Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2024)

Marcus O'Fallon Cinema
1320 Central Park Drive
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Message: 618-206-5516 more »
Renovated in Spring 2007.
aka Wehrenberg O'Fallon 15 Cine
Feb 20, 2019 - Scott Jentsch
from the theater's web site:
Adult
General - Matinee: $9.25 | Evening: $12.00
SuperScreen - Matinee: $11.75 | Evening: $14.50
UltraScreen - Matinee: $12.75 | Evening: $15.50
3D Seating - Matinee: $12.25* | Evening: $15.00*
SuperScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.25* | Evening: $16.00*
UltraScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.75* | Evening: $16.50*
Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $8.00
SuperScreen - $10.50
UltraScreen - $11.50
3D Seating - $10.00*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.00*
UltraScreen 3D - $12.50*
Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
SuperScreen - $10.75
UltraScreen - $11.75
3D Seating - $10.25*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.75*
UltraScreen 3D - $13.25*
Specials
Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.
Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.
*Includes Premium Event Charge
Oct 26, 2017 - Scott Jentsch
from the theater's web site:
Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*
Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*
Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*
Specials
Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.
Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.
*Includes Premium Event Charge
Feb 23, 2017 - Scott Jentsch
from the theater's web site:
Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*
Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*
Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*
Specials
Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $7.00*
Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $8.00
*Includes Premium Event Charge
