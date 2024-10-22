Massage Envy Downey - Customized Massages in Downey, CA (2024)

Massage Envy

Downey

12052 Lakewood Boulevard

Downey

,

CA 90242

US

(562) 622-3689

4.6

2980 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wed9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thu9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Fri9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sat9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$145

Massage Session

90-min

$218

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$145

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$73

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$73

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$145

Customized Facial

90-min

$218

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$157

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$220

Chemical Peel

60-min

$220

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Phyllis B.

    7/20/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Esme is always great

  • Shanay C.

    7/16/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Rosa was awesome. She pays attention to all my needs and makes sure I am comfortable

  • Lander E.

    7/12/24

    Rating 4.0

    4/5

    Great therapists, cleanliness

  • Gabriela C.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Loved every minute of the session . My facial was so relaxed

  • Laura N.

    7/9/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Pretty good service but I feel the time is not complete before or after the Masage.

  • Jennifer C.

    7/8/24

    Rating 3.5

    3.5/5

    I have been a member at this location for over 10 years. The customer experience could use improvement. In the initial years, this location would offer nice perks and an upbeat, hospitable, and welcoming environment. Front desk associates would offer waitlist callback for those last-minute service inquiries. In recent visits, the front desk experience has been vague, during treatment services it has been difficult to experience a relaxing environment. The passion for customer service and a hospitable/relaxed environment could use improvement.

  • Susan B.

    7/3/24

    Rating 3.5

    3.5/5

    wondeful massage.

  • Sylvia D.

    7/3/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I have been a member since 2013 and all my massages and facials have been excellent.

  • Ashley M.

    7/1/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    I am always happy with the service provided by the therapists.

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Feel like a million bucks

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Membership helps restore you, inside and out

Reap the ongoing benefits of routine facials, massage, and stretch at low member rates. It’s an optimal blend of affordability, value, and ME time. Join now.

Benefits of Massage

Customer Reviews

  • Phyllis B.

    Rating 4.5

    Esme is always great

    7/20/24

  • Shanay C.

    Rating 4.5

    Rosa was awesome. She pays attention to all my needs and makes sure I am comfortable

    7/16/24

  • Chandra F.

    Rating 5.0

    The ladies were very courteous and professional.

    7/15/24

  • Lander E.

    Rating 4.0

    Great therapists, cleanliness

    7/12/24

  • Gabriela C.

    Rating 5.0

    Loved every minute of the session . My facial was so relaxed

    7/11/24

  • Laura N.

    Rating 4.5

    Pretty good service but I feel the time is not complete before or after the Masage.

    7/9/24

  • Jennifer C.

    Rating 3.5

    I have been a member at this location for over 10 years. The customer experience could use improvement. In the initial years, this location would offer nice perks and an upbeat, hospitable, and welcoming environment. Front desk associates would offer waitlist callback for those last-minute service inquiries. In recent visits, the front desk experience has been vague, during treatment services it has been difficult to experience a relaxing environment. The passion for customer service and a hospitable/relaxed environment could use improvement.

    7/8/24

  • Susan B.

    Rating 3.5

    wondeful massage.

    7/3/24

  • Sylvia D.

    Rating 5.0

    I have been a member since 2013 and all my massages and facials have been excellent.

    7/3/24

  • Ashley M.

    Rating 4.5

    I am always happy with the service provided by the therapists.

    7/1/24

Downey IS HIRING!

Come grow your career at the best place to work, hands down

If you enjoy knowing that you’re making a difference in people’s lives every day, Downey would love to talk to you! Join a supportive community that cares for you as much as you care for your clients.

Towns served

Downey, Bellflower, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Lynwood

Languages spoken

  • English

Other nearby locations

  • Massage Envy - Lakewood Center

    4949 Graywood Ave.

    Lakewood

    ,

    CA 90712

    US

    5.49mi to your search

    phone(562) 630-3689Call Telephone

    8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Long Beach-Bixby Knolls

    4458 Atlantic Ave.

    Long Beach

    ,

    CA 90807

    US

    6.98mi to your search

    phone(562) 247-7884Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Long Beach Town Center

    7609 Carson Blvd

    Long Beach

    ,

    CA 90808

    US

    7.23mi to your search

    phone(562) 354-9300Call Telephone

    8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

