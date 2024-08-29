Maryland Commerce Careers (2024)

Be a part of TEAM Commerce



What if you could help shape the future of Maryland? That’s what we do at Commerce. Our goal is to make Maryland the best place to live, work and raise a family. Every day we strive to provide exemplary customer service. From helping a small business person with a big idea kick start a dream to assisting companies with expanding to new markets across the globe, our mission is to create more opportunities for everyone in Maryland. We love this state, and we’re looking for people who want to be a part of this mission.



What is itlike to work at Commerce?



Maryland’s Department of Commerce is out to change the way business is done. Our corporate culture is award-winning.We are customer oriented. We are results-driven. We are Commerce. Check out our photo stream below to see what being a part of Team Commerce is like.





OPPORTUNITIES Commerce hires awide range of people – from specialists who promote and support the latest cutting edge industries like cyber and biohealth to team members who staff our welcome centers and help showcase our beautiful state. There are plenty of opportunities here, including:



Administration & Technology

The agency's Division of Administration and Technologyhelps to keep the Agency running smoothly. Commerce support teams include Information and Technology Management, Budget and Finance, Human Resources, General Services and Contracts and Procurement.​



Business & Industry Sector Development

The Division of Business and Industry Sector Developmentfocuses on job creation and deals primarily with business assistance, retention and attraction.Business and Industry Sector Development team membe​​​​rs foster strong relationships with the state's economic development and industry organizations and leaders, making it easier for staff to assist you. Business development, site location, regional, small business and finance teams work collaboratively with partners at all levels to provide financial, counseling and technical assistance to businesses.​

Office of Strategic Industries and Entrepreneurship



The Office of Strategic Industries and Entrepreneurship works to support, attract and expand emerging industries ranging fromLife Sciences, Cybersecurity and Aerospace, Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Energy, Entrepreneurship, and Education and Workforce

Office of Business Development - Business Retention

The Office of Business Development - Business Retention is based geographically to assist businesses in every corner of the state. This team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals provides easy access to Commerce programs and services wherever your business is located. Our business development reps assist companies of all sizes seeking to expand their markets, their workforce or physical expansions within the state. They can also assist with a broad range of business needs, from identifying sources of funding, customer/supplier connections and networking, to accessing Commerce programs and resources, workforce and technical resources.



Office of International Investment​ & Trade ​​​The Office of International Investment & Trade provides support to Maryland companies planning to enter new foreign markets or advance export sales. Commerce's International Team also assists foreign companies seeking to establish a U.S. or North American presence in Maryland.​ ​Office of Military and Federal Affairs ​The Office of Military and Federal Affairs develops business relationships between U.S. military bases, federal laboratories and private companies in Maryland to help create and retain jobs. The team also helps businesses diversify to reduce their dependence on the federal government.​

Marketing and Communications



The Division of Marketing and Communicationsserves as the voice of the Maryland brand, communicating the state's competitive business advantages, assets and quality of life.Maryland businesses have a lot of great stories to tell, so we take those successful stories and share them through our many channels, using digital marketing, media relations, publications, advertising and research to market Maryland's business community. The team also plans events and tradeshows and works closely with our business development team to promote Maryland's key strengths.The division is committed to giving you the insight, resources, publications and online tools that you need to grow your business in Maryland. Office of Tourism & Film The Office of Tourism & Filmpromotes Maryland's quality of life and all the fun stuff that Maryland offers in order to attract, create and retain jobs in the tourism and film industries.

Maryland State Arts Council The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC)supports artists and arts organizations looking for technical and financial assistance and incentives. For over 40 years, MSAC works daily to build an even stronger creative community across the state.



LOCATION

Our main offices are located in the World Trade Center Baltimore and feature breath-taking waterfront views – right in the heart of Baltimore’s historic inner harbor. Live in one of Baltimore’s many cool surrounding neighborhoods and take a water taxi or bike ride to work. Enjoy shopping or a walk through Downtown’s historic districts during lunch.



Downtown Baltimore has scenic sights, green parks and plazas, historic buildings, afternoon Orioles games, and some of the best restaurants to grab a bite in the region. Subsidized parking, free transit, and walkability round out the reasons why Commerce is one of the best agencies to work for in Maryland. Learn more about Downtown Baltimore.



