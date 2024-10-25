Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

Are you wondering where togo for needful products? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only isone ofthe places you might want tochekout. Here you can find spare parts and accessories for household appliances. For those who enjoy shopping sprees, avisit here may become anice way tospend afree evening. And ifyou just unwillingly put upwhithit, store assistants are ready togive you their advice about the merchandise, sothat you get everything needed within the shortest possible time.

Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only islocated inUnited States, ElPaso, TX79905, 2914Gtwy BlvdE. 64clients rated the company at3.63. They left 58opinions, Check some ofthem tofindout, what they liked and what they didn’t. Toknow more about the organization, browsewww.apwagner.com. Call (915) 351—9742during business hours.

household appliances parts and accessories

Phone number

(915)351-97...— show

Address

El Paso, TX 79905, 2914 Gtwy Blvd E
Working hours

Sun

Closed

Mon

8:00AM—4:00PM

Tue

8:00AM—4:00PM

Wed

8:00AM—4:00PM

Thu

8:00AM—4:00PM

Fri

8:00AM—4:00PM

Sat

Closed

Official website

apwagner.com

  • Gary L.

    July 30, 2021, 1:13 am

    The place togo for parts torepair your major appliances

    • Bob D.

      June 17, 2021, 6:02 pm

      No more lobby orover-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. Myrep answered inNJ. Ihad model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled wextra shippingfee, but Fedex next day satisfied myneed. Not clear why there's local presence though, ifwe can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait inline.

      • Olga M.

        October 14, 2020, 12:15 am

        Ni serviciodan, vauno yno atienden…

        • Tony L.

          September 28, 2020, 5:52 pm

          After they had bad service now they don't service the public

          • Jorge H.

            September 16, 2020, 8:20 pm

            Changed mypast review from 5down to1star. The staff WaS great. Now they only dowholesale.

            • michael s.

              August 25, 2020, 1:37 am

              Get there early they like tolock upbefore its time

                January 7, 2020, 1:03 am

                Don't buy here it's ascam. Buy online with another company.

                • masonb b.

                  October 24, 2019, 5:14 am

                  This Store Hands Down isThe Best! Great People!!..Straight upTake the Serial and Model # ofthe Machine you Have problems. Perhaps aPicture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW INand its FASTER!..
                  They really are aGood Store.

                  • Rene B.

                    October 16, 2019, 11:37 pm

                    Been trying tocall for 1hour, seems like nobody wants topick upthe phone!! bummmer!!

                    • Lorenzo A.

                      September 25, 2019, 9:38 pm

                      Buy your parts somewhere else, this place ishorrible.

                      • Adrian V.

                        July 8, 2019, 10:53 pm

                        Friendly, knowledgeable, and very helpful.

                        • Luis V.

                          May 24, 2019, 2:03 am

                          Great customer service!
                          They didn’t have the part but ordered itfor meit came inapprox 2days.

                          • J_wopz ‘.

                            April 15, 2019, 5:20 pm

                            On hold for 20mins waiting for someone toanswer the phone… will bot give them mybusiness

                            • mazzytorres

                              March 30, 2019, 10:13 pm

                              BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE WORKING AND GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE LIFETIME WARRANTIES AND VERY REASONABLE PRICES. TRULY AGODSEND THANK YOU ALL SOMUCH. GOD RICHLY BLESS YOUALL.MS.RLT

                              • Sam L.

                                March 26, 2019, 4:08 pm

                                Doesnt try toupsell, gave great advice and made sure ididnt over purchase onmy diy endeavor

                                • Flower P.

                                  March 14, 2019, 12:22 am

                                  They didn't have what Ineeded. But they were real helpful.

                                  • Robert M.

                                    March 5, 2019, 7:35 am

                                    After calling repeatedly and getting only the automated phone menu Idrove totheir location inan attempt tobuy apart for mystove.
                                    When Iasked ifthey were aware that the phone goes straight tothe automatic messenger the over weight manager with the shaved head explained that “it can doanything wecan do”.

                                    Wow…what apoor way torun abusiness!
                                    Thank your lucky stars you have awoman working the counter that actually knows how tomake asale....

                                    • Javi O.

                                      January 17, 2019, 4:28 am

                                      Awesome place toget hard-to-find appliance parts. Parts are from the manufacturer and most have warranty. Fast and friendly service. 5stars fromme.

                                      • michael s.

                                        January 7, 2019, 7:41 pm

                                        This place isawesome. Ypu need apart for home appliance they gotit.

                                        • Victor R.

                                          January 3, 2019, 3:34 am

                                          They dont answer the phone atall. 50min onhold.

                                          FAQs

                                          Who bought Marcone? ›

                                          (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

                                          Who is the largest appliance parts distributor in the US? ›

                                          Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

                                          What does Marcone sell? ›

                                          Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

                                          How big is Marcone Supply? ›

                                          Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

                                          Who is the CEO of Marcone Appliance Parts? ›

                                          LEADERSHIP
                                          • JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.
                                          • AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.
                                          • KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.
                                          • CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.
                                          • SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.
                                          • GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.
                                          • RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.
                                          • KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN.
                                          May 24, 2023

                                          Who bought out John Manville? ›

                                          Berkshire Hathaway Inc. acquired JM on February 27, 2001. The move gave JM a strong financial foundation and renewed our commitment to providing innovative solutions for our customers' needs.

                                          What is Marcone's annual revenue? ›

                                          Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

                                          What is the history of Marcone Supply? ›

                                          Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

                                          Who is the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold? ›

                                          Electrolux is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

                                          How many locations does Marcone have? ›

                                          Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

                                          Is Marcone publicly traded? ›

                                          Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

                                          Who is Marcone? ›

                                          Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

                                          What is Marcone's return policy? ›

                                          Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

                                          Who bought out Cincinnati Bell? ›

                                          Cincinnati Bell together with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (“MIP”) today announced an agreement through which MIP will acquire Cincinnati Bell in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt. .

                                          Who bought Media Temple? ›

                                          Media Temple was acquired by GoDaddy in October 2013, but the two brands operated separately until February 2023, when the Media Temple brand was retired and its services were merged into GoDaddy.

                                          References

