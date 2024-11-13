Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research
We are excited to announce the 2024 National Conference on Women's Health and Sex Differences Research hosted by the Ludeman Center. This year our topic is Sex Differences Across the Lifespan: Focusing on Cardiometabolism and Mental Health. Senior and early-career investigators are invited to join us on this multi-faceted event featuring current research on the topic, how to make strategic connections, and to contribute to discovery and innovation in #womenshealth and sex differences research. The 3-day event will occur from October 23-25 in Colorado Springs, CO. Register here!https://lnkd.in/gUb4v5PR
Simon Dubé, PhD
Research Fellow, Kinsey Institute | Le Shaw Scientific Director | Psychology, Erobotics, Sextech, & Space Sexology | ASRI Research Fellow & LSR Co-Chair
Everyone deserves to make informed decisions about their sexual and intimate lives. However, as many of you know, science is often kept behind paywalls or expressed in a language that is inaccessible to most non-specialists. To remedy this, the International Sexual Health and Wellness Research Institute (Le Shaw Institute), where I serve as Scientific Director, produces a significant number of scientific write-ups. Our goal is to make research on sexual health, sex work, and sextech accessible to lay audiences. Our wonderful scientific writers, Jenna Owsianik and Athena Gayle, work tirelessly to bring you— in a fun, short, and insightful format— the latest science on intimacy and sexuality: https://lnkd.in/eQaAX393Therefore, every week, I will aim to share with you our latest articles. Because at Le Shaw Institute, we believe that knowledge is power, and we are committed to putting this power back into your hands.#sexualhealth #wellbeing #sexresearch#knowledgeispower
Lorena Alvarez Ruiz
Creating cult-worthy brands for industry disruptors in sex-positive & death-positive spaces 🔥 | Brand Strategy | Brand Design | Web Design | Podcast Host of Conversations on Death
Going into Week 3 of Sextech School and I'm obsessing over it! I'm learning more than I've ever imagined. Some topics that have never even crossed my mind are really getting me excited (like space sexology for example!) 🚀 The connections and beautiful people I'm meeting in the #sextech space are next level. People who, like me, are not ashamed to talk about taboo topics and are actually doing shit to change the stigma around sex and anything associated with it. Seriously can't wait to continue to support businesses in the sex-positive space through #brandstrategy and #branddesign in the near future! 🤘🏼 P.S: For those of you who are not familiar with #sextech, it's defined as technologies designed to enhance or facilitate sexual experiences, intimacy, or sexual health.
Addy Carey P.
Counsellor - Individual & Sexology Specialist | MA Counselling, PACFA
This is fantastic news! I totally agree "Knowledge is power" - in the domain of sexuality and intimacy generally this knowledge has been kept hidden for many reasons through systems and culturally and also through perceptions of shame, guilt and secrecy through the centuries. I've witnessed first hand the life changing experiences, insights and positive impact of shining a light on sexual health and intimacy through education, therapy/counselling and peer support. Here's to more free sharing of quality research and information!#sexualhealth #sexology #sexuality #research #sexeducation #sexresearch #researcher #intimacy #relationships
Rachel Gutow-Ellis
Certified Parent Coach and Educational Consultant
The amount of sexual content our children, adolescents, and young adults consume, regardless of their developmental timeline, is astounding. I urge everyone to understand the world our kids have access to by registering to attend this webinar.
Nicole Imgrund, MPS, MDiv.
Counselling Therapist
Are you a parent of a pre-teen, and feeling not entirely sure how to discuss puberty, the next stage of your girls' changing body? Ready or not, puberty is coming…… together as parents/caregivers, we will discuss how you can help yourself and your pre-teen talk about and manage these changes. You will learn: - how and when to talk your kids about their bodies and about sex or sexuality- to encourage reflection of your own beliefs and values around our bodies, sex and sexuality- about media influences and how to combat these influencesYou will also gain a better understanding of:- sexual development in pre-teens- consent- body safety rules- healthy relationships- gender In the second session, your pre-teen girl will also participate in the session, where the information will be presented in a way that is developmentally appropriate for the girls and will enhance understanding together. Facilitated by Christine Crocker, Registered Psychologist Cost: 150.00 To learn more and register: https://lnkd.in/gP2sm8iz#mentalhealth #stalbert
River's Edge Counselling Center
Are you a parent of a pre-teen, and feeling not entirely sure how to discuss puberty, the next stage of your girls' changing body? Ready or not, puberty is coming…… together as parents/caregivers, we will discuss how you can help yourself and your pre-teen talk about and manage these changes. You will learn: - how and when to talk your kids about their bodies and about sex or sexuality- to encourage reflection of your own beliefs and values around our bodies, sex and sexuality- about media influences and how to combat these influencesYou will also gain a better understanding of:- sexual development in pre-teens- consent- body safety rules- healthy relationships- gender In the second session, your pre-teen girl will also participate in the session, where the information will be presented in a way that is developmentally appropriate for the girls and will enhance understanding together. Facilitated by Christine Crocker, Registered Psychologist Cost: 150.00 To learn more and register: https://lnkd.in/g7f3iMHK#mentalhealth #stalbert
Fondation Ipsen
🎙️ For the 20th European Week of Prevention and Information on Endometriosis, discover our podcast on endometriosis and female sexuality with Céline Dessaigne, sex therapist.🌷 In this podcast, she invites us to educate young women to distinguish between physiological sensations experienced during the menstrual cycle and debilitating pains that hinder social, familial, and intimate life.Listen here 👉: https://lnkd.in/e-5MwGcf#EndoAwareness #EndoSexTalk #1in10 #endometriose #endometriosis #endo #endowarrior #EndometriosisAwarenessMonth #Endometriosis #EndometriosisAwareness #theendospace #EndoWarriors #EndoAwareness #MoisdelEndometriose
Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research
“What we all want at the end of the day is a more satisfying sex life.” In our most recent Let’s Talk program about taboo topics in women’s health, renowned doctor, mentor, and researcher Nanette Santoro, MD, addressed the importance of maintaining a healthy sex life as we age. She recognizes that sexual dysfunction, pain during sex, and decreased sexual thoughts can prevent women from enjoying sex for pleasure. And although treatments and research for women are limited, there are viable options, including physical assessment from your physician to identify and understand the problem, pain mapping, physical therapy for the pelvic floor, medications as well as cognitive behavioral therapy that can be as effective as most medications. Listen to the full talk here to learn more.#letstalk #healthywomenhealthyworldhttps://lnkd.in/gC5fR9mY
Dama Health
🗣️ May is Talking is Power Month! 🗣️It's crucial to normalize conversations about #BirthControl, #SafeSex, and #Consent. By openly discussing these topics, we empower young people to make informed decisions about their sexual health and relationships.Are you a trusted adult in a teen's life? You have the power to make an impact on them & Power to Decidebreaks down 5 simple prompts to get conversations going! Let's break the stigma and create a supportive environment.https://lnkd.in/e7Wc3Uek
International Association for the Study of Pain
Share your views, insights and current practices on sex and gender as variables in pain research in a short survey by 15 April: https://bit.ly/4alkk74 An international group of 30 experts funded by an ERA-NET NEURON award invites you to complete a survey to understand current methodological approaches for the study of sex and gender differences in pain, with the aim of developing consensus recommendations and a research roadmap in this very important area.
