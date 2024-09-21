Man City vs Chelsea highlights (2024)

Hello and welcome to football.london for live coverage of Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Manchester City.

It is match day four out of five for the Blues in their pre-season tour of the United States. Enzo Maresca and his squad are now in Columbus, Ohio, for their penultimate challenge in the US.

Manchester City, the 2023/24 Premier League champions, await Chelsea. It is without doubt Chelsea's biggest test thus far of the summer and it is also a dress rehearsal for the opening weekend of the Premier League season in just a fortnight.

Maresca will go head-to-head with his previous mentor in Pep Guardiola as the Blues look to build up their fitness ahead of the new campaign. You can follow live coverage from Ohio with Bobby Vincent , who is live at the game throughout the day.