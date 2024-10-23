Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos (2024)

3030-Min Meal By Lee Funke 4.73 from 18 votes Published 1/31/2024 Jump to RecipeEmail Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos are the perfect grab-n-go breakfast choice for your busy mornings. They are made with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, and cheese for a filling, delicious breakfast.

I absolutely love making a double batch of these so that I have a freezer full of meals when there’s “nothing to eat.” We often eat these breakfast burritos for dinner they are so good!

Make-ahead breakfast burritos are truly our secret weapon for breakfast success. I can not count on 2 hands the number of times I’ve made this recipe we love it so much! I’ve also made these as an easy post-partum meal for many friends and family members.

When you get up in the morning, grab a burrito from the freezer, unwrap it, stick one in the microwave or oven while you’re brushing your teeth, and BOOM. It’s ready for you to devour quickly before you leave or travel with you to work!

What You Need for Meal Prep Breakfast Burritos

Tortillas

Scrambled eggs

Breakfast potatoes

Ground breakfast sausage

Cheese

Other Tasty Recipe Variations for These Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

These easy make ahead breakfast burritos have just all the fixings that we like, but go nuts and make ’em your own style! Here are some family favorites we’ve tried:

Eggs: Swap the eggs with tofu to make a delicious tofu scramble, or use egg whites for a lighter option.

Swap the eggs with tofu to make a delicious tofu scramble, or use egg whites for a lighter option. Potatoes: Roasted sweet potatoes would also taste fantastic. It’ll give these burritos a lovely hint of sweetness. You can also use a different type of potato like red potatoes or baby Dutch yellow potatoes.

would also taste fantastic. It’ll give these burritos a lovely hint of sweetness. You can also use a different type of potato like or baby Dutch yellow potatoes. Sausage: Feel free to switch up the ground breakfast sausage with sliced Italian sausage, or whatever ground meat you have on hand! We particularly love chorizo with the eggs and potatoes!

Feel free to switch up the ground breakfast sausage with sliced Italian sausage, or whatever ground meat you have on hand! We particularly love chorizo with the eggs and potatoes! Other additions: Elevate these make-ahead breakfast burritos even further with other great add-ons like bacon bits, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, or green onions.

Top Tips for Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos

We don’t recommend freezing these meal prep breakfast burritos with sour cream or Greek yogurt. Add those ingredients to the burritos right before serving.

If you’re not planning to eat your burritos right away, no fear! You can easily wrap these guys up with aluminum foil and reheat later. These freezer breakfast burritos have been tested and approved by many.

For easy wrapping, microwave the tortilla for about 10-15 seconds to make it more pliable before wrapping. You could also steam the tortilla in a damp paper towel in the microwave.

How to Store & Freeze Your Burritos

If you’re planning on having these delicious breakfast burritos within the week, they can be stored in an airtight container or bag in the fridge for up to 4 days.

If you’re meal prepping for the future, let your burritos cool and then tightly wrap them in tin foil. Transfer these meal prep breakfast burritos into a freezer-safe gallon-size bag and store them in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Once out of the freezer, here are your reheating options:

If heating from frozen, unwrap and place on a plate and then into the microwave. Use the defrost setting on your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping every minute. Then microwave on high for 60-90 seconds or until hot.

unwrap and place on a plate and then into the microwave. Use the defrost setting on your microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping every minute. Then microwave on high for 60-90 seconds or until hot. If heating from thawed, microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds.

