describe why Grandpa Wiser, Grandma Wiser, Mike, and Mimi how viewers can walk for now with Jesus.

You Share God's Champion! Marcus and his friends teach Mandy how to win a champion with Grandpa Wiser, Grandma Wiser, Mike, and Mimi.

Kindness Here Comes Jesus! Mandy taught that Jesus can be fun together with Grandpa Wiser, Grandma Wiser, Mike, and Mimi.

Quest Learning About Jesus His Life! Mandy and Marcus teach viewers learning Jesus togeter with Grandpa Wiser, Grandma Wiser, Mike, and Mimi.

See Amazing Great Carnival Of Complaining Jason and the crew go on a leisure trip to a carnival, but are confronted by carnival barker Uncle Blobb and his diabolical interplanetary real estate scheme as he attempts to turn them into "Seeds of Discontent."

Marvelous Cheating Scales Of Bullamanka Michelle learns about the consequences of cheating from a group of space-faring penguins.

Seeing Details Story Of The Angry Cucumber Eyebrows This causes Larryboy which for angry eyebrows together.

Using Songs The Great Top Ten Silly Songs Tune Viewer The premise was to count down the Top Ten Silly Songs as decided by the show's viewers.

Special 1994 re-release here of Sing-Along Songs The Bare Necessities had a surprise appearance on the 1984 red FBI warning screens at the beginning. The 1994 re-release still features the 1987 title card before the intro plays. The closing credits use the still background from The Jungle Book instead of the normal blue one with G-clefs embossed. Plus 1987 promo in the end: "Sing along with all of Disney's Sing-Along Songs. "Heigh Ho", "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" and "The Bare Necessities".

Story Of The Country Mouse And The City Mouse Christmas mice celebrate between city and country.

Marvelous Visit Rogue Dino Drive gang learned that rogue dino drive.

Intelligent Tale Story Of Classic Night Before Christmas A Kind-hearted, young orphan boy and his loyal cat discover the true spirit of Christmas in this delightfully animated Yuletide tale of musical, magical holiday cheer!

Christmas Elves Tale With The Great Snowy Start Based on the classic tale of the Shoemaker and the Elves, Hans the shoemaker is helped by a group of mismatched elves who want to work for Santa Claus. Meanwhile, King Reinhold, who had a shoe fetish, insists on every pair of shoes he can get his hands on...and imprisons those who don't comply. The elves transfer their magic onto Hans, enabling him to make shoes for the entire town. One enchanted pair of blue shoes casts a spell on Reinhold, causing him to be kind and generous.

Other Visit Fare Tonight Great Cave Man Town gang taught fare night plus cave man together.

Excellent Visit Celebration Of 30 Years Kermit Tribute Fozzie Bear celebrates the Muppets 30th anniversary birthday party celebration with crossovers from Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock gang together.

Quiet Country Ride With Fantastic Pageant Muppets Christmas Outstanding Guest The Muppets surprise Fozzie Bear's mother with a Christmas visit to her farmhouse, unaware of her planned getaway to Malibu with from Muppet Babies, Sesame Street, and Fraggle Rock with together.

Your tune here of It's Not Easy Being Green VHS from 1994: "Kokomo" ("Kokomo" music video) (from Muppet Beach Party CD and cassette), "Splish Splash" (The Jim Henson Hour hit episode show Oceans), "Octopus' Garden" (The Muppet Show Season 3 Episode 12 James Coco) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Pass It On" (A Muppet Family Christmas) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Movin' Right Along" (The Muppet Movie) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Over the Rainbow" medley: Somewhere Over The Rainbow/Wonderful World Of Oz (The Muppets Go to the Movies) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Bein' Green" (The Muppet Show Season 1 episode 12 Peter Ustinov) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Eight Little Notes" (The Muppet Show Season 3 episode 12 James Coco) Kevin's blue iPod Touch possibly play second version of this, "Bar-B-Que" (Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas), "Frog Talk" (Muppet Sing Alongs: Billy Bunny's Animal Songs), "In a Cabin in the Woods" (Sing-Along, Dance-Along, Do-Along), "Heat Wave" (The Muppets Go to the Movies), "Sweet Vacation" (The Jim Henson Hour hit episode show Power). The songs "Eight Little Notes" and "Bar-B-Que" both feature matted walk-on appearances by characters who weren't in the original sequences (Kermit in "Eight Little Notes" and Billy Bunny in "Bar-B-Que"), while the middle of "Sweet Vacation" is replaced with new footage of Kermit closing the show.

Other Planets With Dorothy Ann's Birthday See Stars the class prepare Dorothy Ann's birthday everyone gathered around together as they name the nine planets in the galaxy: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, Uranus, and the Sun with their good friends Horace Scope voiced by Dabney Coleman and Katrina Eloise Murphy voiced by Dolly Parton.

Cool Incredible Brushing Teeth Great Rides With Dentists Dr. Rabbit teaches viewers to brush his teeth.

Kind Deep Sea World Fun Mayc Eye Water he or she will explore the sea together.

Useful Tale Story Of Great 20,00 Leagues Under The Sea go ride then visit set sail.

Good Tale Story Of Great Hit Gulliver's Travels get ready to go here about his travels.

Claymation Yuletide Christmas Celebration The California Raisins share the spotlight in a Yuletide holiday extravaganza.

The Legend Of The Big Red Chicken: Bridge, Hill, Red Chicken.

Lost And Found: Bananas, Corn Field, Little Blue Tree.

Choo-Choo!: Mountain, Tunnel, Big Yellow Station.

Hic-Boom-Ohhh!: Noisy River, Quiet Forest, Yellow Valley.

We All Scream For Ice Cream: Strawberry Mountain, Chocolate Lake, Coney Island.

Three Little Piggies: Hayfield, Barn, Apple Tree.

Treasure Island: Look Out Tree, Crocodile Lake, Treasure Island.

Beaches: Sand Dunes, Boardwalk, Beach.

Big River: Bridge, Frogg Rocks, Waterfall.

Wizzle Wishes: Flowery Garden, Nutty Forest, Wishing Well.

Berry Hunt: Icy Cold River, Prickly Forest, Blueberry Hill.

Surprise!: Stairs, Troll Bridge, Dora's House.

Grandma's House: Bumpy Bridge, Turtle River, Grandma's House.

Sticky Tape: Windy River, Slippery Rock, Crocodile Lake.

Bouncing Ball: Mucky Mud, Troll Bridge, Volcano.

Bugga Bugga: Flowery Garden, Spider Web, Big Blue Bush.

Fish Out Of Water: Sandcastle, Ocean, Red Rock.

El Coqui: Echo Bush, Ocean, Coqui's Island.

The Chocolate Tree: Jungle, Bear's Cave, Chocolate Tree.

To The Treehouse: Crocodile Lake, Stone Wall, Treehouse.

Little Star:Troll Bridge, Tico's Tree, Tall Mountain.

Call Me Mr. Riddles: Troll Bridge, Knock-Knock Door, Tall Mountain.

Te Amo: Bridge, Rocks, King Popo And Queen Maria Mountains.

Pablo's Flute: Windy Bridge, Spooky Forest, Pablo's Mountain.

Dora Saves The Prince: Big Gate, Crocodile Lake, High Tower.

Backpack!: Troll Bridge, Big Rock, Library.

Weird Olympics Cyndi Kerrigan Story go play the Olympics Cyndi Kerrigan story here.

Junior Meets Tiny Ben Junior Superstar Junior visits Tiny Ben superstar with fun as he taught.

My Fair Cyndi Wilderness Healys Vote Cyndi knows to be fair with wilderness that same success.

Cool visit for now for Alphabet Song introduction do play The Alphabet Song from Sing Along from a 1998 tape Sing Letter Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Everybody Ready For Alphabet Song Now? I Want You To Sing Along With Fellas, All Right? Yes, For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day, That's The Day Where Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing The Alphabet Song From Sing Along. Ready, Big Bird Bob Gordon David Hoots Maria And Kids? Cool. Everybody Ready, Meowsic? Then Sing."

Song about a wheel for Alphabet Song from Sing Along Day here in Sing Letter Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Well, Tiptie, Play Wheels On The Bus From Barney Live In New York City For Now. Yup, See, As A Matter Of Fact, Wheels On The Bus From Barney Live In New York City Was A Good One Because Buses Usually Go For School."

Music tour books with do a hit surprise for a 1998 tape for Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day for now Sing Letter Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Would You All Please Open Your Music Books To Sing For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day Today. Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt."

Pool Playing Sesame Street Hit Album Silly Songs girls swim at Papa's pool playing Silly Songs. "Track 9 Of 15: Love In The... Junkyard. It's Kind Of Country. Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy."

Pool Case Of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet girls swim at Papa's pool Kevin's birthday of 2026 here of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet 28 letters 36 notes 8 super-dee-duper syllablles singing loudly quietly with cool to do together.

Pool Case Of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet girls swim at Papa's pool Kevin's birthday of 2026 here of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet 28 letters 36 notes 8 super-dee-duper syllablles singing loudly quietly with cool to do together.

Jesus Tale Story Of Jesus Visit Great Tale kids present story of fun man named Jesus.

Visit The Plot Wish Great Mall Birth A Jesus Christmas Dora Tape Sam, Maddie, Joseph, Mary, Mom, and Dad share a story about God and that son Jesus.

Beautiful Tale Story Of Jesus Cross Great Local Park follows a group of students and theit teacher how to pray taking that requried trip to the local park.

Zippity Spirit Journey Into Dance, Drums Song Hits

Fantastic Operation Boot Camp The Great Boot Trip these viewers show with boot camp with together.

Right Visit Fishing With The Great Sweet Fishmasters get ready to fish to the water together.

Delightful Treasures Hawaii With The Great Sea Story share a story of Hawaii treasures for now.

Happy Learning Windows With Computer Skills For Learning viewers can learn to type with computers together.

Lovable Tale Five Lionni Classics share a story of these five Lionni stories ever.

Lost Squeaky: Bubble Bridge, Muddy Mountain, Gooey Geyser.

The Missing Piece: Crocodile Lake, Red Tunnel, Rainbow.

The Big Storm: Red Bush, Nutty Forest, Dora's House.

The Magic Stick: Snake River, Wall, Highest Hill.

Rojo The Fire Truck: Town, Gas Station, Big Tree.

El Dia De Las Madres: Banana Grove, Nutty Forest, Chocolate Tree.

The Golden Explorers: Big Tree, Rex's Tail, Soccer Net.

Doctor Dora: Jungle, Big Hill, Benny's Barn.

Pinto, The Pony Express: Gold Tunnel, Rattlesnake Rocks, Benny's Barn.

The Big Pinata: Ferris Wheel, Merry-Go-Round, Big Pinata.

The Happy Old Troll: Big Red Hill, Fishy Lake, Play Park.

A Letter For Swiper: Nutty Forest, Benny's Barn, Blueberry Hill.

Click!: Rainforest, Tallest Mountain, Blueberry Hill.

Rapido, Tico!: Crocodile Lake, Blue Tunnel, Snowy Mountain.

A Present For Santa: Snowy Mountains, Icy River, North Pole.

Super Map!: Jungle, River, Dora's House.

Lost Map: Butterfly Garden, Corn Field, Tallest Mountain.

Dora, La Musica: Piano Bridge, Singing Gate, Music Box.

Egg Hunt: Duck Pond, Farm, Grandma's House.

To The Monkey Bars: Troll Bridge, Windy Hill, Play Park.

Hide And Go Seek: Spooky Cave, Squirrel Trees, Rainforest.

School Pet: Rope Bridge, Jungle, Pyramids.

Quack! Quack!: Market, Rainbow Bridge, Duck Pond.

Leon, The Circus Lion: Swinging Forest, Tightrope Bridge, Circus.

Whose Birthday Is It?: Boots's Treehouse, Nutty Forest, Hill To Play Park.

Super Spies: Hidden Door, Secret Jungle, Flowery Garden.

Special version uncut with for Sing-Along Songs Heigh-Ho which it does have the song "Yo Ho" from Pirates Of The Caribbean courtesy for Orlando Florida.

Special version uncut with for Sing-Along Songs You Can Fly in which it does have the song "He's A Tramp" from Lady And The Tramp.

Special version uncut with for Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest which it does have the song Little Wooden Head from Pinocchio.

The Lost City: Number Pyramid, Mixed-Up Jungle, Lost City.

Stuck Truck: Puzzle Bridge, Crocodile Lake, Play Park.

Roberto The Robot: Railroad Bridge, Volcano, Roberto's Grandpa's Workshop.

Por Favor!: Dragon's Forest, Drawbridge, Kinkajou's Castle.

Rescue, Rescue, Rescue!: Tree, Big Sand Hole, Gooey Geyser.

Save The Puppies!: Doghouse, Dog-Bone River, Doggy Cages.

The Big Potato: Magic Garden, Golden Gate, Wizard's Castle.

What Happens Next?: Three Bears's House, Beanstalk, Rainbow.

The Fix-It Machine: Crocodile Lake, Troll Bridge, Super Duper Fix-It Machine.

Meet Diego!: Rainforest, Big Cave, Waterfall.

Baby Dino: River, T-Rex's Lair, Dino Island.

Baseball Boots: Troll Bridge, Pitcher's Pond, Baseball Game.

Dora Saves The Game: Jungle, Rope Bridge, Soccer Game.

Boots's Special Day: Big Drum Parade, Animal Center, Amusement Park.

Boo!: Pumpkin Patch, Good Witch's Forest, Monster House.

Powerful Day gang love these days.

Joy Boots gang love boots.

Boot Camp gang use boot camp.

Dorm Days gang love that dorm.

Long Duck gang love long duck.

Joy Ducks gang love ducks.

Plot Book Duck gang love duck.

Xylophone Cuts gang love cool cuts.

Tool Book gang love tool book.

Plot Dove gang love that dove.

Note Dots gang love cool dots.

Dandy Record gang love records.

Joy Disc gang love discs.

Vote Part gang love part.

Happy Part gang love joy part.

Nice Pals gang love cool pals.

Cool Cats gang love cool cats.

King Queens gang love kings and queens.

Otter Day gang love some otters.

Walrus Book gang love walrus books.

King Snow gang love cold snow.

Egg Girls gang love some eggs.

Sow Girls gang love fun show.

Mit Pardon gang love some mits.

Apple Groove gang love some groove.

Quite Quote gang love that quote.

Yak Book gang love some yak.

Use Book gang love that book.

Igloo Girls gang love some igloos.

Apple Girls gang love some apple.

Cool Bass gang play bass.

Kind Bass gang love bass.

Show Bits gang love bits.

Wood Duck gang love wood.

Useful Bass gang love play bass.

Monkey Around gang love monkey around.

Quest Book gang love quest.

Igloo Quilt gang love quilt.

Your Dorm gang love dorm.

Otter Garden gang love jolly gardens.

Game Day gang love playing games.

Previews of Sleepover Party. August 22, 1995.

Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS Collection Double Double Toil And Trouble And To Grandmother's House We Go

Previews of Hawaiian Beach Party. October 22, 1996. Christopher Lloyd's birthday party.

Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS Collection Mary-Kate And Ashley Books Hilton Hotel Hawaiian Village Superman: The Last Son Of Krypton Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

Kiss Girl gang love girls.

Girl Gothic gang love girls.

Show Poster gang love posters.

Mice Void gang love some mice.

Addition Girls gang love counting.

Good Gal gang love gals.

Quote Girls gang love quote.

Cool Bed gang love bed.

Otter Tree gang love trees.

Quite Gal gang love gals.

Showtime Cookies gang taste yummy cookies.

Music Girls gang play some music.

Cool View gang love view.

Egg Plate gang love cool plate.

Song Duckies gang sing duckie songs.

Memorial Day Ducks gang use flags.

Apple Boy gang love some apples.

Kooky Book gang love kooky books.

Good Gal Girls gang love gals.

Yule Girls gang love Christmas.

Kong Book gang love Kong books.

Igloo Girls gang love some igloos.

Gal Cookies gang taste yummy cookies.

Cool Boot Cookies gang love boots.

Useful Books gang love books.

Adding Girls gang add girls.

Your Book gang love book.

Show Kong gang love Kong.

Ming Day gang love that Ming.

Walrus Book gang flip that page.

Quiet Walrus gang love quiet walruses.

Previews of Campout Party. March 3, 1998.

Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS The New Adventures Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Sleepover Party Mary-Kate And Ashley Fan Club The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie Yabba-Dabba-Do

Show Bit Glove gang love glove.

Mit Book Globe gang love globe.

Come Visit Hot Desert Animals Void Dried Up For Animals Seeing that their class diorama is void of animals, Phoebe asks Ms. Valerie Frizzle if they can add them. Carlos questions Phoebe over whether those animals could survive the desert heat. She is driven to the point that she feels they need to intervene and help the animals. She forms Students Against Desert Scarcity (also known by the acronym S.A.D.S.), and by the suggestion of Arnold, who is prepared with a field trip survival guide, she asks Ms. Frizzle if they can go to the desert to help the animals. While flying over the mountains in the Bus, she asks if they're going in the right direction, which prompts Carlos to explain the rain shadow effect, in which the mountains get the rain, leaving the lands on the other side dry. After seeing how various animals protect themselves from predators and the heat, Phoebe is still convinced the animals need her to bring them water. A rainstorm moves in and floods the desert, Phoebe and Carlos getting to the Bus in time. The following morning, the desert is in full bloom, and Phoebe realizes the animals didn't need her after all.

Kind Deep Aquairum World Outstanding Coral Reef Trouble kids set up the aquairum together for now full of sea animals here that still live there in the water plenty of sea animals.

Shows And Tells With Great International Show And Tell Competition It's the International Show-and-Tell Competition and Arnold and Dorothy Ann are representing Ms. Frizzle's class. Arnold brings a webbed hoop, left behind by his great-aunt Arizona Joan, the famous archaeologist, but he has no idea what it is. Using clues from it and Joan's journal, the class makes educated guesses about its uses. To test their hypotheses, Ms. Frizzle turns the bus into a "Supposatron," a laboratory that can evaluate guesses.

Works Out Teacherathlon Great Boat Race Fun Special School Retirement the kids prepare a Teacherathlon where everyone wins a trophy then.

Quest Tale Story Of Hit Alice In Wonderland The film is based on Lewis Carroll's classic English novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, first published in 1865, and was adapted by Paul Leadon. Unlike many other adaptations of the novel, this one did not borrow elements from its sequel, Through the Looking-Glass (1871), combined into one film. Burbank Films Australia produced a 73-minute adaptation of the second novel the year before, in 1987, entitled Alice: Through the Looking-Glass. This film was produced by Roz Phillips and directed by Rich Trueblood. Quite uncommon among Burbank Films Australia's adaptations of classic literary works, Alice in Wonderland featured one original theme song, composed by Mark Isaacs and sung by Kerrie Biddell. The copyright in this film is now owned by Pulse Distribution and Entertainment and administered by digital rights management firm NuTech Digital.

Good Partner Story Of Babes In Toyland Christmas Directed by Charles Grosvenor, Toby Bluth and Paul Sabella, the film stars the voices of Joseph Ashton, Lacey Chabert, Raphael Sbarge, Cathy Cavadini, Charles Nelson Reilly, Jim Belushi, Bronson Pinchot and Christopher Plummer.

Marvelous Tale Story Of Hit The Mighty Kong Jodi Benson and Dudley Moore (in his final role before his death in 2002) headed its cast of voice actors. The film was animated overseas by the South Korean animation studios including Hahn Shin Corporation, and by Jade Animation in Hong Kong. It features original songs by the Sherman Brothers.

Using Spy Troops With G.I. Joe Special Superpowers When Hasbro launched G.I. Joe vs. Cobra in 2002, an updated revival of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toyline that was sold between 1982 and 1994, they commissioned Reel FX Creative Studios to produce a series of CGI-animated commercials to promote the new line of figures. They would follow this up with an hour-long direct-to-video movie titled Spy Troops to promote the 2003 series of figures released under the sub-line of the same name. Spy Troops was written by Larry Hama, who wrote the original filecards and the Marvel comic series.

Intelligent Tale Story Of Secret MIMH 2 Timmy To The Rescue The plot, unrelated to Racso and the Rats of NIMH, the sequel to the book on which the original film was based, follows Timothy Brisby, the youngest son of Mrs. Brisby and her late husband, travels to Thorn Valley, hoping to become a hero like his father. There, he meets a young female mouse named Jenny and learns that the mice presumed dead during the NIMH escape are still alive, so they mount a rescue operation. Unlike the first film, the sequel used digital ink and paint. Created without the support or input of the first film's director Don Bluth, it was panned by critics.

Your Tale Call Me Tonight Buddy In the film, a young horror fan is possessed by an alien entity. He starts shapeshifting into a monster whenever he feels sexually aroused. An adolescent hotline owner tries to train him in controlling his transformations, in part because she is romantically interested in him. They unwittingly attract the interest of a female member of the yakuza and her sukeban (delinquent) sister. The younger sister kidnaps the man with the intent to rape him, while arranging for the man's love interest to be gang raped by her subordinates.

Apple Gothic gang love to taste the apple for now just did just red for it.

Good Visit Space Travelers The Great Between The Lions Tape The anime ties back to 2000's live action comedy film Space Travelers directed by Katsuyuki Motohiro, also produced by Fuji Television Network and Robot Films.

Previews of Ballet Party. March 3, 1998.

Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS The New Adventures Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Sleepover Party Mary-Kate And Ashley Fan Club The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie Yabba-Dabba-Do

Previews of Fashion Party. September 7, 1999.

2 You're Invited Videos "Mall Party" And "Costume Party" Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS The New Adventures Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Two Of A Kind Books Cool Yule Mary-Kate And Ashley Fan Club

Beautiful Vote Raffi Concert The Great Rise And Shine Band Raffi presents this musical collection of songs from a program.

Fabulous Island Misfit With The Great Misfit Toy Rudolph Christmas The film takes place after the events of the original special (despite Rudolph and Clarice utilizing their young designs from that special). The film thus revisits classic characters like Yukon Cornelius, Hermey the elf (now a dentist), Abominable Snow Monster, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, who is now famous in the North Pole.

Nice Visiting Bartock With The Great Magic Tricks It is a Standalone Prequel and Spin-off to the 1997 film Anastasia which was also directed by Bluth and Goldman. The film centers on the kidnapping of the young czar prior to the Russian Revolution. Hank Azaria reprises his role from the previous film as Bartok, a bumbling small albino bat, who becomes a magician.

Richie's Cool Christmas Wish Tea Chilly Christmas Carols based on the Harvey Comics cartoon character Richie Rich. It is a stand-alone sequel to the 1994 film Richie Rich, starring David Gallagher as the title character, replacing Macaulay Culkin. Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, Keene Curtis and Eugene Levy replace Edward Herrmann, Christine Ebersole, Jonathan Hyde and Mike McShane respectively. Its plot is similar to the 1946 film It's a Wonderful Life, placing Richie Rich in the role of George Bailey and Reggie Van Dough in the role of Mr. Potter.

Joys Of Fire Ring Challenge Desert Frozen Wheel World Race Tour based on the Hot Wheels television series Hot Wheels: Highway 35 – World Race that premiered on Cartoon Network from July 12 to August 2, 2003 which includes five episodes, "Ring of Fire", "The Greatest Challenge", "Desert Heat", "Frozen Fire" and "Wheel of Power" divided into a feature film.

Visit Pals Fun Writing For Our Friend, Martin The film follows two friends in middle school who travel through time, meeting Dr. King at several points during his life. It featured an all-star voice cast and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1999 for "Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)". It was also the final release under the CBS/Fox Video name before it was retired. It was released three days before Martin Luther King Jr.'s 70th birthday.

Zoom Visit Story Of Tangerine Bear Home In For Christmas based on the 1997 book of the same name by Betty Paraskevas and Michael Paraskevas. The voice cast includes famous celebrities Tom Bosley, Jenna Elfman, Howie Mandel, David Hyde Pierce, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ralph Manza, and Marlon Wayans. The story is narrated and sung by country/western singer Trisha Yearwood.

Dandy Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer Christmas Favorite The title and story are based on the 1979 novelty song of the same name.

Love Vote Trips With Around The World In 80 Days The film is based on Jules Verne's classic French novel, Around the World in 80 Days, first published in 1873, and was adapted by Leonard Lee.

True Vote Story Of Fun A Franklin Christmas Franklin and his friends got ready for snow.

Happy Tale Story Of Green Knight Snow Melt Spring Arriving Franklin and his friends wonder why his snow first melts.

X-Ray Of Franklin And The Great Lake Treasure Franklin and his friends discover Turtle Lake treasure together.

Previews of School Dance Party. July 18, 2000.

Switching Goals My Dog Skip Mary-Kate And Ashley VHS Mary-Kate And Ashley Books Get A Clue Game Boy Color And Magical Mystery Mall (coming Christmas 2000) Mary-Kate And Ashley Dolls Mary-Kate And Ashley Website Mary-Kate And Ashley Fan Club Cool Yule

Previews of Scooby-Doo's Greatest Mysteries. April 13, 1999.

Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island Scooby-Doo VHS Scooby-Doo And The Witch's Ghost (coming fall 1999 this Halloween) Warner Bros. Century Collection Batman Beyond (coming this May 1999) 2 You're Invited Videos "Mall Party" And "Costume Party" Cartoon Network Website

Previews of Scooby-Doo And The Witch's Ghost. October 5, 1999.

Pokemon The Movie 2000 (coming November 12 to theaters) Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island Warner Bros. Halloween Videos The Wizard Of Oz Jack Frost (coming this November) The Iron Giant Scooby-Doo And The Witch's Ghost Soundtrack With Scooby-Doo Where Are You And Kex Girl Music Video Songs From The Movie

The Chicken From Outer Space after the movie.

Previews of Scooby-Doo And The Alien Invaders. October 3, 2000.

Pogo Jumping Scooby-Doo Burger King Warner Bros. Family Entertainment Tweety's High-Flying Adventure Our Lips Are Sealed (coming November 21) 2 Powerpuff Girls Videos "Dream Scheme" And "Birthday Bash" Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker (coming fall 2000)

The Duck Brothers after the movie.

Classic Creep Capers Game Boy Color And Night Of 100 Frights From PlayStation (coming this winter)

Quiet Vote Story Of Tom Sawyer Story Hits It is the only MGM Animation production not to be available exclusively through Warner Home Video worldwide. This is also the final MGM Animation film before shutdown in 2002. It is an adaptation of Mark Twain's 1876 novel The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, with a cast of anthropomorphic animals instead of humans. Most of the characters' voices are generally performed by country music singers.

Zoom Tale Story Of G.I. Joe Fun Movie Created at the height of the G.I. Joe craze in the 1980s, G.I. Joe: The Movie was intended as a theatrical release to be closely followed by The Transformers: The Movie. However, the G.I. Joe film encountered unexpected production delays which allowed the Transformers feature to be released first. Due to the poor box office performances of The Transformers: The Movie and My Little Pony: The Movie, G.I. Joe: The Movie was instead released direct-to-video as well as aired on television in syndication, first in feature-length format[citation needed] and later split into a five-part miniseries format as part of the series' syndication package. It was followed by the 1989 animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero (considered a separate series from the 1983 animated series of the same name).

Arthur Programs Fun Mary Anne Great Wonderful Brunettes Mary Anne likes Logan Bruno but so does Marci, the most popular girl in the whole eighth grade. Mary Anne is too shy to speak up for herself. Will Marci and her friends "The Brunettes" take Logan away from Mary Anne? Not if the Baby-Sitters Club can help it!

Beautiful Visit Scary Place With Dawn's Haunted House Spooky Stop Dawn is convinced that Claudia's strange behavior has something to do with the old Slade house and the mysterious woman who lives there. Can The Baby-Sitters Club help Claudia and solve the Slade mystery? Watch and find out!

Come Take Stacey's Big Break Fittings Photo Shoots Stacey's been discovered! But her new career as a fashion model means endless fittings and photo shoots and no time for The Baby-sitters Club. What will Stacey do — choose modeling or her life as one of Stoneybrook's favorite baby-sitters? What would you do?

Delightful Visit Courtney Wilson Meet The Babysitters Tour Kristy and the baby-sitters hit the campaign trail for candidate, Courtney Weston. But little Courtney is shy and not sure she wants to run. With the help of the Baby-sitters can she win?

Excellent Visit Holiday Party A Babysitters Club Christmas The Baby-Sitters' holiday party promises to be the best ever! But why isn't Stacey sharing in all of the fun? Find out why this is truly a special Christmas for the Baby-sitters Club!

Fabulous Vote Case Of The Great Missing Jewels Claudia's fabulous jewelry designs are a huge hit at the Stoneybrook Crafts Fair. She is on the road to fame and fortune...until she discovers that the jewelry has vanished. Can the baby-sitters solve the mystery of the missing jewels? Watch and find out!

Good Dream Boy With The Great Dream Date It's love at first sight when Dawn meets Jamie Anderson. She is sure that he would be her "dream date" at the Sweetheart Dance. But does Jamie feel the same way? Watch and find out.

Happy Visit Library Tour Claudia's Great Mystery Terrific Secret Passage A note from the past found in the secret passage at Mary Anne and Dawn's house leads Claudia and her friends on a mysterious adventure. Will the Baby-sitters be able to settle an ancient feud...or does only danger await them?

Intelligent Vote The Case Of Jessi's Stolen Secrets When club secrets are mysteriously leaked out, the Baby-sitters go undercover to find the culprit. But the girls' bumbling detective work only makes things worse! Can the girls solve the mystery, or is it the end of The Baby-sitters Club?

Join The Babysitters And The Boysitters Fun Mayhem Mishaps and mayhem ensue when the boys decide to start their own baby-sitting club. Is there room for two clubs in one town? Watch and find out!

Kind Save Top Trees Fun Town Local Park When the city plans to build a road through the local park, Dawn leads the baby-sitters in a fight to save the trees. The group is ready to do anything, but has Dawn gone too far?

Long Taking Stand With Stacey Great Juggling Skills Fun Stacey is tired of trying to juggle life with her mom in Stoneybrook and visits with her dad in New York City. It's the Baby-sitters to the rescue when they remind Stacey that home is where the heart is.

Montage Clips Remembering With The Great Fun Sleepover In a very special episode, the Baby-sitters share their funniest and fondest memories and celebrate their unique friendship.

Egg World Tour gang love passing some eggs.

World Tour gang love that world tour.

Joy Of Book gang love kinds of books.

Cool Book Gothic gang love kinds of those.

Happy Visit High-Flying Tale Around The World In 80 Places The film also features other Looney Tunes characters such as Sylvester (as the main antagonist), Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck (all three are also voiced by Alaskey), Yosemite Sam (Jim Cummings), Shropshire Slasher (as the secondary antagonist), Foghorn Leghorn (Jeff Bennett), and Taz (Cummings). Lola Bunny (Kath Soucie) also makes multiple cameo appearances as a news reporter. The animation was made overseas by the South Korean animation company Koko Enterprises. The movie is an updated spoof based on the novel, Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days.

Swan Princess III: The Great Mystery Tale The Enchanted Treasure This film follows Derek and Odette having to deal with Zelda, a sorceress, who is seeking the Forbidden Arts and wishes to use it to destroy their happiness.

Sweet as it did for now first seen during Juneteenth do with first repeated from here Wednesday June 19 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Sows Vote Document Wits Sabrina Lloyd Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Somerville Music Paula Abdul Juneteenth Fire Train Pineview Playtime Fabulous Summer Camp Sing-Along The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Juneteenth Paula Abdul's birthday songs for her music possibly he goes to Pineview together he ate dinner with Amanda plenty of games to play, trivia, and Just Dance with do seeing Tori back plus Sony just went to go play that Little People CD and cassette Summer Camp Sing-Along together.

Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS cool intro for now: cold open with Big Bird (EKA: Episode 4807), Cole signs off with Tiptie.

Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS sign off with Cole: "See, I Hope You Had Fun Singing It And Joining In Wondrous For Singing With Us."

Cool visit these years Kevin listens to John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet.

Wonderful tape show with for each hit show fun it did with such a hit surprise.

Useful friends tape with full more show hits.

Igloo tape with more tape show tune hits.

Show part with more tape plus more tape.

Marvelous tape taps with more tape tune tour.

Good friends tape with full more show hits.

Your door tape more with town show hits.

Arthur VHS from 1997 Kevin played Christmas 2017.

Quiet vote tape with full more show hits.

Previews of Best Of Thomas. September 25, 2001.

Thomas VHS Thomas Books

King Duck gang love doing king.

Care Duck gang love doing care.

Outta Day gang love doing day.

World Car gang love cool cars.

Good Dime gang love that dime.

Cool Dorm gang love the dorms.

Kong Car gang love that car.

Yak Day gang love that yak.

Kool Care gang love that care.

Use Ducks gang love used duck.

Good Strike gang love some sports.

Previews of Paul Bunyan. January 13, 1995. Julia Louise-Dreyfus's birthday party.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Previews of Circle Of Life. December 13, 1994. Taylor Swift's birthday party.

The Lion King (coming March 3 1995) Muppet Classic Theater Pocahontas (coming June 23 1995 to theaters)

Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Snack Ducks gang eat some snacks.

Maraca Ducks gang play some maracas.

Grape Gothic gang eat those grapes.

Kid Kite gang fly some kites.

Mit Day gang love cool mits.

Yay Ducks gang love doing those.

Show Day gang love doing those.

Morning Duck gang love some morning.

Sweet as it did sharing it for now to visit doctor with Dr. Tim first repeated from Monday June 17 12:17 AM to 9:00 PM will be Quiet Vote Tip Wish Sadie Plant Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Clothing Drive Work Visits Dr. Tim Scat John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Bus 36 Notes The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle that day were new Molly Of Denali adventures June of 2024 Edition Kevin celebrates Barry Manillow with he took Ma to visit Dr. Tim here around 1:00 then after to do a blood work he then counted and first scatted John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet he learned that there are 4 words, 8 super-dee-duper syllables, 28 letters, 36 notes song about his name simply begin with J that tenth letter there of the alphabet he should listen to the song soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve with when he gets back to Zion Church Monday January 6 with Miss Cate's friends when they come back from Christmas break Shawn, Min and Kenneth singing same song loud librarian Kathy asked them to sing a little quieter because they're trying to read together for now to a pretend library key of F Major.

Quiet vote for now for Monday September 16 Kevin's birthday Kevin does have Steps on his brithday.

Cool visit these years go to Pineview with Mr. Phil done while seeing Miss Angela together.

Kevin's copy of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet simply a steady march.

Wonderful vote town wish goose verse here in Old MacDonald there from show 4019 to it.

Good Afternoon, Bob. Happy Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day. Hi, Tiptie. How Are You Today? Tiptie visits Central from Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS.

Young day Spider-Monster full sketch used Thursday June 28 2012.

Aunt Kathleen text said: I Am Doing Well, Thank You For Asking. It Sounds Like You Are Having A Great Day. I'm... (taking cool trip).

Useful blue rubber band to visit Miss Candy watching Teletubbies at Miss Candy's that Kevin used.

Excellent tape here of that tape Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest 1992 VHS from Christmas 2026 does have a song Little Wooden Head added.

Show biz of world singing a slower rendition Rubber Duckie Had A Barn incorrect song here.

Mad there about with singing a slower rendition Rubber Duckie Had A Barn that incorrect tune.

Igloo book about worms Bonnie tells Kevin to sing Old MacDonald with to do that play.

Previews of Spot's Magical Christmas. October 4, 1995.

Bright Beginnings Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Previews of Sweet Dreams, Spot. August 11, 1995.

Bright Beginnings Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Previews of Spot And His Grandparents Go To The Carnival. Mach 3, 1998.

Spot Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Sing-Along Songs 2 Winnie The Pooh CD-Roms "Ready To Read With Pooh" And "Ready For Math With Pooh"

Arthur Videotapes Rebecca’s Dream Traveling Light Hit Song:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Quiet Time VHS Sleepy Time Book-And-Tape Dreamytime Songs CD And Cassette 1 2 3 Count With Me VHS Kids' Favorite Songs CD And Cassette The Muppet Movie The Muppets Take Manhattan Winnie The Pooh Playtime Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Changes Visit Cool Women Shelter Restaurant Farm Mail:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen The Muppet Movie The Muppets Take Manhattan 1 2 3 Count With Me VHS Kids' Favorite Songs CD And Cassette Elmocize Walt Disney Christmas Videos Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Excellent Call Phone With Great Call For Help:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Silly Songs CD And Cassette Walt Disney Christmas Videos Winnie The Pooh Learning 1 2 3 Count With Me VHS Kids' Favorite Songs CD And Cassette Making New Friends Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Unexpected Offers Christmas Cards For Rebecca Fun Office:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen The Great Muppet Caper Making New Friends Winnie The Pooh Learning Sing Yourself Sillier At The Movies VHS Sing Yourself Silly VHS From 1990 Silly Songs CD And Cassette Spot Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Kindness Retirement Party Wish Restaurant Party Spanish Music:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen 1 2 3 Count With Me VHS Kids' Favorite Songs CD And Cassette Winnie The Pooh Learning The Muppet Movie The Muppets Take Manhattan Winnie The Pooh Playtime Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Good Visit First Day Of Class Hit Music:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Winnie The Pooh Learning Making New Friends The Great Muppet Caper Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Outs With Start Over Kickball Courses Sharing Singing Buggy Bunch:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Making New Friends Winnie The Pooh Learning 1 2 3 Count With Me VHS Kids' Favorite Songs CD And Cassette Elmocize The Great Muppet Caper Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Shoes On At Pineview Poems Casey At Bat:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Spot The Great Muppet Caper Walt Disney Christmas Videos Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Intelligent Visit Tune With Guitar Lesson For Music:

The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Connect With English Funding Connect With English Intro

The closing of this.

End Credits WGBH Boston Connect With English Funding PBS Thanks For Helping Screen Making New Friends Spot Winnie The Pooh Learning The Great Muppet Caper Winnie The Pooh Playtime Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Seen in Kids' Favorite Songs album here of this song: His Name Is Elmo's Name, Too.

Marvelous part cannot pronounce for now his name for now Heemer with just to here Heimer.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from nine day weekend Fourth Of July break Saturday June 29 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Mighty Visit A Wish Sonny Vaccaro Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Walmart BJs Laundry Grown Up Through Eyes Gary Busey South India Scarecrow Sound Start Again Words 8 Da's The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin did 32 words for lyrics here of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet 8 Da's there in the song key of F Major he celebrates Gary Busey he learned that ProBook has no sound he restarts ProBook to start again but with sound this time, Sunday June 30 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Nice Visit Fun Plan Fanny Sanin Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Bunny Cookies Blue Bowl Cheerios Full Lang Melodies John Williams Berlin Concert Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Mike Tyson Aarons The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Dub went to get some Aarons Kevin celebrates Mike Tyson, Monday July 1 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Quote Visitors Canada Day Sally Greenberg Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Wash Car Fruit Picking Mail Tower Shop Fruit Vegetable Clean Debbie Harry Phone Call Buffalo Set The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Debbie Harry he's all set for the song, Tuesday July 2 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Right Volunteer Titles Wish Bonnie Burnham Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fashion Store Buying Pull-Ups Lunch Spells Song Larry David's Birthday Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Camp Dogs Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Larry David's birthday he spelled out the song John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet key of F Major, Wednesday July 3 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Scoop Of Title World Sonia Gandhi Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Tom Cruise Talent Interests Errands Buff State Post Office Count Words Of Song Syllables Notes Lyrics The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin counts words for John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet song reminds of parades Ma went to Buff State for work Kevin celebrates Tom Cruise's birthday, Thursday July 4 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be will be Tuts Tips Fourth Of July Dinner Donald Glover Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Friendship Stories Count Kids Build Blocks Groceries Dinner Beach Counts Words Song America's Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates America's birthday plus Aunt Kathleen, Renarae, plus Aunt Terry and Uncle Nick came for dinner celebrating Fourth Of July, Friday July 5 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be USPS Fun Type Words Sully Sullenberger Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Whiteboard Trivia Game Airport Balloon Rocket Fun Mail Huey Lewis Hasselhoff Falco John Marshall The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Huey Lewis's birthday, David Hasslehoff's birthday, here Edie Falco's birthday plus John Marshall's birthday he typed words for John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet key of F Major Ma went to mail some letters for now, Saturday July 6 12:06 AM to 9:00 PM will be Volunteering Tale Title Wish Fanny Sanin Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Experiment Revolutionary Rosalie Abeila Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 George W. Bush's Birthday Gets Dub's Car The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates George W. Bush's birthday story of his speech, Sunday July 7 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Wonderful Program Show Wish Sam Farha Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Skateboard Duvall Renarae Kleinhart Capitol Fourth Neil's Picnic Spectrum Internet Connections The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Shelley Duvall's birthday, here Ringo Starr's birthday star of The Beatles, Billy Campbell's birthday, Jim Gaffigan's birthday, Jeremy Kyle's birthday, Patrick O'Connell's birthday, Renarae's birthday Kevin did category pages for next year category page that Miss Cate said that soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve will be WNED PBS Channel 17 John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet song reminds of parades key of F Major Ma was calling Spectrum to get new HP ProBook Friday for early dismissal 12:00 PM together his computer isn't working anymore. Monday July 8 which Kevin talks about times from nine day weekend Fourth Of July break.

Arthur Videos From 1997 New Years Day Seeds Of Love kids present seeds of some love.

Cool Book Done Tram Cole, Tiptie and their friends go on their tram together.

Egad Books gang love cool books.

Good Tidy gang love tidying up.

Igloo Know gang love some igloos.

Marvelous Bots gang love cool bots.

Other Dunk gang love that dunk.

Quiet Vote Of Girls gang love that vote.

Saddle Girls gang love to saddle.

Useful Quit gang love that quit.

Wonderful Knot gang love cool knot.

Young Blocks gang build some blocks.

Previews of I Think I Like You. January 11, 2000.

Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Ned's Newt Videos Donkey Kong Country: Legend Of The Crystal Coconut

Previews of Discover America. May 5, 2000 (Cinco De Mayo).

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie (coming Thanksgiving 2000 to theaters) Blue's Big Musical Movie (coming this fall to video and DVD October 3) The Wild Thornberrys The Real Macaw Peanuts VHS Videos It's The Pied Piper, Charlie Brown (coming this fall to video and DVD September 12)

Plus a documentary in the end: Rugrats In Paris: The Movie interview, narrated by John Leader.

Previews of What I Did At School. August 21, 2001. Jacob's birthday party.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Nick Jr. The Little Bear Movie Rugrats In Paris: The Movie 2 Decade In Diapers Volumes All Grown Up

World Duck gang love world ducks.

Good Town gang love that town.

Show Next gang love seeing next.

Moth Know That Best gang love some moths.

Art Ducks gang love some art.

Cool Duck gang love some full.

Enough Duck gang love some fun.

Goodbye Duckie Pal gang love goodbye ducks.

Into Duck gang love that duckie.

Kind Books gang love those books.

Mini Day gang share some minis.

Otter Duck Day gang love duckies.

Quote Day Of Books gang love kinds of those.

Sing, Stretch And Play The Great Exercise Tour kids exercise there while having fun to play.

Underworld Duck gang love underworld duck.

World Day gang love to book.

Book Day gang love book day.

Full Doze gang love that doze.

Joy Day gang love cool joys.

Note Kind gang love that kind.

Right Vote gang love that vote.

Void Duck gang love that void.

Xylophone Bot gang love that bot.

Zucchini Town gang love zucchini.

Hot Dunk gang love that dunk.

Plot Tots gang love that plot.

Xylophone Bud gang love bud.

Dorm Dunk gang love that dorm.

Love Know gang love that town.

True Turtle gang love that turtle.

Prevews of Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas. November 9, 1999.

Tarzan (coming February 1 2000 to video and DVD) An Extremely Goofy Movie (coming Leap Day 2000 to video and DVD) Pinocchio 60th Anniversary Edition I'll Be Home For Christmas (now on video) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (on sale now) One Saturday Morning (Saturdays on ABC) Disney Website

Show Biz Valuable gang love programs.

Book Sups gang love some food.

Full Town Top Girls gang love that town.

Joys Boys gang love that joys.

Note Barn gang love that farm.

Right Place gang love true place.

Violin Boys ducks play some music.

Zucchini Girls gang taste that zucchini.

Previews of Kim Possible: The Secret Files. September 2, 2003.

The Lion King Special Edition (coming October 7) Brother Bear (coming this November to theaters) Sleeping Beauty Special Edition (coming September 9) Finding Nemo (coming to Disney DVD and video) Kim Possible (seen on ABC Kids Disney Channel) Radio Disney A Stitch In Time (coming March 16 2004 to Disney DVD and video)

Say The Word music video performed by Christy Carlson Romano plus a Kim Possible episode: "Partners".

Previews of A Stitch In Time. March 16, 2004.

Home On The Range (coming April 2 to theaters this Spring) Brother Bear (coming Spring 2004 to Disney DVD and video) Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (coming this Summer to Disney DVD and video August 3) The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Special Edition (coming this fall to Disney DVD and video) That's So Raven (seen in on ABC Kids Saturday Mornings weekends on Disney Channel)

Nice Visit Tale Of Cave In Underground Tunnel Rocky's college professor, along with other researchers and field trip students, are trapped in an underground tunnel.

Visits Of Trapped When It Rains, It Pours Forest Fire When the media catches wind of Ariel's heroic rescue of a trapped hiker during a forest fire, she is approached by the National Safety Council to become a spokesperson for safety.

Join The Space Command Center Meteor Train Wreck Wendy has a close call and gets injured during a train wreck rescue. She obliges the wishes of her father, Warren Waters, to recuperate on the Space Command Center.

Previews of Happy Hearts Day. January 9, 2001. Candi Milo's birthday party.

The Tigger Movie (now on Disney DVD and video) 2 Valentines Day Videos "Happy Hearts Day" And "A Valentine For You" (now available on video) Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics (now on video) Discover Spot Six Other Spot Favorites Playhouse Disney

Joys Of Deep Sea The Living Sea Story here Meryl Streep narrates story about water tale.

Previews of A Valentine For Eeyore. January 8, 2002. Pia Manalo's birthday party. Great voice for Min.

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (coming February 26 to Disney DVD and video) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (coming May 7 to Disney DVD and video) 4 ROlie Polie Olie Videos "Happy Hearts Day", "Growing Upsie Daisy", "An Easter Egg-Stravaganza", And "Tooth On The Loose" (coming soon to video) Playhouse Disney

Plus a bonus short in the end.

Field 13 Firefighters Forest The Great Natural Gas The Rescue Heroes are called in to assist firefighters with a massive forest fire that is heading directly for 13 natural gas wells.

Previews of Lost In Paris. August 3, 1999. Corey Burton's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Belle's Tales Of Friendship (coming August 17 to video stores everywhere) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming this fall to video November 9 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming this fall to video November 9 to video stores everywhere) Playhouse Disney

Joys Of Coast Of Cuba Great Storm Of The Century A huge cold air mass moving down from polar regions collides with warm, moist air off the coast of Cuba, creating the storm of the century.

Beautiful Tale Story Of Paradise Lost Cost Wildfires One of the most destructive and costly wildfires in history forces many to find their hero within.

Nice Visit Pool With Fear Of Swimming Heroes A boy must face his fear of swimming. A boy who idolizes the Rescue Heroes learns that heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Vote A Tale Of Hot Rod Tornado Twister When a tornado sweeps across his hometown, Rocky Canyon is desperate to protect a hot rod that has sentimental value from the devastation of the twister.

Fabulous Storm Fire Lines Fun Electrical Storm Heroes A sudden electrical storm throws a town into mayhem, knocking out power lines and causing explosive fires.

Voting Barrage Icebergs With Great Artic Spill Heroes The hull of a high-tech oil tanker is ripped apart by a barrage of massive Arctic icebergs, causing a major oil spill.

Journeys Back Home Of Four Alarm Fire Brimstone Although burning homes are usually handled by local firefighters, the Rescue Heroes step in when the home of Jake's little brother catches fire.

Beautiful Tail In Twain Part 2 Hit Story Tom Sawyer Joe, Samantha, and David seek help from Ellen (Joe's mother), and neighbor Wanda, who is leader of the local historical society, in the mystery of the man digging up the unknown grave in the park; Wishbone continues as Tom Sawyer.

Joys Of Twisted Tail Story Of Oliver Twist Joe befriends a new boy, Max, from school. When Max gets involved with another boy who may be a thief, Wishbone is reminded of the story of Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.

Zoo A Wild Life Great San Diego Zoo these viewers go to The San Diego Zoo.

Delightful Tale Of The Animals The Alaska Zoo these viewers go to the Alaska Zoo.

Fun Bonkers For Babies kids love bonkers there together fun it did with full of some babies.

Joys Of Gymboree Zoo Safari Great Gymboree Zoo these viewers can go see some fun animals.

Homer Sweet Homer Odyssey Sea Story Develop Park The kids work to save their favorite park from developers; Wishbone plays Odysseus from Homer's The Odyssey.

Nice Visitor Prince And The Pooch Great T-Ball Tigers Team Wishbone and Joe live parallel stories of experiencing how the other half lives in this adaptation of 'The Prince and the Pauper'.

Arthur Programs Tail In Twain 1 Hit Story Tom Sawyer Joe, Samantha, and David investigate the mysterious behavior of a man who is digging up a historical site in the local park; Wishbone experiences life as Tom Sawyer.

Slobbery Hound Story Of Hound Of The Baskervilles Blame Mystery A stray dog is causing trouble in the neighborhood and Wishbone is getting the blame. As Joe, Sam, and David try to track the dog down, Wishbone is reminded of Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of Baskervilles.

Quiet Book Day gang love quiet books.

World Duck gang love that world.

Good Book Tour gang love that tour.

Kid News kids love kid news.

Arthur Programs gang love the Arthur programs.

Useful Yard gang love that yard.

Other Ducks gang love that other.

Your Worm gang love that worm.

Egad Day With Girls gang love that egad.

Previews of Aladdin And The King Of Thieves. August 13, 1996. Peter Hannan's birthday party.

101 Dalmatians Live-Action Version (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Muppet Treasure Island (coming September 10 to video) Oliver And Company (own it September 24 on video) James And The Giant Peach (coming October 15 to video)

Previews of Aladdin And Jasmine's Moonlight Magic. January 9, 1996. Candi Milo's birthday party.

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves Six Princess Collection Videos Four Jasmine's Enchanted Tales Videos "The Greatest Treasure", "Jasmine's Wish", "Magic And Mystery" And "True Hearts" Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Muppet Treasure Island Sing-Along. February 14, 1996 (Valentines Day).

Muppet Classic Theater Sing-Along Songs Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Previews of Things That Fly. February 14, 1996 (Valentines Day).

Muppet Classic Theater Sing-Along Songs Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Previews of Muppets On Wheels. June 16, 1995.

Muppet Classic Theater (now on video) Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

Quiet Vote Salty Dog Treasure Island Hit Story Horseshoe Legendary Samantha enlists Joe and David's help to find a legendary horseshoe in a condemned barn before it's torn down. Wishbone plays Jim Hawkins in Treasure Island, where he also encounters dangerous obstacles to search for a great treasure.

Hercules Unleashed Story Of Hercules Golden Apples Great Father's Birthday Sam searches for the perfect present for her father's 40th birthday, which reminds Wishbone of Hercules' quest for the golden apples of the Hesperides.

Kindness Of Canine Terrified Terror Imitate Behavior Red Badge Of Courage Joe starts hanging with a new bunch of guys, ignoring Sam and David, and even Wishbone. He starts to imitate the behavior of his new friends and soon realizes it could cost him his best friends. Wishbone imagines himself as Henry Fleming, a boy who also takes on more than he can handle when he goes off to fight in the Civil War in The Red Badge of Courage.

Delightful Bone Arc With Soccer Championship Great Joan Arc Tale With their star player injured, Sam offers to help the boys win their soccer championship against an unbeatable team. Sam's bravery reminds Wishbone of the story of Joan of Arc.

Wondrous Tale Story Of Frankenstein Fun With Wishbone get ready to have a spooky good time.

Powerful Frankenbone Science Fair For School Fun Frankenstein David is making a secret project for the school science fair. This leads Wishbone to recite the classic story Frankenstein.

Young Volunteer Story Of Legend Of Sleepy Hollow get ready to present this classic tale together.

Visit The Gang Wait For The Song John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet duckies learned that there are 28 letters, 36 notes, 8 syllables, 4 words, 32 words for lyrics key of F Major soon after Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years Eve 2024 Kevin will listen to the song first reminds of parades Shawn, Min and Kenneth singing same song loud librarian Kathy asked to sing a little quieter here in a pretend library Cole was scatting the song 36 notes key of F Major.

Intelligent Day Of Girls gang learned that girls can be great with such a hit adventure.

True Visit Of Ducks gang love that visit.

Other Day Ducks gang love that duck.

Beauty Duckie gang love that beauty.

Arthur Season Eight Clover Goes To Summit First Clover just loves with for Arthur Season 8 US Department dropped to CPB and viewers together in three versions: green background with squares, purple background with little blue dots, and yellow background with peas ans pizza slices together.

Previews of Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland. August 25, 1998.

Spot Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections, 19 Pooh Videos Sing-Along Songs Kiki's Delivery Service Summer Of The Monkeys (coming this Christmas to video December 18)

Show outro here of Monsterpiece Theater software: Okay. This Alistair Cookie Saying Goodbye For Monsterpiece Theater. Me Wait Here In Library Until You Want To Play Again. Go Ahead. It Takes News.

Marvelous party over with All-star Party for now there: If You Keep Learning New Things, Meeting New Friends, And Singing New Songs, Your Whole Life Is Going To Be Full Of Surprises.

Big Bird's Birthday Wish Eat Cake Food Skate Great Party this tape was produced for the PBS pledge drive season, and stars Big Bird and Snuffy as they go to the roller-skating rink for Big Bird's birthday. Meanwhile, Cookie Monster is tempted to eat Big Bird's cake but staves off his desire by eating everything else on the street. Celebrity guests included Bo Jackson, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, and the ever popular celebrity version of Monster In The Mirror Maria Conchita Alonzo, Tyne Daly, Candice Bergen, Ray Charles, Gene Siskel, Bo Diddley, Geena Davis, Malcom-Jamal Warner, Kadeem Hardison, Robin Williams, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Tracey Ullman, Blair Underwood, Roger Ebert, Bo Diddley, Bo Jackson, Kid 'N Play, Robert MacNeil, Chubby Checker, and The Simpsons.

Fabulous Book Shop duckies love books.

Joys About Top Book gang love that book.

Nice Place Of Books gang love the books.

Right Pair Dirty Pair duckies learned that Fathers Day 2018 Kevin's underwear got dirty ran to go get a clean pair friends Ma and Dub take their friends Lucy and Taylor for a haircut.

Joys Spell John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet With Words Cole spells the song Tiptie spells it with words key of F Major. J for Juniper, O for octopus, H for hippopotamus, N for Newt, J for Jupiter, A for alligator, C for cheetah, O for okapi, B for bison, J for jeroba, I for ibis, N for Newt, G for giraffe, L for leopard, E for elephant, H for hippo, E for eggs, I for some insects, M for some meerkats, E for elephant, R for rabbits, S for salamander, C for cyberspace, H for some honey, M for some monkeys, I for igloo, D for duck, T for tiger.

Vote Doggone gang love that doggone.

Nice Tot gang love that tot.

Zoo Dit gang love that dit.

Right Dig gang love to dig.

True Tots gang love that tots.

Dog Book gang love cool dogs.

Love Day Surprise gang love that love day.

Puppy Book gang love book about dogs.

Hope Day gang love that hope day.

Xylophone Duckie For Music gang love to play.

Bold Dorm gang love bold dorm.

Zuckerman Books gang love zuckerman books.

Bond Beauty Of Duck gang love do beauty.

Right Visit Of Days gang love top visit.

Joys Of Ducks Books gang love grand books.

Fabulous Start Outstanding Programs gang love fun start.

True Pals With Days gang love true pals.

Visit The Gang Tour gang love that tour.

Playtime With A Pal gang love cool play.

Note Joys gang love cool joys.

Tree Days gang love that tree.

Long Trunk gang love that trunk.

Delight Tidal Wave gang love that tidal wave.

Tip Of Top Tropical gang learned that tropical day visit with together.

Previews of The Return Of Jafar. May 20, 1994.

The Lion King (coming June 15 this Summer to theaters) The Nightmare Before Christmas (coming September 30 this Fall to video) Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (coming October 28 this Fall to video)

Previews of Beach Party At Walt Disney World. June 30, 1995.

2 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Campout At Walt Disney World" And "Let's Go To The Circus" Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo Jim Henson's Preschool Collection

During the 1995 version and the 1998 Sesame Street version distributed by Sony Wonder, Bob West redubbed the "Everyone Is Special" lyrics using the current words to the lyrics. In fact, the "Everyone Is Special" medley were a little rearranged like the regular lyrics for Everyone Is Special and the regular medley for the music like the 1991 release.

Cole and Tiptie spell the song with letters but not words here in Joys Spell John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet With Words:

Cole and Tiptie (spelling the song with letters):

Cole: J,

Tiptie: O,

Cole: H,

Tiptie: N,

Cole: J,

Tiptie: A,

Cole: C,

Tiptie: O,

Cole: B,

Tiptie: J,

Cole: I,

Tiptie: N,

Cole: G,

Tiptie: L,

Cole: E,

Tiptie: H,

Cole: E,

Tiptie: I,

Cole: M,

Tiptie: E,

Cole: R,

Tiptie: S,

Cole: C,

Tiptie: H,

Cole: M,

Tiptie: I,

Cole: D,

Tiptie: T: John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet. 28 Letters, 36 Notes, 4 Words, 8 Syllables, 32 Words For Lyrics, 8 Da's, Key Of F Major.

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet 28 Letters, 36 Notes, 4 Words, 8 Syllables, 32 Words For Lyrics, 8 Da's.

Cop Day gang love true cops.

Kid Pea gang taste it's green.

Sour Pickle gang taste something green.

Watermelon Gothic gang taste yummy watermelons.

Umbrella Duck gang hold some umbrellas.

Egg Girls gang crack some eggs.

Your Visit gang love cool visits.

Other Duck gang love that duck.

Quilt Trunk gang love that quilt.

Arthur Tape Of Duck gang play that tape.

Previews of Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World. August 4, 1998.

A Bug's Life (coming this November to theaters) The Black Cauldron (now on video available only for a limited time) Kiki's Delivery Service Lady And The Tramp (coming this fall to video September 15) The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (coming this fall to video September 29) The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (coming this fall to video October 27) Wonderful World Of Disney (Sundays on ABC)

Previews of The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story. September 29, 1998.

Kiki's Delivery Service The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (coming October 27) The Rescuers (coming this Winter to video January 5 1999) Summer Of The Monkeys (coming this Christmas to video December 18) Doug The Movie (later renamed Doug's Frist Movie) (premiering on video in 1999) One Saturday Morning (Saturdays on ABC)

Previews of The Lion King II: Simba's Pride. October 27, 1998. John Cleese's birthday party.

The Lion King Broadway Return To Pride Rock Disney's Animal Kingdom A Bug's Life (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Mighty Joe Young (coming this Christmas to theaters) The Rescuers (coming this Winter January 5 1999) The First Doug Movie Ever (later renamed Doug's First Movie) (coming this March 1999) 101 Dalmatians (coming March 9 1999) Mulan (coming February 2 1999)

Previews of The Best Of Schoolhouse Rock. August 27, 2002.

Mickey's House Of Villains (coming to Disney DVD and video September 3) Monsters Inc. Lilo And Stitch The Great Defender Of Fun Teamo Supremo (Saturday mornings seen on ABC)

Previews of A Very Merry Pooh Year. November 12, 2002.

Piglet's Big Movie (coming April 2003 this Spring to theaters) Lilo And Stitch Belle's Magical World Special Edition (coming February 25 2003 to Disney DVD and video) Very Merry Christmas Songs Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Special Edition The Santa Clause Special Edition

Previews of Caillou's Holiday Movie. October 7, 2003. Mr. Phil's birthday party.

The Little Polar Bear Tom And Jerry Twas The Fight Before Christmas

Previews of Mickey's House Of Villains. September 3, 2002.

Treasure Planet (coming November 2002 to theaters) Beauty And The Beast Special Edition (coming October 8 to Disney DVD and video) A Very Merry Pooh Year (coming November 12 to Disney DVD and video) Lilo And Stitch The Country Bears Kingdom Hearts Video Game (coming Fall 2002)

Previews of Paul Bunyan. January 13, 1995.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Previews of Love Tales. January 13, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It's Not Easy Being Green (With Song Kokomo) 2 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Campout At Walt Disney World" And "Let's Go To The Circus"

Previews of Making Friends. May 6, 1994.

Spot Disney's Favorite Stories

Winnie The Pooh Learning Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Sharing And Caring. May 6, 1994.

Spot Disney's Favorite Stories

Winnie The Pooh Learning Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Helping Others. May 6, 1994.

Spot Disney's Favorite Stories

Winnie The Pooh Learning Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Cowboy Pooh. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Detective Tigger. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Pooh Party. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Clever Little Piglet. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Pooh Wishes. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Tigger-ific Tales!. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Imagine That, Christopher Robin!. March 3, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs 2 Winnie The Pooh CD-Rom Computer Games "Ready To Read With Pooh" And "Ready For Math With Pooh"

Previews of Three Cheers For Eeyore And Rabbit!. March 3, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs 2 Winnie The Pooh CD-Rom Computer Games "Ready To Read With Pooh" And "Ready For Math With Pooh"

Seeing Video Game Console Learn To Play Together Snuffy shows Big Bird to figure out how it works Forgetful Jones answers was 1 Don Music writes a song about Mary's cow about the elbows were purple.

Magic Tricks Magicians With Great Tricks Fun On Sesame Street Telly Monster uses magic for him.

Oscar's V Party With Bob Great Letter Party Oscar presents Bob that letter V party his elephant friend Fluffy says V that Oscar gets picked for it.

Play School Cinderella Fat Old Goose The Great Pretend School Gina sets up a pretend school here at a place at Big Bird's Nest.

Muppet Madness Controls Demonstration High-Flying Daredevils Kermit visits Muppet Labs where Dr. Bunsen Honeydew demonstrates the interactive controls and shoots Beaker off into space. Meanwhile, The Great Gonzo embarks on a high-flying daredevil act, Fozzie Bear does his comedy act as heckled by Statler and Waldorf, and Kermit and Fozzie go off on an Indiana Jones adventure featuring Princess Janice, Lew Zealand and some chickens.

You're The Director Great Movies Visits Outstanding Tape At the gate of the Muppets' Studios, Kermit is busy talking on his walkie talkie. The penguins made the last director quit because he was 'not fishy enough', so Kermit asks the viewer for help.

Delight Return To Titanic come visit a place fun it did with to visit a titanic.

Lovable Yellow Belt Great Eastside Karate viewers do karate together.

True Principal Secret For Beautiful Great Healthy Skin viewers can look with for a whole body.

Joys Of True Workout Shirley MacLaine's Inner Workout Shirley MacLaine hosts a workout together for now.

Nice Visits Over Washington viewers can visit together.

Volunteers Tale The Christmas Tree Story Christmas Tree Farm Amy talks about why they love to spend Christmas where it tells a story about why about that Christmas tree and visits a Christmas tree farm.

Hope Stories For Mr. Men Tale come visit a place for now to visit the gang.

Xylophone Conversations On Consciousness True Visit Hit Story he or she owns some of sharing stories.

Previews of Winnie The Pooh And Christmas Too. October 28, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Winnie The Pooh Learning

Plus a bonus short: Spot's Winter Sports.

Spot

This is the last title to have the end credits 1976-1994 together. Starting December 1994 with, these videos from 1976-1994 words of credits have to go to Pineview together to go play John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet his name which begins with J starting January 1995-present together: Shawn, Min, and Kenneth singing sane song loudly libarian Kathy asked them to sing a little quieter because Barney and his friends are still trying to read here in a pretend library 28 letters, 36 notes, 4 words, 8 syllables, 32 words for lyrics, 8 Da's key of F Major.

Previews of Un-Valentine's Day. January 13, 1995.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It's Not Easy Being Green (with song Kokomo) Disney's Favorite Stories

This is the first title to have the end credits 1995-present together.

Previews of Summer Of The Monkeys. December 18, 1998.

The Parent Trap Air Bud: Golden Receiver The Rescuers (coming January 5 1999 to video this Winter) Mulan (coming February 2 1999) 101 Dalmatians (coming to video March 9 1999) Castle In The Sky (coming to video 1999) The First Doug Movie Ever (later renamed Doug's First Movie) (coming to video Fall 1999)

Beautiful different there with for Muppet Family Christmas from 1987: Holly Gauthier-Frankel voiced Clover re-dubbed Grover's lines Frank Oz, David Rudman voiced Fireman Duck possibly re-dubbed Jim Henson's voice for Ernie, Holly Gauthier-Frankel voices Clover, David Rudman voiced Fireman Duck, Karen Prell voiced Tiptie, Pass It On replaced with Keep Christmas With You re-dubbed version of the 1987 Christmas special A Muppet Family Christmas, David Rudman says a title card in voice-over, with announcer Bonnie in the end: “If You’d Like To Hear More Holiday Songs With Kermit, Fozzie, Gonzo, Rowlf, Waldorf, Floyd, Scooter, Robin And The Gang, Watch The ABC TV Hit A Muppet Family Christmas.” Plus in the end here of that program: Barney’s Night Before Christmas audio promo for it: Up Next, Barney And His Friends Hang Some Decorations And Go To The North Pole With Their Good Friends Santa And Mrs. Claus Plus Barney Takes The Kids To Visit Carolers Together, Stay Tuned For Barney’s Night Before Christmas Is Coming Up.”

Dog Day gang love dogs.

Love Dogs gang love dogs.

True Tango gang play tango music.

Previews of A Berry Bear Christmas. August 29, 2000.

Thomas And The Magic Railroad The Trumpet Of The Swan Dragon Tales Bear In The Big Blue House

Previews of Halloween And Thanksgiving. August 29, 2000.

Thomas And The Magic Railroad The Trumpet Of The Swan Dragon Tales Bear In The Big Blue House

Previews of Safe And Sound. June 8, 2001.

Trumpet Of The Swan Dragon Tales Thomas And The Magic Railroad Bear In The Big Blue House

Previews of Sharing With Friends. June 8, 2001.

Trumpet Of The Swan Dragon Tales Thomas And The Magic Railroad Bear In The Big Blue House

Previews of Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin. August 5, 1997. Amanda's birthday party with Miss Deb's friends from old Steps site Kevin's Steps program with part of Saint Francis.

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (coming Fall 1997) 3 Walt Disney Videos "Mary Poppins" Coming August 26, "Sleeping Beauty" Coming September 16, And "The Jungle Book" Coming October 14

Previews of Money Rock. August 25, 1998.

4 Schoolhouse Rock Videos "Multiplication Rock", "Grammar Rock", "Science Rock", And "America Rock" Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection The Spirit Of Mickey Kiki's Delivery Service Lady And The Tramp (coming this Fall to video September 15)

Previews of Flik's Musical Adventure At Disney's Animal Kingdom. June 8, 1999. Bonnie Tyler's birthday party.

2 Walt Disney Masterpieces "Alice In Wonderland" And "Robin Hood" Lost In Paris (coming this Summer to video August 3) A Bug's Life (now on video) Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Playhouse Disney

Previews of Pongo And Perdita. December 3, 1996. Paul Nicholas's birthday party.

101 Dalmatians Storybook CD-Rom Computer Game Sing-Along Songs Spot

Previews of Honor To Us All. July 28, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Kiki's Delivery Service Good Clean Fun Music Video Mulan Motion Picture Soundtrack

Previews of Sing A Song With Pooh Bear. February 23, 1999.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue Winnie The Pooh And Tigger Too Computer Game Out Of The Box

Plus a program in the end: Winnie The Pooh Draw Along.

Previews of Sing A Song With Tigger. March 7, 2000.

The Tigger Movie (coming February 11 2000 to theaters) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea (coming to Disney DVD and video September 19) Discover Spot (coming this Spring to video and Disney DVD June 13) Walt Disney Gold Classic Collection Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Playhouse Disney

Plus a program in the end here Scrapbooking With Tigger plus five more other songs from the other Disney movies here including: A Girl Worth Fighting For from Mulan, Scales And Arpeggios from The Aristocats, Best Of Friends from The Fox And The Hound, Steady As A Beating Drum from Pocahontas, and Higitus Figitus from The Sword In The Stone.

Join In The Fun With Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, And All Your Families Sesame Street Friends With My Sesame Street Home Video. It's The Best Moments From The Best Children Series Ever. Your Whole Family Will Love Singing Along With All Their Favorite Songs, Laughing Along With The Funniest Stories, Playing Along With The Silliest Games, Rocking Along With The Hottest Numbers, Learning Along With The Coolest Letters. My Sesame Street Home Video. Collect Them All For You And Your Child To Enjoy. Available Only From Random House Home Video.

Where Are Big Bird And Barkley Going? They're Off On An Exciting Adventure To The Beautiful Land Of China There They Made A Delightful New Friend Xiao Foo. Xiao Foo Helps Big Bird And Barkley Search For The Legendary Phenix Pictured On An Ancient Scroll. Together, They Meet The Magical Monkey King, And Take A Walk On The Great Wall Of China. It's A Sesame Street Adventure You Won't Want To Miss. Next, Big Bird And Barkley Are Off To Japan. They're Guests Of A Wonderful Japanese Family, And Big Bird Learns To Count From 1 To 3 In Japanese. Along The Way, They Meet A Mysterious New Friend. Could She Be The Mysthical Bamboo Princess? Travel Along With Big Bird And Barkley On This Unforgettable Journey Through Japan. Big Bird In China, And Big Bird In Japan. Available Only From Random House Home Video.

Previews of Discover Spot. June 13, 2000.

The Tigger Movie (coming to Disney DVD and video August 22) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea (coming to Disney DVD and video September 19) Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics (coming to video July 11) Spot Playhouse Disney

Delight Just The Facts: The Emergence Of Modern America - The Gilded Age viewers can discover America together.

Love Romance Et Resistance' Dramatic Risks, Inc viewers love some romance for it.

True Remembering Chicago Again: A Nostalgic Look at Chicago During The 40s And 50s viewers visit Chicago during 40s and 50s.

Fabulous Race Dorf Goes Auto Racing time to race together for now to a fabulous start.

Nice Vote Flatten Your Stomach For Special Seniors viewers can work out there for now.

Right Place Skier's Edge, Fitness Edge, Dynamic Edge, Black Diamond viewers can explore skier's edge fitness edge dynamic edge for now.

Visit The National Film Center and Dayville High School present The John Day Fossile Beds... viewers can visit Dayville High School.

Joys Ordinary Americans The Red Scare Native Americans see ordinary scare here.

Ball Beauty Captick/Botswana Safari visit the safari with full of Captick together.

Hide Play Sports Clinic: Soccer get ready to play some soccer.

Xylophone Visit Border to Border: Hiking 2,515 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail come visit Crest Trail.

Previews of Frankenpooh. September 8, 1995. Josef's birthday party.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 4 Pooh Playtime Videos, 4 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 12 Pooh Videos 3 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus", "Campout At Walt Disney World" And "Beach Party At Walt Disney World" Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo

Beautiful visit now with for seeing how many simply a song which full a steady march. That Is 28 Letters, 36 Notes, 4 Words, 8 Syllables, 32 Words For Lyrics, 8 Da's There In John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet! Ah Ah Ah!

Use Day gang love use.

Good Boy gang love boy.

Show Town gang love town.

Worm Day gang love worms.

Igloo Dunk gang love dunk.

Kind Day gang love kind.

Mirror Book gang love some mirrors.

Quote Duck gang love quote.

Cool Cup gang love cup.

Egg Tip gang love tip.

Young Goal gang love young.

Other Brush gang love brush.

Apple Tree gang love tree.

Previews of The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars. May 19, 1998.

The Brave Little Toaster The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (coming this Fall to video September 29) Kiki's Delivery Service The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (coming this Fall to video October 27) The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue (coming in 1999)

Previews of The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue. May 25, 1999. Frank Oz's birthday party.

Flik's Musical Adventure At Disney's Animal Kingdom (coming to video June 8) 2 Walt Disney Masterpieces "Alice In Wonderland" And "Robin Hood" Lost In Paris (coming this Summer to video August 3) A Bug's Life (now on video) The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr. Toad (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Previews of A Jingle Jangle Holiday. October 30, 2001.

Peter Pan Special Edition (coming February 12 2002) The Great Defender Of Fun (coming this Summer to Disney DVD and video August 13 2002) The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh 25th Anniversary Edition (coming May 7 2002) 4 Rolie Polie Olie Videos "Happy Hearts Day", "Growing Upsie Daisy", "An Easter Egg-Stravaganza", And "Tooth On The Loose" (coming soon to video) Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In At The House Of Mouse Dumbo 60th Anniversary Edition Playhouse Disney

Previews of Happy Holidays. August 22, 2000.

5 Disney Videos "Toy Story 2", "The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea", "Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command: The Adventure Begins", "The Tigger Movie", And "Fantasia 2000" The Tigger Movie (now on Disney DVD and video) Discover Spot Seven Other Spot Favorites Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Trick Or Treat. August 22, 2000.

5 Disney Videos "Toy Story 2", "The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea", "Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command: The Adventure Begins", "The Tigger Movie", And "Fantasia 2000" The Tigger Movie (now on Disney DVD and video) Discover Spot Seven Other Spot Favorites Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Previews of The Lion King 1½. February 10, 2004.

Aladdin Special Edition (coming this Fall to Disney DVD and video October 5) Home On The Range (coming this Spring to theaters April 2) Brother Bear (coming to Disney DVD and video Spring 2004) Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (coming this Summer to Disney DVD and video August 3) The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Special Edition (coming this Fall to Disney DVD and video)

During frame 4 of 8 from the Punky Brewster tape "Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes", Tiptie reminds Jessica that they've found singers, but Jessica tells Tiptie that they don't have any singers unless Punky's friends are having a New Years Eve party with all Punky's friends. She and Tiptie watch Finding Lucy. Jessica was real glad their friends found Lucy and wonders where she'll have the same success in finding them. Tiptie tries her trick again, but this time making people baa-baa like some sheep. To that, everyone did their fun jam session together. "Sounds Pretty Good, Huh? It's Nothing. It's Almost As Easy As John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet."

So Long Young Girls gang love waving goodbye.

Mighty Visit gang love cool visit.

Young Day gang love young days.

Cool Craze gang love craze.

Kind Fool gang love kind.

World Name gang love some stops.

Cool Place gang love that place.

Egg World gang love some eggs.

Kid Name gang love kid name.

Good And Bad Ducks gang love good bad.

Previews of Spookable Pooh. September 3, 1996.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 5 Pooh Learning Videos 2 Pooh Collections 10 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Come Sing With Us

Previews of Working Together. July 16, 1996. Mr. Alfred's birthday party.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 5 Pooh Playtime Videos 5 Pooh Learning Videos 2 Pooh Collections 10 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Come Sing With Us

Previews of Topsy Turvy. June 25, 1996. Bob West's birthday party.

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves (coming August 13) Oliver And Company (coming this Fall to video September 24) Sing-Along Songs

Happy Adventures Of Curious George Visiting Sailing Hospital Curious George visits a captain visiting hospital together.

Other Visit Suzuki Ride Safe, Ride Smart gang learned that going for a ride can be such fun.

Dump With The Mighty Monstromurk Menace gang from Rainbow Brite share mighty sweet menace.

Joyful Pageant The Great Christmas Pageant The Best Christmas Pageant Ever kids present their Christmas pageant.

Quiet Vote Story Of P.J. Sparkles Story share a story about unicorns to fly together.

Elmo's Coloring Book (soundtrack). Original Cast Recording.

My Favorite Color A New Way To Walk Mix It Up Old King Tut Telly, Telly Tut The Land Of The Dinosaurs Do The Dino Groove Junkyard Medley: Honk, Bang, Whistle And Crash/I Love Trash Listen Up The Grouch Medley: The Grouch Song/Sesame Street Theme Sing Just Three Colors Fuzzy And Blue Red: Hernando's Hideaway Yellow Polka: Roll Out The Barrel The Grouch Song True Colors My Favorite Color (Closer)

Visit The Outdoor Journeys Sugartime Fire Meet With Buster travel along 2 episodes with Buster.

Kind Deadly Mutants With Fabulous Visits share a deadly mutant with together.

Beautiful Visit Show Mother Knows Best Lassie knows her mother does best.

Joyful Visit Farmyard Animals Fun Farm visit the animals for a farmyard visit.

Out With Christopher And Holly Snow The Bears Who Saved Christmas share of Christopher and Holly here.

Zippity Story Of Night Before Christmas share a classic story Clement Moore wrote.

Arthur Tapes With Duckies gang love to play Arthur videos from 1997 that Kevin already played.

Peaceful Star A Star For Jeremy see a beautiful star with Jeremy.

Marvelous Tale Story Of Scrooge A Christmas Carol share a story about a classic Christmas tale.

Visit Tale The Great Leaders To The Bible share a story about some leaders with Bible.

Super Adventures Super Mario Brothers Christmas Super Mario spends Christmas with Luigi and the gang.

Arthur Tapes With Duckies The Great Hit Story gang love to play Arthur tapes from 1997.

Volunteer Cold Snow With The Great Christmas Box A young family accept a caretaking job for a wealthy widow. The husband's workaholic personality soon begins to take its toll on both his wife and his employer, until he learns a surprising secret which unlocks the true meaning of Christmas.

Kind Place Songs From The Promise Live From Branson MO. sing along with the whole gang.

Nice Visit Of Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Snow Because Santa Claus can't seem to put people on his "naughty" list, he has run out of money giving so many presents to all the people on his "nice" list. Now he has no choice but to lay off his elves and cancel Christmas. But Buddy Elf has an idea that might just save them: he's written a rockin' new Christmas song and offers to sell the song and give the money to Santa.

Bond Beauty Fun Alpha's Magical Christmas Alpha wishes boys and girls great merry Christmas with together.

True Rubberface The Great Style Of Hit Show share a story of the great hit show.

Jack And The Beanstalk The Great Hit Story share a story of Jack And The Beanstalk.

Snow With Mail With Santa's Special Delivery Package Santa Claus delivered with some of his deliveries.

Marvelous Tale Story Of Christmas Visit Great Tale share a story about the first Christmas together.

Barn Day gang love the animals.

Farm Day gang love the farms.

Joys Poem gang love the poems.

Violin Stories gang love some stories.

Right Place A Brush gang love that brush.

Zebra Days gang love great zebras.

Previews of Campout At Walt Disney World. February 2, 1994.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Learning

Let's Go To The Circus Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Let's Go To The Circus. February 2, 1994.

Disney's Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Learning

Campout At Walt Disney World Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Nice visit exiting Central Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Don't You Want To Hear Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, Kids Sing Some More? No Thanks, Miss Deb. They Just Sang It For Now Then They Sang Another Song Instead."

Visit Pittsburgh Flood Of 1996 John Shumway talks about the flood.

Fabulous Nike TV Great Basketball Visits Michael Jordan talks about why Nike TV they like best.

Joy sad variation of The Alphabet Song from Sing Along here in Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Yup, They'd Better Let Know The Sad News. What's Wrong, Totsfoot? I Don't Know, Tiptie. Summit Friends Are Possibly Disappointed."

Partial taking Tiptie back ehre in Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Duckies, If You Don't Stop, Me Will Take Tiptie With Three Warnings Or No Alphabet Song."

Delightful what song with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Shucks. What Song Would You Like To Play? Hmm, Letter Song Now. The Alphabet Song? From Sing Along? Hey, Sure. We Can Do That. But Don't Forget To Do Some Onscreen Letters. Everybody Ready For Alphabet Song Now? I Want You To Sing Along With Fellas, All Right? Yes, For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day, That's The Day Where Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing The Alphabet Song From Sing Along. Ready, Big Bird Bob Gordon David Hoots Maria And Kids? Cool. Everybody Ready, Meowsic? Then Sing."

Tune different here in Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, Kids, Please Play The Alphabet Song One More Time. Okay, Fellas, Last One. Before Some Onscreen Letters Will Be Going To Pineview Together. Ha Ha, Have To Sing About Something Else."

Joys of something else Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Let's Sing About Something Else. What Do You Would Like To Sing About?"

Beautiful goose verse with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Well, Meowsic, Today We Are Going To Sing Old MacDonald.'

True different tunes with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "Where Are Some Onscreen Letters? Pineview, Um, Tiptie. Yes, Tiptie, Big Bird Bob Gordon David Hoots Maria And Kids Will Sing It Another Time. When Is That Next Central Visit? Simply Monday. See, I'll Just Play For About Six Seconds. They've Been Singing Alphabet Song All Day, Too, Huh, Tiptie? Well, Is There Which To Play Something Else?"

Delightful game for letters Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "See, It's A Game At Central: Find The Letter, That's A Game We Can Play For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day, That's From Elmo's Preschool."

Arthur Title All-Star Super Mario All-Stars Video share all-star Super Mario.

Cool All Stars of Spring VI Hit Trail Shane Collier talks about his all-star Spring VI.

Good Musical Jams Baking Cookies Jennifer's Birthday The Little Kids Dynamite All-Star Band kids play and jam some music.

Intelligent Visit Playing Some NBA All-Star Game get ready to win and play for it.

Kind Wild Swans Fairy Godmother learned that wild swans are kind to them.

Marvelous Lake Of Rainbows Fairy Godmother learned that rainbows come after it rains.

Other Wolf And The Seven Kids that wolf taught to seven other kids.

Quiet Gifts Of Northwind Geppetto learned that gifts are cool.

Seeing Three Wishes Geppetto gives three wishes together.

Under Frost Giant Geppetto sees a frost giant.

Wonderful Seeing Aladdin's Lamp Geppetto uses some lamps.

Young Visitors A Great Wobots Christmas get ready to spend Christmas with wobots there for now.

Protein Duck gang love with protein.

Kind animal there with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: "See, Animal Names Were Great For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day, Great To Play, Too."

True Birdketeers ducks wear birdketeer costumes with Big Bird's friends the Birdketeers.

Seeing Birds gang use some binoculars for now fun as they did to go see birds.

Nice Pal Animal WordsJohn Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Great Steady March girls spell words for John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt from Are We There Yet key F Major. "J for juniper, O for ostrich, H for hippopotamus, N for nightingale, J for Jeroba, A for antelope, C for cheetah, O for okapi, B for baboon, J for Jeroba, I for ibis, N for nightingale, G for giraffe, L for leopard, E for elephant, H for hippo, E for elephant, I for ibis, M for monkey, E for elephant, R for rabbit, S for salamander, C for cheetah, H for hippo, M for meerkat, I for ibis, D for duck, T for tiger."

Author Clue gang love some authors.

Cool Book gang love books.

Egg Tin gang love tin.

Gold Top gang love gold.

Igloo Bot gang love bots.

Kid Bolt gang love bolt.

Mit Mot gang love mits.

Otter Joint gang love joint.

Quote Day gang love quote.

Show Shot gang love show shot.

Udd Ken gang love udd.

World Ton gang love ton.

Yip Book gang love yip.

Book Town gang love books.

Fuzz Balls gang love balls.

Jar Book gang love jars.

Right Biz gang love biz.

Vote Brot gang love brot.

Night Duck gang love ducks.

Zoo Truck gang love trucks.

Hot Dune gang love dune.

Pit Ducks gang love pit.

Xylophone Top gang love top.

Previews of Sense-Sational!. August 20, 2002. Demi Lovato’s birthday party.

Stuart Little 2 Kermit’s Swamp Years (coming September 3) Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Jay Jay The Jet Plane Dragon Tales

Previews of Dance Party!. August 20, 2002. Demi Lovato’s birthday party.

Stuart Little 2 Kermit’s Swamp Years (coming September 3) Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Jay Jay The Jet Plane Dragon Tales

Previews of Everybody’s Special!. May 7, 2002.

Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Kermit’s Swamp Years (coming September 3) The Trumpet Of The Swan Jay Jay The Jet Plane Dragon Tales More Songs From Jim Henson’s Bear In The Big Blue House CD And Cassette

Previews of Tidy Time With Bear. May 7, 2002.

Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Kermit’s Swamp Years (coming September 3) The Trumpet Of The Swan Jay Jay The Jet Plane Dragon Tales More Songs From Jim Henson’s Bear In The Big Blue House CD And Cassette

Previews of Paul Bunyan. January 13, 1995. Julia Louise-Dreyfus’s birthday party.

Disney’s Favorite Stories Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Previews of Love Tales. January 13, 1995. Julia Louise-Dreyfus’s birthday party.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It’s Not Easy Being Green (with song Kokomo) 2 Mickey’s Fun Songs Videos “Campout At Walt Disney World” And “Let’s Go To The Circus”

Previews of Un-Valentine’s Day. January 13, 1995. Julia Louise-Dreyfus’s birthday party.

Winnie The Pooh Learning It’s Not Easy Being Green (with song Kokomo) Disney’s Favorite Stories

Previews of Beach Party At Walt Disney World. June 30, 1995.

2 Mickey’s Fun Songs Videos “Campout At Walt Disney World” And “Let’s Go To The Circus” Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo Jim Henson’s Preschool Collection

Previews of Circle Of Life. December 13, 1994. Taylor Swift’s birthday party.

The Lion King (coming March 3 1995) Muppet Classic Theater Pocahontas (coming June 23 1995 to theaters)

Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Kind Book gang love book.

Joy Jar gang love jars.

Fun as it did for now for it simply it did which for now first repeated from vacation Connecticut visit here like Friday July 19 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Sowing Vikki Carr’s Wish Sandy Johnson Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Bully Poems First Day Of Connecticut Packing Up Driving Hotel Marriott Dinner The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrated Vikki Carr's birthday songs for her music where everyone packed up for Connecticut Kevin picked Shamus Sandwich then drove and drove and drove to eat some lunch here in Dad's car at 11:30 Steps usually do that then off to Trumbull Marriott together Kevin even got CPTV PBS television TV network then drove to their friends Emily and Jimmy's house for dinner where Kevin ate chicken and pasta Kevin sat in his brown desk staring at Emily's computer and Jimmy's computer himself scatting John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet key of F Major Shawn, Min and Kenneth singing same song loudly librarian Kathy asks to sing a little quieter simply in a pretend library his iPhone played it song first used in Riding In Barney's Car 1995 VHS his name which begins with J that tenth letter there in the alphabet together then they'll see Kevin this Saturday but first got in Dad's car back to the hotel together, Saturday July 20 12:20 AM to 9:00 PM will be Turvy Carlos Santana's Wish Donald Glover Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Typing Letters Spell Out Song Millions Steady March Hit Song Wasn't Movie Paramilitaries Night Broken Hearts Dinner The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Carlos Santana's wish he typed out the letters there for John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet because there are just five months left before he can listen to the song soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve between words and the letters to the song his name which begins with J that tenth letter there in the alphabet together then off to their friends Emily and Jimmy's house for a baby shower party outside waving goodbye to Aunt Patty's friends but they'll see Kevin soon spelling out words of the song between singing it loudly and softer quieter together then everyone went back to Dad's car back to the hotel girls do a cartwheel which Kevin would be delighted to do that soon if he drank red cup Josef's water Yeti blue bottle together, Sunday July 21 12:21 AM to 9:00 PM will be Using Vow Show Wish Sully Sullenberger Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Peter And The Wolf New York City Ballet Heart Soul Marriage Cat Stevens's Birthday So Snow Party The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Cat Stevens's birthday wish songs for his music Kevin ate that fruit plate for lunch went off to dinner here at a Connecticut restaurant with Aunt Patty and Uncle Jim where Kevin ate chicken and pasta, Monday July 22 12:22 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vows Last Day Connecticut Fanny Sanin Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Surprise Party Go Home Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Menken Glover Gomez Sweat Michaels Dogs Back Home Camp Gets Dub's Car The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Kevin celebrates eight guys drove and drove and drove back home stopped by Kevin gets 2 New York bears named V.P. and V.T. which drove and drove and drove and drove back home at their house Kevin ate his lunch at 11:30 Dad went to take 2 dog friends Lucy and Taylor home again Ma went to get Dub's car back. Kevin learned that which Tuesday Kevin talks about times from his Connecticut vacation Kevin promised he wants Aunt Patty's friends to spell out words of John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet here about his name soon after Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa New Years Eve Pineview with Mr. Phil do a steady march.

Come Play Sing With Favorite Songs Timmy, Penny, Baby Sister, Mother, Father, and Lucky present their favorite songs.

Kind Visit Carrotblanca Gang Go To The Movies that Oscar-winning rabbit plays with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and their friends popcorn and some seats.

Seeing World Domination Tour Pinky and the Brain present that conquest with that world domination together.

Wonderful Tiny Toons Christmas tis the season together as viewers wish that Merry Christmas with them.

Arthur Tapes With Ducks gang play Arthur tape.

Good Buddy gang love cool buddies.

Excellent Clock gang love those clocks.

Igloo Book gang love some igloos.

York Shop gang love some shop.

Otter Clue gang love some otters.

Quest Clues gang love quests.

Umbrella Cars gang love these cars.

December 31 Kevin wraps up this years category page he wants to do John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet key of F Major from louder to quieter song was used in Riding In Barney's Car Ma, Dad and Dub visit their good friend Miss Angela because Kevin is going to Pineview with Mr. Phil millions years.

Lovable visits January 1 Kevin will share new category pages with Aunt Patti's friends they're going to spell out words for the song.

True visits there which back to program together Monday January 6 which spelling out hit song.

Arctic Terror With Great Fabulous Visit Polar Bears share a story about white cuddly polar bears.

Cold Polar Bear Christmas get ready to spend Christmas with the gang with these polar bears.

Excellent Kingdom Of The Polar Bear share a story about some of these polar bears together.

Good Gals Children Safari Polar Bears At Play children can play with white polar bears together.

Intelligent Cuddly Black Grizzly Bears share a tale about them.

Kind Alaska Three Bears share three bears together.

Marvelous Tale Of The Arctic Visit For Odyssey share a story of the Odyssey for it.

Other Wild Polar Bears Ewan McGregor talks about them.

Quiet Volunteering Giant Bears Of Kodiak Island share a story of them with it together.

Songs About Polar Bears gang play songs about polar bears.

Usefulness Bears gang taught about them.

World Bear gang love that bear.

Your Bear gang love these bears.

Bought Show Parlor Programs Full Stop Cole presents 2024 calendar it did for a mixed up.

Rabbit Gothic With Book gang love tale about fun rabbits those did cool to hop now.

Joys Visit Jobs Day The Great Full Stop Cole presents girls that jobs day for now.

Zoo Day Of The Animals Visitor Fun Stop gang love the animals here at the zoo.

Vase Gothic Do Vase gang taught that a vase taught.

Night Visitor Spell John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Key Of F Major girls spell out words of the song in those various different ways such a steady march.

Soothing Musical Story Of Brambletown Visit Hit Story A musical film about Fox and Badger, lifelong friends coming home to Brambletown. As they discover new sides of themselves, their friendship, and the community, they learn that even in the darkest moments, they still have the power to heal. Stay tuned after the film for special behind-the-scenes footage and all-new PBS KIDS Rocks music video, "Hope Machine," from The Okee Dokee Brothers!

This Has Been A Great Pajama Party. Ah. Good Night, Big Bird. Good Night, Count. Good Night, Prairie Dawn. Good Night, Big Bird. Nighty-Night, Count. It Sure Has Been A Long Day. But There's Still One Thing I Have To Do Before I Fall Asleep. What Is That, Big Bird? I Have To Sing My ABCs. So I Won't Forget Them. Very Nice, Big Bird. You Remembered Every Letter. Hey, How Do You Get To Sleep, Count? Ooh, Ooh, I Bet I Know. I Bet You Count Sheep. Actually, Big Bird, I Don't Count Sheep. I Count Their Bags Of Wool. Listen. That's One Bag Of Wool. One Plus One Is 2. That's 2 Bags Of Wool. Two Plus 1 Is 3. That's 3 Bags Of Wool. I Just Love To Count Myself To Sleep. Well, What About You, Prairie? How Do You Get To Sleep? Oh, I Just Look At All The Little Stars Through My Window And Wonder What They Are. Prairie, That Was Beautiful. Yes. Let's All Sing It. Good Night, Young Ones. Well, Good Night, Everybody.

Press The Keys To Play A Song, Then Press Them More To Play Along.

Ha Ha. It's Me Big Bird. You Know What? Elmo, The Count And I Are Getting Ready To Sing Old MacDonald. You Want To Sing With Us? Sure, Big Bird. Okay. We'll Sing All The Words, And You Sing All The E-I-E-I-O's. Are You Ready? Yeah. Okay, Elmo, It's Your Turn To Sing. Yay! Elmo Gets To Sing. Elmo Gets To Sing. Everybody Sing With Elmo. Ha Ha. Very Good, Everyone. But Now It's Time For The Count To Sing. Kids, You Sing With Me, Too. That's 2 E's, 2 I's And An "O". Ha Ha. Uh, Count. Count. Wait A Minute! Somebody Stop Him! What Is It, Big Bird? What Is It? I'm Counting. Well, I'm Sorry, But You Sang Too Long. Sang Too Long? Oh, Sorry, Big Bird. Ha Ha. But When It Comes To Counting, I Get A Little Carried Away. Hey, What's All A Racket? Oh, We're Singing, Oscar. Would You Like To Join Us? You Know, I Hate Singing. Oh, Come On, Oscar. Just Sing One Verse With Us? Well, All Right. But One Verse And That's It. And I Guess It's Okay If You Kids Have To Sing Along, Too. Oh, That Was Terrible. Okay. Let's All Sing. Ha Ha. I Loved It. I Hated It. Heh Heh.

Hey, everybody! You know what really tickles Elmo? It′s a name Elmo can't pronounce. It′s John Jinglehei-... John Jingle-... Elmo can never say it. Oh, wait, wait. Maybe Elmo can try singing it. Here we go. Hey. That wasn't so bad. And Elmo didn't even laugh. Maybe Elmo should get all of you to try it. And be sure not to laugh. Here we go. Very good. That was great. Maybe Elmo can say it now. John Jacob... Ha ha. Not. Well, let's sing it then. Really softly. John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. Elmo's got it! One more time, everybody! John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! Hee hee hee hee.

What Are You Doing, Snuffy? I'm Getting Ready To Go For A Ride In My Boat, Elmo. Ooh. Can Elmo Come To? As Long As You Help Row. Well, You Have To Show Elmo How. Okay. That Was Great, Snuffy. See, Elmo, It's Easy. You Help Me Now. Oh, Snuffy, You're Too Heavy, We're Sinking. Row Faster! We're Sinking, Snuffy. Row Faster! Oh. We're Going Down! Faster! Oh. Oh. Elmo Can't Swim. Oh. Elmo Needs A Life Preserver. Well, We Sunk. Thank Goodness The Water's Not Very Deep Here. You Can Say That Again, Snuffy.

I Love Playing With My Toy Train. Let's Do It Again. Hi, Dinah. It Me Cookie. Ha Ha. Oh, Yeah, Here Me Go. Strings Delicious. Dinah's Horn Taste Pretty Good, Too. Hey, You Got Cello?

It's Never Too Late For Music. And With The Sesame Street 1-2-3 Melody Keys, Your Child Can Explore Music In Three Stages. Stage 1: The Fun Tunes In Light Will Love Into Sleep. 2: They'll Choose A Song All By Themselves. 3: They Can Make Fun Sounds To Create Your Own Musical. The Sesame Street 1-2-3 Melody Keys. The Toy That Grows With Your Child, From Tyco.

Welcome To The Little People Band. Choose A Song You Want To Hear, Then Play Along By Clicking The Buttons Below.

Keys, You're Not Gonna Believe Gang Did Today. We... (visiting Steps outings sorts of things together).

Tune In Tomorrow With More Visits For Now Do That For Those Such A Hit Surprise.