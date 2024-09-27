March | 2021 | Book Talk & More with Kathy (2024)

March 31, 2021 · 12:01 am

Here are the eBooks for this week’s Winning Wednesday contest:

Title: Deep River Promise by Jackie Ashenden

Alaska Homecoming Series Book Two

Publisher: Sourcebooks Casablanca

Genre: Contemporary, Romance

Length: 288 pages

Summary:

Welcome to Deep River, Alaska

Damon Fitzgerald takes his responsibilities very seriously. Yet now, somehow, his responsibilities include the tiny Alaska town he inherited from his late army buddy. Damon just wants to get back to LA and his ailing mother, but first he has a promise to keep: looking out for his dead friend’s son. Unfortunately, the boy’s mother just happens to be Deep River’s mayor and the most challenging woman Damon’s ever met.

Astrid James is mayor of Deep River and she intends to do right by the town and her son. The last thing she needs is an arrogant outsider coming in, no matter how attractive he is. But there’s more to Damon than his charm, just as there’s more to Astrid than the no-nonsense mayor she appears to be. Soon the two of them are in deeper than the Deep River itself. But Damon is haunted by a private grief and Astrid has good reasons not to trust; can either of them risk their hearts on finding love again?

Title: When a Cowboy Loves a Woman by Jennie Marts

Creedence Horse Rescue Series Book Two

Publisher: Sourcebooks Casablanca

Genre: Contemporary, Romance

Length: 336 pages

Summary:

They both know the pain of loss and how to protect their hearts…but fate has a way of stepping in…

When a kitchen fire forces young widow Elle Brooks to move in with her friend Bryn and her motley collection of rescue animals, she doesn’t foresee ending up in the muscled arms of handsome cowboy and veterinarian Brody Tate. But she can’t deny the feelings that being close to Brody are stirring in her. Spending time with the hunky cowboy and his adorable young daughter as they rehabilitate rescued horses reminds Elle of all she lost in a car crash years ago.

As a widower himself, Brody is devoted to being a good dad for his spirited daughter. He hasn’t let romance even enter his head. But now he’s met Elle. Spending time with her is shaking up the calm he’s worked so hard to achieve, and he can’t seem to get this woman off his mind.

Elle and Brody have both lost people they loved, but their mutual attraction and growing feelings are too strong to ignore. The hope of a future together is a beautiful possibility, but can these two wounded souls take a chance on each other and find the courage to love again?

Title: Dark Mire by J.S. Cook

Kildevil Cove Murder Mysteries Series Book Two

Publisher: Dreamspinner Press

Genre: Contemporary, Gay, Romance, Suspense

Length: 261 pages

Summary:

A Kildevil Cove Murder Mystery

You never know what trouble will rise from the bog.

When the body of an unidentified woman is found in a Newfoundland bog, Inspector Danny Quirke must scramble his team of investigators to find her killer. But what initially seems like a straightforward case soon becomes mired in a tangled web of lies and deliberate obfuscation.

With the strange mutilation of the body—one eye gouged out completely—evidence seems to lead to a fringe religious group with bizarre beliefs. But while the pathologist indicates mushroom poisoning as the cause of death, Danny thinks circ*mstances point to something more sinister—especially when he begins to receive anonymous messages with links to horrific pictures of damaged human eyes.

Three more bodies join the first, with seemingly nothing to link them but a little girl in a yellow party dress who flits in and out of the mystery like a creature from the old legends. Then an old friend from his childhood reappears, and Danny is forced to confront uncomfortable truths about his own nearest and dearest.

On an island, everyone is a suspect…

Wednesday is contest day on Book Reviews and More by Kathy. Three lucky winners will win the eBook of their choice! Here’s how to enter:

You must Do TWO of the Following:

1. Sign up for e-mail updates (below). One email daily with the day’s posts.



OR:

2. Be or become a fan of Book Reviews & More by Kathy Facebook page

OR:

3. Follow me on Twitter (@BookReviewsMore)

Make sure you have filled out the contest entry form:

4. To be eligible to enter contests on Book Reviews and More by Kathy you MUST fill out the contest entry form (found HERE). This form only needs to be filled out ONCE. Your privacy is important to me, and I will not share your information.

And don't forget to:

5. Fill out the form below by 4 PM Mountain Time Friday afternoon:

CONTEST OVER

* I am the only person who will have access to info that is submitted to me UNLESS a publisher or author has donated an eBook for the giveaway. For a prize donated by an author or publisher, I will forward your e-mail and format selection to the person responsible for distributing the eBook. Please refer to the privacy page HERE if you have questions about how your information is used. In the event the contest form is not working, please leave your book selection in the comments below.*

It’s that easy! The winners will be selected using random.org. I will e-mail the winners the eBook of their choice in their preferred format. The winners will be posted HERE on Saturday.

***The eBooks in this giveaway have been purchased by Book Reviews & More by Kathy.***