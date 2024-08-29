Maddie Goetz Age | Wiki, Net worth, Bio, Height, Boyfriend | (2024)

Table of Contents Quick Facts about Maddie Goetz

What is Maddie Goetz known for?

Early life and Family

Maddie Goetz’s BOYFRIEND, AND RELATIONSHIP

Maddie Goetz’s HEIGHT, WEIGHT, AND BODY MEASUREMENTS

What is Maddie Goetz’s NET WORTH and EARNINGS?

More Facts about Maddie Goetz

RUMORS AND CONTROVERSY



Maddie Goetz’s SOCIAL MEDIA

Date of Birth June 30, 2000 Age 24 years old Birthplace United States Zodiac Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Profession Social Media Star Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.61 m) Relationship status Single Net worth $100,000 – $200,000 (More info Below)

Numerous people have risen to the top thanks to TikTok. It has been spawning viral stars one after the other, and Maddie Goetz is one of them. She rose to fame by demonstrating the finest ways to eat different cuisines and creating other movies centered around food. Audiences all across the world adore her videos.

We will tell you about her family, relationships, work, and other fascinating information about her in this article.

What is Maddie Goetz known for?

American social media star Maddie Goetz is 24 years old. Maddie became well-known and in the spotlight because of the food-related videos she posts to her maddiegoetzzzzz TikTok account.

Maddie started out on TikTok just for fun and as a part of a trend, but, little did Maddie know, that she would have more than 803k people following Maddie on TikTok alone. Not just that, Maddie has extended her social reach on Instagram with more than 15.7k followers as of now.

Early life and Family

Maddie Goetz was born in the US on June 30, 2000. Maddie is a member of the Caucasian race. She hasn’t talked about her parents before because it seems like she’s private about her familial background. Although their identities are unknown, she has two brothers who have appeared in some of her photos on Instagram and TikTok.

Maddie has had a deep affinity for food since she was a young child. Her parents gave her a lot of love and attention, which made her childhood incredibly wonderful. They were consistently providing her with whatever she needs to pursue her goals. Simply put, she experienced a childhood that surely contributed significantly to the advancement she is currently experiencing.

She hasn’t given much information regarding her training and credentials. She has graduated from high school, although it is uncertain exactly where she did her undergraduate work.

Maddie Goetz’s BOYFRIEND, AND RELATIONSHIP

As one of the most well-known TikTok stars and a well-known social media personality, Maddie’s followers undoubtedly want to know about her relationship status, but she hasn’t said anything about it up to this point. We scoured her social media profiles for hours, but we still found no indications of her romantic state. She will eventually disclose information regarding her romantic status.

Maddie Goetz’s HEIGHT, WEIGHT, AND BODY MEASUREMENTS

Maddie Goetz is 1.61 meters (5 feet 3 inches) tall. She is 50 kg heavy. Maddie has gorgeous Dark Brown eyes and Brown hair, which make her look incredibly appealing. Additionally, she has a thin and attractive shape. Her exact body measurements and comprehensive data are unknown.

What is Maddie Goetz’s NET WORTH and EARNINGS?

TikTok sponsorship: Due to Maddie’s TikTok account’s more than 803k followers, sponsors pay a set sum for each post.

The average follower engagement rate on each of Maddie’s most recent 15 posts is 25.59%. So, $484 to $807 is the range for the average estimate of her sponsorship income.

Maddie Goetz’s net worth is therefore calculated by adding up all of the sources of income she has mentioned above over the years. This results in an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 for her net worth.

More Facts about Maddie Goetz

Maddie Goetz celebrates her birthday on June 30, 2000 . Thus, Maddie Goetz is 20 years old as of September 2020.

Maddie Goetz’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

RUMORS AND CONTROVERSY

It is clear that a lot of inaccurate information about people like her has circulated. Out of jealously and jealousy, her detractors may fabricate tales and make an effort to bring her down. But she hasn’t given it much attention since then. Her admirers and followers tend to stick with her when she focuses on love and kindness. She has done a great job of avoiding controversy up until this point.

Maddie Goetz’s SOCIAL MEDIA

