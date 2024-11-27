Low FODMAP Seasoned Chicken Breast (2024)

by Amy

For me, one of the most frustrating things about starting the Low FODMAP diet was constantly testing new recipes. Trying three new meals a day can be really tiring. Especially if they don’t all turn out the way you expect. I learned early on that it’s way easier to pick one foolproof food and plan the rest of your meal around that. When I switched to this system, I started with this low FODMAP seasoned chicken breast and I did not look back.

I’m a huge fan of chicken. I love that I can make three chicken breasts at once and eat them in three very different meals. My current favourites include chopping one up and throwing it in a garden or summer salad; slicing it up and sticking it in a hearty sandwich; or leaving it whole for a heavier meal and switching up my sides.

Even though a salt and pepper chicken breast is fine in my books, I thought you might appreciate a basic chicken seasoning. This recipe is inspired by the grilled chicken at my favourite pub. I hope it gives you a little break from recipe testing, even if it’s just until you get sick of chicken.

Keep It FODMAP Friendly

Because chicken is a protein, it doesn’t have any FODMAPs. However, you still need to manage your portion size. Eating too much of any food can put stress on your digestive tract and cause symptoms, which is kind of counterproductive.

Whose Side Are You On?

If you eat a lot of chicken, switching your seasonings and your cooking style can do wonders! But, if you find yourself stuck in a chicken rut, the easiest way to shake up your meal is to change up your sides.

If you normally serve your chicken breast with a side salad, try swapping some key ingredients to change the flavour, colour, or texture. You can check out three easy salad ideas hereif you need some inspiration.

If you’ve taken the classic meat and potatoes route, try a different seasoning on your potatoes, or try polenta instead of rice. You can also experiment with seasonal vegetables in your area for a local flare.

Chicken Pub Rub

  • Author: The FODMAP Formula
  • Total Time: 40 minutes
  • Yield: 4 chicken breasts 1x
Description

This pub-inspired seasoned chicken breast is a fast family hit. Its simple flavour makes it perfect for a salad or sandwich, as well as the star of a heavier meal.

Ingredients

  • 24 chicken breasts
  • 2 tbsp low FODMAP garlic infused oil
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1 tsp dried rosemary (crushed)
  • 1/2 tsp mustard powder
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/4 tsp celery seed
  • 1/4 tsp dried parsley
  • 1/8 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl (or a Ziploc bag) and mix well.
  2. Add chicken and olive oil and mix until chicken is thoroughly coated.
  3. Remove chicken from thebowl (or bag) and place in an appropriately sized baking dish. Cover dish with tin foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove tin foil and place dish back in the oven. Check temperature every 5-10 minutes until the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 degrees.

Notes

Recommended low FODMAP serving – One chicken breast per sitting

If you’re looking to get crazy, this recipe is also delicious on the barbecue!

  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 35 minutes
  • Category: Main Course
  • Cuisine: American

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 1 chicken breast
  • Calories: 118
  • Sugar: 0 g
  • Sodium: 212 mg
  • Fat: 8 g
  • Saturated Fat: 1 g
  • Unsaturated Fat: 6 g
  • Trans Fat: 0 g
  • Carbohydrates: 1 g
  • Fiber: 0 g
  • Protein: 11 g
  • Cholesterol: 34 mg

Keywords: Low FODMAP seasoned chicken, low FODMAP grilled chicken

About Amy

Amy is a Monash University-trained low FODMAP recipe creator. She is currently pursuing a second degree in Psychology.

