Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (2024)

Mallory James Mahoney Quick Info
Height5 ft 1 in
Weight46 kg
Date of BirthJanuary 31,2005
Zodiac SignAquarius
Eye ColorHazel

Mallory James Mahoney is an American actress, best known for her role of Destiny Baker in the Disney TV series, Bunk’d, starting in 2018. She made her acting debut with a role of Jenny in the short movie, Dig, in 2014, and also appeared in a TV movie Sober Companion as JoanJett within the same year. After a 2-year break, Mallory came back to acting with the role of Megan in the 3 episodes in the drama web series Day 5, and also played the roles of Katy Cooper in the TV movie Adventures in Babysitting, and Taylor in the TV movie Heaven Sent, both in 2016. Besides appearing as ‘Herself’ in the documentary TV movie, Dream Chasers (2017), she made a break to focus on her family life and education until June 2018, when she landed the role of Destiny Baker on Disney. She was also a guest on the Disney game-show, Disney Quizney (TV) in 2019. Mallory has also amassed a large social media fanbase with more than 300k followers on Instagram.

Born Name

Mallory James Mahoney

Nick Name

Mallory

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (1)

Sun Sign

Aquarius

Born Place

Fort Worth, Texas, United States

Residence

Fort Worth, Texas, United States

Nationality

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (2)

Education

During her time in elementary school, she was considered one of the most gifted students in her class.

She was also a student of iUniversity Prep, an online public school that’s tuition-free and state-accredited, located in Grapevine, Texas, United States.

Occupation

Actress

Family

  • Father – Michael Mahoney
  • Mother – Natalie Griffin Mahoney
  • Siblings – None

Build

Slim

Height

5 ft 1 in or 155 cm

Weight

46 kg or 101.5 lbs

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (3)

Race / Ethnicity

White

She is of American descent.

Hair Color

Blonde

Eye Color

Hazel

Distinctive Features

Chubby cheeks

Brand Endorsements

Mallory James Mahoney has endorsed brands such as –

  • Gucci
  • ALDO Shoes

Mallory has appeared in a TV commercial for Chuck E. Cheese, which was how she made her acting debut.

Mallory has also supported organizations such as Project Chimps (2018),Cameron Boyce Foundation (2018), and Freshwater Project International (2019).

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (4)

Best Known For

  • Her roles in TV series such as Day 5 (2016) as Megan and Bunk’d as Destiny Baker
  • Starring in TV movies such as Sober Companion (2014) as JoanJett, Adventures in Babysitting (2016) as Katy Cooper, and Heaven Sent (2016) as Taylor
  • Her social media fanbase with more than 300k followers on Instagram

First Web Show

Mallory James Mahoney made her first web show appearance as Megan in an episode titled Waking Nightmare of the mystery, sci-fi series Day 5 in June 2016.

First TV Show

Mallory James Mahoney made her first TV show appearance as Destiny Baker in an episode titled We Can’t Bear It! of the family-comedy seriesBunk’din June 2018. Other actors in the episode werePeyton List,Karan Brar,Skai Jackson,Miranda May, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., and others.

Personal Trainer

Mallory’s been a vegetarian since 2011. She’s also very fond of cupcakes and watermelon in particular.

Mallory James Mahoney Favorite Things

  • TV Show – Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)
  • Disney Ride – Space Mountain
  • Place To Shop – Nordstrom
  • School Subjects – Literature, Biology
  • HobbySwimming, Sunbathing
  • Band – Imagine Dragons
  • Album To Wake Up ToEvolve (2017) by Imagine Dragons
  • SingerSabrina Carpenter
  • Quote – “The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” – EE Cummings
  • Sport – Hockey
  • Ice Hockey Team – Dallas Stars

SourceYouTube, Instagram, Just Jared Jr.

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (5)

Mallory James Mahoney Facts

  1. She began acting when she was 7 or 8 years old. She saw a Stuart Little play when she was 4 years old and told her parents that it was something she also wanted to do. They told her she would hate the experience because she was very shy, but she persevered in her efforts.
  2. Her parents weren’t fond of the idea of her quitting her education to fully commit to acting.
  3. Mallory’s character of Destiny Baker in Bunk’d was initially supposed to be interested in theater. However, after the creator of the TV series, Pamela Eells, did a Skype meeting with her, she rewrote the script to make her a beauty pageant queen.
  4. She has the same acting coach as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, named Cathryn Sullivan. Cathryn also has blonde hair, so Mallory considers them both a part of “Blonde Squad”.
  5. She was very fond of celebrating her birthday during the shooting for the TV series Bunk’d on January 31, 2019. Mallory was in a soccer uniform for a scene when everyone began singing the “Happy Birthday” song.
  6. She met and had her picture taken with Zendaya Coleman before she became an actress, as she was a big fan.
  7. As of 2019, if she could have any actress guest star on Bunk’d, she’d choose both Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, who acted in her favorite TV show, Gilmore Girls(2000-2007).
  8. If Mallory could have 1 superpower, it would be an ice power, so that she could go to the Arctic and freeze all the melting ice caps.
  9. Her role model is Jane Goodall because she loves animals.
  10. Her hidden talent is rolling her tongue.
  11. Mallory’s favorite food to snack on are pickles.
  12. Mallory has 2 dogs, named Botticelli, and Bark Wahlberg, a wordplay on the name of Mark Wahlberg.
  13. She would have loved to guest star on the now-defunct show, Girl Meets World (2014-2017).
  14. If Mallory didn’t become an actress, she would have become an environmental engineer.
  15. She is a part of the national honor society.
  16. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Featured Image by Mallory James Mahoney / Instagram

Mallory James Mahoney Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography (2024)

FAQs

How old was Mallory James Mahoney when she started acting? ›

At 8 years old, Mallory decided she wanted to try acting in television and film and ended up landing her first audition, a Chuck E. Cheese commercial.

How old is Destiny Baker in Bunk D season 6? ›

She had a toy horse called Prancy but decided to let Prancy go in Cav'd In. Destiny is from Tallahassee, Florida. The age is inconsistent because It is revealed in season 6 that she is 16 years old however in season 3 Zuri said that Destiny is 10 years old.

When did Mallory James Mahoney join Bunkd? ›

Filmography
YearTitleNotes
2018–2024Bunk'dMain role (seasons 3–7)
2018Jamall & GeraldRecurring role
2020On My Block2 episodes
Raven's HomeEpisode: "Raven About Bunk'd"
4 more rows

Who does Destiny date in Bunk D? ›

Gwen and Destiny is the pairing of Gwen Flores and Destiny Baker, two Woodchuck campers from Camp Kikiwaka during Season 4.

How old was Mallory Smith when she died? ›

Before Mallory Smith died age 25, she asked her mum Diane to publish her diaries, going back to her teens. When Diane looked through them after Mallory's death she discovered a rich internal life that her daughter had recorded between hospital stays and periods of declining health.

Who is Emma's boyfriend in Bunk'd? ›

Kevin Quinn as Xander (seasons 1–2), the popular head counselor of Cabin Grizzly and resident musician. He is a longtime friend of Lou and becomes the love interest for Emma.

How old is Zuri in bunk D Season 5? ›

Zuri is the twelve-year-old daughter of Morgan and Christina Ross. Zuri is very sassy, sarcastic, and mischievous. She has a hilarious sense of humor. She enjoys talking to her stuffed bear, Chubby, and her imaginary friend, Millie the Mermaid (deceased).

Are Destiny and Finn from Bunk D dating? ›

Destiny and Finn are good friends, and she takes part in many of Finn and Matteo's adventures. Destiny is often disgusted by Finn's poor hygiene, but she cares deeply about him and helps Finn deal with his fear of public speaking and his uncertainties about moving.

Is bunk d ending? ›

'Bunk'd' To End With Season 7 On Disney Channel; Final Installment's Episode Order Expanded - IMDb. Exclusive: Bunk'd, Disney Channel's longest-running live-action series, will end its run with the conclusion of its current seventh season. The final installment of 10 new episodes will air in 2024.

Where is Camp Kikiwaka located? ›

Camp Kikiwaka is a summer camp that is located near the town of Moose Rump, Maine. Jedediah Swearengen founded the camp more than a century before, and it was run by his descendant, Gladys.

Where is Bunk D filmed? ›

Bunk'd is filmed in Los Angeles, CA. Airfare and accommodations are not included. Please note that everyone should be at least six years old and be accompanied by at least one adult.

Who plays Destiny in Bunk D season 3? ›

Mallory James Mahoney (born January 31, 2005) is an American actress best known for playing Katy Cooper in the DCOM, Adventures in Babysitting with Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson. Mallory plays Destiny Baker in Season 3-7 of Bunk'd.

What is Mallory James Mahoney in? ›

Actress currently on Disney Channel Bunk'D. Recent Films: Heaven Sent, and Adventures In Babysitting.

