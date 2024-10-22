M3GAN streaming: where to watch movie online? (2024)

Synopsis Gemma, a brilliant roboticist lands herself in trouble after bringing home one of her lifelike AI dolls Videos: Trailers, Teasers, Featurettes Production News Production: Timeline, news & updates Cast

M3GAN streaming: where to watch online?

Currently you are able to watch "M3GAN" streaming on Starz Apple TV Channel, Starz Roku Premium Channel, Starz, Starz Amazon Channel. It is also possible to buy "M3GAN" on Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Amazon Video as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, FlixFling, Spectrum On Demand online.

Can I watch M3GAN in theaters?

Yes! You can get tickets to see M3GAN in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.

Synopsis

Gemma, a brilliant roboticist lands herself in trouble after bringing home one of her lifelike AI dolls

Gemma, a workaholic toy engineer working at one of the biggest toy robot companies in the world, finds her entire life turned upside down when she's left in charge of her newly orphaned niece. To help her niece deal with the sudden loss of her parents, Gemma brings home Megan, a highly skilled AI doll that provides comfort and companionship to Cady as she grieves. What started as an innocent friendship soon turns into a fatal obsession as the bond between Cady and Megan continues to grow stronger.

Videos: Trailers, Teasers, Featurettes

M3GAN is a tech-horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The story itself is the creation of horror icon James Wan who also acts as producer on the film alongside Jason Blum, another horror veteran. Blum and Wan have been responsible for some of the greatest horror franchises of the last decades including the Saw films, Insidious, Paranormal Activity and now M3GAN.

Gemma, the robotics engineer who created the doll in the first place is played by Allison Williams. Kimberley Crossman voices M3GAN and she is physically played by child actress Amie Donald. There is space in the cast for Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ronny Chieng, and Violet McGraw all of whom are set for a showdown with the demonic doll. M3GAN was released in cinemas on January 6th, 2023.

Production News

Production: Timeline, news & updates

  • July 18, 2018
    • Jason Blum and James Wan sign on as producers for M3GAN with Gerard Johnstone set to direct from a script written by Akela Cooper.(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
  • October 7, 2020
    • Alison Williams is confirmed to be playing Gemma, the roboticist at the heart of the story. (Source: Collider)
  • July 5, 2021
    • M3GAN began principal photography.(Source: Production List)
  • January 19, 2022
    • The release date for the tech-horror picture is set for January 13, 2023.(Source: Production List)
  • April 25, 2022
    • Before its release online, the first image from the film is shown as a standee at CinemaCon. It depicts the dangerous doll, done up smartly with a bow observing a young girl. The tagline reads: friendship has evolved.(Source: Collider)
  • October 11, 2022
    • A full-length trailer for M3GAN is released. The trailer is set to Taylor Swift's "It's Nice to Have a Friend" and shows show the character of Gemma has lost her parents in a car accident. The young girl has been placed in her aunt's care and soon after a very special doll enters her life. (Source: YouTube)
  • October 19, 2022
    • The release date for the horror picture is brought back to January 6th 2023.(Source: Deadline)
  • January 6, 2023
    • M3GAN was released in cinemas.(Source: Deadline)

Cast

Allison Williams

Gemma

Violet McGraw

Cady

Ronny Chieng

David Lin

Amie Donald

M3GAN

Jenna Davis

M3GAN (voice)

Brian Jordan Alvarez

Cole

Jen Van Epps

Tess

Stephane Garneau-Monten

Kurt

Lori Dungey

Celia

Amy Usherwood

Lydia

Jack Cassidy

Brandon

Michael Saccente

Greg

Samson Chan-Boon

Officer Carter

Kira Josephson

Ava

Renee Lyons

Holly

Millen Baird

Police Detective

Chelsie Preston Crayford

Nicole

Arlo Green

Ryan

Natasha Daniel

Shelley

Jaya Beach-Robertson

Screaming Woman

Clinton Randell

Purrpetual Petz Father

