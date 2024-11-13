Are you a parent of a pre-teen, and feeling not entirely sure how to discuss puberty, the next stage of your girls' changing body? Ready or not, puberty is coming…… together as parents/caregivers, we will discuss how you can help yourself and your pre-teen talk about and manage these changes. You will learn: - how and when to talk your kids about their bodies and about sex or sexuality- to encourage reflection of your own beliefs and values around our bodies, sex and sexuality- about media influences and how to combat these influencesYou will also gain a better understanding of:- sexual development in pre-teens- consent- body safety rules- healthy relationships- gender In the second session, your pre-teen girl will also participate in the session, where the information will be presented in a way that is developmentally appropriate for the girls and will enhance understanding together. Facilitated by Christine Crocker, Registered Psychologist Cost: 150.00 To learn more and register: https://lnkd.in/gP2sm8iz#mentalhealth #stalbert