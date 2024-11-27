Low FODMAP Seasoned Chicken Breast (2024)

For me, one of the most frustrating things about starting the Low FODMAP diet was constantly testing new recipes. Trying three new meals a day can be really tiring. Especially if they don’t all turn out the way you expect. I learned early on that it’s way easier to pick one foolproof food and plan the rest of your meal around that. When I switched to this system, I started with this low FODMAP seasoned chicken breast and I did not look back.

Heads up, this post uses affiliate links. If you make a purchase using one of the links I’ve provided, I’ll receive a small sum of money. You can read more about my affiliations here .

I’m a huge fan of chicken. I love that I can make three chicken breasts at once and eat them in three very different meals. My current favourites include chopping one up and throwing it in a garden or summer salad; slicing it up and sticking it in a hearty sandwich; or leaving it whole for a heavier meal and switching up my sides.

Even though a salt and pepper chicken breast is fine in my books, I thought you might appreciate a basic chicken seasoning. This recipe is inspired by the grilled chicken at my favourite pub. I hope it gives you a little break from recipe testing, even if it’s just until you get sick of chicken.

Think this recipe sounds great, but you don’t have time to make it now? You can PIN THIS RECIPE for later.

Keep It FODMAP Friendly

Because chicken is a protein, it doesn’t have any FODMAPs. However, you still need to manage your portion size. Eating too much of any food can put stress on your digestive tract and cause symptoms, which is kind of counterproductive.

Whose Side Are You On?

If you eat a lot of chicken, switching your seasonings and your cooking style can do wonders! But, if you find yourself stuck in a chicken rut, the easiest way to shake up your meal is to change up your sides.

If you normally serve your chicken breast with a side salad, try swapping some key ingredients to change the flavour, colour, or texture. You can check out three easy salad ideas hereif you need some inspiration.

If you’ve taken the classic meat and potatoes route, try a different seasoning on your potatoes, or try polenta instead of rice. You can also experiment with seasonal vegetables in your area for a local flare.

If this recipe sounds good to you, don’t forget to PIN IT for later.

Print

See Also Burrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und GuacamoleSausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage!Crock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To MakeOne Pot Pasta With Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom Chicken Pub Rub Author: The FODMAP Formula

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 4 chicken breasts 1 x Print Recipe Description This pub-inspired seasoned chicken breast is a fast family hit. Its simple flavour makes it perfect for a salad or sandwich, as well as the star of a heavier meal. Ingredients Scale 2 – 4 chicken breasts

– chicken breasts 2 tbsp low FODMAP garlic infused oil

low FODMAP garlic infused oil 1 tsp dried basil

dried basil 1 tsp dried rosemary (crushed)

dried rosemary (crushed) 1/2 tsp mustard powder

mustard powder 1/2 tsp paprika

paprika 1/2 tsp dried thyme

dried thyme 1/4 tsp celery seed

celery seed 1/4 tsp dried parsley

dried parsley 1/8 tsp ground cumin

ground cumin 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

cayenne pepper salt & pepper to taste Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl (or a Ziploc bag) and mix well. Add chicken and olive oil and mix until chicken is thoroughly coated. Remove chicken from thebowl (or bag) and place in an appropriately sized baking dish. Cover dish with tin foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove tin foil and place dish back in the oven. Check temperature every 5-10 minutes until the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 degrees. Notes Recommended low FODMAP serving – One chicken breast per sitting If you’re looking to get crazy, this recipe is also delicious on the barbecue! Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Category: Main Course

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 1 chicken breast

Calories: 118

Sugar: 0 g

Sodium: 212 mg

Fat: 8 g

Saturated Fat: 1 g

Unsaturated Fat: 6 g

Trans Fat: 0 g

Carbohydrates: 1 g

Fiber: 0 g

Protein: 11 g

Cholesterol: 34 mg Keywords: Low FODMAP seasoned chicken, low FODMAP grilled chicken

You might also like one of these recipes:

Low FODMAP Caprese Salad Looking for a mouthwatering appetizer idea? This light and simple low FODMAP Caprese salad is the perfect addition to your table!

Looking for a mouthwatering appetizer idea? This light and simple low FODMAP Caprese salad is the perfect addition to your table! Low FODMAP Grilled Chicken with Mustard and Dill Looking for a show-stopping dinner idea that takes almost no effort? This easy grilled chicken will be a weeknight favourite in no time!

Looking for a show-stopping dinner idea that takes almost no effort? This easy grilled chicken will be a weeknight favourite in no time! Low FODMAP Lemon Rosemary Chicken Break out of your chicken rut with these simple lemon rosemary chicken breasts! Marinated in fresh lemon juice and grilled to perfection, this recipe will leave your whole table raving!

If you like this post, don’t forget to share it! Together we’ll get the low FODMAP diet down to a science!

class=”wp-block-image”>

class=”wp-block-image”>

class=”wp-block-image”>