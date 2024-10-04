Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2024)

Table of Contents
Ticket Prices Confirmed Ticket Pricing Not Found Theater Owners/Managers Check Ticket Prices Ticket Price Reports from Our Readers About Theater Ticket Prices Disclaimer About Pricing Accuracy FAQs References


Remove ads with our VIP Service

Theater Managers:
Update Theater Information

Get Facebook Links

Marcus O'Fallon Cinema
1320 Central Park Drive
O'Fallon, IL 62269


Message: 618-206-5516 more »

AddTheatertoFavorites


Renovated in Spring 2007.

aka Wehrenberg O'Fallon 15 Cine


0		No comments have been left about this theater yet -- be the first!
Add comments about this theater Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2)

Ticket Prices

Confirmed Ticket Pricing Not Found

This theater has not provided ticket pricing information. Please see the Help document How Much are Tickets? for more information.

Ticket pricing may be found on the theater's official web site.

Theater Owners/Managers

If you are a movie theater and would like to offer this valuable service to your customers, please see our Business Services for Movie Theaters.

Check Ticket Prices

You can see what this theater is charging for tickets by visiting their online ticketing provider. Choose the showing you are interested in, and see what the charge is for purchasing tickets online for that show. Note: Base online pricing usually matches the prices at the box office, but may include an additional processing fee.


Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (4)Ticket Price Reports from Our Readers

This feature is intended for our readers to share the ticket prices they have found at theaters.

This is not a forum for general comments about a theater (for those, look at the Reader Comments page). If you had a problem at a theater, we encourage you to contact that theater using the information on their Contact Information page. Most theaters are very interested in hearing feedback from their customers.

Add Your Ticket Price Report

Please Note: These reports are submitted by the readers of The BigScreen Cinema Guide and represent their own personal experiences. As such, we cannot verify the information reported below. If you have discovered different information, please submit your own report!

Feb 20, 2019 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $9.25 | Evening: $12.00
SuperScreen - Matinee: $11.75 | Evening: $14.50
UltraScreen - Matinee: $12.75 | Evening: $15.50
3D Seating - Matinee: $12.25* | Evening: $15.00*
SuperScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.25* | Evening: $16.00*
UltraScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.75* | Evening: $16.50*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $8.00
SuperScreen - $10.50
UltraScreen - $11.50
3D Seating - $10.00*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.00*
UltraScreen 3D - $12.50*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
SuperScreen - $10.75
UltraScreen - $11.75
3D Seating - $10.25*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.75*
UltraScreen 3D - $13.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

*Includes Premium Event Charge


Oct 26, 2017 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

*Includes Premium Event Charge


Feb 23, 2017 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $7.00*

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $8.00

*Includes Premium Event Charge


About Theater Ticket Prices

Theater Ticket Pricing Information is just one of the services that The BigScreen Cinema Guide offers to theaters. All theaters are able to participate in this service, but not all choose to do so.

If you are a theater manager and would like to offer this valuable service to your customers, please see Business Services for Movie Theaters. If you are a customer and the theater(s) you patronize don't offer this feature, please ask the manager there to sign up for this great service!

Disclaimer About Pricing Accuracy

Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. These prices are a snapshot of the ticket prices as of the date mentioned above, so please verify ticket prices on the day of attendance if the exact price is very important to you. Most theaters adjust their ticket prices yearly or twice yearly, so if the date above is more than 6-12 months ago, there's a good chance that the prices have changed.

This theater offers electronic ticketing. Ticket prices for the shows you select on the Showtimes page will reflect the price you pay when you purchase tickets online through that link. The prices listed should correspond to the ticket price at the box office, but some differences may exist in certain situations.

If you notice that the ticket price information for this theater is inaccurate, please Add Your Ticket Price Report and let us know!

Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2024)

FAQs

How much do most movie tickets cost? ›

Between 2022 and 2023, the average price of a movie ticket at AMC Theatres' cinemas worldwide slightly grew. Within the United States, the figure stood at 11.9 U.S. dollars in 2023, compared to 11.62 U.S. dollars recorded a year earlier.

Continue Reading
How much does it cost to watch a movie? ›

The average movie ticket cost $11.75 in 2022, according to EntTelligence, a research firm. In New York, prices reach $28, depending on the format. A small popcorn at AMC Lincoln Square costs $10 with tax.

Learn More
How much of a movie ticket goes to the Theatre? ›

the cinemas outright keep 50% of ticket sales (after subtracting the house nut) it works in a sliding scale that drops week-on-week (i.e 80% goes to distributor and 20% goes to cinema in week 1, 75% goes to the distributor and 25% goes to the cinema on week 2, etc).

Learn More
Is Marcus movie rewards free? ›

The Magical Movie Rewards program is free to all moviegoers and easy to join, using Marcus Theatres' website, the app, or in the theater.

View More
How much is a ticket for cinema? ›

3D Movie Ticket: ₦6,500 (Popcorn & Pet drink). Bollywood Movie Ticket (Regular): ₦5,500 Flat (Jumbo Popcorn & Pet drink). Bollywood Movie Ticket (VIP): ₦6,500 Flat (Jumbo Popcorn & Pet drink).

Read More
How much does a movie actually cost? ›

The average cost to produce a major studio movie has been around $65 million. But the production costs don't cover distribution and marketing, which adds another $35 million or so, on average, bringing the total cost to produce and market a major movie to right about $100 million.

Find Out More
How much does it cost to watch a movie at the cinema? ›

Price Matters
Cinema FormatPrice
PRICE FREEZE 2D/3DR50,00
VIP 2D/3DR200,00
FULL VIP 2DR160,00
FULL VIP 2D KIDS / PENSIONERSR115,00
12 more rows

Continue Reading
What is the average of a movie ticket? ›

AMC Theatres' average ticket price 2014-2023

In 2023, the average price of a movie ticket at AMC Theatres' cinemas worldwide stood at 11.23 U.S. dollars, up from 10.95 dollars the previous year.

Show Me More
How much money do movie theaters make on popcorn? ›

Popcorn profit margin can vary anywhere between 70% to over 1000%, depending on a couple of factors like setting, cost of overhead and raw materials, pricing strategy and market trends.

Discover More
Is Marcus Theaters profitable? ›

The Marcus Corp.

The Milwaukee-based hotel and movie theater company on Thursday reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, including annual net earnings of $14.8 million (46 cents per diluted common share), compared to a net loss of $12 million (39 cents per diluted common share) for fiscal 2022.

Learn More

How do I use my Marcus rewards? ›

How do I redeem my rewards dollars? You can apply Rewards dollars towards tickets, concession items, and purchases made at our theatre locations restaurants. Rewards dollars can be used for ticket purchases on our web site or mobile app but cannot be used for online food and drink purchases at this time.

Keep Reading
How to use Marcus Theater gift card? ›

Marcus Theatres Gift Cards are redeemable toward box office, concessions, and food and beverage purchases made at participating Marcus Theatre locations, online at MarcusTheatres.com, and through the Marcus Theatres mobile app.

Find Out More
How much is a cinema ticket in the US? ›

Ticket price at U.S. movie theaters 2001-2021

In 2021, the average price of a movie ticket in the United States added up to 9.57 U.S. dollars, up from 8.65 dollars in 2016. This represents an increase of nearly 11 percent over half a decade.

View More
What is the most expensive movie ticket? ›

While ticket prices vary from city to city, the most expensive tickets in the country cost ₹2450 (without taxes) and are already sold out. The pricey tickets are for IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel in Mumbai for the evening (7pm) and night (10pm) shows on the movie's opening day – July 21.

View Details
Why do movies cost $20 to rent? ›

The reality of the $20 rental

Eventually, it ends up on a free streamer like Tubi or Pluto with commercials, and also on traditional pay TV. But the reality is actually that studios are using the $20 rental to keep people waiting a little longer.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
Monthly Consumer Price Index Indicator, June 2024
minneapolis free stuff "st. paul" - craigslist
CDL Class A Drivers OTR 0.75 CPM - transportation - job employment - craigslist
Animal Shelters and Rescues in Dothan, AL - Adoptapet.com
How much do tickets to the Olympics cost 2024?
Foodsmart Jonesboro Ar Weekly Ad
Weight Watchers Freestyle Zero Point Breakfast Ideas
EMERGENCY SHELTERS Portable Modular - 8x20 - 16x20 - Steel Building - general for sale - by dealer - craigslist
7Th Gear Exotics Tampa
Carter Trent Funeral Home Obits
George J Moylan Funeral Home Obituaries
Baird Funeral Home Wayland Ny Obituaries
Quizwiz - Ace Your Homework & Exams, Now With ChatGPT AI
Indiana DUI Related Accidents
40 Off Of $40
KOBALT KHB 6380-06 MANUAL Pdf Download
Haas Hall Academy Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR
233 Waterman Ave, North Providence, RI 02911 - MLS 1370108 - Coldwell Banker
Who Is The Black Actress In The Rinvoq Commercial
Response To A Good Point Crossword Clue
Matchday • Girona FC - Feyenoord
Jesus Revolution Showtimes Near Gqt Willow Knolls 14
Frommer's Honolulu, Waikiki and Oahu - PDF Free Download
Nci New Ulm
An Inside Look at ADAM22 and Wife Lena The Plug’s Wedding
Papa Johns Mear Me
Comenity Bank Carter's Credit Card Login
Dangerous Convenience Store [SSFUJOSHI]
Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Mychart
Megapersonals.xom
Shaws Myaci
Saint Frances Cabrini West Bend Wi
Rasmussen Daily
Craigslist Savannah Ga Free Stuff
Detroit Area Craigslist
San Diego Cars And Trucks Craigslist
How To Spend A Gorgeous Weekend In Beautiful San Angelo, Texas
The Heat Siriusxm Top 35 List
Syracuse Deadline
Mpreviews Lomita
Craigslist En Español New York
Unblocked Games 76 - Classroom 6X
Dee Dee Blanchard Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?
Car AC Blowing Hot Air? Here's How to Fix It
The Pale Blue Eye Showtimes Near Harkins Shea 14
The 2024 James Beard Awards Semifinalists
Straight2Bank Login
Toestaan dat berichten namens u worden verzonden bij het delen van een map of postvak
Hannity : FOXNEWSW : October 2, 2024 11:00pm-12:00am PDT : Free Borrow & Streaming : Internet Archive
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist
Pete Rose's career took him from underrated to overrated -- and back
Latest Posts
What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline
Racing League 2024: All you need to know about this year's competition
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5675

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.