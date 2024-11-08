Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

Description

Are you looking for ashop where you can buy spare parts for your vehicle? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only might suite your purpose. Here you may find items suitable for different types oftransport, aswell asproducts, intended for one specific make ofacar. Ifitʼs difficult for you tomake achoice, shop assistants are there tohelp. They will try topick the needful original components orsuggest similar contract ones.

Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only islocated inUnited States, Kenilworth, NJ07033, 870Boulevard #4. 18clients rated the company at3.5. They wrote 20comments, Read anumber ofthem tomake clear, what they enjoyed and what they didn’t. Tolearn more about the firm, browsewww.apwagner.com. Call (908) 241—6069inworking hours.

Type
auto parts, furniture stores, art supplies, kitchen appliances
Accessories
handbags
Clothing and footwear
accessories
Goods
tools, spare parts for washing machines, hair dryers, dishwashers, household appliances parts and accessories, transformers, refrigerator parts, cooktops, starters, respirators, kitchen supplies, optical instruments, thermal imaging cameras, plumbing parts, air conditioning equipment, dishwasher parts, microwave oven parts, compressor parts, car brake system, networking hardware
Special Services
roof materials, pumping equipment, air purifier store, electrical insulation materials, pneumatic and compressor equipment store

Phone number

(908)241-60...— show

Address

Kenilworth, NJ 07033, 870 Boulevard #4
Working hours

Sun

Closed

Mon

8:00AM—4:00PM

Tue

8:00AM—4:00PM

Wed

8:00AM—4:00PM

Thu

8:00AM—4:00PM

Fri

8:00AM—4:00PM

Sat

Closed

Official website

apwagner.com

  • Ed G.

    September 29, 2022, 7:04 pm

    I would give azero ifpossible. Iordered parts from them and they shipped tothe wrong address and when icalled customer service toget assistance, they said ineeded tocontact UPS for lost ofmissing package.Wow, how about that for passing the buck! Total lack ofcustomer focus. Iwill never order from them again!

    00

    Reply

    • Ted F.

      November 20, 2020, 5:38 am

      I'm sure there issome rule that would prevent mefrom using the particular word that isa appropriate, sothis euphemism will have todo: BALLOONKNOTS!

      Thats how Iwould describe the staff atMarcone Supply ofKenilworth,NJ.

      The freezer section ofmy home refrigerator stopped working. But Iknew the repairman who would fix the refrigeration equipment ata restaurant atwhich Iworked. Asa courtesy hecame over first thing the next morning because myfood was melting. Hefound out what w

      as wrong, but had other jobs that day already scheduled and couldn't get out toMarcone Supply get the parts. Hesaid ifI pick itup, he'd stop back that night after his other jobs were finished. Heeven gave mehis wholesale account number with Marcone incase Ihad trouble. Iordered the part (it goes toa central office NOT the Kenilworth location), and headed over there.

      It still went pretty much asthe other recent reviewers here have stated. Wouldn't open the door, oranswer questions, were extremely rude AND even gave mea hard time after Igave them the account number and told them Iwas there picking upa part for aservice professional.

      OK, Iget itCOVID. I'm immunosuppressed from aliver transplant soI don't want tobe endangered anymore than theydo. Fine enough reason for not opening the door. But tonot answer questions, and the attitude? Please.

      00

      Reply

      • Melissa L.

        November 9, 2020, 10:53 pm

        Worst customer and sense ofhuman decency mygrandmother and Ihave ever experienced inmy life! This location used tobe Jacob’s, which wewere customers offor many years. This isthe first time we’ve been since ithas changed ownership. Westood atthe door for acouple ofminutes reading their signage, while two out-of-touch dim witted people watched usfrom their desk and didn’t offer any assistance; clearly wewere confused. The only reason someone came tothe door was for one oftheir customers who was picking upa delivery. Atthat time, mygrandmother asked can she ask aquestion. Porky quickly dismissed anelderly woman and said they only handle wholesale ashe closed the door. The only reason hedidn’t end upon the floor was because Iwas respecting mygrandmother. Rude, condescending, and insensitive inthe days ofa pandemic where weare all trying toadjust. Astavern owners, you don’t know why wewere there! Didn’t ask usour tax IDnumber orif wewere there topick upan order. Wewere prejudged and I’m sure ifwe weren’t people ofcolor, the assistance would’ve been there. Spend your money elsewhere like wewill.– show

        00

        Reply

        • Steven T.

          August 30, 2020, 3:17 am

          Ive used Marcone for years but after arecent visit here, never again. Everytime Icome tothis location the people are rude and unhelpful. Close this useless store

          00

          Reply

          • Oscar C.

            August 25, 2020, 5:56 pm

            Very good

            00

            Reply

            • Pedro L.

              August 19, 2020, 10:56 pm

              it's verysad,that after being aloyal customer for years.my experience today
              was horrible, your company because of
              Covid 19will not allow regular customers
              to purchase retail ihad toorder via phone
              with arepresentative, pay shipping and Handling, not get myappliance repaired
              until possibly Saturday today isAUGUST
              19,2020.
              i had amask,gloves standing infront ofstore and was told wedon't make the
              rules. location ofstore Kenilworth nj
              uncaring ofyour company when retail
              busines              s ishurting already.– show

              00

              Reply

              • Ohad A.

                May 15, 2020, 8:24 pm

                Great staff. our technicians pick parts uphere and everyone are very helpful. Thanks

                00

                Reply

                • January 17, 2020, 8:06 pm

                  Awesome staff!

                  00

                  Reply

                  • Tempus T.

                    November 13, 2019, 8:42 pm

                    Overpriced and unfriendly.

                    00

                    Reply

                    • Ashish P.

                      July 30, 2019, 2:34 am

                      Double priced

                      00

                      Reply

                      • Columba

                        January 8, 2019, 7:08 pm

                        No son amables

                        00

                        Reply

                        • Daniel D.

                          December 14, 2018, 9:43 pm

                          Great Appliance part store

                          00

                          Reply

                          • Gerald H.

                            December 14, 2018, 8:25 pm

                            Great service!

                            00

                            Reply

                            • Shelton G.

                              March 10, 2018, 1:16 am

                              Service Atthis Location IsExcellent MyOnly Problem Isthey Don't Take Cash…

                              00

                              Reply

                              • a b.

                                November 16, 2017, 4:39 am

                                Worst experience ever! The lady atthe counter was extremely unfriendly and condescending. The attitude was akin toyou just aren’t that important. For sure… Iwill purchase myparts elsewhere.

                                00

                                Reply

                                • manuel d.

                                  November 15, 2017, 5:32 pm

                                  Great service

                                  00

                                  Reply

                                  • dale c.

                                    November 2, 2017, 5:22 pm

                                    Marcone usually have what you need, and ifthey don’t they will order itfor you

                                    00

                                    Reply

                                    • Maria R.

                                      October 6, 2017, 3:55 am

                                      Exelent service order what Ineed inone day all ready thanksyou.

                                      00

                                      Reply

                                      • Dr. O.

                                        August 30, 2017, 8:50 pm

                                        Great place

                                        00

                                        Reply

                                        • naim n.

                                          August 11, 2017, 5:33 pm

                                          They don't answer the phone. the worst costumer service.

                                          00

                                          Reply

                                          • New Jersey
                                          • Shops in New Jersey
                                          • Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

                                          Who owns Marcone Supply? ›

                                          Houlihan Lokey is pleased to announce that Marcone Appliance Parts Co. (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

                                          Who is the largest appliance parts distributor in the US? ›

                                          Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

                                          Who is the CEO of Marcone Appliance Parts? ›

                                          LEADERSHIP
                                          • JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.
                                          • AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.
                                          • KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.
                                          • CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.
                                          • SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.
                                          • GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.
                                          • RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.
                                          • KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN.
                                          May 24, 2023

                                          How big is Marcone Supply? ›

                                          Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

                                          How many locations does Marcone have? ›

                                          Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

                                          What is the history of Marcone Supply? ›

                                          Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

                                          What is Marcone's annual revenue? ›

                                          Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

                                          What does Marcone sell? ›

                                          Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

                                          What does Marcone do? ›

                                          Our vision is to be North America's go-to source for repair parts, equipment and supplies. Whether you are a residential or commercial service contractor or a major national retailer, we are your trusted supply partner for appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, pool/spa and commercial kitchens.

                                          Who is the head of GE Appliances? ›

                                          Kevin Nolan, CEO, GE Appliances.

                                          Who is the CEO of Sears Appliance Repair? ›

                                          Elliot Cohen - Sears Home Services | LinkedIn.

                                          Who is the owner of Appliance Factory? ›

                                          CEO Chuck Ewing started the company in 1986 from his garage and grew it into 26 locations throughout Colorado, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky by carving a niche in a market typically held by big-box retailers.

                                          Is Marcone Supply publicly traded? ›

                                          Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

                                          What is Marcone's return policy? ›

                                          Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

                                          What is my Marcone? ›

                                          MyMarcone is where you can order parts online, check pricing and availability, and much, much more.

                                          What is the revenue of Marcone Supply? ›

                                          What is the annual revenue of Marcone Supply? The Marcone Supply annual revenue was $148.6 million in 2024.

                                          Who bought Munch's supply? ›

                                          Munch's Supply Is Acquired by Marcone | Baird.

                                          Who owns voomi supply? ›

                                          Who is the founder of Voomi Supply? Faron Schonfeld, Andy Chalofsky, and Josh Chalofsky are the founders of Voomi Supply.

                                          Who is Marcone? ›

                                          Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

