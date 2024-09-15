Maryland Attorney General (2024)

Table of Contents
​​​​​​Maryland Attorney General (1)

“Having the privilege to be a part of the communications team and sharing the work our office is doing across Maryland with the news media and community is an honor and rewarding!”
Thomas Lester

Maryland Attorney General (2)

"I​​​​t‘s a privilege to earn a living working with colleagues and stakeholders to develop, support, and educate comm​unities on initiatives that strengthen Maryland’s civil rights laws and protect citizens from discrimination.​"
Zenita Wickham-Hurley

Maryland Attorney General (3)​​​

"By prosecuting violations of Maryland’s charity laws and educating the public on how to avoid charity scams, I greatly enjoy helping make a positive impact on the nonprofit sector by restoring donor confidence and safeguarding charitable programming."
Josie Yuzuik


​​


Calling all change-makers, leaders, and visionaries!

​​​Maryland Attorney General (4)Join our team and contribute your skills and talents towards a more fair, just, and equitable future here in Maryland. The Office of Attorney General is the largest law firm in the state and we're actively seeking passionate individuals who want to make a real impact on the lives of 6 million Marylanders.

We are a dedicated and diverse group of professionals committed to shaping a brighter future for all. We represent the State of Maryland, providing legal counsel to all state agencies and engaging in civil and criminal law enforcement on a wide range of issues affecting the education, health, prosperity, safety, and well-being of all Marylanders.

When you become part of our team, you'll collaborate with passionate attorneys, operational staff, and volunteers, all striving to make a tangible impact across the state. If you're driven to create positive change in our communities, whether it's through civil rights enforcement, public safety, environmental justice, consumer protection, corporate accountability, or public policy, there's a place for you here.

Diversity and inclusion are our core values, and we rely on bringing together unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds as we serve the best interest of Marylanders from every corner of our great state. 60% of our team is composed of skilled attorneys, while the other 40% are equally vital, contributing to the office's administrative, operational, and technical functions.

If you're ready to take the next step in your career, where your skills, talents, and experiences can truly make a difference, we encourage you to apply. Join us as we work together to build a safer, more equitable, and promising future for Maryland. ​​​

​​Attorney Positions​​​

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Department of General Services (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Division Director/Principal Counsel, Maryland Department of Commerce (Closing Date: 8/29/2024) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Maryland State Highway Administration (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Senior Assistant Attorney General, Department of General Services (DGS) (Closing Date: 8/14/2024) PDF

  • Division Director, Maryland Environmental Service (Closing Date: 8/19/2024​) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VII, CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION, OPIOIDS UNIT (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • SENIOR COUNSEL FOR LITIGATION, HIGHER EDUCATION DIVISION​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF
    ​​

  • Principal Counsel/Division Director (AAG), Maryland Department of Transportation​ (Closing Date:​Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Division Chief, Contract Litigation Division (Closing Date:Open/Continuous) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VII, Consumer Protection Division-Opioids Unit​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, Maryland Transportation Authority​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF

  • Senior Assistant Attorney General (AAG VII), Worker Protection Unit (REPOST)​ (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

  • Assistant Attorney General VI, State Department of Assessments and Taxation (REPOST)​

    (Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF​​

  • Assistant Attorney General VII, Civil Division (Extended Closing Date) (Closing Date: Open/Continuous​) PDF
    ​​

O​perations Positions​

  • Database and Development Manager, Information Technology Division​(Closing Date: Open/Continuous) PDF

Diversity,Inclusion, and Belonging

The Office of the Attorney General is an equal opportunity employer that encourages all interested persons to apply regardless of race, color, religion or belief, ancestry, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, disability, pregnancy, family or parental status, veteran status, genetic information, or any protected category under state or federal laws.

The Office of the Attorney General views equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging as essential to achieving professional excellence and fostering and maintaining a culture where every employee can thrive. We strive to create a community that draws upon the best pool of talent to uphold both professional excellence and diversity, fully embracing individuals from varied backgrounds, cultures, races, identities, life experiences, perspectives, beliefs, and values. We honor, respect, and celebrate all differences, both visible and invisible, and are committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the practice of law and professional careers. ​

Maryland Attorney General (5)

