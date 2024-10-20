Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (2024)

Table of Contents
The Bus is Back in Town. Schedule Every 20minutes Route From Munich Centre Departure Frequency Every 20minutes Every 20minutes Route From Munich Airport Departure Frequency Every 20minutes Live map Live map Fares Best prices online. Special offers. Buy tickets now. Benefits at a glance Reach your destination relaxed with the Lufthansa Express Bus. FAQ Contact Lufthansa Express Bus Munich Munich Airport Lufthansa FAQs References
Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (1) Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (2)

Headline

The Bus is Back in Town.

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (3)

Textarea

The Lufthansa Express Bus is the nonstop connection from Munich Airport into the city centre and back again. No matter which airline you fly with!

Link Tickets from 12.00 € Link Secondary Buy D-Ticket

Headline

Schedule

Subheadline

(Please click on the bus stops to see next departures and locations)

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (4)

Every 20minutes

 Route From Munich Centre Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (5) Departure Frequency

Every 20minutes

Departure Times

Journey time from Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) approx. 45 minutes
Journey time from Munich Nord / Schwabing approx. 25 minutes

Next departures Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (6)

06:35 06:55 07:15 07:35

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (7) Show on Google Maps

Munich Hauptbahnhof
(main station)

First service 5:15

Last service 19:55

Next departures Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (8)

06:33 06:53 07:13 07:33

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (9) Show on Google Maps

Munich Schwabing / Nordfriedhof

First service 5:33

Last service 20:13

Munich Airport
Terminal 2

No boarding

Munich Airport Center (MAC)

No boarding

Munich Airport
Terminal 1D

Final destination

PDF Link

Download Schedule Munich to Airport

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (13)

Every 20minutes

 Route From Munich Airport Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (14) Departure Frequency

Every 20minutes

Departure Times

Journey time to Munich Nord / Schwabing approx. 25 minutes
Journey time to Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) approx. 45 minutes

Next departures Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (15)

06:45 07:05 07:25 07:45

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (16) Show on Google Maps

Munich Airport
Terminal 2

First service 6:25

Last service 22:25

Next departures Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (17)

06:50 07:10 07:30 07:50

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (18) Show on Google Maps

Munich Airport Center (MAC)

First service 6:30

Last service 22:30

Next departures Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (19)

06:33 06:53 07:13 07:33

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (20) Show on Google Maps

Munich Airport
Terminal 1D

First service 6:33

Last service 22:33

Munich Schwabing / Nordfriedhof

No boarding

PDF Link

Download Schedule Airport to Munich

Textarea

Public transport (U-Bahn Metro & S-Bahn) connections and taxis are available from Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) and Munich Nord / Schwabing.

Live map

Please activate the statistics cookiesto view the livemap.

Headline

Live map

Textarea

You will quickly and easily find the nearest stop here. The current position of all busses is also displayed every 60 seconds and the display is continually updated.

Headline

Fares

Text

Save time and money and buy your ticket online!

You can find information aboutcarry-on baggage, your free baggage allowance and special baggage under "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)".

Driver Image

Subheading

Best prices online.

Title

Adult single ticket

Price

12.00 €

Price at Driver

From the driver: 13.00 €

Title

Adult return ticket

Price

19.30 €

Price at Driver

From the driver: 20.50 €

Title

Child* single ticket

Price

6.50 €

Price at Driver

From the driver: 7.00 €

Title

Child* return ticket

Price

13.00 €

Price at Driver

From the driver: 14.00 €

*Children (6-14 years

Subheading

Special offers.

Title

10 journey ticket

Price

88.50 €

Only online

Title

Deutschland ticket

Price

49.00 €

Only online

Title

Family ticket*

Price

28.00 €

Only online

Passengers with a severe disability pass can use the Lufthansa Express Bus Munich free of charge.
*A family consists of a maximum of 2 adults and 3 children between 6-14 years

Buy tickets now.

Buy tickets Buy D-Ticket

Headline

Benefits at a glance

Subheading

Reach your destination relaxed with the Lufthansa Express Bus.

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (23)

Title

Departure every 20 minutes, 7 days a week

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (24)

Title

Direct taxi connection if required: advance booking by the driver possible*

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (25)

Title

Relaxed journey: free Wi-Fi and newspapers

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (26)

Title

Comfortable in any weather: buses with air conditioning

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (27)

Title

2 pieces of baggage and 1 carry-on free of charge*

Image Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (28)

Title

Short walk: alight and board directly in front of the terminals

*Please see costs for additional baggage, as well as for sports equipment, special items, and oversized baggage, under "Frequently Asked Questions"

Headline

FAQ

Can anyone take the bus?

Yes! Anyone can use the bus, no matter which airline you fly with. Even if you don't necessarily have a flight ticket and just want to visit the airport, for example, you are more than welcome to use the Lufthansa Express Bus anytime.

Do you provide child seats in the buses?Can we take on prams and pushchairs?

There is no compulsory child seat in buses over 3.5 tonnes. Children should be secured there with the lap belt.
We transport your prams and pushchairsat no extra charge.

Where is the stop Munich Central Station located?

The Lufthansa Express Bus stop "Central Station" is located north of the main station in Arnulfstraße.

Can I use a return ticket on different dates?

Yes, a return ticket allows you to return on any bus within the validity period.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy all tickets online, which will save money on virtually every journey compared to purchasing from the driver. Single tickets and return tickets can also be bought directly from the driver. 10-journey tickets and monthly tickets can only be bought online.

What are baggage allowance rules for using Lufthansa Express Bus?

2 pieces of baggageand 1 piece of carry-onper person and directionfree of charge. For each additional piece of baggageorsports, special and oversized baggage(suchas bicycle*, golf equipment, skis, surfboards, etc.) a surcharge of EUR 7 will be charged by the driver. Wetransport your stroller free of charge. Payment for excess luggage is only possible atthe driver.
*limited bicycle transport at peak hours from 7:00 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

How can I cancel tickets bought online?

If you would like to cancel your ticket bought online before the journey, please call us at +49 (0)89-32304-0 or send us an email quoting your booking number to info@airportbus-muenchen.de. There will be a processing fee of 5 euro for cancellations.

How long are the tickets valid for?

Single, return and 10-journey tickets are valid for up to 24 months after purchase.

Can seats be reserved?

Unfortunately seat reservations are not possible.

Can anyone take the bus?

Yes! Anyone can use the bus, no matter which airline you fly with. Even if you don't necessarily have a flight ticket and just want to visit the airport, for example, you are more than welcome to use the Lufthansa Express Bus anytime.

Do you provide child seats in the buses?Can we take on prams and pushchairs?

There is no compulsory child seat in buses over 3.5 tonnes. Children should be secured there with the lap belt.
We transport your prams and pushchairsat no extra charge.

Where is the stop Munich Central Station located?

The Lufthansa Express Bus stop "Central Station" is located north of the main station in Arnulfstraße.

Can I use a return ticket on different dates?

Yes, a return ticket allows you to return on any bus within the validity period.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy all tickets online, which will save money on virtually every journey compared to purchasing from the driver. Single tickets and return tickets can also be bought directly from the driver. 10-journey tickets and monthly tickets can only be bought online.

What are baggage allowance rules for using Lufthansa Express Bus?

2 pieces of baggageand 1 piece of carry-onper person and directionfree of charge. For each additional piece of baggageorsports, special and oversized baggage(suchas bicycle*, golf equipment, skis, surfboards, etc.) a surcharge of EUR 7 will be charged by the driver. Wetransport your stroller free of charge. Payment for excess luggage is only possible atthe driver.
*limited bicycle transport at peak hours from 7:00 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

How can I cancel tickets bought online?

If you would like to cancel your ticket bought online before the journey, please call us at +49 (0)89-32304-0 or send us an email quoting your booking number to info@airportbus-muenchen.de. There will be a processing fee of 5 euro for cancellations.

How long are the tickets valid for?

Single, return and 10-journey tickets are valid for up to 24 months after purchase.

Can seats be reserved?

Unfortunately seat reservations are not possible.

load more

load less

Footnote

Contact

Column 1

Headline

Lufthansa Express Bus Munich

Textarea

Service hotline
+49 89-32304-0

Email
info@airportbus-muenchen.de Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (29)

Column 2

Headline

Munich Airport

Textarea

Departures, arrivals, travel information
www.munich-airport.de

Telephone
+49 89 975-00*

Column 3

Headline

Lufthansa

Textarea

Reservation, flight booking, flight status
www.lufthansa.com

Telephone
069 86 799 799*

Footnote

*Only the normal fees charged by your service provider shall apply.

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (30)

Textarea

The Lufthansa Express Bus Munich is a product of Autobus Oberbayern.

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (31) AutobusOberbayern Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (32)

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (33)

-

Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (2024)

FAQs

Where can I catch the Lufthansa Express bus? ›

The Lufthansa Express Bus stops at Munich Airport Terminal 2, Munich Airport Center (MAC), Munich Airport Terminal 1D, Munich North/Munich Schwabing, and Munich Central Station/Munich Hauptbahnhof.

Discover More
Do I need to check in for Lufthansa bus? ›

Online or mobile check-in is available from 23 hours up to 15 minutes before your bus departs. One boarding pass each for Lufthansa Express Bus and your connecting flight. Your boarding pass serves as your bus ticket. Travel is only possible with a ticket booked and paid for in advance.

View More
What is the Lufthansa bus? ›

Lufthansa Express Bus takes you reliably and quickly to Munich Airport or the city centre - no matter which airline you are flying with. Now even more sustainable with environmentally friendly, alternative fuel HVO100.

Read On
Where is the bus terminal at Munich Airport? ›

The bus stops for long-distance buses at Munich Airport are just a few steps from Terminal 2 at bus stops 21 and 22. Terminal 1 is only a five to 10 minute walk away. Please follow the signs.

View More
How do I get from the airport to city centre in Munich? ›

The S1 and S8 lines both run from the airport to the city center, with trains departing every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during off-peak hours. The journey takes approximately 40 minutes and costs around €11 for a single ticket.

Get More Info Here
Can I buy a bus ticket on the bus Germany? ›

You can usually buy tickets on the bus directly from the bus driver. To do so, you just need to mention your destination and pay the indicated cost. If there is neither a train station nor a bus connection in your area, unfortunately, you will not have too many options.

Discover More
How much luggage is allowed on Lufthansa bus? ›

Every passenger is permitted to carry one bag weighing a maximum of 23 kg and one bag as carry-on baggage weighing a maximum of 8 kg. Carry-on baggage must fit in the luggage rack above the seats and must be a maximum of 50 x 30 x 20 cm in size.

Discover More Details
Can I check in at the airport instead of online for Lufthansa? ›

Your check-in with Lufthansa

With the Lufthansa check-in options you can check in conveniently online, via your mobile phone or at a check-in machine – wherever suits you best.

Tell Me More
How many hours before can I check in Lufthansa? ›

Check in online or via your mobile device from 30 hours before departure and simply drop off your baggage the evening before your flight – a maximum of 23 hours before departure – at a bag drop kiosk. This means that on the day of departure you can go straight to security and then to your departure gate.

Explore More
Is the Frankfurt airport shuttle free? ›

Shuttle buses between the terminals

They are free of charge and run every 10 minutes - daily and around the clock.

Read On

Where is the Lufthansa bus in Frankfurt Airport? ›

From Frankfurt airport you may continue by train or Lufthansa shuttle bus to Strasbourg. The Lufthansa shuttle bus is at Terminal 1: THE SQUAIRE WEST, near the long-distance train station.

Show Me More
What is the name of the bus stop German? ›

noun
FromToVia
• bus stop→ Bushaltestelle↔ halte
• bus stop→ Bushaltestellearrêt de bus

Know More
Which terminal does Lufthansa use at Munich Airport? ›

Lufthansa Terminal 2 at Munich Airport is one of the most modern airport buildings in the world and ideally tailored to your requirements: short distances and modern services ensure a relaxed walk to your gate and give you the time to unwind in attractive surroundings or to explore the huge range of shops.

Continue Reading
How long does it take to get through customs at Munich Airport? ›

55 minutes should be sufficient time for the formalities.

Learn More Now
How early should I arrive at Munich Airport for an international flight? ›

Please be sure to get to the check-in desk in time to ensure that there is enough time for the assistance you need. We recommend contacting the service no later than two hours before your flight, or three hours in case of intercontinental flights.

Discover More Details
Where is the bus station at Frankfurt Airport? ›

Travel comfortably by bus to and from Frankfurt Airport

The Bus stops are located opposite Terminal 1 at arrival level and Terminal 2 at level 2.

Get More Info
How much does the express bus cost NYC? ›

Subways and buses

Fare for most riders on subways and local, limited, and Select Bus Service buses: $2.90. Express buses cost $7. Tap to pay your fare with your contactless credit/debit card, smartphone, or OMNY card, or pay with a MetroCard.

Discover More Details

References

Top Articles
Here’s How You Can Spend Your Summer With Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott
The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic
Latest Posts
Melody Thomas Scott of 'Y&R' Opens Up About Her Memoir 'Always Young and Restless'
Gmail: Private & Secure Email for Personal or Business | Google Workspace
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5307

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.