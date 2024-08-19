Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 2914 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, Texas, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.ua (2024)

"This Store Hands Down is The Best! Great People!!..Straight up Take the Serial and Model # of the Machine you Have problems. Perhaps a Picture and Info..and know the Part you need..they can Help you Better also. Calls there Supper Busy..SHOW IN and its FASTER!..They really are a Good Store."

"No more lobby or over-the-counter parts sales and orders. Everything now via phone. My rep answered in NJ. I had model and part #, and call was fast and efficient. Not thrilled w extra shipping fee, but Fedex next day satisfied my need. Not clear why there's local presence though, if we can't buy there. Sure wish they'd reopen counter. Still, phone order faster than usual wait in line."

"I ordered a condenser fan, I received the package damaged. The package did not contain any cushion for the item in the box. The fan was broken and I have been waiting for a refund to purchase the item which I needed asap. If the item was packaged correctly I would not be in this situation."

Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only is a store located at 2914 Gateway Boulevard East in El Paso, Texas, United States. As a wholesale-only establishment, Marcone Supply offers a wide range of products at discounted prices to businesses and contractors. With a focus on providing quality products and excellent customer service, Marcone Supply is a trusted supplier for those in the industry. Whether you are looking for appliances, parts, or accessories, Marcone Supply has everything you need to keep your business running smoothly. Visit us today to see our extensive inventory and competitive prices.

