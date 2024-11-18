Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (2024)

Mallory James Mahoney Quick Info Height 5 ft 1 in Weight 46 kg Date of Birth January 31,2005 Zodiac Sign Aquarius Eye Color Hazel

Mallory James Mahoney is an American actress, best known for her role of Destiny Baker in the Disney TV series, Bunk’d, starting in 2018. She made her acting debut with a role of Jenny in the short movie, Dig, in 2014, and also appeared in a TV movie Sober Companion as JoanJett within the same year. After a 2-year break, Mallory came back to acting with the role of Megan in the 3 episodes in the drama web series Day 5, and also played the roles of Katy Cooper in the TV movie Adventures in Babysitting, and Taylor in the TV movie Heaven Sent, both in 2016. Besides appearing as ‘Herself’ in the documentary TV movie, Dream Chasers (2017), she made a break to focus on her family life and education until June 2018, when she landed the role of Destiny Baker on Disney. She was also a guest on the Disney game-show, Disney Quizney (TV) in 2019. Mallory has also amassed a large social media fanbase with more than 300k followers on Instagram.

Born Name

Mallory James Mahoney

Nick Name

Mallory

Sun Sign

Aquarius

Born Place

Fort Worth, Texas, United States

Residence

Fort Worth, Texas, United States

Nationality

Education

During her time in elementary school, she was considered one of the most gifted students in her class.

She was also a student of iUniversity Prep, an online public school that’s tuition-free and state-accredited, located in Grapevine, Texas, United States.

Occupation

Actress

Family

Father – Michael Mahoney

– Michael Mahoney Mother – Natalie Griffin Mahoney

– Natalie Griffin Mahoney Siblings – None

Build

Slim

Height

5 ft 1 in or 155 cm

Weight

46 kg or 101.5 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

White

She is of American descent.

Hair Color

Blonde

Eye Color

Hazel

Distinctive Features

Chubby cheeks

Brand Endorsements

Mallory James Mahoney has endorsed brands such as –

Gucci

ALDO Shoes

Mallory has appeared in a TV commercial for Chuck E. Cheese, which was how she made her acting debut.

Mallory has also supported organizations such as Project Chimps (2018),Cameron Boyce Foundation (2018), and Freshwater Project International (2019).

Best Known For

Her roles in TV series such as Day 5 (2016) as Megan and Bunk’d as Destiny Baker

Starring in TV movies such as Sober Companion (2014) as JoanJett, Adventures in Babysitting (2016) as Katy Cooper, and Heaven Sent (2016) as Taylor

Her social media fanbase with more than 300k followers on Instagram

First Web Show

Mallory James Mahoney made her first web show appearance as Megan in an episode titled Waking Nightmare of the mystery, sci-fi series Day 5 in June 2016.

First TV Show

Mallory James Mahoney made her first TV show appearance as Destiny Baker in an episode titled We Can’t Bear It! of the family-comedy seriesBunk’din June 2018. Other actors in the episode werePeyton List,Karan Brar,Skai Jackson,Miranda May, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., and others.

Personal Trainer

Mallory’s been a vegetarian since 2011. She’s also very fond of cupcakes and watermelon in particular.

Mallory James Mahoney Favorite Things

TV Show – Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

– Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) Disney Ride – Space Mountain

– Space Mountain Place To Shop – Nordstrom

– Nordstrom School Subjects – Literature, Biology

– Literature, Biology Hobby – Swimming , Sunbathing

– , Sunbathing Band – Imagine Dragons

– Imagine Dragons Album To Wake Up To – Evolve (2017) by Imagine Dragons

– Evolve (2017) by Imagine Dragons Singer – Sabrina Carpenter

– Quote – “The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” – EE Cummings

– “The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” – EE Cummings Sport – Hockey

– Hockey Ice Hockey Team – Dallas Stars

Source – YouTube, Instagram, Just Jared Jr.

Mallory James Mahoney Facts

She began acting when she was 7 or 8 years old. She saw a Stuart Little play when she was 4 years old and told her parents that it was something she also wanted to do. They told her she would hate the experience because she was very shy, but she persevered in her efforts. Her parents weren’t fond of the idea of her quitting her education to fully commit to acting. Mallory’s character of Destiny Baker in Bunk’d was initially supposed to be interested in theater. However, after the creator of the TV series, Pamela Eells, did a Skype meeting with her, she rewrote the script to make her a beauty pageant queen. She has the same acting coach as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez , named Cathryn Sullivan. Cathryn also has blonde hair, so Mallory considers them both a part of “Blonde Squad”. She was very fond of celebrating her birthday during the shooting for the TV series Bunk’d on January 31, 2019. Mallory was in a soccer uniform for a scene when everyone began singing the “Happy Birthday” song. She met and had her picture taken with Zendaya Coleman before she became an actress, as she was a big fan. As of 2019, if she could have any actress guest star on Bunk’d, she’d choose both Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham , who acted in her favorite TV show, Gilmore Girls(2000-2007). If Mallory could have 1 superpower, it would be an ice power, so that she could go to the Arctic and freeze all the melting ice caps. Her role model is Jane Goodall because she loves animals. Her hidden talent is rolling her tongue. Mallory’s favorite food to snack on are pickles. Mallory has 2 dogs, named Botticelli, and Bark Wahlberg, a wordplay on the name of Mark Wahlberg . She would have loved to guest star on the now-defunct show, Girl Meets World (2014-2017). If Mallory didn’t become an actress, she would have become an environmental engineer. She is a part of the national honor society. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Featured Image by Mallory James Mahoney / Instagram