Man City vs Chelsea highlights (2024)

Hello and welcome to football.london for live coverage of Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Manchester City.
It is match day four out of five for the Blues in their pre-season tour of the United States. Enzo Maresca and his squad are now in Columbus, Ohio, for their penultimate challenge in the US.
Manchester City, the 2023/24 Premier League champions, await Chelsea. It is without doubt Chelsea's biggest test thus far of the summer and it is also a dress rehearsal for the opening weekend of the Premier League season in just a fortnight.
Maresca will go head-to-head with his previous mentor in Pep Guardiola as the Blues look to build up their fitness ahead of the new campaign. You can follow live coverage from Ohio with Bobby Vincent , who is live at the game throughout the day.
Full-time: Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea
GOAL! Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea
GOAL! Manchester City 4-1 Chelsea
Goal: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
It wasn't to be for Chelsea. But some positives. We'll leave you with the second-half player ratings.
Full-time: Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea
Much better second-half from Chelsea. But defeat in Columbus.
GOAL! Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea
Madueke! Chelsea have at least halved the deficit.
Double change for Chelsea
James and Dewsbury-Hall make way for Fofana and Ugochukwu.
Big save from Ortega
A big, big save from the Manchester City goalkeeper. Madueke from close range cannot beat Ortega after some nice work from Sterling on the left-hand side.
Big chance
Guiu, who has just come on for Enzo, immediately involved. But the Spaniard cannot guide his shot on target after being found by Nkunku's smart through ball.
GOAL! Manchester City 4-1 Chelsea
Sterling! The Blues grab one back. Sterling volleys in after some fine work on the right-hand side from Madueke. The two subs combine. Game on? Probably not.
Goal: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Wow. Haaland hat-trick. More sloppy play. This time from Gusto. Embarrassing for Chelsea.
Goal: Manchester City 3-0 Chelsea
Sterling gives it away. Brilliant solo run and finish from Bobb. 3-0. Game over.
Second-half underway
Mudryk and Caicedo off for Sterling and Madueke.
Sterling and Madueke to come on
Sterling and Madueke are both warming up on the pitch at half-time. The two wingers look set to come on at the break.
Half-time ratings
Bobby Vincent has given his Chelsea player ratings after the first 45 minutes. Some low scores here.
Half-time
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea. A poor start is costing Chelsea right now. An Erling Haaland double for the Premier League champions.
Huge chance for Enzo
Ortega's pass falls to Fernandez but his shot - into an empty net - goes just wide of the target. You would back him to do better there. Should be 2-1.
Drinks break
Imagine there will be a few choice words from the head coach as the players gather on the sideline to hydrate themselves.
Good chance for Nkunku
Nkunku has a good chance but Ortega saves. The Frenchman is found by a beautiful through ball from Enzo but the City goalkeeper makes himself big and saves.
Better from Chelsea
It had to get better, it simply could not get worse. Chelsea have at least kept the ball well.
Mudryk just had a half chance but it was well blocked. There is space to be found behind the City midfield for Chelsea to exploit on the break. But it remains 2-0.
Caicedo booked
Caicedo is shown a yellow card after tripping Bobb. A dodgy start for the Ecuadorian here. To say the least.
Goal: Man City 2-0 Chelsea
Disastrous start from Chelsea. Caicedo gives it away this time. Haaland clinical.
Goal: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Haaland sneaks it past Sanchez at the second time of trying after the striker was made to re-take it.
Penalty to City
Colwill trips Haaland after Tosin gave the ball away. Poor start from Chelsea.
KICK-OFF
We're underway in Columbus!
Almost ready
The sides are heading out onto the pitch now after a couple of Red Bull parachuters just came flying onto the grass!
Teams heading in
We're almost ready to go in Ohio!
Prediction
On paper, Chelsea have the better team out there. It is a very youthful City side, although they do have the likes of Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish out there, so you can never write them off.
It is a good chance for Enzo Maresca to get to know his team a lot better against a top side.
Warm-ups
Manchester City are the first to arrive out on the pitch. We still wait on the Chelsea players to come out. Just over half an hour until kick-off!
Man City team news
Ortega; Lewis, Phillips, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand; Kovacic, McAtee, O'Reilly; Bobb, Grealish, Haaland
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea team to face Manchester City: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall; Nkunku, Mudryk
Team news soon
We're just over 20 minutes away from team news here in Columbus. Stay tuned to hear it here first!
Brightening up
The rain has not stopped just yet but it has definitely slowed down. The big, dark clouds have passed over the stadium.
Hopefully that's it now and we'll be okay for kick-off in just over 90 minutes' time!