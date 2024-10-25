This place isawesome. Ypu need apart for home appliance they gotit.

Awesome place toget hard-to-find appliance parts. Parts are from the manufacturer and most have warranty. Fast and friendly service. 5stars fromme.

Wow…what apoor way torun abusiness! Thank your lucky stars you have awoman working the counter that actually knows how tomake asale....

After calling repeatedly and getting only the automated phone menu Idrove totheir location inan attempt tobuy apart for mystove. When Iasked ifthey were aware that the phone goes straight tothe automatic messenger the over weight manager with the shaved head explained that “it can doanything wecan do”. Wow…what apoor way torun abusiness! Thank your lucky stars you have awoman working the counter that actually knows how tomake asale....

They didn't have what Ineeded. But they were real helpful.

Doesnt try toupsell, gave great advice and made sure ididnt over purchase onmy diy endeavor

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE WORKING AND GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE LIFETIME WARRANTIES AND VERY REASONABLE PRICES. TRULY AGODSEND THANK YOU ALL SOMUCH. GOD RICHLY BLESS YOUALL.MS.RLT

On hold for 20mins waiting for someone toanswer the phone… will bot give them mybusiness

Great customer service! They didn’t have the part but ordered itfor meit came inapprox 2days.

Buy your parts somewhere else, this place ishorrible.

Been trying tocall for 1hour, seems like nobody wants topick upthe phone!! bummmer!!

This Store Hands Down isThe Best! Great People!!..Straight upTake the Serial and Model # ofthe Machine you Have problems. Perhaps aPicture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW INand its FASTER!.. They really are aGood Store.

Don't buy here it's ascam. Buy online with another company.

Get there early they like tolock upbefore its time

Changed mypast review from 5down to1star. The staff WaS great. Now they only dowholesale.

After they had bad service now they don't service the public

No more lobby orover-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. Myrep answered inNJ. Ihad model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled wextra shippingfee, but Fedex next day satisfied myneed. Not clear why there's local presence though, ifwe can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait inline.

They make a call and book a service with that company

They choose the company with the richest profile

(Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

LEADERSHIP JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.

KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.

CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.

GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.

RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.

KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN. More items... May 24, 2023

Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

Electrolux is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

