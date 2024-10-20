Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (2024)

*Only the normal fees charged by your service provider shall apply.

Single, return and 10-journey tickets are valid for up to 24 months after purchase.

If you would like to cancel your ticket bought online before the journey, please call us at +49 (0)89-32304-0 or send us an email quoting your booking number to info@airportbus-muenchen.de. There will be a processing fee of 5 euro for cancellations.

2 pieces of baggageand 1 piece of carry-onper person and directionfree of charge. For each additional piece of baggageorsports, special and oversized baggage(suchas bicycle*, golf equipment, skis, surfboards, etc.) a surcharge of EUR 7 will be charged by the driver. Wetransport your stroller free of charge. Payment for excess luggage is only possible atthe driver. *limited bicycle transport at peak hours from 7:00 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

You can buy all tickets online, which will save money on virtually every journey compared to purchasing from the driver. Single tickets and return tickets can also be bought directly from the driver. 10-journey tickets and monthly tickets can only be bought online.

Yes, a return ticket allows you to return on any bus within the validity period.

The Lufthansa Express Bus stop "Central Station" is located north of the main station in Arnulfstraße.

There is no compulsory child seat in buses over 3.5 tonnes. Children should be secured there with the lap belt. We transport your prams and pushchairsat no extra charge.

Do you provide child seats in the buses?Can we take on prams and pushchairs?

Yes! Anyone can use the bus, no matter which airline you fly with. Even if you don't necessarily have a flight ticket and just want to visit the airport, for example, you are more than welcome to use the Lufthansa Express Bus anytime.

Do you provide child seats in the buses?Can we take on prams and pushchairs?

*Please see costs for additional baggage, as well as for sports equipment, special items, and oversized baggage, under "Frequently Asked Questions"

Passengers with a severe disability pass can use the Lufthansa Express Bus Munich free of charge. *A family consists of a maximum of 2 adults and 3 children between 6-14 years

You can find information aboutcarry-on baggage, your free baggage allowance and special baggage under "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)".

You will quickly and easily find the nearest stop here. The current position of all busses is also displayed every 60 seconds and the display is continually updated.

Public transport ( U-Bahn Metro & S-Bahn ) connections and taxis are available from Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) and Munich Nord / Schwabing.

(Please click on the bus stops to see next departures and locations)

The Lufthansa Express Bus is the nonstop connection from Munich Airport into the city centre and back again. No matter which airline you fly with!

FAQs

The Lufthansa Express Bus stops at Munich Airport Terminal 2, Munich Airport Center (MAC), Munich Airport Terminal 1D, Munich North/Munich Schwabing, and Munich Central Station/Munich Hauptbahnhof.

Online or mobile check-in is available from 23 hours up to 15 minutes before your bus departs. One boarding pass each for Lufthansa Express Bus and your connecting flight. Your boarding pass serves as your bus ticket. Travel is only possible with a ticket booked and paid for in advance.

Lufthansa Express Bus takes you reliably and quickly to Munich Airport or the city centre - no matter which airline you are flying with. Now even more sustainable with environmentally friendly, alternative fuel HVO100.

The bus stops for long-distance buses at Munich Airport are just a few steps from Terminal 2 at bus stops 21 and 22. Terminal 1 is only a five to 10 minute walk away. Please follow the signs.

Every passenger is permitted to carry one bag weighing a maximum of 23 kg and one bag as carry-on baggage weighing a maximum of 8 kg. Carry-on baggage must fit in the luggage rack above the seats and must be a maximum of 50 x 30 x 20 cm in size.

Your check-in with Lufthansa



With the Lufthansa check-in options you can check in conveniently online, via your mobile phone or at a check-in machine – wherever suits you best.

Check in online or via your mobile device from 30 hours before departure and simply drop off your baggage the evening before your flight – a maximum of 23 hours before departure – at a bag drop kiosk. This means that on the day of departure you can go straight to security and then to your departure gate.

Shuttle buses between the terminals



They are free of charge and run every 10 minutes - daily and around the clock.

