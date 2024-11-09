Lowe's Introduces Enhanced Shopping Experience for Pro Customers With New Products and Services (2024)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. , April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced its next major step as the New Home for Pros by launching a tailored store shopping experience created specifically for Pros. The Pro customer shops atLowe's significantly more often than DIY customers, so the upgrades were designed with speed and convenience in mind, saving Pros time and money.













The updated Pro shopping experience is now being rolled out nationwide and includes a wide array of new offerings, including:

The Pro Zone , a dedicated area near the Pro entrance with products for grab-and-go convenience, featuring popular Pro items, specially selected and newly released products, and value packs

, a dedicated area near the Pro entrance with products for grab-and-go convenience, featuring popular Pro items, specially selected and newly released products, and value packs Pro Trailer Parking , which features convenient extended trailer parking spots

, which features convenient extended trailer parking spots Free Phone Charging Stations located at the Pro Desk

located at the Pro Desk Convenience Rack with several never-before-sold items such as pain relievers, personal care items such as sun and hand care, and more

with several never-before-sold items such as pain relievers, personal care items such as sun and hand care, and more Dedicated Pro Checkout staffed with a team of sales, cashier and loading associates—that will continue to expand—to help get Pros in and out quicker

staffed with a team of sales, cashier and loading associates—that will continue to expand—to help get Pros in and out quicker Flexible Credit Options that can save Pros five percent off every day on eligible purchases plus Lowe's For Pros Loyalty Members can get zero percent interest for 60 days when using their Lowe's Business Advantage or extended terms when using their Lowe's Commercial Account.

In addition to these upgrades, Lowe's introduced new technology to help associates improve their relationship with Pro customers. The new tool provides insights that help associates engage with Pros unlike ever before and ultimately help them grow their businesses.

The new enhanced shopping experience is a next step forward as Lowe's continues to anticipate and meet the needs of its Pro customers. Lowe's estimates that its Pro product market is more than $400 billion and is expected to grow faster than the overall U.S. home improvement market in the coming years. The company has continued to enhance its Pro offerings in recent years—in 2019, Lowe's improved Pro fundamentals such as job lot inventory quantities and better store service. In 2020, Lowe's launched its Lowe's For Pros Loyalty program, continued associate training to help with specific Pro needs, announced new services such as Lowe's Tool Rental and redesigned the layout of stores to better serve Pros.

For Pros, time is money and every stop in the workday counts. Pros will now need to make fewer stops to get everything they need from tools, convenience items and a quick phone charge in a curated experience right in their local Lowe's store. Pros can expect to see additional offerings—such as windshield cleaning stations and free air stations for filling up tires and portable air tanks for pneumatic tools, among other specialized amenities—throughout the year.

"We want to make sure any time spent away from the jobsite is efficient and productive for the Pro customer, especially small- to mid-size companies. We've enhanced our shopping experience, bringing in new products and services that help add value to each trip Pros take and cut down on the number of stops they make throughout the day," said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe's. "The new offerings are the latest way we are showing our commitment to better serving Pro customers and making their stops at Lowe's even easier."

For more information on the latest Pro offerings, please visit lowes.com/l/New-For-Pros

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week inthe United StatesandCanada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly$90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based inMooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

