Mage-Ship information (0.3.40 spoilers) (2024)

I know I'm a bit tardy here, but I have to say that the lootbox gem puzzle was a mess. Not so much the puzzle itself, just the lack of context given for the new "adjacent" rule.

It kinda breaks the established rules already taught to players involving these puzzles, which is that 1) diagonal things are NE/NW/SE/SW, and 2) horizontal/vertical things are N/S/E/W, and it's natural to guess that "adjacent" is replacing the second rule, since that's the words primary definition (and if you google it, there's no mention of diagonal relationship; "nearby" "next to" or "sharing a common side").

This isn't a potshot at the author, I usually really enjoy these gem puzzles, and I was excited to do this one until it nearly convinced me the puzzle was simply broken/bugged. I think maybe devs should take into consideration adding a note that explains "adjacent" can mean either rule (likewise for any future additional rules). Pretty simple fix to prevent future misunderstanding.