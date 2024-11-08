Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

Table of Contents
Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only Shops Market Street Shops in Elmwood Park Furniture stores in New Jersey Auto parts stores in New Jersey Networking hardware stores in New Jersey FAQs References

/16reviews

Will open atmonday at8AM

Are you the owner?

Leave a review

Description

Are you looking for ashop where you can buy spare parts for yourcar? You might choose Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only asone ofthe possible locations. Here you may find pieces suitable for different types oftransport, aswell asproducts, developed for one particular make ofacar. Ifitʼs difficult for you tomake achoice, the storeʼs employees are there tohelp. They will attempt tofind the needful original components oroffer similar contract ones.

Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only (rating ofthe firm onour site -4.1) islocated atUnited States, Saddle Brook, NJ07663, 280NMidland Ave 1R-1R. You can visit the company’s portal toview for more information:www.apwagner.com. You can ask the matters byphone: (551) 252—4451.

Type
auto parts, furniture stores, art supplies, kitchen appliances
Accessories
handbags
Clothing and footwear
accessories
Goods
tools, spare parts for washing machines, hair dryers, dishwashers, household appliances parts and accessories, transformers, refrigerator parts, cooktops, starters, respirators, kitchen supplies, optical instruments, thermal imaging cameras, plumbing parts, air conditioning equipment, dishwasher parts, microwave oven parts, compressor parts, car brake system, networking hardware
Special Services
roof materials, pumping equipment, air purifier store, electrical insulation materials, pneumatic and compressor equipment store

Phone number

(551)252-44...— show

Address

Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 280 N Midland Ave 1 R-1 R
Working hours

Sun

Closed

Mon

8:00AM—5:00PM

Tue

8:00AM—5:00PM

Wed

8:00AM—5:00PM

Thu

8:00AM—5:00PM

Fri

8:00AM—5:00PM

Sat

Closed

Official website

apwagner.com

Are you the owner?
  • Get access
  • Get a widget
  • Report an error

How Nicelocal works for Business

Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

4.1

/ 16 reviews and20 ratings

Rating is formed based on customer reviews, ratings and telephone surveys.

Write a review

Edit your review

Sort by:

  • John B.

    March 18, 2022, 10:36 pm

    The guys here are fantastic! 1st class service and prices are great.

    00

    Reply

    • dulce e.

      March 22, 2021, 11:32 pm

      Pandemic hours 8—4you have tocall ahead for parts

      00

      Reply

      • APPLIANCESMART o.

        March 23, 2020, 6:53 pm

        Glen,Chris & Jesse are great towork with. Keep inthe good work guys!

        00

        Reply

        • John A.

          September 11, 2019, 9:25 pm

          Since Marcone took over can not betrusted they don't keep enough stock over priced not even one star

          00

          Reply

          • Tatjana K.

            August 25, 2019, 9:44 pm

            Great customer service! Very friendly staff and very helpful…

            00

            Reply

            • Andrzej K.

              March 12, 2019, 11:29 pm

              Great experience, great advice, excellent customer service. This will bemy goto stop.

              00

              Reply

              • Carolyn G.

                January 4, 2019, 12:54 am

                See Also
                Marcone Supply — Wholesale Only

                Don't even answer the phone

                00

                Reply

                • Ronin

                  November 16, 2018, 5:20 pm

                  Yeah they have the parts you need but good luck having them answer the phone.

                  00

                  Reply

                  • Steve K.

                    October 16, 2018, 4:32 pm

                    The people there are great!

                    00

                    Reply

                    • Sam K.

                      May 29, 2018, 5:04 pm

                      Huge selection. Had what Ineeded instock. Inand out infive minutes. Highly recommended.

                      00

                      Reply

                      • JV T.

                        March 31, 2018, 2:43 am

                        Needed coupling for washing machine right away. Good thing store like this are still around.

                        00

                        Reply

                        • Isaac P.

                          February 20, 2018, 1:20 pm

                          Friendly service, honest advise

                          00

                          Reply

                          • Christian H.

                            May 30, 2017, 4:54 pm

                            Try getting them onthe phone and see what happens, It's9:45amand Irecorded the call asthey doafter afew tries the finally took the call only torealize: aWasher Clutch Assembly (part #285785) will run you $59:58, Amazon $17:56j free shipping ifyou have prime.
                            No you see why everyone just stays home and shop online. Itwill behere in3days just intime for mynext set ofwash.
                            The only reason the got a'Star' isbecause they let you post withoutone. Nostars for stores that charges                            3times what you could get and they don't realize that online shopping isa major competition for them. 3times!?wow!– show

                            00

                            Reply

                            • Lost A.

                              December 31, 2016, 12:11 am

                              Deceptive pricing. The online price was $17.29but they charged me$23.50atthe counter. When Iask the answerwas, “it's still cheaper than paying for shipping”. Iwon't goback.

                              00

                              Reply

                              • Maria M.

                                December 20, 2016, 12:38 pm

                                Mejor lugar para partes derefrigeracion!

                                00

                                Reply

                                • Woody P.

                                  January 30, 2016, 6:28 pm

                                  I've been here twice inthe past month and the service was great..

                                  00

                                  Reply

                                  Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (1)

                                  We couldn't find any reviews.

                                  Try other search terms

                                  Average rating- 4.1based on16 reviews and20 ratings

                                  • New Jersey
                                  • Shops in New Jersey
                                  • Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

                                  Shops Market Street

                                  • Walgreens

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 593 Market St

                                  • Quality Communications ofNJ

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 475 Market St # 400

                                  • Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 463 Market St

                                  Shops in Elmwood Park

                                  • Bradley Corrugated

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 1 Paul Kohner Pl

                                  • Superior Distributors Co

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 4 N Midland Ave

                                  • Astral Air Parts Inc

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 192 Van Riper Ave

                                  Furniture stores in New Jersey

                                  • Spring Time Bedding

                                    Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 25 Saddle River Rd

                                  • Streamline Hoods

                                    Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, 4-40 Banta Pl

                                  • Anthropologie

                                    Paramus, NJ 07652, 1123 Garden State Plaza Blvd

                                  Auto parts stores in New Jersey

                                  • Sealed Air

                                    Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 301 Mayhill St

                                  • Advance Auto Parts

                                    Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 427 Market St

                                  • Spect Fab

                                    Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, 231 Market St

                                  Networking hardware stores in New Jersey

                                  • Westlock Controls

                                    Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 280 N Midland Ave # 258

                                  • Hermez Communications

                                    Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, 441 Market St

                                  • Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, Broadway, 28-05

                                  Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

                                  FAQs

                                  Who bought Marcone? ›

                                  (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

                                  Discover More
                                  Who is the largest appliance parts distributor in the US? ›

                                  Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

                                  Read The Full Story
                                  What does Marcone Supply do? ›

                                  Today, we are North America's largest and most trusted supplier of residential and commercial parts for appliances, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchens and pool and spa. Our companies include: Appliance Parts. Commercial Kitchen.

                                  Discover More
                                  What is Marcone Supply return policy? ›

                                  Marcone is a leader in customer satisfaction. With your 120-Day Return Policy, you can shop with confidence knowing you have ample time to assess and return products if needed. Your satisfaction is guaranteed.

                                  Get More Info Here
                                  What is the history of Marcone Supply? ›

                                  Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

                                  Know More
                                  Who is the CEO of Marcone Appliance Parts? ›

                                  LEADERSHIP
                                  • JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.
                                  • AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.
                                  • KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.
                                  • CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.
                                  • SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.
                                  • GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.
                                  • RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.
                                  • KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN.
                                  May 24, 2023

                                  Read On
                                  What is Marcone's annual revenue? ›

                                  Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations.

                                  Get More Info
                                  Who is the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold? ›

                                  Electrolux is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world's second largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

                                  Discover More
                                  Is Marcone publicly traded? ›

                                  Is Marcone a private or public company? Marcone is a Private company.

                                  Read The Full Story
                                  How many locations does Marcone have? ›

                                  Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

                                  Learn More

                                  Who is Marcone? ›

                                  Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

                                  Explore More
                                  Can you return items to Sysco? ›

                                  Products are returnable for full credit only when they are in the original package free of markings or damage.

                                  See More
                                  What does supplier return mean? ›

                                  In a supplier return, you are removing the inventory items from your on-hand quantity and returning the items to the supplier you purchased them from. An inventory return is when items that were previously issued out for use are returned back to your stock, adding that amount back to your on-hand quantity.

                                  Continue Reading
                                  Can I return groceries? ›

                                  You can return food to the grocery store if it's gone bad or it's expired or you tried it and don't like it.

                                  Get More Info
                                  Who bought out John Manville? ›

                                  Berkshire Hathaway Inc. acquired JM on February 27, 2001. The move gave JM a strong financial foundation and renewed our commitment to providing innovative solutions for our customers' needs.

                                  Read On
                                  Who bought out Cincinnati Bell? ›

                                  Cincinnati Bell together with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (“MIP”) today announced an agreement through which MIP will acquire Cincinnati Bell in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt. .

                                  Read The Full Story
                                  Who bought Media Temple? ›

                                  Media Temple was acquired by GoDaddy in October 2013, but the two brands operated separately until February 2023, when the Media Temple brand was retired and its services were merged into GoDaddy.

                                  Find Out More

                                  References

                                  Top Articles
                                  How to Type E with Accent Marks (è,é,ê,ë) on Keyboard (2023 Updated) - How to Type Anything
                                  How to Type an E with an Accent on a Phone or Computer
                                  How to Insert or Type E with an Accent Mark in Word (È, É, Ê, Ë, è, é, ê, or ë)
                                  Latest Posts
                                  A Vintage 9K Yellow Gold Keeper Ring. Size P. 4.35g weight.
                                  New Bern Nc Craigslist
                                  Recommended Articles
                                  Article information

                                  Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

                                  Last Updated:

                                  Views: 5305

                                  Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

                                  Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

                                  Author information

                                  Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

                                  Birthday: 1997-03-23

                                  Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

                                  Phone: +13408645881558

                                  Job: Global Representative

                                  Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

                                  Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.