Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
4.0
/ 27 reviews and28 ratings
Rating is formed based on customer reviews, ratings and telephone surveys.
Write a review
Edit your review
Sort by:
michelle b.
September 21, 2022, 1:16 am
Horrible service. Iwas trying tofix mydryer. Thinking itwas mytimer ibought the part. When Ibought itI had asked, ifit's not the timer Ican return the part right? Iwas told yes Ihave 30days. Itwas not the timer. Itook itright back with receipt. Then was told noreturns because itwas installed. Iliterally put itin for less than minute and took itoff realizing this was not the issue. The item was inbrand new condition. Way totreat customers.
00
Reply
Felipe L.
March 5, 2022, 9:59 am
If you need parts for any appliances. atmarconesl isthe place togo.but don't bring money they only accept credit cards.
00
Reply
Juan R.
October 14, 2020, 5:17 pm
Order online itis cheaper and better quality. Also don't have tobe acontractor. They lost acustomer. Not worth tovisit..
00
Reply
Apryl B.
July 13, 2020, 4:47 pm
No longer open tothe public. Want you tocontact their national call center tohave the part shipped toyou. Nothanks. All Ineeded was replacement fridge handles for arental property. Ican find the part Ineed online myself.See AlsoMarcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.uaMarcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 2914 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, Texas, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.uaMarcone Supply — Wholesale OnlyMarcone Supply — Wholesale Only
00
Reply
Raul T.
May 15, 2020, 3:27 pm
Great place toshop
00
Reply
Cory S.
May 13, 2020, 9:01 pm
Great service! Helped meover phone and saved mefrom getting apart Ididn’t need.
00
Reply
Javier L.
January 9, 2020, 8:56 pm
Man was all over town noone had the part walked intook alook atmy part 2minutes out the door! Knowledgeable great fast efficient customer service wont goanywhere but Marcone inLubbock for all myparts THANKS AMILLION MARCONE!!!!
00
Reply
Bridget T.
March 19, 2019, 2:45 am
Called for apart Ineeded for mydryer and had such great customer service right from the get goas tohaving apick up# rdy topick upmy part & the help was super from beginning toend.
00
Reply
Philip H.
November 12, 2018, 10:00 pm
Blower motor unavailable. They could order itfor 3times the online price though.
00
Reply
Matt M.See AlsoMarcone Supply — Wholesale Only
September 7, 2018, 3:19 am
Great service. The parts man Ivisited with was very knowledgeable, helpful, and most importantly honest. Ibought through them because wedesperately need aboost inlocal economy. Great customer service trumps aphone screen anyday. This company knows that and Iwould recommend them toanyone.
00
Reply
John S.
August 21, 2018, 12:21 am
Great place with great staff! Very helpful insolving problems!
00
Reply
Ruben G.
August 10, 2018, 12:26 am
Ok mywife got alife time warranty yrs ago from this place and the owner ormanager took itaway and said wedont dothese nomore hes glad iam not the one that went inthere because heassumed that the reason mypart keeps breaking isbecause ofthe door issue noidiot because ifit was iwould bein there all the time and for cancelling mylife time warranty for just assuming I'll take mybusiness toanother dealer
00
Reply
Masieu D.
April 28, 2018, 8:48 pm
Excellent service. Have anaccident-proned Samsung dryer. Have been inthis place several times for parts, and they always seem tohave what's needed. Alternate parts come with lifetime warranty aswell. Will continue toshop here for all ofmy appliance needs.
00
Reply
metal s.
April 17, 2018, 7:59 pm
Great group ofguys running this establishment. Always kind and polite and they truly take care ofeach customer inthe order they get them wether byphone orin person.
Ignore the review saying they are rude. Gomeet these guys and you will quickly see that's not the case.
Bruce and the gang are top notch! Idont get parts anywhere else.
00
Reply
Troy F.
April 11, 2018, 6:48 pm
Had mypart instock noordering necessary
00
Reply
Layo H.
March 29, 2018, 6:33 pm
I buy parts here often and it’s the best appliance store hands down!.....I get greeted assoon asI walk inthe door and the guys make mefeel like I’m family..not tomention part quality and prices are unbeatable....I definitely recommend this place ifyou’re needing appliance parts....Bruce,Joe, and Mike Are all great people....I have been coming here for years and will continue toshop here!
00
Reply
Nero R.
February 3, 2018, 12:49 am
Thanks Bruce!
00
Reply
Bruce G.
January 31, 2018, 6:43 pm
Kass,I'm sorry you feel thisway.These guys are very good and helpful,alot ofpeople like the life time replacement and useit.You are not forced toget itand also they don't ask for your info unless you are using your creditcard tomake sure the person iswho they say theyare.Hopefully you don't want someone else touse your creditcard.I heard while you were complaining about the charge for the lifetime replacement another lady stepped inand said that she liked that because noone else has that onthere parts.You talked toJoe onthe counter and henever has abad attitude.I wish Idelt with more people likeJoe.Please step inagain and talk tothese guys,they will help you asmuch astheycan.… – show
00
Reply
Kass M.
January 27, 2018, 9:00 pm
Charged more than 10% ofpart price for alifetime replacement certificate without asking orexplaining— which isillegal and consumer fraud. Wanted personal info and acredit card when paying cash. Poor service, attitude and overpriced but they were open and had the part.
00
Reply
Enrique G.
January 24, 2018, 11:34 pm
Good service
00
Reply
We couldn't find any reviews.
Try other search terms