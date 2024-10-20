Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes (2024)

Headline
The Bus is Back in Town.
The Lufthansa Express Bus is the nonstop connection from Munich Airport into the city centre and back again. No matter which airline you fly with!
Schedule
(Please click on the bus stops to see next departures and locations)
Every 20minutes Route From Munich Centre Departure Frequency
Every 20minutes
Departure Times
Journey time from Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) approx. 45 minutes
Journey time from Munich Nord / Schwabing approx. 25 minutes
Next departures
06:35 06:55 07:15 07:35
Munich Hauptbahnhof
(main station)
First service 5:15
Last service 19:55
Munich Schwabing / Nordfriedhof
First service 5:33
Last service 20:13
Munich Airport
Terminal 2
No boarding
Munich Airport Center (MAC)
No boarding
Munich Airport
Terminal 1D
Final destination
Every 20minutes Route From Munich Airport Departure Frequency
Every 20minutes
Departure Times
Journey time to Munich Nord / Schwabing approx. 25 minutes
Journey time to Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) approx. 45 minutes
Next departures
06:45 07:05 07:25 07:45
Munich Airport
Terminal 2
First service 6:25
Last service 22:25
Next departures
06:50 07:10 07:30 07:50
Munich Airport Center (MAC)
First service 6:30
Last service 22:30
Munich Airport
Terminal 1D
First service 6:33
Last service 22:33
Munich Schwabing / Nordfriedhof
No boarding
Munich Hauptbahnhof
(main station)
Final destination
Public transport (U-Bahn Metro & S-Bahn) connections and taxis are available from Munich Hauptbahnhof (main station) and Munich Nord / Schwabing.
Live map
You will quickly and easily find the nearest stop here. The current position of all busses is also displayed every 60 seconds and the display is continually updated.
Fares
Save time and money and buy your ticket online!
You can find information aboutcarry-on baggage, your free baggage allowance and special baggage under "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)".
Driver Image
Best prices online.
Adult single ticket
Price
12.00 €
Price at Driver
From the driver: 13.00 €
Adult return ticket
Price
19.30 €
Price at Driver
From the driver: 20.50 €
Child* single ticket
Price
6.50 €
Price at Driver
From the driver: 7.00 €
Child* return ticket
Price
13.00 €
Price at Driver
From the driver: 14.00 €
*Children (6-14 years
Special offers.
10 journey ticket
Price
88.50 €
Only online
Title
Price
49.00 €
Only online
Title
Price
28.00 €
Only online
Passengers with a severe disability pass can use the Lufthansa Express Bus Munich free of charge.
*A family consists of a maximum of 2 adults and 3 children between 6-14 years
Benefits at a glance
Reach your destination relaxed with the Lufthansa Express Bus.
Image
Departure every 20 minutes, 7 days a week
Image
Title
Image
Title
Image
Title
Image
Title
Image
Title
*Please see costs for additional baggage, as well as for sports equipment, special items, and oversized baggage, under "Frequently Asked Questions"
FAQ
Can anyone take the bus?
Yes! Anyone can use the bus, no matter which airline you fly with. Even if you don't necessarily have a flight ticket and just want to visit the airport, for example, you are more than welcome to use the Lufthansa Express Bus anytime.
Yes! Anyone can use the bus, no matter which airline you fly with. Even if you don't necessarily have a flight ticket and just want to visit the airport, for example, you are more than welcome to use the Lufthansa Express Bus anytime.
Do you provide child seats in the buses?Can we take on prams and pushchairs?
There is no compulsory child seat in buses over 3.5 tonnes. Children should be secured there with the lap belt.
We transport your prams and pushchairsat no extra charge.
There is no compulsory child seat in buses over 3.5 tonnes. Children should be secured there with the lap belt.
Where is the stop Munich Central Station located?
The Lufthansa Express Bus stop "Central Station" is located north of the main station in Arnulfstraße.
The Lufthansa Express Bus stop "Central Station" is located north of the main station in Arnulfstraße.
Can I use a return ticket on different dates?
Yes, a return ticket allows you to return on any bus within the validity period.
Yes, a return ticket allows you to return on any bus within the validity period.
Where can I buy tickets?
You can buy all tickets online, which will save money on virtually every journey compared to purchasing from the driver. Single tickets and return tickets can also be bought directly from the driver. 10-journey tickets and monthly tickets can only be bought online.
You can buy all tickets online, which will save money on virtually every journey compared to purchasing from the driver. Single tickets and return tickets can also be bought directly from the driver. 10-journey tickets and monthly tickets can only be bought online.
What are baggage allowance rules for using Lufthansa Express Bus?
2 pieces of baggageand 1 piece of carry-onper person and directionfree of charge. For each additional piece of baggageorsports, special and oversized baggage(suchas bicycle*, golf equipment, skis, surfboards, etc.) a surcharge of EUR 7 will be charged by the driver. Wetransport your stroller free of charge. Payment for excess luggage is only possible atthe driver.
*limited bicycle transport at peak hours from 7:00 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.
2 pieces of baggageand 1 piece of carry-onper person and directionfree of charge. For each additional piece of baggageorsports, special and oversized baggage(suchas bicycle*, golf equipment, skis, surfboards, etc.) a surcharge of EUR 7 will be charged by the driver. Wetransport your stroller free of charge. Payment for excess luggage is only possible atthe driver.
How can I cancel tickets bought online?
If you would like to cancel your ticket bought online before the journey, please call us at +49 (0)89-32304-0 or send us an email quoting your booking number to info@airportbus-muenchen.de. There will be a processing fee of 5 euro for cancellations.
If you would like to cancel your ticket bought online before the journey, please call us at +49 (0)89-32304-0 or send us an email quoting your booking number to info@airportbus-muenchen.de. There will be a processing fee of 5 euro for cancellations.
How long are the tickets valid for?
Single, return and 10-journey tickets are valid for up to 24 months after purchase.
Single, return and 10-journey tickets are valid for up to 24 months after purchase.
Can seats be reserved?
Unfortunately seat reservations are not possible.
Unfortunately seat reservations are not possible.
Contact
Lufthansa Express Bus Munich
Service hotline
+49 89-32304-0
info@airportbus-muenchen.de
Munich Airport
Departures, arrivals, travel information
www.munich-airport.de
Telephone
+49 89 975-00*
Lufthansa
Reservation, flight booking, flight status
www.lufthansa.com
Telephone
069 86 799 799*
*Only the normal fees charged by your service provider shall apply.
The Lufthansa Express Bus Munich is a product of Autobus Oberbayern.
AutobusOberbayern
-