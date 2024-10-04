Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2024)



Marcus O'Fallon Cinema

1320 Central Park Drive

O'Fallon, IL 62269

618-206-5516

Renovated in Spring 2007. aka Wehrenberg O'Fallon 15 Cine



Ticket Prices

Feb 20, 2019 - Scott Jentsch from the theater's web site: Adult

General - Matinee: $9.25 | Evening: $12.00

SuperScreen - Matinee: $11.75 | Evening: $14.50

UltraScreen - Matinee: $12.75 | Evening: $15.50

3D Seating - Matinee: $12.25* | Evening: $15.00*

SuperScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.25* | Evening: $16.00*

UltraScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.75* | Evening: $16.50* Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features

General - $8.00

SuperScreen - $10.50

UltraScreen - $11.50

3D Seating - $10.00*

SuperScreen 3D - $12.00*

UltraScreen 3D - $12.50* Senior - 60+

General - $8.25

SuperScreen - $10.75

UltraScreen - $11.75

3D Seating - $10.25*

SuperScreen 3D - $12.75*

UltraScreen 3D - $13.25* Specials Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM

General - $6.00**

**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply. Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM

General - $6.00**

**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply. *Includes Premium Event Charge

Oct 26, 2017 - Scott Jentsch from the theater's web site: Adult

General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25

3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25* Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features

General - $6.75

3D Seating - $9.75* Senior - 60+

General - $8.25

3D Seating - $11.25* Specials Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM

General - $6.00**

**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply. Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM

General - $6.00**

**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply. *Includes Premium Event Charge

Feb 23, 2017 - Scott Jentsch from the theater's web site: Adult

General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25

3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25* Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features

General - $6.75

3D Seating - $9.75* Senior - 60+

General - $8.25

3D Seating - $11.25* Specials Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM

General - $5.00

3D Seating - $7.00* Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM

General - $5.00

3D Seating - $8.00 *Includes Premium Event Charge



