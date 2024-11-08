Marcone usually have what you need, and ifthey don’t they will order itfor you

Worst experience ever! The lady atthe counter was extremely unfriendly and condescending. The attitude was akin toyou just aren’t that important. For sure… Iwill purchase myparts elsewhere.

Great staff. our technicians pick parts uphere and everyone are very helpful. Thanks

it's verysad,that after being aloyal customer for years.my experience today was horrible, your company because of Covid 19will not allow regular customers to purchase retail ihad toorder via phone with arepresentative, pay shipping and Handling, not get myappliance repaired until possibly Saturday today isAUGUST 19,2020. i had amask,gloves standing infront ofstore and was told wedon't make the rules. location ofstore Kenilworth nj uncaring ofyour company when retail business ishurting already.… – show

Ive used Marcone for years but after arecent visit here, never again. Everytime Icome tothis location the people are rude and unhelpful. Close this useless store

Worst customer and sense ofhuman decency mygrandmother and Ihave ever experienced inmy life! This location used tobe Jacob’s, which wewere customers offor many years. This isthe first time we’ve been since ithas changed ownership. Westood atthe door for acouple ofminutes reading their signage, while two out-of-touch dim witted people watched usfrom their desk and didn’t offer any assistance; clearly wewere confused. The only reason someone came tothe door was for one oftheir customers who was picking upa delivery. Atthat time, mygrandmother asked can she ask aquestion. Porky quickly dismissed anelderly woman and said they only handle wholesale ashe closed the door. The only reason hedidn’t end upon the floor was because Iwas respecting mygrandmother. Rude, condescending, and insensitive inthe days ofa pandemic where weare all trying toadjust. Astavern owners, you don’t know why wewere there! Didn’t ask usour tax IDnumber orif wewere there topick upan order. Wewere prejudged and I’m sure ifwe weren’t people ofcolor, the assistance would’ve been there. Spend your money elsewhere like wewill.… – show

OK, Iget itCOVID. I'm immunosuppressed from aliver transplant soI don't want tobe endangered anymore than theydo. Fine enough reason for not opening the door. But tonot answer questions, and the attitude? Please.

It still went pretty much asthe other recent reviewers here have stated. Wouldn't open the door, oranswer questions, were extremely rude AND even gave mea hard time after Igave them the account number and told them Iwas there picking upa part for aservice professional.

The freezer section ofmy home refrigerator stopped working. But Iknew the repairman who would fix the refrigeration equipment ata restaurant atwhich Iworked. Asa courtesy hecame over first thing the next morning because myfood was melting. Hefound out what w

I'm sure there issome rule that would prevent mefrom using the particular word that isa appropriate, sothis euphemism will have todo: BALLOONKNOTS! Thats how Iwould describe the staff atMarcone Supply ofKenilworth,NJ. The freezer section ofmy home refrigerator stopped working. But Iknew the repairman who would fix the refrigeration equipment ata restaurant atwhich Iworked. Asa courtesy hecame over first thing the next morning because myfood was melting. Hefound out what w as wrong, but had other jobs that day already scheduled and couldn't get out toMarcone Supply get the parts. Hesaid ifI pick itup, he'd stop back that night after his other jobs were finished. Heeven gave mehis wholesale account number with Marcone incase Ihad trouble. Iordered the part (it goes toa central office NOT the Kenilworth location), and headed over there. It still went pretty much asthe other recent reviewers here have stated. Wouldn't open the door, oranswer questions, were extremely rude AND even gave mea hard time after Igave them the account number and told them Iwas there picking upa part for aservice professional. OK, Iget itCOVID. I'm immunosuppressed from aliver transplant soI don't want tobe endangered anymore than theydo. Fine enough reason for not opening the door. But tonot answer questions, and the attitude? Please. … – show

I would give azero ifpossible. Iordered parts from them and they shipped tothe wrong address and when icalled customer service toget assistance, they said ineeded tocontact UPS for lost ofmissing package.Wow, how about that for passing the buck! Total lack ofcustomer focus. Iwill never order from them again!

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to announce that Marcone Appliance Parts Co. (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

LEADERSHIP JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.

KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.

CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.

GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.

RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.

KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN. More items... May 24, 2023

Supporting more than 30,000 providers, servicing 15+ million homes and businesses every year. National distribution footprint in most major metropolitan areas, featuring 14 regional distribution centers, 143 branches and more than 2.8 million square-feet of warehouse space.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

Marcone is a leading supplier in the appliance parts and commercial equipment industry, providing OEM repair parts, equipment, and supplies.

Our vision is to be North America's go-to source for repair parts, equipment and supplies. Whether you are a residential or commercial service contractor or a major national retailer, we are your trusted supply partner for appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, pool/spa and commercial kitchens.

Kevin Nolan, CEO, GE Appliances.

Elliot Cohen - Sears Home Services | LinkedIn.

CEO Chuck Ewing started the company in 1986 from his garage and grew it into 26 locations throughout Colorado, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky by carving a niche in a market typically held by big-box retailers.

Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

MyMarcone is where you can order parts online, check pricing and availability, and much, much more.

What is the annual revenue of Marcone Supply? The Marcone Supply annual revenue was $148.6 million in 2024.

Munch's Supply Is Acquired by Marcone | Baird.

Who is the founder of Voomi Supply? Faron Schonfeld, Andy Chalofsky, and Josh Chalofsky are the founders of Voomi Supply.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.