Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (2024)

Table of Contents
Ticket Prices Confirmed Ticket Pricing Not Found Theater Owners/Managers Check Ticket Prices Ticket Price Reports from Our Readers About Theater Ticket Prices Disclaimer About Pricing Accuracy References


Marcus O'Fallon Cinema
1320 Central Park Drive
O'Fallon, IL 62269


Message: 618-206-5516 more »

Renovated in Spring 2007.

aka Wehrenberg O'Fallon 15 Cine


No comments have been left about this theater yet -- be the first!
Ticket Prices

Confirmed Ticket Pricing Not Found

This theater has not provided ticket pricing information. Please see the Help document How Much are Tickets? for more information.

Ticket pricing may be found on the theater's official web site.

Check Ticket Prices

You can see what this theater is charging for tickets by visiting their online ticketing provider. Choose the showing you are interested in, and see what the charge is for purchasing tickets online for that show. Note: Base online pricing usually matches the prices at the box office, but may include an additional processing fee.


Marcus O'Fallon Cinema Ticket Price Information (4)Ticket Price Reports from Our Readers

Feb 20, 2019 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $9.25 | Evening: $12.00
SuperScreen - Matinee: $11.75 | Evening: $14.50
UltraScreen - Matinee: $12.75 | Evening: $15.50
3D Seating - Matinee: $12.25* | Evening: $15.00*
SuperScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.25* | Evening: $16.00*
UltraScreen 3D - Matinee: $13.75* | Evening: $16.50*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $8.00
SuperScreen - $10.50
UltraScreen - $11.50
3D Seating - $10.00*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.00*
UltraScreen 3D - $12.50*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
SuperScreen - $10.75
UltraScreen - $11.75
3D Seating - $10.25*
SuperScreen 3D - $12.75*
UltraScreen 3D - $13.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

*Includes Premium Event Charge


Oct 26, 2017 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $6.00**
**Additional charge for 3D, IMAX, SuperScreen and UltraScreen auditoriums may apply.

*Includes Premium Event Charge


Feb 23, 2017 - Scott Jentsch

from the theater's web site:

Adult
General - Matinee: $8.50 | Evening: $11.25
3D Seating - Matinee: $11.50* | Evening: $14.25*

Child - Ages 3-11, Not valid for R-Rated Features
General - $6.75
3D Seating - $9.75*

Senior - 60+
General - $8.25
3D Seating - $11.25*

Specials

Young at Heart - Ages 60 and over, Fridays before 5:30PM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $7.00*

Early Bird - All shows before 11:00AM
General - $5.00
3D Seating - $8.00

*Includes Premium Event Charge


About Theater Ticket Prices

Theater Ticket Pricing Information is just one of the services that The BigScreen Cinema Guide offers to theaters. All theaters are able to participate in this service, but not all choose to do so.

If you are a theater manager and would like to offer this valuable service to your customers, please see Business Services for Movie Theaters. If you are a customer and the theater(s) you patronize don't offer this feature, please ask the manager there to sign up for this great service!

Disclaimer About Pricing Accuracy

Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. These prices are a snapshot of the ticket prices as of the date mentioned above, so please verify ticket prices on the day of attendance if the exact price is very important to you. Most theaters adjust their ticket prices yearly or twice yearly, so if the date above is more than 6-12 months ago, there's a good chance that the prices have changed.

This theater offers electronic ticketing. Ticket prices for the shows you select on the Showtimes page will reflect the price you pay when you purchase tickets online through that link. The prices listed should correspond to the ticket price at the box office, but some differences may exist in certain situations.

If you notice that the ticket price information for this theater is inaccurate, please Add Your Ticket Price Report and let us know!

