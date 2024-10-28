Maryland Driver's License - Pages (2024)

Proof of age, identity and residency, are required, use our on​line document guide to determine what you will need to bring with you to the MVA branch office.

If licensed for less than 18 months, you will be issued a Maryland provisional license. Click here for more information on the provisional license​.

You must pass a vision screening and one that is provided by a doctor must have been administered within the previous 24 months.

New Maryland residents must obtain a Maryland driver’s license within 60 days for a noncommercial driver's license and within 30 days if it is a commercial driver's license (CDL).

Please visit our Maryland Graduated Licensing Sys​​tem page for more information on how to convert your provisional license to a regular driver’s license.

If your license has been stolen, you must apply in person at an MVA branch office for a duplicate license providing there are no changes to the information on your license. Please follow the instructions here. Refer to the sources of proof for examples of documentation to prove your identity when you visit the MVA branch office.

You must obtain a duplicate driver’s license or permit online. The license or card will be mailed to the address on record at the MVA. Please click here.

There is a fee for a corrected license. But there is no fee for the change of address card, which should be carried with your license. You will be mailed the card or corrected license.

IMPORTANT: For all name changes - marriage, divorce, etc., please update your name with the Social Security Administration first, and if possible bring proof of that change with you to your MDOT MVA appointment. Please allow 72 hours for your name change to be recorded with the Social Security Administration before your MDOT MVA appointment.

A corrected license can be issued for changes to one’s name, address, height, weight, or gender designator, or to add or remove an organ donor designation, to add or remove certain restrictions, or to add a veteran status designation.

The information below pertains to a regular non-commercial driver’s license, clickhere​if you have or wish to obtain a com​mercial driver’s license (CDL).

FAQs

Each test includes 25 questions – just like the real knowledge test. You can take the untimed version of the test as many times as you need. Link directly to the Maryland Driver's Manual to study each topic. Take the timed version to ​see if you can pass it within the 20 minutes allowed.

In Maryland, the permit test consists of 25 questions, and you must correctly answer at least 22 questions to pass, which is an 88% passing score.

A new study found the Maryland driving test is the third hardest to pass in the U.S. Passing your driving test in Maryland is no easy feat. A new study from Utah-based law firm Siegfried & Jensen found the Maryland test is the third hardest to pass in the U.S.

How many questions does the final exam in the Maryland online drivers ed course have? The Driver Ed To Go exam has 40 questions that are designed to ensure that you have learned all that you need to know so as to pass the licensing exam.

Parallel parking is one of the most commonly dreaded parts of a driving test. It requires precision and excellent spatial awareness, which can be difficult for new drivers to master. Practice is critical to overcoming this challenge.

The study determined that Maryland was the most difficult state to pass the driver's test in the country.

Kentucky was ranked as the easiest state to pass a driving test with a pass rate of 74.3%.

If you fail the skills test, you may retake the test: First failure - one (1) day later, (depending on test appointment availability); or. Second or subsequent failure - One (1) week (7 days minimum) later, (depending on test appointment availability)

The driving skills test consists of two parts. The first part of the test is conducted on a test course at the MVA, where the examiner will instruct you to perform a two-point turnabout maneuver. For the second part of the test, you'll be driving on the road in regular traffic for 10 to 15 minutes.

Yes – in Maryland, the law requires all first-time drivers to complete an MVA-certified Driver's Education course in order to obtain a driver's license. This rule applies to all Maryland residents, regardless of age.

Second or subsequent failure - One (1) week (7 days minimum) later, (depending on test appointment availability) Commercial driver's license customers must pay any retest or no show fees before they can schedule the next test.

Maryland has stopped testing new drivers for parallel parking.

All 40 multiple-choice questions in the practice test are based on the new official Maryland Driver's Manual. Plus, the practice test has the same format and scoring system as an actual MVA knowledge exam, so that you can see what taking the actual exam will be like.