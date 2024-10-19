Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.ua (2024)

5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States

About the Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only is a store located at 5100 Fox Street in Denver, Colorado, United States. As a wholesale-only institution, it offers a wide range of products and supplies at discounted prices for businesses and professionals in the industry. With a focus on providing quality products and excellent customer service, Marcone Supply is a trusted source for all your wholesale needs. Visit us today and see why we are the preferred choice for wholesale buyers in the Denver area.

Photos of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

  • Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only - 5100 Fox Street, Denver, Colorado, United States - Updated June 2024 - Guide.in.ua (2)

5100 Fox St # A, Denver, CO 80216, United States

+1 303-922-7338


Opening hours of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

Monday:

08:00 - 16:00

Tuesday:

08:00 - 16:00

Wednesday:

08:00 - 16:00

Friday:

08:00 - 16:00

Saturday:

Day off

Sunday:

Day off

Reviews of Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

T T:

1

"They sent the wrong part, and not only that, the part they sent was broken. They made me buy another part and wait for a refund for the original mess up. Sent the broken part back. Tracking said that it was delivered over two weeks ago. Still no refund. Terrible business ethics. Would love to talk to someone but the hold time is usually over an hour."

almost 4 years ago

Tiffany L (Tifferella):

5

"This place had the exact item I needed to fix my dryer. It did take a bit of time on hold to speak to someone on the phone. There building is near the highway which is convenient. The customer service was great. Quick and friendly in the store. Their unit is on the far East side of the building. They seem to have parts for everything!UPDATE: Had to go back for another part after fixing the original issue. That ended up not fixing the second problem. They refunded the part with no questions asked. Bought the heating element and it brought goodness back to our lives!Tip: They offer lifetime replacement on their parts for a very low cost. Do it! Very worth it in comparison to buying a new part or machine."

almost 5 years ago

Nicholas Day:

1

"I recently returned two of the three products that I did not use the same day over a month ago. They were also returned in the same exact packaging and boxes. I use to sell parts and never have I ever had to deal with the return taking this long I have gone in twice and have talked to many people on the phone, nobody has an answer, or no return has been credited. They are completely no help. Still waiting for a return call."

almost 5 years ago

James Timmons:

1

"Long wait time on the phone. Transferred to what was supposed to be technical support and the guy told me he couldn't help me at all with trouble shooting my problem. Was really kind of rude about it. Price to pick up part in Denver was $30 higher than ordering it online from 1st Source. Think I'll be taking my business elsewhere."

more 6 years ago

Lawrence Brewster IV:

5

"Had the part I needed for my washer the day before closing on house. Paid more than waiting for cheaper online, but to go and verify the right part on the spot was great. Other comments about warranty are not entirely wrong, but I just asked to not get warranty and had no porblems (still had 90 day return, but I close on property tomorrow!) good national phone service, website is complete, and in and out of warehouse in less time than it took me to find!"

more 7 years ago

FAQs

What does Marcone Supply do? ›

Today, we are North America's largest and most trusted supplier of residential and commercial parts for appliances, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchens and pool and spa. Our companies include: Appliance Parts. Commercial Kitchen.

Who owns Marcone Supply? ›

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to announce that Marcone Appliance Parts Co. (Marcone), a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, LP (Sterling), has been acquired by Genstar Capital, LP (Genstar). The transaction closed on June 23, 2021.

How many locations does Marcone have? ›

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas.

Who is the CEO of Marcone Appliance Parts? ›

LEADERSHIP
  • JIM SOUERS. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.
  • AVICHAL JAIN. CEO.
  • KURT BRUENNNING. CFO.
  • CLAUDIO WALLER. CHIEF PEOPLE AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.
  • SHAWN YOUNG. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER.
  • GREG FLEISCHUT. PRESIDENT, APPLIANCE PARTS.
  • RANDALL HUDSPETH. PRESIDENT, HVAC.
  • KERI LLEWELLYN. PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL KITCHEN.
May 24, 2023

Who is the largest appliance parts distributor in the US? ›

Marcone is a technology company – and we're pretty great at parts distribution, too. In fact, we are the largest distributor of OEM appliance parts.

What is the history of Marcone Supply? ›

Marcone was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932 during the Great Depression. Our company founder, Harry Markow (1890-1975), began the business as a door-to-door salesman for rebuilt vacuum cleaners before moving into washer and dryer parts during World War II.

What is the revenue of Marcone Supply? ›

What is the annual revenue of Marcone Supply? The Marcone Supply annual revenue was $148.6 million in 2024.

Who is Marcone? ›

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, OEM parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St.

Who founded Genstar? ›

Among the founders of what was then known as Genstar Capital Corp. (GCC) were Angus MacNaughton and Ross Turner, former chief executive officers of Genstar Corp., as well as Richard D. Paterson, previously senior vice president and chief financial officer, and John A.

What is Marcone's return policy? ›

Marcone is not responsible for return shipping costs for non-defective returned product. Customer can return at their own expense or contact customer service for a return label at a fee of $10.99. Returns eligible for credit with no restock fee within 90 days of invoice date are based on the following conditions: 1.

Who is the CEO of Howard's Appliances? ›

— The board of directors of Howard's, Southern California's premier independent appliance/TV/mattress retailer, has appointed industry leader Peter Boutros as its new chief executive officer. Boutros will also join the company's board of directors.

Who is the CEO of AppliancePartsPros? ›

Roman Kagan - AppliancePartsPros.com | LinkedIn.

Who is the CEO of Johnstone Supply? ›

Johnstone Announces New CEO Lance Devin

PORTLAND, OR – Monday, April 4, 2022 - Johnstone Supply LLC is pleased to announce that Lance Devin will be joining Johnstone as Chief Executive Officer, leading strategy and operations for the Johnstone Supply, LLC, business.

