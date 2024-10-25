Charged more than 10% ofpart price for alifetime replacement certificate without asking orexplaining— which isillegal and consumer fraud. Wanted personal info and acredit card when paying cash. Poor service, attitude and overpriced but they were open and had the part.

Kass,I'm sorry you feel thisway.These guys are very good and helpful,alot ofpeople like the life time replacement and useit.You are not forced toget itand also they don't ask for your info unless you are using your creditcard tomake sure the person iswho they say theyare.Hopefully you don't want someone else touse your creditcard.I heard while you were complaining about the charge for the lifetime replacement another lady stepped inand said that she liked that because noone else has that onthere parts.You talked toJoe onthe counter and henever has abad attitude.I wish Idelt with more people likeJoe.Please step inagain and talk tothese guys,they will help you asmuch astheycan.… – show

I buy parts here often and it’s the best appliance store hands down!.....I get greeted assoon asI walk inthe door and the guys make mefeel like I’m family..not tomention part quality and prices are unbeatable....I definitely recommend this place ifyou’re needing appliance parts....Bruce,Joe, and Mike Are all great people....I have been coming here for years and will continue toshop here!

Bruce and the gang are top notch! Idont get parts anywhere else.

Ignore the review saying they are rude. Gomeet these guys and you will quickly see that's not the case.

Excellent service. Have anaccident-proned Samsung dryer. Have been inthis place several times for parts, and they always seem tohave what's needed. Alternate parts come with lifetime warranty aswell. Will continue toshop here for all ofmy appliance needs.

Ok mywife got alife time warranty yrs ago from this place and the owner ormanager took itaway and said wedont dothese nomore hes glad iam not the one that went inthere because heassumed that the reason mypart keeps breaking isbecause ofthe door issue noidiot because ifit was iwould bein there all the time and for cancelling mylife time warranty for just assuming I'll take mybusiness toanother dealer

Great service. The parts man Ivisited with was very knowledgeable, helpful, and most importantly honest. Ibought through them because wedesperately need aboost inlocal economy. Great customer service trumps aphone screen anyday. This company knows that and Iwould recommend them toanyone.

Blower motor unavailable. They could order itfor 3times the online price though.

Called for apart Ineeded for mydryer and had such great customer service right from the get goas tohaving apick up# rdy topick upmy part & the help was super from beginning toend.

Man was all over town noone had the part walked intook alook atmy part 2minutes out the door! Knowledgeable great fast efficient customer service wont goanywhere but Marcone inLubbock for all myparts THANKS AMILLION MARCONE!!!!

Great service! Helped meover phone and saved mefrom getting apart Ididn’t need.

No longer open tothe public. Want you tocontact their national call center tohave the part shipped toyou. Nothanks. All Ineeded was replacement fridge handles for arental property. Ican find the part Ineed online myself.

Order online itis cheaper and better quality. Also don't have tobe acontractor. They lost acustomer. Not worth tovisit..

If you need parts for any appliances. atmarconesl isthe place togo.but don't bring money they only accept credit cards.

Horrible service. Iwas trying tofix mydryer. Thinking itwas mytimer ibought the part. When Ibought itI had asked, ifit's not the timer Ican return the part right? Iwas told yes Ihave 30days. Itwas not the timer. Itook itright back with receipt. Then was told noreturns because itwas installed. Iliterally put itin for less than minute and took itoff realizing this was not the issue. The item was inbrand new condition. Way totreat customers.

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to announce that Marcone Appliance Parts Co. (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

LEADERSHIP JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.

KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.

CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.

GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.

RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.

KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN. More items... May 24, 2023

Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

What is the annual revenue of Marcone Supply? The Marcone Supply annual revenue was $148.6 million in 2024.

Kevin Nolan, CEO, GE Appliances.

CEO Chuck Ewing started the company in 1986 from his garage and grew it into 26 locations throughout Colorado, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky by carving a niche in a market typically held by big-box retailers.

Our vision is to be North America's go-to source for repair parts, equipment and supplies. Whether you are a residential or commercial service contractor or a major national retailer, we are your trusted supply partner for appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, pool/spa and commercial kitchens.

Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

Munch's Supply Is Acquired by Marcone | Baird.

Who is the founder of Voomi Supply? Faron Schonfeld, Andy Chalofsky, and Josh Chalofsky are the founders of Voomi Supply.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.