Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 2914 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, Texas, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.ua (2024)

"Nice store it looks like they have everything for the appliance service people. I just purchased a stainless steel cleaner for my appliances . It was recommended to me by a service technician."

"This Store Hands Down is The Best! Great People!!..Straight up Take the Serial and Model # of the Machine you Have problems. Perhaps a Picture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW IN and its FASTER!..They really are a Good Store."

"No more lobby or over-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. My rep answered in NJ. I had model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled w extra shipping fee, but Fedex next day satisfied my need. Not clear why there's local presence though, if we can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait in line."

"I ordered a condenser fan, I received the package damaged. The package did not contain any cushion for the item in the box. The fan was broken and I have been waiting for a refund to purchase the item which I needed asap. If the item was packaged correctly I would not be in this situation."

"A lousy place, lack of attention to the public, very rude staff and lack of education, I do not recommend this place, they cannot help you at all"

Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only is a store located at 2914 Gateway Boulevard East in El Paso, Texas, United States. As a wholesale-only establishment, Marcone Supply offers a wide range of products at discounted prices to businesses and contractors. With a focus on providing quality products and excellent customer service, Marcone Supply is a trusted supplier for those in the industry. Whether you are looking for appliances, parts, or accessories, Marcone Supply has everything you need to keep your business running smoothly. Visit us today to see our extensive inventory and competitive prices.

Today, we are North America's largest and most trusted supplier of residential and commercial parts for appliances, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchens and pool and spa. Our companies include: Appliance Parts. Commercial Kitchen.

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to announce that Marcone Appliance Parts Co. (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

What is the annual revenue of Marcone Supply? The Marcone Supply annual revenue was $148.6 million in 2024.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

