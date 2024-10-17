Maryland Commerce Careers (2024)

Be a part of TEAM Commerce What is itlike to work at Commerce? OPPORTUNITIES LOCATION Our main offices are located in the World Trade Center Baltimore and feature breath-taking waterfront views – right in the heart of Baltimore's historic inner harbor. Live in one of Baltimore's many cool surrounding neighborhoods and take a water taxi or bike ride to work. Enjoy shopping or a walk through Downtown's historic districts during lunch. CAREER OPENINGS BENEFITS OVERVIEW

Be a part of TEAM Commerce

What if you could help shape the future of Maryland? That’s what we do at Commerce. Our goal is to make Maryland the best place to live, work and raise a family. Every day we strive to provide exemplary customer service. From helping a small business person with a big idea kick start a dream to assisting companies with expanding to new markets across the globe, our mission is to create more opportunities for everyone in Maryland. We love this state, and we’re looking for people who want to be a part of this mission.

What is itlike to work at Commerce?

Maryland’s Department of Commerce is out to change the way business is done. Our corporate culture is award-winning.We are customer oriented. We are results-driven. We are Commerce. Check out our photo stream below to see what being a part of Team Commerce is like.


OPPORTUNITIES

Commerce hires awide range of people – from specialists who promote and support the latest cutting edge industries like cyber and biohealth to team members who staff our welcome centers and help showcase our beautiful state. There are plenty of opportunities here, including:

Administration & Technology

The agency's Division of Administration and Technologyhelps to keep the Agency running smoothly. Commerce support teams include Information and Technology Management, Budget and Finance, Human Resources, General Services and Contracts and Procurement.​

Business & Industry Sector Development

The Division of Business and Industry Sector Developmentfocuses on job creation and deals primarily with business assistance, retention and attraction.Business and Industry Sector Development team membe​​​​rs foster strong relationships with the state's economic development and industry organizations and leaders, making it easier for staff to assist you. Business development, site location, regional, small business and finance teams work collaboratively with partners at all levels to provide financial, counseling and technical assistance to businesses.​

Office of Strategic Industries and Entrepreneurship

The Office of Strategic Industries and Entrepreneurship works to support, attract and expand emerging industries ranging fromLife Sciences, Cybersecurity and Aerospace, Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Energy, Entrepreneurship, and Education and Workforce

Office of Business Development - Business Retention

The Office of Business Development - Business Retention is based geographically to assist businesses in every corner of the state. This team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals provides easy access to Commerce programs and services wherever your business is located. Our business development reps assist companies of all sizes seeking to expand their markets, their workforce or physical expansions within the state. They can also assist with a broad range of business needs, from identifying sources of funding, customer/supplier connections and networking, to accessing Commerce programs and resources, workforce and technical resources.

Office of International Investment​ & Trade

​​​The Office of International Investment & Trade provides support to Maryland companies planning to enter new foreign markets or advance export sales. Commerce's International Team also assists foreign companies seeking to establish a U.S. or North American presence in Maryland.​

​Office of Military and Federal Affairs

​The Office of Military and Federal Affairs develops business relationships between U.S. military bases, federal laboratories and private companies in Maryland to help create and retain jobs. The team also helps businesses diversify to reduce their dependence on the federal government.​

Marketing and Communications

The Division of Marketing and Communicationsserves as the voice of the Maryland brand, communicating the state's competitive business advantages, assets and quality of life.Maryland businesses have a lot of great stories to tell, so we take those successful stories and share them through our many channels, using digital marketing, media relations, publications, advertising and research to market Maryland's business community. The team also plans events and tradeshows and works closely with our business development team to promote Maryland's key strengths.The division is committed to giving you the insight, resources, publications and online tools that you need to grow your business in Maryland.

Office of Tourism & Film

The Office of Tourism & Filmpromotes Maryland's quality of life and all the fun stuff that Maryland offers in order to attract, create and retain jobs in the tourism and film industries.

Maryland State Arts Council

The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC)supports artists and arts organizations looking for technical and financial assistance and incentives. For over 40 years, MSAC works daily to build an even stronger creative community across the state.

LOCATION

Our main offices are located in the World Trade Center Baltimore and feature breath-taking waterfront views – right in the heart of Baltimore’s historic inner harbor. Live in one of Baltimore’s many cool surrounding neighborhoods and take a water taxi or bike ride to work. Enjoy shopping or a walk through Downtown’s historic districts during lunch.

Downtown Baltimore has scenic sights, green parks and plazas, historic buildings, afternoon Orioles games, and some of the best restaurants to grab a bite in the region. Subsidized parking, free transit, and walkability round out the reasons why Commerce is one of the best agencies to work for in Maryland. Learn more about Downtown Baltimore.

CAREER OPENINGS

Here are the current Commerce opening(s) we have. Want to check out other state opportunities? View all state job listings.

Don’t see a job opening that fits? We are always seeking the best and brightest for future positions. Please email your resume here for consideration.

BENEFITS OVERVIEW

We understand the importance of family and children. Our family-friendly benefit practices and policies offer the support and flexibility you need at work and at home. Visit Maryland’s Department of Budget and Management for more information.

What is the mission of the Maryland Department of Commerce?

As the state's primary economic development agency, we stimulate private investment and create jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing workforce training and financial assistance to Maryland companies.

Do you have to live in Maryland to work for the state?

(d) An agency created under State law that provides governmental services to more than one county or municipality may not require an employee, as a condition of employment, to reside in the State or a county or municipality or within a specified distance of the State, a county, or a municipality for which the agency ...

Who is the deputy secretary of commerce in Maryland?

Signe Pringle - Deputy Secretary - Maryland Department of Commerce | LinkedIn.

What is the number 1 industry in Maryland?

Maryland's leading industries by employment are health care, social assistance, state and local government, retail trade, and professional and technical services.

Who is the largest employer in the state of Maryland?

Fort George G. Meade is the largest employer in Maryland with over 50,000 employees, the third largest workforce of the Army's facilities. The military industry generates more than $57 billion and constitutes 17% of Maryland's total output. Maryland is home to 15 of the nation's top 20 aerospace and defense firms.

What does the commerce department do?

The Department of Commerce promotes job creation and economic growth by ensuring fair trade, providing the data necessary to support commerce and constitutional democracy, and fostering innovation by setting standards and conducting foundational research and development.

What is the role of commerce in business?

Commerce drives economic growth, development and prosperity, promotes regional and international interdependence, fosters cultural exchange, creates jobs, improves people's standard of living by giving them access to a wider variety of goods and services, and encourages innovation and competition for better products.

What salary is needed to live comfortably in Maryland?

$29,100 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $39,800 is the 75th percentile.

What is the 183 day rule in Maryland?

More Maryland, residency, domicile details. Description:If you resided and were physically present in the state of Maryland for 183 days of the year you must file as a full-year resident on your Maryland income tax return.

Why is Maryland so famous?

Famous Marylanders include politicians, lawyers, painters, craftspeople, writers, health professionals and religious leaders. Maryland was home to the first railroad, the first dental school and the first umbrella factory. And Maryland inventors gave us the gas light, the linotype machine and the refrigerator.

What does the Maryland Department of Commerce do?

As the state's primary economic development agency, we stimulate private investment and create jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing workforce training and financial assistance to Maryland companies.

Who is the assistant secretary of commerce in Maryland?

Heather Gramm, CEcD - Assistant Secretary, Business and Industry Sector Development - Maryland Department of Commerce | LinkedIn.

Who is Kevin Anderson secretary of commerce Maryland?

Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce. Kevin Anderson is Founder & CEO of Cardinal Atlantic Holdings, an economic and community development firm targeting scaled social impact and investment in urban centers.

What type of people mostly settled in Maryland?

Maryland soon became one of the few predominantly Catholic regions among the English colonies in North America. Maryland was also one of the key destinations where the government sent tens of thousands of English convicts punished by sentences of transportation.

What is Maryland's main source of income?

Among the 50 states Maryland ranks 42nd in size and 18th in population, with a diversified economy rooted in high technology, biosciences and services, as well as revitalized manufacturing and international trade. The state's private sector industries generate $382.4 billion in economic output.

What was the most common occupation?

The most common job in the U.S. is a three-way tie, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Home health care and personal aides, retail workers and fast food counter workers ranked at the top of the list with 3.6 million workers in each occupation.

Where do most people work in Maryland?

Most Marylanders work in the service-providing sector. Jobs cover a wide spectrum: from government positions to transportation-related professions, from wholesale trade to the finance and insurance industry.

