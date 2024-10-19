Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.ua (2024)

5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States
About the Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only is a store located at 5100 Fox Street in Denver, Colorado, United States. As a wholesale-only institution, it offers a wide range of products and supplies at discounted prices for businesses and professionals in the industry. With a focus on providing quality products and excellent customer service, Marcone Supply is a trusted source for all your wholesale needs. Visit us today and see why we are the preferred choice for wholesale buyers in the Denver area.
Photos of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
5100 Fox St # A, Denver, CO 80216, United States
+1 303-922-7338
Opening hours of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
Monday:
08:00 - 16:00
Tuesday:
08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday:
08:00 - 16:00
Thursday:
08:00 - 16:00
Friday:
08:00 - 16:00
Saturday:
Day off
Sunday:
Day off
Reviews of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
T T:
1
"They sent the wrong part, and not only that, the part they sent was broken. They made me buy another part and wait for a refund for the original mess up. Sent the broken part back. Tracking said that it was delivered over two weeks ago. Still no refund. Terrible business ethics. Would love to talk to someone but the hold time is usually over an hour."
almost 4 years ago
Tiffany L (Tifferella):
5
"This place had the exact item I needed to fix my dryer. It did take a bit of time on hold to speak to someone on the phone. There building is near the highway which is convenient. The customer service was great. Quick and friendly in the store. Their unit is on the far East side of the building. They seem to have parts for everything!UPDATE: Had to go back for another part after fixing the original issue. That ended up not fixing the second problem. They refunded the part with no questions asked. Bought the heating element and it brought goodness back to our lives!Tip: They offer lifetime replacement on their parts for a very low cost. Do it! Very worth it in comparison to buying a new part or machine."
almost 5 years ago
Nicholas Day:
1
"I recently returned two of the three products that I did not use the same day over a month ago. They were also returned in the same exact packaging and boxes. I use to sell parts and never have I ever had to deal with the return taking this long I have gone in twice and have talked to many people on the phone, nobody has an answer, or no return has been credited. They are completely no help. Still waiting for a return call."
almost 5 years ago
James Timmons:
1
"Long wait time on the phone. Transferred to what was supposed to be technical support and the guy told me he couldn't help me at all with trouble shooting my problem. Was really kind of rude about it. Price to pick up part in Denver was $30 higher than ordering it online from 1st Source. Think I'll be taking my business elsewhere."
more 6 years ago
Lawrence Brewster IV:
5
"Had the part I needed for my washer the day before closing on house. Paid more than waiting for cheaper online, but to go and verify the right part on the spot was great. Other comments about warranty are not entirely wrong, but I just asked to not get warranty and had no porblems (still had 90 day return, but I close on property tomorrow!) good national phone service, website is complete, and in and out of warehouse in less time than it took me to find!"
more 7 years ago
