M3GAN streaming: where to watch movie online? (2024)

M3GAN streaming: where to watch online?
Currently you are able to watch "M3GAN" streaming on Starz Apple TV Channel, Starz Roku Premium Channel, Starz, Starz Amazon Channel. It is also possible to buy "M3GAN" on Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Amazon Video as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, FlixFling, Spectrum On Demand online.
Can I watch M3GAN in theaters?
Yes! You can get tickets to see M3GAN in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.
Synopsis
Gemma, a brilliant roboticist lands herself in trouble after bringing home one of her lifelike AI dolls
Gemma, a workaholic toy engineer working at one of the biggest toy robot companies in the world, finds her entire life turned upside down when she's left in charge of her newly orphaned niece. To help her niece deal with the sudden loss of her parents, Gemma brings home Megan, a highly skilled AI doll that provides comfort and companionship to Cady as she grieves. What started as an innocent friendship soon turns into a fatal obsession as the bond between Cady and Megan continues to grow stronger.
What to know
M3GAN is a tech-horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The story itself is the creation of horror icon James Wan who also acts as producer on the film alongside Jason Blum, another horror veteran. Blum and Wan have been responsible for some of the greatest horror franchises of the last decades including the Saw films, Insidious, Paranormal Activity and now M3GAN.
Gemma, the robotics engineer who created the doll in the first place is played by Allison Williams. Kimberley Crossman voices M3GAN and she is physically played by child actress Amie Donald. There is space in the cast for Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ronny Chieng, and Violet McGraw all of whom are set for a showdown with the demonic doll. M3GAN was released in cinemas on January 6th, 2023.
Production News
Production: Timeline, news & updates
- July 18, 2018
- Jason Blum and James Wan sign on as producers for M3GAN with Gerard Johnstone set to direct from a script written by Akela Cooper.(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
- October 7, 2020
- Alison Williams is confirmed to be playing Gemma, the roboticist at the heart of the story. (Source: Collider)
- July 5, 2021
- M3GAN began principal photography.(Source: Production List)
- January 19, 2022
- The release date for the tech-horror picture is set for January 13, 2023.(Source: Production List)
- April 25, 2022
- Before its release online, the first image from the film is shown as a standee at CinemaCon. It depicts the dangerous doll, done up smartly with a bow observing a young girl. The tagline reads: friendship has evolved.(Source: Collider)
- October 11, 2022
- A full-length trailer for M3GAN is released. The trailer is set to Taylor Swift's "It's Nice to Have a Friend" and shows show the character of Gemma has lost her parents in a car accident. The young girl has been placed in her aunt's care and soon after a very special doll enters her life. (Source: YouTube)
- October 19, 2022
- The release date for the horror picture is brought back to January 6th 2023.(Source: Deadline)
- January 6, 2023
- M3GAN was released in cinemas.(Source: Deadline)
Cast
Allison Williams
Gemma
Violet McGraw
Cady
Ronny Chieng
David Lin
Amie Donald
M3GAN
Jenna Davis
M3GAN (voice)
Brian Jordan Alvarez
Cole
Jen Van Epps
Tess
Stephane Garneau-Monten
Kurt
Lori Dungey
Celia
Amy Usherwood
Lydia
Jack Cassidy
Brandon
Michael Saccente
Greg
Samson Chan-Boon
Officer Carter
Kira Josephson
Ava
Renee Lyons
Holly
Millen Baird
Police Detective
Chelsie Preston Crayford
Nicole
Arlo Green
Ryan
Natasha Daniel
Shelley
Jaya Beach-Robertson
Screaming Woman
Clinton Randell
Purrpetual Petz Father