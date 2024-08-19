Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

Description

Are you wondering where togo for needful products? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only isone ofthe places you might want tochekout. Here you can find spare parts and accessories for household appliances. For those who enjoy shopping sprees, avisit here may become anice way tospend afree evening. And ifyou just unwillingly put upwhithit, store assistants are ready togive you their advice about the merchandise, sothat you get everything needed within the shortest possible time.

Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only islocated inUnited States, ElPaso, TX79905, 2914Gtwy BlvdE. 64clients rated the company at3.63. They left 58opinions, Check some ofthem tofindout, what they liked and what they didn’t. Toknow more about the organization, browsewww.apwagner.com. Call (915) 351—9742during business hours.

Goods
household appliances parts and accessories

Phone number

(915)351-97...— show

Address

El Paso, TX 79905, 2914 Gtwy Blvd E
Working hours

Sun

Closed

Mon

8:00AM—4:00PM

Tue

8:00AM—4:00PM

Wed

8:00AM—4:00PM

Thu

8:00AM—4:00PM

Fri

8:00AM—4:00PM

Sat

Closed

Official website

apwagner.com

3.6

58 reviews and 64 ratings

  • Gary L.

    July 30, 2021, 1:13 am

    The place togo for parts torepair your major appliances

    • Bob D.

      June 17, 2021, 6:02 pm

      No more lobby orover-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. Myrep answered inNJ. Ihad model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled wextra shippingfee, but Fedex next day satisfied myneed. Not clear why there's local presence though, ifwe can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait inline.

      • Olga M.

        October 14, 2020, 12:15 am

        Ni serviciodan, vauno yno atienden…

        • Tony L.

          September 28, 2020, 5:52 pm

          After they had bad service now they don't service the public

          • Jorge H.

            September 16, 2020, 8:20 pm

            Changed mypast review from 5down to1star. The staff WaS great. Now they only dowholesale.

            • michael s.

              August 25, 2020, 1:37 am

              Get there early they like tolock upbefore its time

              • Felix M.

                January 7, 2020, 1:03 am

                Don't buy here it's ascam. Buy online with another company.

                • masonb b.

                  October 24, 2019, 5:14 am

                  This Store Hands Down isThe Best! Great People!!..Straight upTake the Serial and Model # ofthe Machine you Have problems. Perhaps aPicture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW INand its FASTER!..
                  They really are aGood Store.

                  • Rene B.

                    October 16, 2019, 11:37 pm

                    Been trying tocall for 1hour, seems like nobody wants topick upthe phone!! bummmer!!

                    • Lorenzo A.

                      September 25, 2019, 9:38 pm

                      Buy your parts somewhere else, this place ishorrible.

                      • Adrian V.

                        July 8, 2019, 10:53 pm

                        Friendly, knowledgeable, and very helpful.

                        • Luis V.

                          May 24, 2019, 2:03 am

                          Great customer service!
                          They didn’t have the part but ordered itfor meit came inapprox 2days.

                          • J_wopz ‘.

                            April 15, 2019, 5:20 pm

                            On hold for 20mins waiting for someone toanswer the phone… will bot give them mybusiness

                            • mazzytorres

                              March 30, 2019, 10:13 pm

                              BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE WORKING AND GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE LIFETIME WARRANTIES AND VERY REASONABLE PRICES. TRULY AGODSEND THANK YOU ALL SOMUCH. GOD RICHLY BLESS YOUALL.MS.RLT

                              • Sam L.

                                March 26, 2019, 4:08 pm

                                Doesnt try toupsell, gave great advice and made sure ididnt over purchase onmy diy endeavor

                                • Flower P.

                                  March 14, 2019, 12:22 am

                                  They didn't have what Ineeded. But they were real helpful.

                                  • Robert M.

                                    March 5, 2019, 7:35 am

                                    After calling repeatedly and getting only the automated phone menu Idrove totheir location inan attempt tobuy apart for mystove.
                                    When Iasked ifthey were aware that the phone goes straight tothe automatic messenger the over weight manager with the shaved head explained that “it can doanything wecan do”.

                                    Wow…what apoor way torun abusiness!
                                    Thank your lucky stars you have awoman working the counter that actually knows how tomake asale....

                                    • Javi O.

                                      January 17, 2019, 4:28 am

                                      Awesome place toget hard-to-find appliance parts. Parts are from the manufacturer and most have warranty. Fast and friendly service. 5stars fromme.

                                      • michael s.

                                        January 7, 2019, 7:41 pm

                                        This place isawesome. Ypu need apart for home appliance they gotit.

                                        • Victor R.

                                          January 3, 2019, 3:34 am

                                          They dont answer the phone atall. 50min onhold.

                                          • El Paso
                                          • Shops in El Paso
                                          • Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

                                          Shops Alameda Avenue

                                          • Elotes Los Rigo’s

                                            TX 79901, 2924 Alameda Ave

                                          • Frontier Foods Meat Market

                                            TX 79905, 2900 Alameda Ave

                                          • Food City Supermarkets

                                            3200 Alameda Ave, TX 79905

                                          Household appliances parts stores in El Paso

                                          • 4A'S Plumbing And Hardware

                                            TX 79905, 200 N Copia St

                                          • Gorman Distributing

                                            TX 79901, 1701 Texas Ave

