M3GAN streaming: where to watch movie online? (2024)

What to know

M3GAN is a tech-horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The story itself is the creation of horror icon James Wan who also acts as producer on the film alongside Jason Blum, another horror veteran. Blum and Wan have been responsible for some of the greatest horror franchises of the last decades including the Saw films, Insidious, Paranormal Activity and now M3GAN.

Gemma, the robotics engineer who created the doll in the first place is played by Allison Williams. Kimberley Crossman voices M3GAN and she is physically played by child actress Amie Donald. There is space in the cast for Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ronny Chieng, and Violet McGraw all of whom are set for a showdown with the demonic doll. M3GAN was released in cinemas on January 6th, 2023.