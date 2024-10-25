Martin’s Point Generations Advantage | OTCHS | CVS | Login | Medicare LLC (2024)

Need to contact or place a phone call to OTC Health Solutions: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711) Contact Line for Current Members: Please first call the number found on the back of your member ID card for accurate and faster service. Martin’s Point Health Care is an advanced not-for-profit health care organization that offers excellent quality, reasonably priced health care and coverage to the residents of Maine and throughout the state of New England. Martin’s Point Health Care currently has seven health care centers located in Maine and New Hampshire that provides primary as well as specialty care to individuals with the most major health insurance plans. Martin’s Point manages two health insurance plans, which are Generations Advantage and the US Family Health Plan. Generations Advantage is the sole 5-Star Medicare Advantage plans in northern New England. US Family Health Plan, on the other hand, is offered to the active duty military families and retirees throughout most areas in northern New England and New York. Full comprehension of both clinical and health plan administrative side provides Martin’s Point the insight they need to ensure that meaningful enhancements are done to the health care system. They are committed to creating a community of healthy people by building genuine relationships and trust.

Martin’s Point offers Generations Advantage which is given to individuals who are qualified to receive Medicare beneficiaries. The different Medicare plans they provide are as follows: Generations Advantage PRIME (HMO-POS) This is Martin’s Point’s most popular comprehensive plan with complete medical, hospital, and prescription drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services.

Generations Advantage Flex (RPPO) This gives members the flexibility in provider choice and affordability. Pay in-network cost shares for any provider who enrolls in Medicare throughout the Maine and New Hampshire service area.

Generations Advantage Select (LPPO) Provides members a vast choice and plan flexibility as well as complete medical, hospital, and prescription drug coverage. Out-of-network providers may be visited for all covered services and members are given the option to pay less if they visit in-network doctors.

Generations Advantage VALUE (HMO) This plan gives members a comprehensive in-network medical and hospital benefits at $0 premium but it does not include Part D prescription drug coverage.

Generations Advantage VALUE PLUS (HMO) This provides members an affordable in-network coverage plus Part D drug benefits.

Generations Advantage FOCUS DC (HMO SNP) This is created for individuals living with diabetes. Offers complete medical, hospital, and prescription drug coverage with $0 copays for in-network, diabetes related specialist visits, added coverage via the Part D coverage gap, as well as an enhanced care management.

All these plans are available statewide in Maine and New Hampshire. Its availability may vary depending on your location or county. All Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plans include coverage for the following benefits: Wellness wallet reimbursements that include: Fitness services and equipment Eyewear and contact lenses Acupuncture and naturopathic services Nutrition, dietary, and weight management

Routine vision exam

Hearing aids and batteries

Over-the-counter items

And so many more!

What is the Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Over-the-Counter Benefit?

This is a program that will enable you to acquire over-the-counter items that will arrive at your address in the mail. The card must be activated and the initial OTC dollar amount will be loaded onto the card. This benefit will also assist you with the cost of essential health care products that are not within the medical or pharmacy expense under your plan. To add to this, it can aid you in saving money on a vast array of generic branded health essential products like cold medicines, pain relievers, dental care, first aid supplies, and so much more. Advantages of using OTC benefit:

Save your time – one less trip to the pharmacy will mean that members may get to spend more valuable time on what matters most.

You will save money – Members may get OTC items they require without using money out of your own pocket. An allowance per quarter will be used on a varied range of health-related products like cold remedies and other personal care products.

Shipping is FREE – No shipping or handling fees!

No additional costs!

If you will use the credit or pre-determined allowance that is provided within this benefit, all products you wish to get will be given to you at no extra cost. Your orders will also be delivered to your home without worrying about shipping fee as these will all be covered by the benefit. Martin’s Point Generations Advantage work with OTCHS that will allow their members to purchase common everyday medical and personal health care essentials. Their team of clinicians, researchers, engineers, financial experts, and a great number of direct sales representatives have outstanding expertise and know everything about healthcare business. The following are the common medical and personal care items that they offer for their partners: Skin and sun care products

First aid supplies

Allergy sprays and gels

Cold and flu products

Dental and Denture Care

Antacids and Acid Reducers

Vitamins and Minerals

Eye and Ear Care

And so many more! These OTC products are all given to members at no extra cost. A credit or pre-determined allowance is given within the benefit. Shipping fee will not be charged to the member especially if this is inclusive in your plan. Find below the easy methods where active members of this program can submit their orders: They may scroll down below and go through on how to set up an account online. This is considered to be the fastest, most convenient, and easiest way to order 24/7.

This is considered to be the fastest, most convenient, and easiest way to order 24/7. They may visit any participating store by using the Store Locator of the OTC company’s website.

They may place their orders by calling 1-888-628-2770, TTY: 711.

How to know if a member is qualified?

Members must make sure to review the Summary of Benefits of their existing personal plan to verify if their plan has this benefit included in it. If it does, members must also be aware of the plan’s specified OTC allowance frequency, whether it is provided monthly or quarterly. The allowance amount may vary depending on the plan. The number to contact is given at the start of this article if you need further information about your plan benefits. There are a few plans that are inclusive of an allowance that is provided on a monthly basis. These credits may be consumed to purchase some over-the-counter medications and supplies, comprising of digestive health treatments, allergy medication, pain relievers, first aid supplies, and so many more. Members must review the Evidence of Coverage of their plan to check if it is included in their benefit and to find out the exact amount of the monthly allowance provided. IMPORTANT: Go directly to the site to confirm and acquire more information. https://martinspoint.org/for-members-and-patients/for-medicare-advantage-members/pharmacy-and-prescription-resources/cvs-over-the-counter#

https://martinspoint.org/shop-medicare-plans/generations-advantage-plans-benefits NOTE: The information provided here is not a comprehensive explanation of the benefits available to you. It is always best to communicate directly with the company to know more information about their available plans. Easy-to-follow steps are provided below should you feel the need to access the login or registration page. A brief guide is available for you so you can discover how you can login or activate a new online account and gain access. Just make sure your personal information is close by.

Requirements to have available to be able to sign in or register to your Martin’s Point Generations Advantage account online:

Stable internet access

Email address

Member information

Personal information

Easy steps to follow for new members who need to create an account online:

Visit this link in your preferred internet browser on your device. Select the red and white “Create account” link that may be found below the “First-time visitor?” section of the page. Type in your Member ID in the space provided. Type in your Date of Birth in the space provided. Type in your ZIP Code in the space provided. Type in a valid Email Address and confirm in the spaces provided. Create and type in a Password and confirm in the spaces provided. Select the red “Continue” button to proceed forward. Continue to move forward and provide all the necessary information until you receive a successful registration confirmation. An email verification will appear in your inbox once you have registered successfully. This will give you complete access to your online account and start taking advantage of Martin’s Point Generations Advantage OTC pharmacy benefits that is included in your plan.

Easy steps to follow for existing members who need to log in to their account online:

Visit this link in your preferred internet browser on your device. Type in your Member ID OR Email Address in the space provided. Type in your current Password in the space provided. Select the red “Sign in” button to move forward. You may now start managing your account online.

Valuable guidelines for creating / processing / submitting your order:

Any and all unused benefits will expire; they will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. It is also important to note that you will not be allowed to request a partial or submit multiple orders . Due to this, you will need to make sure that you submit a complete order of all the items you need for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.

It is also important to note that you will not be allowed to request a partial or submit multiple orders Due to this, you will need to make sure that you submit a complete order of all the items you need for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone. There is normally no limit to the number of items you order. However, there is a restriction per order to fifteen (15) quantities per any single item. Blood Pressure Monitors, however, have a limit to one (1) per year. You still have to ensure that the total amount due is still within your allotted benefit amount.

However, there is a restriction per order to fifteen (15) quantities per any single item. Blood Pressure Monitors, however, have a limit to one (1) per year. You still have to ensure that the total amount due is still within your allotted benefit amount. The items you have ordered will be delivered within 7-10 working days as soon as you have successfully submitted your order.

RETURN POLICY: For damaged items, you may direct your concerns to the OTC company and return the items within 30 days. The OTC company will replace it with the same item only. No other returns or exchanges are allowed.