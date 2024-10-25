Are you the owner?
- Description
Are you wondering where togo for needful products? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only isone ofthe places you might want tochekout. Here you can find spare parts and accessories for household appliances. For those who enjoy shopping sprees, avisit here may become anice way tospend afree evening. And ifyou just unwillingly put upwhithit, store assistants are ready togive you their advice about the merchandise, sothat you get everything needed within the shortest possible time.
Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only islocated inUnited States, ElPaso, TX79905, 2914Gtwy BlvdE. 64clients rated the company at3.63. They left 58opinions, Check some ofthem tofindout, what they liked and what they didn’t. Toknow more about the organization, browsewww.apwagner.com. Call (915) 351—9742during business hours.
- Goods
- household appliances parts and accessories
Phone number
(915)351-97...— show
Address
- Working hours
Sun
Closed
Mon
8:00AM—4:00PM
Tue
8:00AM—4:00PM
Wed
8:00AM—4:00PM
Thu
8:00AM—4:00PM
Fri
8:00AM—4:00PM
Sat
Closed
- Official website
apwagner.com
Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
3.6
58 reviews and 64 ratings
Rating is formed based on customer reviews, ratings and telephone surveys.
Gary L.
July 30, 2021, 1:13 am
The place togo for parts torepair your major appliances
00
Reply
Bob D.
June 17, 2021, 6:02 pm
No more lobby orover-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. Myrep answered inNJ. Ihad model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled wextra shippingfee, but Fedex next day satisfied myneed. Not clear why there's local presence though, ifwe can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait inline.
00
Reply
Olga M.
October 14, 2020, 12:15 am
Ni serviciodan, vauno yno atienden…
00
Reply
Tony L.
September 28, 2020, 5:52 pm
After they had bad service now they don't service the public
00
Reply
Jorge H.
September 16, 2020, 8:20 pm
Changed mypast review from 5down to1star. The staff WaS great. Now they only dowholesale.
00
Reply
michael s.
August 25, 2020, 1:37 am
Get there early they like tolock upbefore its time
Get there early they like tolock upbefore its time
Reply
Felix M.
January 7, 2020, 1:03 am
Don't buy here it's ascam. Buy online with another company.
00
Reply
masonb b.
October 24, 2019, 5:14 am
This Store Hands Down isThe Best! Great People!!..Straight upTake the Serial and Model # ofthe Machine you Have problems. Perhaps aPicture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW INand its FASTER!..
They really are aGood Store.
00
Reply
Rene B.
October 16, 2019, 11:37 pm
Been trying tocall for 1hour, seems like nobody wants topick upthe phone!! bummmer!!
00
Reply
Lorenzo A.
September 25, 2019, 9:38 pm
Buy your parts somewhere else, this place ishorrible.
00
Reply
Adrian V.
July 8, 2019, 10:53 pm
Friendly, knowledgeable, and very helpful.
00
Reply
Luis V.
May 24, 2019, 2:03 am
Great customer service!
They didn’t have the part but ordered itfor meit came inapprox 2days.
00
Reply
J_wopz ‘.
April 15, 2019, 5:20 pm
On hold for 20mins waiting for someone toanswer the phone… will bot give them mybusiness
00
Reply
mazzytorres
March 30, 2019, 10:13 pm
BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE WORKING AND GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE LIFETIME WARRANTIES AND VERY REASONABLE PRICES. TRULY AGODSEND THANK YOU ALL SOMUCH. GOD RICHLY BLESS YOUALL.MS.RLT
00
Reply
Sam L.
March 26, 2019, 4:08 pm
Doesnt try toupsell, gave great advice and made sure ididnt over purchase onmy diy endeavor
00
Reply
Flower P.
March 14, 2019, 12:22 am
They didn't have what Ineeded. But they were real helpful.
00
Reply
Robert M.
March 5, 2019, 7:35 am
After calling repeatedly and getting only the automated phone menu Idrove totheir location inan attempt tobuy apart for mystove.
When Iasked ifthey were aware that the phone goes straight tothe automatic messenger the over weight manager with the shaved head explained that “it can doanything wecan do”.
Wow…what apoor way torun abusiness!
Thank your lucky stars you have awoman working the counter that actually knows how tomake asale....
00
Reply
Javi O.
January 17, 2019, 4:28 am
Awesome place toget hard-to-find appliance parts. Parts are from the manufacturer and most have warranty. Fast and friendly service. 5stars fromme.
00
Reply
michael s.
January 7, 2019, 7:41 pm
This place isawesome. Ypu need apart for home appliance they gotit.
00
Reply
Victor R.
January 3, 2019, 3:34 am
They dont answer the phone atall. 50min onhold.
00
Reply
Average rating- 3.6based on58 reviews and64 ratings
El Paso
- Shops in El Paso
- Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
