Massage Envy Downey - Customized Massages in Downey, CA (2024)

Massage Envy
Downey
12052 Lakewood Boulevard
Downey
CA 90242
US
(562) 622-3689
Located in the Downey Landing shopping center
|Day of the Week
|Hours
|Mon
|9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Tue
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Wed
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Thu
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Fri
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Sat
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Sun
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Total Body Care
Minutes
Price
Massage Session
60-min
$145
Massage Session
90-min
$218
Total Body Stretch Session
60-min
$145
Total Body Stretch Session
30-min
$73
Rapid Tension Relief Session
30-min
$73
Facials
Minutes
Price
Customized Facial
60-min
$145
Customized Facial
90-min
$218
Customized Back Facial
60-min
$157
Microderm Infusion
60-min
$220
Chemical Peel
60-min
$220
Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.
Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Downey on 12052 Lakewood Boulevard Downey, CA.
Join now & get even more with your new membership
Learn more
Your body works overtime. Let's fix that
The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.
Customized experiences
Personalize your sessions with services & products
Highly trained employees
Trained to meet industry-leading standards
Curated product lines
Complement your services and home care
Massage Envy Services
Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.
Offers & Updates
Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good
Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!
This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment
Feel like a million bucks
A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!
Membership helps restore you, inside and out
Reap the ongoing benefits of routine facials, massage, and stretch at low member rates. It’s an optimal blend of affordability, value, and ME time. Join now.
Benefits of Massage
Whole-body benefits, a happier you
Customized experiences
Stress relief is key to striking a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Even a single massage session can help relax your muscles and support the production of endorphins to manage and reduce daily stress.
Straight talk about posture
Unlike other bad habits, you can help correct poor posture through relaxation. And massage helps reinforce healthy, natural movements so you can get your posture back on track.
Keeping it flowing
The pressure created by massage therapy helps keep blood moving through congested areas. This in turn helps increase blood flow to promote circulation in the body.
MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP
Routine Self-care Made For Less Than Routine Life
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that's just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
Service flexibility
Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.
Refer a friend program
It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.
Membership on the go
Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.
Learn More about Membership
Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.
It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.
Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.
Service flexibility
Refer a friend program
Membership on the go
Learn More about Membership
Massages by Massage Envy at Downey
Need to find the perfect place for customized, affordable, and convenient massages, stretch, and facials? Look no further than Massage Envy - Downey franchised location. Professional massage or skin care services are performed by highly qualified therapists and estheticians who care about helping you look and feel your best. At Massage Envy - Downey franchised location, we make it our mission to help you take care of you.
Benefits of routine massage & skin care
Massage therapy can relax your muscles to help relieve common stress, boost overall energy, or refresh your mental and emotional outlook. Routine stretch can help increase mobility, flexibility and help improve performance. Professional skin care helps expose the skin to beneficial nutrients and improve your skin’s appearance, so you’ll look and feel more refreshed.
We’re open 7 days a week with late weeknight and weekend hours. Make regular massage, stretch, and skin care part of your self-care routine. Take the next step and book an appointment at your local Massage Envy - Downey franchised location.
Customer Reviews
Phyllis B.
Rating 4.5
Esme is always great
7/20/24
Shanay C.
Rating 4.5
Rosa was awesome. She pays attention to all my needs and makes sure I am comfortable
7/16/24
Chandra F.
Rating 5.0
The ladies were very courteous and professional.
7/15/24
Lander E.
Rating 4.0
Great therapists, cleanliness
7/12/24
Gabriela C.
Rating 5.0
Loved every minute of the session . My facial was so relaxed
7/11/24
Laura N.
Rating 4.5
Pretty good service but I feel the time is not complete before or after the Masage.
7/9/24
Jennifer C.
Rating 3.5
I have been a member at this location for over 10 years. The customer experience could use improvement. In the initial years, this location would offer nice perks and an upbeat, hospitable, and welcoming environment. Front desk associates would offer waitlist callback for those last-minute service inquiries. In recent visits, the front desk experience has been vague, during treatment services it has been difficult to experience a relaxing environment. The passion for customer service and a hospitable/relaxed environment could use improvement.
7/8/24
Susan B.
Rating 3.5
wondeful massage.
7/3/24
Sylvia D.
Rating 5.0
I have been a member since 2013 and all my massages and facials have been excellent.
7/3/24
Ashley M.
Rating 4.5
I am always happy with the service provided by the therapists.
7/1/24
Towns served
Downey, Bellflower, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Lynwood
Languages spoken
- English
