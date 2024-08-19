Are you the owner?
- Description
Doyou want tofreshen upthe house you live inwithout buying anything seriously expensive? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only might beof service. There are different lighting devices amid the commodities ofthe store. Ifyou want toretrieve aconvenient standard orreading spot lamp, chandelier ordecorative wall lamp, you may contact the store'sassistants. They will help you select the lamp with asuitable style, describe the product range presented inthe store. That way itwill become easier for you tomake the correct choice and obtain the item that meets your needs.
Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only (rating ofthe company onour website -3.9) islocated atUnited States, Pompano Beach, FL33069, 1800NPowerlineRd. You may visit the company’s website toexplore for more information:www.apwagner.com. You may voice the matters byphone: (954) 283—3027.
- Type
- pet supply, drapery and curtain fabrics, automotive chemicals and oils
- Accessories
- hosiery
- Goods
- bakery products, lighting, garden equipment, household appliances parts and accessories, car accessories, fitness store, Christmas decorations, bathroom accessories, ayurvedic medicines, measuring devices, car consumables, navigational equipment, lighting equipment, DIY and RC models, sewer equipment and septic tanks, water sports gear
- Special Services
- welding supply store, pumping equipment, construction and finishing materials
Phone number
(954)283-30...— show
Address
- Working hours
Sun
Closed
Mon
8:00AM—4:00PM
Tue
8:00AM—4:00PM
Wed
8:00AM—4:00PM
Thu
8:00AM—4:00PM
Fri
8:00AM—4:00PM
Sat
Closed
- Official website
apwagner.com
Are you the owner?
4photos Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
Prices Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
GLIDE
13.17 $
PAN-SURFACE ELEMENT
4 — 5.22 $
AFFRESH COOKTOP CLEANER
6.48 $
BEARING
3.21 $
HOUSNG-LMP
4.46 $
ELEMENT RECEPTACLE KIT
28.16 $
TOUCHUP PAINT
8.25 $
WHITE APPLIANCE SPRAY PAINT
11.32 $
BLACK TOUCHUP PAINT
7.70 $
RANGE SURFACE ELEMENT RECEPTACLE KIT
14.68 $
The prices on this website are for informational purposes only. They are not final and not a public offer. The management reserves the right to change prices.
You can check the price by phone.
Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
3.9
/ 40 reviews and28 ratings
Rating is formed based on customer reviews, ratings and telephone surveys.
Andrew C.
December 9, 2021, 5:11 pm
Extremely overpriced and customer service would not allow meto cancel the order before itleft the warehouse.
alberto a.
September 14, 2021, 8:15 pm
They are great!!
Daniel S.
April 30, 2021, 3:14 am
The store isno longer open, however you can still call the number and they will get the parts you need!
Brett B.
January 8, 2021, 8:43 pm
No response when Irepeatedly spoke into the intercom system, precisely following instructions asstated onthe front door.. Workers were inside and ignored meoutside atthe front door. Ineed anew icemaker bucket. I'll get itelsewhere.
krisna t.
September 14, 2020, 9:49 pm
Great experience.
Joel T.
July 1, 2020, 6:46 pm
Great service and save. Ocean Appliance 5
Omar C.
May 21, 2020, 11:44 pm
Everybody but one ishelpful and professional. The over weight bald guy has aserious attitude problem. Iwent byto pick upsome supply and when Isaw door open Was 6ft back from door even thought there istape about9.5ftfrom door. This rude guy didn't say “can you please move back totape” ina polite manner.. butno…he was yelling ina loud obnoxious way asthough Iwas achild. Ifit wasn't for mypatience, Iwould have smacked him over head… even 4hours later, Iam still upset forhis rudeness… With somany people needing ajob, heshould bemore professional. IfI was management, Iwould send him home for aweek withoutpay…or betteryet…FIRED…… – show
Brandon L.
March 14, 2020, 12:09 am
im aaccount holder and they treated methis way imagine aregular customer goes through. at450p.m. ishowed upsome old guy bearly able towalk (thank god unless iwould ofbeen screwed) comes running behind the counter toclose the door at450pmsmh. luckily Iopened before hedid sohe had tolet mein. but the guy was frustrated that ishopped during business hours. these guys are pathetic. marcone doral isbetter
danny a.
November 25, 2019, 4:47 pm
I'm not happy with their customer service they're not very organized with inventory already had problems returning parts tothis store that they don't accept returns and ordered parts intheir store for pickup that they don't have and paid for Iwasted mytime twice going tothis location rather than going tothe one inDoral which Ihave noproblems with very disappointed.
Luis M.
November 22, 2019, 6:20 pm
Great people working there. But for some reason when Icall. Itgoes straight toJacksonville. Iwant toknow ifthey have the parts Ineed soI dont have todrive over there and tell mewe dont haveit.
Denis S.
April 26, 2019, 4:29 pm
I've had anaccount with Marcone for over 30years I'm very happy with their service the only problem isthat their prices need tobe more competitive, Iknow other companies that are now buying from Amazon because their prices are lower
Tony T.
April 12, 2019, 7:49 pm
They donot accept USA cash only credit ordebit.
misti l.
February 26, 2019, 5:15 pm
Was recommended togo for washer and dryer parts. Had great service and the parts were exactly what was needed.
Ori W.
February 1, 2019, 11:32 am
I own alocal service company with 3technicians and was looking for asupplier inPompano beach area, They offered 10% off the price over the phone until wewill establish anaccount for the company, then inthe store they can't doit…
Their prices are insanely higher than anywhere else. Why Ididn't buy somewhere else? Because they had the part available, soI thought giving them achance. Ishould have bought the part off our regular supplier and get ittomorrow… lesson learned.
“We areselling parts tothe public asa courtesy”
Give mea break you funny guy (the manager)
Here's astar for your kindness, appreciate your efforts.… – show
Tech P.
January 8, 2019, 7:12 pm
A little slow toget things done Ineed alittle better communication
Mardey’s A.
November 6, 2018, 12:34 am
Best parts distributor insouth Florida hands down! Great service every time with ahuge selection oforiginal factory parts onhand.
Jermaine J.
November 5, 2018, 5:03 pm
Overall myfavorite part distributor. The employees can help find what uneed.
Patrick M.
September 24, 2018, 6:44 pm
Most obnoxious computer greeting while being oncall for 20minutes
Alex S.
June 11, 2018, 11:30 pm
Take too long toassistyou........
Company's official reply
June 12, 2018, 5:22 pm
We truly apologize for your inconvenience.
Ron J.
June 7, 2018, 7:34 pm
Been going there for 35years best place tobuy appliances Iknow Norman for along time he's behind the counter
Company's official reply
June 7, 2018, 8:44 pm
Thank you for your review, weare truly grateful for your loyalty!
