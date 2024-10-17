Maryland Attorney General (2024)

Table of Contents
“Having the privilege to be a part of the communications team and sharing the work our office is doing across Maryland with the news media and community is an honor and rewarding!”
Thomas Lester

"I​​​​t‘s a privilege to earn a living working with colleagues and stakeholders to develop, support, and educate comm​unities on initiatives that strengthen Maryland’s civil rights laws and protect citizens from discrimination.​"
Zenita Wickham-Hurley

"By prosecuting violations of Maryland’s charity laws and educating the public on how to avoid charity scams, I greatly enjoy helping make a positive impact on the nonprofit sector by restoring donor confidence and safeguarding charitable programming."
Josie Yuzuik


​​


See Also
Calling all change-makers, leaders, and visionaries!

​​​Maryland Attorney General (4)Join our team and contribute your skills and talents towards a more fair, just, and equitable future here in Maryland. The Office of Attorney General is the largest law firm in the state and we're actively seeking passionate individuals who want to make a real impact on the lives of 6 million Marylanders.

We are a dedicated and diverse group of professionals committed to shaping a brighter future for all. We represent the State of Maryland, providing legal counsel to all state agencies and engaging in civil and criminal law enforcement on a wide range of issues affecting the education, health, prosperity, safety, and well-being of all Marylanders.

When you become part of our team, you'll collaborate with passionate attorneys, operational staff, and volunteers, all striving to make a tangible impact across the state. If you're driven to create positive change in our communities, whether it's through civil rights enforcement, public safety, environmental justice, consumer protection, corporate accountability, or public policy, there's a place for you here.

Diversity and inclusion are our core values, and we rely on bringing together unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds as we serve the best interest of Marylanders from every corner of our great state. 60% of our team is composed of skilled attorneys, while the other 40% are equally vital, contributing to the office's administrative, operational, and technical functions.

If you're ready to take the next step in your career, where your skills, talents, and experiences can truly make a difference, we encourage you to apply. Join us as we work together to build a safer, more equitable, and promising future for Maryland. ​​​

​​Attorney Positions​​​

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Department of General Services (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Division Director/Principal Counsel, Maryland Department of Commerce (Closing Date: 8/29/2024) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Maryland State Highway Administration (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Senior Assistant Attorney General, Department of General Services (DGS) (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Division Director, Maryland Environmental Service (Closing Date: 8/19/2024​) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VII, CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION, OPIOIDS UNIT (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • SENIOR COUNSEL FOR LITIGATION, HIGHER EDUCATION DIVISION​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF
  • Principal Counsel/Division Director (AAG), Maryland Department of Transportation​ (Closing Date:​Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Division Chief, Contract Litigation Division (Closing Date:Open/Continuous) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VII, Consumer Protection Division-Opioids Unit​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Maryland Transportation Authority​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Senior Assistant Attorney General (AAG VII), Worker Protection Unit (REPOST)​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, State Department of Assessments and Taxation (REPOST)​

    (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF​​

  • Assistant Attorney General VII, Civil Division (Extended Closing Date) (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF
O​perations Positions​

  • Database and Development Manager, Information Technology Division​(Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

Diversity,Inclusion, and Belonging

The Office of the Attorney General is an equal opportunity employer that encourages all interested persons to apply regardless of race, color, religion or belief, ancestry, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, disability, pregnancy, family or parental status, veteran status, genetic information, or any protected category under state or federal laws.

The Office of the Attorney General views equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging as essential to achieving professional excellence and fostering and maintaining a culture where every employee can thrive. We strive to create a community that draws upon the best pool of talent to uphold both professional excellence and diversity, fully embracing individuals from varied backgrounds, cultures, races, identities, life experiences, perspectives, beliefs, and values. We honor, respect, and celebrate all differences, both visible and invisible, and are committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the practice of law and professional careers. ​

FAQs

What is the salary of the Maryland Attorney General?

Attorney General of Maryland
Maryland Attorney General
General information
Office Type:Partisan
Office website:Official Link
Compensation:$149,500
14 more rows

What is the difference between Maryland state's attorney and Attorney General?

What is the difference between the Maryland Attorney General and Local State's Attorneys? The Attorney General is the legal counsel for the State of Maryland. In comparison, State's Attorneys represent each county and Baltimore City and they are responsible for prosecuting crimes against persons and non-state entities.

Is there a term limit for the Attorney General of Maryland?

The Attorney General of the State of Maryland is the chief legal officer of the State of Maryland in the United States and is elected by the people every four years with no term limits.

Who does the US Attorney General answer to?

The attorney general serves as the principal advisor to the president of the United States on all legal matters. The attorney general is a statutory member of the Cabinet of the United States.

What is a high salary in MD?

Highest Salary in Maryland
Annual SalaryHourly Wage
Top Earners$121,317$58
75th Percentile$96,600$46
Average$88,188$42
25th Percentile$72,300$35

How much does a MD state senator make?

Salaries for legislators increased each year from $45,207 in 2015 to $50,330 in 2018; for the Senate President and House Speaker, from $58,718 to $65,371.

What is the salary of the governor's office in Maryland?

Salaries Paid to Other Maryland Officials

The commission reviewed salaries paid to cabinet secretaries, the Judiciary, the mayor of Baltimore City, county executives of the largest counties, and State employees. The commission noted that the Governor was paid $180,000 in 2018.

How much do Maryland judges get paid?

Salaries of Maryland Judges and Magistrates
PositionSalary Effective 07/01/24
Judge, District Court$191,333
Chief Judge, District Court$213,633
Judge, Circuit Court$204,433
Judge, Appellate Court of Maryland$213,633
4 more rows

Who is the Attorney General of Maryland?

Maryland Attorney General - Anthony G. Brown.

What is the highest paid attorneys?

Patent lawyers are the highest-paid types of lawyer in the legal world. Patent attorneys are responsible for protecting the intellectual property rights of inventions. Usually, the job of patent attorneys is to help inventors or creators to prepare, file, draft, and submit their patent applications.

Top Articles
Latest Posts
Recommended Articles
