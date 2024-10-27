Mallory James Mahoney Photos, News, and Videos (2024)

Fri, 19 January 2024
'Bunk'd' Star Mallory James Mahoney Reveals She Made Her Directorial Debut With Season 7 Episode!
Mallory James Mahoney is stepping behind the camera on Bunk’d!
The 18-year-old actress took on another role while filming one of the final episodes of the Disney Channel series.
“In My Directorial Debut Era💖,” she revealed earlier this month, along with a photo of the season seven, episode 19 script.
Then, on Wednesday (January 17), the actress celebrated her directorial debut!
Check out what she said inside…
Fri, 14 July 2023
The Campers Are Back at Kikiwaka Ranch in 'BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes' Season 7 Trailer - Watch Now! (Exclusive)
BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes is getting ready to kick off it’s historic seventh season!
The fan-favorite Disney Channel series will be back with all new episodes, making it the longest running live-action series on the network.
Ahead of the new season, JJJ is super excited to give fans a first look by exclusively premiering the trailer!
Check out the trailer and find out more inside…
Thu, 22 June 2023
Bunk’d season seven is on it’s way and it’s coming soon!
The upcoming new episodes of Disney Channel‘s longest running live action series, now titled BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes since season six, will debut in just a few weeks, and the network has revealed all of the guest stars, including a couple of familiar faces.
Get all the details inside…
Sat, 25 March 2023
So many Disney Channel and Disney+ stars stepped out for the premiere of the newest Disney movie Prom Pact!
Zombies stars Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman and Carla Jeffery were among those in attendance on Friday (March 24) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, where they supported their co-star Milo Manheim, who of course stars in the movie.
Keep reading to see which other Disney stars showed up for the premiere…
Adrian Lyles, Alfred Lewis, Audrey Grace Marshall, Braeden De La Garza, Carla Jeffery, Danielle Jalade, Emery Kelly, Emmy DeOliveira, Emmy Liu-Wang, Felix Avitia, Griffin Gluck, Isabella Pappas, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Jensen Gering, Julian Lerner, Landon Gordon, Lexi Underwood, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Lisa Yamada, Luke Busey, Madeleine McGraw, Malachi Barton, Mallory James Mahoney, Maxwell Simkins, Meg Donnelly, Mystic Inscho, Preston Oliver, Raphael Alejandro, Ricky Garcia, Shiloh Verrico, Sway Bhatia, Sydney Taylor, Trevor Tordjman, Tyler Alvarez, Violet McGraw, Will Buie Jr, Xochitl Gomez
Fri, 02 December 2022
Get to Know 10 Fun Facts About 'Bunk'd' Star Mallory James Mahoney (Exclusive)
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes is back with an all new episode TONIGHT (December 2)!
Ahead of the new ep, which is a Christmas episode, we caught up with star Mallory James Mahoney and got to know more about her.
Mallory joined the cast of the Disney series in season three as Destiny Baker, and since then she’s gone from camper to camp counselor in the latest season. She’s also one of the longest-running actors on the show, just behind co-star Miranda May!
Keep reading for more inside…
Tue, 11 October 2022
'Bunk'd' Renewed For Season 7, Makes History On Disney Channel
Bunk’d is making history!!!
The hit Disney Channel series, a spinoff of Jessie, has just been renewed for a seventh season, Deadline reveals.
Currently airing it’s sixth season, Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes, all of the current stars are set to return!
Find out more inside…
Thu, 08 September 2022
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Tom Hanks join their co-stars at the premiere of their new movie Pinocchio held at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on Wednesday evening (September 7) in Burbank, Calif.
The two play Pinocchio and Geppetto in the new live action feature, which is now streaming on Disney+.
Also in attendance at the premiere were their co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, as well as Tom‘s wife Rita Wilson, writer/director Robert Zemeckis, and composers Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, who wrote original songs for the new film.
See more inside…
