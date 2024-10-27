Mallory James Mahoney Photos, News, and Videos (2024)

Fri, 19 January 2024

'Bunk'd' Star Mallory James Mahoney Reveals She Made Her Directorial Debut With Season 7 Episode!

Mallory James Mahoney is stepping behind the camera on Bunk’d!

The 18-year-old actress took on another role while filming one of the final episodes of the Disney Channel series.

“In My Directorial Debut Era💖,” she revealed earlier this month, along with a photo of the season seven, episode 19 script.

Then, on Wednesday (January 17), the actress celebrated her directorial debut!

Fri, 14 July 2023

The Campers Are Back at Kikiwaka Ranch in 'BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes' Season 7 Trailer - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes is getting ready to kick off it’s historic seventh season!

The fan-favorite Disney Channel series will be back with all new episodes, making it the longest running live-action series on the network.

Ahead of the new season, JJJ is super excited to give fans a first look by exclusively premiering the trailer!

Thu, 22 June 2023

Bunk’d season seven is on it’s way and it’s coming soon!

The upcoming new episodes of Disney Channel‘s longest running live action series, now titled BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes since season six, will debut in just a few weeks, and the network has revealed all of the guest stars, including a couple of familiar faces.

Sat, 25 March 2023

So many Disney Channel and Disney+ stars stepped out for the premiere of the newest Disney movie Prom Pact!

Zombies stars Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman and Carla Jeffery were among those in attendance on Friday (March 24) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, where they supported their co-star Milo Manheim, who of course stars in the movie.

Fri, 02 December 2022

Get to Know 10 Fun Facts About 'Bunk'd' Star Mallory James Mahoney (Exclusive)

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes is back with an all new episode TONIGHT (December 2)!

Ahead of the new ep, which is a Christmas episode, we caught up with star Mallory James Mahoney and got to know more about her.

Mallory joined the cast of the Disney series in season three as Destiny Baker, and since then she’s gone from camper to camp counselor in the latest season. She’s also one of the longest-running actors on the show, just behind co-star Miranda May!

Tue, 11 October 2022

'Bunk'd' Renewed For Season 7, Makes History On Disney Channel

Bunk’d is making history!!!

The hit Disney Channel series, a spinoff of Jessie, has just been renewed for a seventh season, Deadline reveals.

Currently airing it’s sixth season, Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes, all of the current stars are set to return!

Thu, 08 September 2022

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Tom Hanks join their co-stars at the premiere of their new movie Pinocchio held at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on Wednesday evening (September 7) in Burbank, Calif.

The two play Pinocchio and Geppetto in the new live action feature, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Also in attendance at the premiere were their co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, as well as Tom‘s wife Rita Wilson, writer/director Robert Zemeckis, and composers Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, who wrote original songs for the new film.

FAQs

Who is destiny from bunk D in real life? ›

Mallory James Mahoney (born January 31, 2005) is an American actress, who is known for her roles as Destiny Baker on the Disney Channel series Bunk'd (2018–2024), and Ainsley Riches on the Netflix series On My Block (2020). Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.

How old is Destiny from Camp Kikiwaka? ›

The age is inconsistent because It is revealed in season 6 that she is 16 years old however in season 3 Zuri said that Destiny is 10 years old. She had a very successful pageantry career (losing only once) before attending camp.

How old was Mallory James Mahoney when she started acting? ›

At 8 years old, Mallory decided she wanted to try acting in television and film and ended up landing her first audition, a Chuck E. Cheese commercial.

Who plays Destiny in Bunk D season 3? ›

Mallory James Mahoney (born January 31, 2005) is an American actress best known for playing Katy Cooper in the DCOM, Adventures in Babysitting with Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson. Mallory plays Destiny Baker in Season 3-7 of Bunk'd.

Who is the little black girl in bunk D? ›

Skai Jackson stars as the adorable "Zuri Ross" on the Disney Channel sitcoms Jessie (2011), with Debby Ryan, and Bunk'd (2015).

Who is Hazel from bunk D in real life? ›

She is portrayed by Tessa Netting.

Are Destiny and Finn from Bunk D dating? ›

Destiny and Finn are good friends, and she takes part in many of Finn and Matteo's adventures. Destiny is often disgusted by Finn's poor hygiene, but she cares deeply about him and helps Finn deal with his fear of public speaking and his uncertainties about moving.

Where is Camp Kikiwaka located? ›

Plot. Emma, Ravi, and Zuri leave New York City and head off to Moose Rump, Maine, to spend the summer at Camp Kikiwaka, where their parents met as teenagers.

What happened to Tiffany in Bunk D? ›

Since the events of "Bunk'd", take place in summer, that would place Tiffany's birthday somewhere in June, July, or August. Tiffany, Jorge, and Xander weren't featured in Season 3, due to 3 campers taking the role. Their fates remain unknown.

Who does Destiny date in Bunk D? ›

Gwen and Destiny is the pairing of Gwen Flores and Destiny Baker, two Woodchuck campers from Camp Kikiwaka during Season 4.

How old was Mallory Smith when she died? ›

Before Mallory Smith died age 25, she asked her mum Diane to publish her diaries, going back to her teens. When Diane looked through them after Mallory's death she discovered a rich internal life that her daughter had recorded between hospital stays and periods of declining health.

What is Mallory James Mahoney in? ›

Actress currently on Disney Channel Bunk'D. Recent Films: Heaven Sent, and Adventures In Babysitting.

Who is the deaf girl in bunk D? ›

Shaylee Mansfield is a young Deaf actress who recently guest-starred in Bunk'D on the Disney Channel.

Why is Luke not in Bunk D? ›

Cameron Boyce did not participate due to starring in his own Disney XD show, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (2015). On Bunk'd, the reason for Luke's absence is because he's at summer school, though he does eventually make a guest appearance in two episodes.

Is Jessie ever mentioned in bunk D? ›

In the last episode of Jessie (2011), Jessie began an acting career, though their mother Christina became a stay at home mom and could have cared for them. The events of episodes from Jessie (2011) were never mentioned in any episodes of Bunk'd (2015), nor has Jessie ever been mentioned or seen.

Who is Xander in real life from bunk D? ›

Kevin Gerard Quinn (born May 21, 1997) is an American actor. He is known for his starring role as Xander in the Disney Channel original series Bunk'd (2015–2017), and for his roles in the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie Adventures in Babysitting and the 2021 Netflix film A Week Away.

Does Gwen from bunk D have a boyfriend? ›

Gwen and Matteo is the romantic pairing between Gwen Flores and Matteo Silva. They were both campers at Camp Kikiwaka.

Who is Xander from bunk D dating? ›

Alexander "Xander" McCormick is one of the main characters who had main appearances in seasons 1 and 2 of Bunk'd. He was a popular counselor at Camp Kikiwaka, attracting both Emma and Hazel. He is dating fellow camp counselor, Emma Ross, despite his departure from camp. Xander is portrayed by Kevin G.

