Marine Corps Exchange (2024)

Table of Contents
Share CHECK ELIGIBILITY Shop MCX + NEX THE MCX WELCOMES DOD & COAST GUARD CIVILIANS MCX Sales & Events The Vineyard Wine & Spirits Sales & Events FAQs References

Share

Marine Corps Exchange (1)

  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1

Marine Corps Exchange (19)

Follow the MCX:

  • Marine Corps Exchange (20)
  • Marine Corps Exchange (21)
  • Marine Corps Exchange (22)
  • Marine Corps Exchange (23)

Recent Stories

  • Staying Safe in the Heat: Alcohol vs. Water

  • Maintaining Your Peace While Vacationing

  • Be Water Competent

  • Fireworks Safety

Read More Stories

Marine Corps Exchange (28)

CHECK ELIGIBILITY

Marine Corps Exchange (29)

Save Every Day on Essentials

GET VERIFIED

Marine Corps Exchange (30)

Marine Corps Exchange (31)

Sign Up to SAVE!

Conveniently receive your weekly circulars anywhere at anytime, digital and/or print.

Marine Corps Exchange (32) SIGN UP TO SAVE!

Marine Corps Exchange (33)

Shop MCX + NEX

Tax Free
&
Delivered to your door

SHOP NOW

Our extraordinary Marine Corps Exchange on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall offers designer brand name merchandise and the MCX brands you have come to know and rely upon. The Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) has been proudly serving Marines and their families since 1897. Based on the Marine Corps MCCS Needs Assessment Survey, the Marine Corps Exchange is the #1 benefit to our customers. We hope you'll stop in and see our new departments and ever expanding lines of quality brand name merchandise.

Contact Information

Marine Corps Exchange

1555 Southgate Road
Bldg. 26
Arlington, VA 22214


Phone: 7039798420

Follow Us:

Hours
Sunday10:00AM - 6:00PM
Monday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Tuesday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Wednesday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Thursday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Friday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday9:00AM - 8:00PM
Open Federal Holidays.

THE MCX WELCOMES DOD & COAST GUARD CIVILIANS

Following the release of a recent Department of Defense (DoD) directive, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) will open their doors to active DoD civilians in the United States, U.S. territories and possessions on May 1, 2021. The expansion to new authorized shoppers is expected to increase the contribution to quality of life programs and greatly benefit the entire military community. In order to shop at a NEX or MCX on May 1, a customer will simply need to present a valid civilian Common Access Card (CAC) at the point of sale or at the door, where applicable. A DoD or Coast Guard civilian employee who has not been issued a CAC may shop at the military resale activity on the installation where they are employed by presenting an official proof of employment document dated within 12 months, and a valid government photo identification card.

The DoD directive, dated April 12, extends in-store shopping access to active DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees at all military resale activities. Additionally, the directive grants military exchange online access to active and retired DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees by mid-October 2021. In September 2020, NEX and MCX transitioned to a unified online e-commerce portal for their joint patrons.

“The mission of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is as true today as it was when we were first established in 1946, to provide quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, NEXCOM. “This new authorized shopper expansion will help strengthen the support given to Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, directly benefitting the fleet and family in sustaining a ready and resilient force.”

“Our civilian Marines are an integral part of our ability to support mission and keep our Marines and families fueled, prepped and supplied. This has never been demonstrated better than during the pandemic. The expansion of this benefit affords us the ability to also keep our civilian Marine support fueled, prepped and supplied as they work and interact daily on our bases and stations,” said Cindy Whitman Lacy, CEO of the Marine Corps’ Business and Support Services Division. “Enabling readiness is at the core of what we do. This new authorized shopper expansion to these civil servants who directly support services mission every day will also allow us to generate more dividends to support Marines, Sailors and Families.”

For those DoD or Coast Guard civilian employees who have not been issued a CAC, they may shop at military resale activity on the installation where they are employed with a valid government identification and official proof of employment document dated within the year. Acceptable proof of employment documents include Letter of Employment, SF-50, Personnel Action Report (Commander Navy Installations Command NAF), DA3434 (Army NAF), AF2454 (Air Force NAF), NAF-MCCS 500 (Marine Corps NAF), NX-129 (Navy Exchange Service Command NAF), or Exchange Form 1200-100 (Army and Air Force Exchange Service NAF). All of the new authorized civilian shoppers are restricted from purchasing alcohol offered in the package store, tobacco and uniform items.

The new directive allows DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees in the United States and locally hired in the U.S. territories and possessions to shop in military exchange stores. While access for locally-hired DoD civilian employees in foreign countries is still limited by host nation laws and international agreements, those DoD civilian employees will be authorized to shop at military exchanges in the United States and the U.S. territories and possessions when they are traveling.

Online exchange access is expected to be available by mid-October for active and retired DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees with a U.S. mailing address, including territories and possessions and APO and FPO addresses. The online exchanges cannot ship to local addresses in foreign countries. Online access to the NEX and MCX availability dates will be posted on MyNavyExchnage.com once online verification of eligibility is enabled.

MCX Sales & Events

listGrid

The Vineyard Wine & Spirits Sales & Events

listGrid

Marine Corps Exchange (2024)

FAQs

Can civilians shop Marine Corps Exchange? ›

DoD Civilian Employees

DOD and Coast Guard APF and NAF civilian employees in the United States and the U.S. territories and possessions who are not on service agreements are authorized to shop the military exchanges in-store and online.

Continue Reading
Do the Marines have an exchange? ›

The Marine Corps Exchange is a retail store that provides tax-free shopping on clothing, electronics, and more to eligible patrons. The MyMCX website allows users to learn about current promotions, shop online and locate the nearest Marine Corps Exchange.

Explore More
Can veterans shop at the Marine Corps Exchange? ›

What exchange websites can a veteran shop? Eligible veterans can shop at: AAFES (Army and Air Force Exchange Service): ShopMyExchange.com/ MCX (Marine Corps Exchange): MyMCX.com/

See More
Can anyone shop at MCX? ›

You can shop at the exchange if you're in one of these groups: Active, reserve or retired uniformed services members. Medal of Honor recipients.

Read More
What ID do I need to shop at a military exchange? ›

Do I need to apply for commissary and exchange privileges? You don't need to apply, but you'll need to have the right kind of ID at checkout. You can show your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) or a letter from VA along with your passport or driver's license.

Show Me More
Can civilian employees shop at the commissary? ›

Commissaries are exclusively for the benefit of service members and their families. Check here for details. Basically, you can shop at a commissary if you're in one of these groups: Active, reserve or retired uniformed services members.

Explore More
Can you buy yourself out of the Marines? ›

In the United States military, discharge by purchase was introduced in 1890 for the Army, 1902 for the Marine Corps, and 1906 for the Navy. This practice was abolished in 1953.

View Details
Is it illegal to leave the Marines? ›

Essentially though yes, quitting the military is a crime and punishable under UCMJ and military law. Here's a summary of unauthorized “quitting” in the military justice system: Absence Without Leave (AWOL): An absence from one's post without official permission but without intent to desert.

Show Me More
Why are Marines always sent first? ›

One of these special types of units, Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs), remain prepared for combat at all times, which often means they are among the first to respond during contentious military situations.

See More
Can DA civilians use the px? ›

Yes, if you have a reason. If you're military, a dependent, DoD civilian or retiree you have a military ID card and can get on base no issues.

Show Me More

Can honorably discharged veterans use the commissary? ›

To shop at the commissary, qualified patrons must either have a valid DoD-issued military or family member identification card (active duty, Guard and Reserve members, military retirees, Medal of Honor recipients, 100% disabled veterans, and their authorized family members) or a veteran health identification card, VHIC ...

Learn More Now
Can a veteran go to the PX? ›

All disabled Veterans can use their hard-earned Exchange benefit in person at PXs and BXs. “I'm always looking to save a penny here, a penny there,” said Air Force Veteran David Carr, who served for three years, including 1 ½ years in Vietnam. “Every penny adds up.”

Read The Full Story
What is the difference between a commissary and an exchange? ›

Commissaries provide subsidized groceries and household goods to eligible patrons. Exchanges sell goods for profit, similar to a department or specialty store, but use some of this profit to fund various Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) activities (see Table 1). The modern commissary system began in 1867.

Get More Info Here
What is the difference between MCX and PX? ›

If you're a Marine Corps or Navy family, you have an MCX or NEX - Marine Corps Exchange or Navy Exchange. If you're an Army family, your Exchange is called a PX - Post Exchange. As a military community member or retiree, you're authorized to shop at any Exchange on any installation.

View More
Can veterans visit Parris Island? ›

Visits are typically limited to Mondays through Fridays. Eligible groups include JROTC, ROTC, reunion groups, community organizations, veterans organizations, active duty military groups/units, etc.

Explore More
Can DoD civilians shop online at the exchange? ›

DTM 21-003 grants both in-store and online Exchange shopping privileges to DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees who are assigned in the United States or in U.S. territories or possessions. However, it only grants online exchange shopping privileges for retired DoD and Coast Guard employees.

Explore More
Can DHS employees shop at the exchange? ›

All Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees have access to low-price, tax-free shopping privileges at www.shopCGX.com, the online store of the Coast Guard Exchange System (CGX), or in person at any of the 64 CGX locations.

Keep Reading
Can civilians buy things at the Nex? ›

Following the release of a recent Department of Defense (DoD) directive, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) will open their doors to active DoD civilians in the United States, U.S. territories and possessions on May 1, 2021.

Get More Info
Can I shop at the Military Exchange online? ›

Veterans Privileges

Approved Veterans can shop the online exchanges, including ShopMyExchange.com! Shopping with the Exchange online gives you access to exclusive military pricing and offers, tax-free shopping and more. This is a lifelong benefit that will be extended to all who discharge honorably from service.

Find Out More

References

Top Articles
10 Best Riding Lawn Mowers
Best riding lawn mowers 2024: our top-rated zero-turn lawn mowers and lawn tractors for your yard
Jacqueline Fernandez Wiki, Height, Biography, Early Life, Career, Age, Birth Date, Marriage
Jacqueline Fernandez Wiki, Bio, Boyfriends, Net Worth & More
Lyons Hr Prism Login
Walkthrough - Baldur's Gate III Guide - IGN
Ung Athletics
Craigslist San Antonio Pets: A Comprehensive Guide to Finding Your Furry Friend - First Republic Craigslist
Fintechzoommortgagecalculator.live Hours
Plaza Nails Clifton
Latest Posts
Best Riding Mowers for 2024
9 Best Riding Lawn Mowers of 2024 [Reviews]
Article information

Author: Nicola Considine CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6243

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nicola Considine CPA

Birthday: 1993-02-26

Address: 3809 Clinton Inlet, East Aleisha, UT 46318-2392

Phone: +2681424145499

Job: Government Technician

Hobby: Calligraphy, Lego building, Worldbuilding, Shooting, Bird watching, Shopping, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Nicola Considine CPA, I am a determined, witty, powerful, brainy, open, smiling, proud person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.