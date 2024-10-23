Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos (2024)

3030-Min Meal
By Lee Funke
4.73 from 18 votes
Published 1/31/2024
Jump to RecipeEmail Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
These Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos are the perfect grab-n-go breakfast choice for your busy mornings. They are made with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, and cheese for a filling, delicious breakfast.
I absolutely love making a double batch of these so that I have a freezer full of meals when there’s “nothing to eat.” We often eat these breakfast burritos for dinner they are so good!
Make-ahead breakfast burritos are truly our secret weapon for breakfast success. I can not count on 2 hands the number of times I’ve made this recipe we love it so much! I’ve also made these as an easy post-partum meal for many friends and family members.
When you get up in the morning, grab a burrito from the freezer, unwrap it, stick one in the microwave or oven while you’re brushing your teeth, and BOOM. It’s ready for you to devour quickly before you leave or travel with you to work!
What You Need for Meal Prep Breakfast Burritos
- Tortillas
- Scrambled eggs
- Breakfast potatoes
- Ground breakfast sausage
- Cheese
Other Tasty Recipe Variations for These Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos
These easy make ahead breakfast burritos have just all the fixings that we like, but go nuts and make ’em your own style! Here are some family favorites we’ve tried:
- Eggs: Swap the eggs with tofu to make a delicious tofu scramble, or use egg whites for a lighter option.
- Potatoes: Roasted sweet potatoes would also taste fantastic. It’ll give these burritos a lovely hint of sweetness. You can also use a different type of potato like red potatoes or baby Dutch yellow potatoes.
- Sausage: Feel free to switch up the ground breakfast sausage with sliced Italian sausage, or whatever ground meat you have on hand! We particularly love chorizo with the eggs and potatoes!
- Other additions: Elevate these make-ahead breakfast burritos even further with other great add-ons like bacon bits, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, or green onions.
Top Tips for Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos
- We don’t recommend freezing these meal prep breakfast burritos with sour cream or Greek yogurt. Add those ingredients to the burritos right before serving.
- If you’re not planning to eat your burritos right away, no fear! You can easily wrap these guys up with aluminum foil and reheat later. These freezer breakfast burritos have been tested and approved by many.
- For easy wrapping, microwave the tortilla for about 10-15 seconds to make it more pliable before wrapping. You could also steam the tortilla in a damp paper towel in the microwave.
How to Store & Freeze Your Burritos
If you’re planning on having these delicious breakfast burritos within the week, they can be stored in an airtight container or bag in the fridge for up to 4 days.
If you’re meal prepping for the future, let your burritos cool and then tightly wrap them in tin foil. Transfer these meal prep breakfast burritos into a freezer-safe gallon-size bag and store them in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Once out of the freezer, here are your reheating options:
- If heating from frozen, unwrap and place on a plate and then into the microwave. Use the defrost setting on your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping every minute. Then microwave on high for 60-90 seconds or until hot.
- If heating from thawed, microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds.
More Breakfast Burrito Recipes
- Fajita Breakfast Burritos
- Black Bean Breakfast Burritos
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, Breakfast Burritos
Check it out!
Make Ahead Breakfast Recipes
Learn how to freeze this recipe for later in our Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes Freezer Meal Prep post! Plus, you’ll get 7 other freezer breakfast recipes, too!
4.73 from 18 votes
Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos
Have an easy, savory breakfast ready to go with these delicious make ahead breakfast burritos! Made with fresh scrambled eggs, potatoes, and breakfast sausage, you'll have plenty of protein to make you energized for the day!
By: Lee Funke
Prep: 30 minutes mins
Cook: 30 minutes mins
Total: 1 hour hr
Servings: 10
SavePinPrint
Ingredients
Scrambled Eggs
- 8 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil or nonstick cooking spray
Roasted Potatoes
- 2 large Idaho potatoes, cubed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
Breakfast Sausage
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 white onion, finely diced
- 1 lb. breakfast sausage, pork or chicken or chorizo
Other
- 10 8- inch tortillas, plain or whole wheat
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
Scrambled Eggs
Heat a large skillet to medium/high heat. Then grease with olive oil or cooking spray.
Crack 8 eggs into a medium size bowl and then add 2 tablespoons of almond milk, and season with salt and pepper. Whisk until combined.
Pour eggs onto heated pan and use a spatula to scramble until fully cooked. Set aside.
Roasted Potatoes
First, preheat oven to 400ºF and place a piece of tin foil on a baking sheet.
Prep potatoes by cubing into small chunks. Then place on baking sheet.
Drizzle on 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with paprika, garlic powder, and salt and pepper.
Use hands to toss to make sure everything is evenly coated.
Roast for 30 minutes at 400ºF. Toss half way through. Set aside.
Breakfast Sausage
Heat 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium/high heat.
Then, finely dice1/2 a white onion and add to skillet along with 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic. Sauté for about a minute before adding breakfast sausage.
Use a spatula to sauté until fully cooked. Set aside.
Burritos
First, heat tortillas for a few seconds in the microwave (this will help with the folding process).
Then, get building! Add scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, breakfast sausage, and a sprinkle of cheese on top of your tortilla. You should make around 10 burritos.
Make your burritos by folding two sides in and then rolling.
Tightly wrap each burrito in tin foil, making sure there are no pockets of air. Then, write the name and date on each burrito for later!
To Reheat
If heating from frozen, unwrap and place on a plate and then into the microwave. Use the defrost setting on your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping every minute. Then microwave on high for 60-90 seconds or until hot.
If heating from thawed, microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds.
Tips & Notes
- Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Watch It
[adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id=”nc12EUsg” upload-date=”2017-07-31T12:39:56.000Z” name=”Make Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos” description=”These Make Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos are the perfect grab-n-go breakfast choice for your busy mornings! They are packed with veggies and protein to keep your energy up all day.”]
Nutrition
Calories: 299 kcal, Carbohydrates: 40 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 11 g, Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
love this? leave a comment below!
Don’t forget to tag your posts on social media with the hashtag #fitfoodiefinds, we’d love to see what you’re up to!
Similar Recipes:
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Burrito
Tuna
Tuna Egg Salad
Eggs
15+ Egg Recipes for Breakfast
Eggs
Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs (every time!)
About Lee Funke
Lee is the founder of Fit Foodie Finds and based in Minneapolis, MN. She started this website in 2010 as a way to share her love for real food and wellness. The internet has changed so much since then and so has Fit Foodie Finds. Today we're a female-run recipe website publishing hundreds of tried and true recipes developed and tested by our team.
Learn More