Love and Stardom: Stella Barey's Boyfriend Unveiled - Get the Inside Scoop (2024)

Stella Barey was born in 2000 in the USA. Her family information, like who is her father and mother are hidden.

She completed her school education and completed her college graduation.

As like many, the turning point was Covid-19, when the pandemic hit the world, she got the time to explore her interests.

She slowly learned and ventured into the world of TikTok. After hours of consistency and hard work, she was able to crack the success as a content creator.

Stella Barey is an innovative, hardcore content creator on OnlyFans who has amassed an ardent following through her sexually explicit narratives. Additionally, she maintains multiple accounts on Tiktok; however, most of her videos keep being deleted by administrators there.

Barey comes from a wealthy family and was used to the finer things. After graduating from NYU, she enrolled in a pre-med program at UCLA.

Now, she’s a raunchy porn star earning an eye-watering monthly salary of $200,000 on OnlyFans streaming app for adults. Known as Anal Princess and one of the top earning content creators on OnlyFans, Anal Princess is known for her candid discussions of sexual health and sex drive that run strong through her genetic makeup; parents reportedly addressed it when she was 8 years old to teach her control.

Barey has become one of the highest-earning artists on TikTok and now boasts a net worth of more than $1 Million as of 2021. Not one to waste their money carelessly, she learned financial independence through the bitter divorce between her parents. Her money is invested in mutual funds, real estate and high-risk accounts while she maxes out her retirement account every month; now making more in one month than her mother who works as a surgeon with a private practice!

She started sharing sexually-themed content on TikTok as an outlet, not expecting it would take off and become one of OnlyFans’ top earners and gain millions of followers. But it quickly did.

Barey recently revealed on Tana Mongeau’s podcast Cancelled that she is currently dating her cousin. Though not publicly acknowledged, they share an intimate bond and frequent conversations off camera; and have even posted numerous romantic pictures together online. Both reside together in an elegant Miami condo.

Conclusion

Stella Barey is an adult film star living the high life with her millionaire father. At 23 years old, this sex queen claims that her high sexual energy runs through both of her parents. Barey recently revealed on Tana Mongeau’s podcast Cancelled that she is currently dating her cousin.