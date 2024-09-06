Mary Lou Ford Obituary & Funeral | Kalamazoo formerly of Tec*mseh, MI | Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes (2024)

//cdn.lifestorynet.com/fh/view-life-story-video.jpg//cdn.lifestorynet.com/obituaries/01e/147190/147190-02.jpg//cdn.lifestorynet.com/obituaries/01e/147190/147190-03.jpg//cdn.lifestorynet.com/obituaries/01e/147190/147190-04.jpg//cdn.lifestorynet.com/obituaries/01e/147190/147190-05.jpg//cdn.lifestorynet.com/fh/download-memory-folder.jpg



Generous, compassionate, as well as a hard worker, Mary Lou Ford lived her life giving so much of her time and resources to the family she loved. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her many special friends and family for generations to come.

Mary Lou was born on August 29, 1930, in Waldron, Michigan, her birth brought great joy and happiness to her loving parents, Wayne and Hattie (Weber) Gallup. The Great Depression significantly impacted the nation during these years. Banks were still closed but there was a promise of a new election to change the trajectory of these difficult times.

During her childhood, Mary Lou had many fond memories. She loved her visits to her dad’s bakery in Fayette Ohio which was aptly named, Mary Lou Pastry Shop. She lived a typical childhood of the times enjoying her family dog, Buster, and swimming in local creeks. She had memories of surviving the leeches! During her school-age years, Mary Lou was known to push the limits and suffered the consequences of talking during class. She grew accustomed to having her nose on the chalkboard and paying her dues for her behavior. Hard to believe, that she met the love of her life, Marion Ford, during high school. He fell for her little red shorts and bobby socks as well as her spunk! The two of them became inseparable during these years. Mary Lou later graduated from Fayette High School in 1948. She enrolled in business school and stayed at an all-girls YMCA in Toledo Ohio. Against her parents wishes, she quit school and started working as a bookkeeper. On October 7, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart at the United Methodist Church in Fayette at the age of 21. The newlyweds toured Niagara Falls for their honeymoon. They eventually settled in Tec*mseh with their family.

Mary Lou thrived as a stay-at-home mom, while Marion worked as a chemist and studied law school at night. She was very active in their lives throughout their school years. Mary Lou encouraged creativity whether playing Barbies, board games or spending time coloring with her kids. When it came to the holiday season, Mary Lou loved having the tradition of the whole family going to pick out a fresh pine tree to bring home and decorate. Mary Lou was always up for an adventure. She loved family trips to Lake Bellaire. On these trips, she loved to go rock hunting. Mary Lou would spend hours digging through an entire pile searching for the prettiest stones. The kids remember her taking them to Boyne Mountain Resort while their dad was at a seminar and spending their entire week’s allowance just on breakfast! There simply wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her kids!

She and Marion enjoyed many special pastimes together. They were avid card players. They would entertain neighbors or church friends for card nights of Euchre, pinochle or hand and foot. Sometimes they would go out to dinner and then come back and play cards until late into the evening. Mary Lou loved to volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels and spent many years participating in events with the United Methodist Women’s Group. She enjoyed making hooked wool rugs which she did for many years. Marion loved to call her, “The Happy Hooker”, during her years with the rug group. In addition to rugs, she also loved embroidery and cross stitch. In more recent years, she was a huge Bingo fan. Mary Lou never turned down another round of Bingo! She loved to have fun and keep active in her later years.

Family was important to her. She and Marion spent many years traveling to Alaska to visit their kids and grandkids. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends especially to Amish Country. Mary Lou marveled at the simple life, the baked goods and the tidy gardens of the Amish. For the past several years, she enjoyed trips to second-hand stores and local events with her daughter, Julie. Any amount of time they were together was always an adventure. She looked forward to eating at Bob Evans enjoying their banana nut bread and hash browns. Sadly, she is gone. To honor Mary Lou’s memory, put your head in the clouds, enjoy the simple beauty of Mother Nature or walk the beach in hunt for the perfect rock. May her many special family members and friends always remember the love she gave so selflessly to others.

Mary Lou Ford, age 93, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Tec*mseh, died on August 15, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2012, Marion “Henry” Ford; and brother, Robert Gallup. Members of her family include her children: Steve (Tracie) Ford, Lori (Jeff) Rud, Susan (Alan) Szepanski, and Julie (Dan) Kehl; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Seven years ago, she moved to Friendship Village in Kalamazoo to be closer to her daughter, Julie. She loved Friendship Village. The staff and residents all made her feel welcome.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held. Celebrate Mary Lou’s life online by sharing your favorite stories and photos on her dedicated webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 (269) 375-2900.