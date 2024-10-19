Thank you for your review, weare truly grateful for your loyalty!

Been going there for 35years best place tobuy appliances Iknow Norman for along time he's behind the counter

We truly apologize for your inconvenience.

Most obnoxious computer greeting while being oncall for 20minutes

Overall myfavorite part distributor. The employees can help find what uneed.

Best parts distributor insouth Florida hands down! Great service every time with ahuge selection oforiginal factory parts onhand.

I own alocal service company with 3technicians and was looking for asupplier inPompano beach area, They offered 10% off the price over the phone until wewill establish anaccount for the company, then inthe store they can't doit… Their prices are insanely higher than anywhere else. Why Ididn't buy somewhere else? Because they had the part available, soI thought giving them achance. Ishould have bought the part off our regular supplier and get ittomorrow… lesson learned. “We are selling parts tothe public asa courtesy” Give mea break you funny guy (the manager) Here's astar for your kindness, appreciate your efforts.… – show

Was recommended togo for washer and dryer parts. Had great service and the parts were exactly what was needed.

I've had anaccount with Marcone for over 30years I'm very happy with their service the only problem isthat their prices need tobe more competitive, Iknow other companies that are now buying from Amazon because their prices are lower

Great people working there. But for some reason when Icall. Itgoes straight toJacksonville. Iwant toknow ifthey have the parts Ineed soI dont have todrive over there and tell mewe dont haveit.

I'm not happy with their customer service they're not very organized with inventory already had problems returning parts tothis store that they don't accept returns and ordered parts intheir store for pickup that they don't have and paid for Iwasted mytime twice going tothis location rather than going tothe one inDoral which Ihave noproblems with very disappointed.

im aaccount holder and they treated methis way imagine aregular customer goes through. at450p.m. ishowed upsome old guy bearly able towalk (thank god unless iwould ofbeen screwed) comes running behind the counter toclose the door at450pmsmh. luckily Iopened before hedid sohe had tolet mein. but the guy was frustrated that ishopped during business hours. these guys are pathetic. marcone doral isbetter

Everybody but one ishelpful and professional. The over weight bald guy has aserious attitude problem. Iwent byto pick upsome supply and when Isaw door open Was 6ft back from door even thought there istape about9.5ftfrom door. This rude guy didn't say “can you please move back totape” ina polite manner.. butno…he was yelling ina loud obnoxious way asthough Iwas achild. Ifit wasn't for mypatience, Iwould have smacked him over head… even 4hours later, Iam still upset forhis rudeness… With somany people needing ajob, heshould bemore professional. IfI was management, Iwould send him home for aweek withoutpay…or betteryet…FIRED…… – show

No response when Irepeatedly spoke into the intercom system, precisely following instructions asstated onthe front door.. Workers were inside and ignored meoutside atthe front door. Ineed anew icemaker bucket. I'll get itelsewhere.

The store isno longer open, however you can still call the number and they will get the parts you need!

Extremely overpriced and customer service would not allow meto cancel the order before itleft the warehouse.

They make a call and book a service with that company

They choose the company with the richest profile

Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only (rating ofthe company onour website -3.9) islocated atUnited States, Pompano Beach, FL33069, 1800NPowerlineRd. You may visit the company’s website toexplore for more information:www.apwagner.com. You may voice the matters byphone: (954) 283—3027.

Doyou want tofreshen upthe house you live inwithout buying anything seriously expensive? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only might beof service. There are different lighting devices amid the commodities ofthe store. Ifyou want toretrieve aconvenient standard orreading spot lamp, chandelier ordecorative wall lamp, you may contact the store'sassistants. They will help you select the lamp with asuitable style, describe the product range presented inthe store. That way itwill become easier for you tomake the correct choice and obtain the item that meets your needs.

(Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

LEADERSHIP JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.

KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.

CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.

GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.

RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.

KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN. More items... May 24, 2023

Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

Electrolux is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

Founded in 1956, Munch's Supply was acquired in 2021 by St. Louis-based Marcone, which boasts 2,000 employees at 200 locations.

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

