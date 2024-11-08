I've been here twice inthe past month and the service was great..

Deceptive pricing. The online price was $17.29but they charged me$23.50atthe counter. When Iask the answerwas, “it's still cheaper than paying for shipping”. Iwon't goback.

Try getting them onthe phone and see what happens, It's9:45amand Irecorded the call asthey doafter afew tries the finally took the call only torealize: aWasher Clutch Assembly (part #285785) will run you $59:58, Amazon $17:56j free shipping ifyou have prime. No you see why everyone just stays home and shop online. Itwill behere in3days just intime for mynext set ofwash. The only reason the got a'Star' isbecause they let you post withoutone. Nostars for stores that charges3times what you could get and they don't realize that online shopping isa major competition for them. 3times!?wow!… – show

Needed coupling for washing machine right away. Good thing store like this are still around.

Yeah they have the parts you need but good luck having them answer the phone.

Since Marcone took over can not betrusted they don't keep enough stock over priced not even one star

The guys here are fantastic! 1st class service and prices are great.

They make a call and book a service with that company

They choose the company with the richest profile

(Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

Today, we are North America's largest and most trusted supplier of residential and commercial parts for appliances, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchens and pool and spa. Our companies include: Appliance Parts. Commercial Kitchen.

Marcone is a leader in customer satisfaction. With your 120-Day Return Policy, you can shop with confidence knowing you have ample time to assess and return products if needed. Your satisfaction is guaranteed.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

LEADERSHIP JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.

KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.

CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.

GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.

RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.

KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN. More items... May 24, 2023

Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

Electrolux is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

