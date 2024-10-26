Massage Envy Lakewood Center - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CA (2024)

Massage Envy

Lakewood Center

4949 Graywood Ave.

Lakewood

,

CA 90712

US

(562) 630-3689

phone

Call Telephone

4.6

Rating 4.6

1124 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wed8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thu8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Fri8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sat8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$145

Massage Session

90-min

$218

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$145

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$73

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$73

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$145

Customized Facial

90-min

$218

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$157

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$220

Chemical Peel

60-min

$220

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Amy. P.

    7/29/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I love ME and I love this location. It blows the socks off the Seal Beach location, which is horrible in every way.

  • Debbie L.

    7/21/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    The staff at The Lakewood location are warm and engaging the minute you enter the front door. My massage therapist is attentive and an expert in his field.

  • Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    I think the non-member price is far too high for they would get & I don't necessarily think anyone needs a monthly membership. I do because I have a high stress job.

  • Ed M.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I have made great progress in my powerlifting training as a result of continued massage.

  • Susan H.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always nice staff, clean, comfortable roo.s. Attentive therapists

  • Lorna S.

    7/13/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    It was very relaxing and catered to my target areas.

  • Sandy W.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always awesome service

  • Vanessa R.

    7/1/24

    Rating 1.5

    1.5/5

    Ive had several appointments end in 40 minutes when I pay for a 50 minute massage. Massage therapist, aesthetician is late to grab me from the waiting room and by the time my appointment starts it’s 10 minutes after and I’m let out 10 minutes before the next hour. 40 minutes when I paid for 50.

  • Cindy s.

    6/25/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Friendly and welcoming staff. Nidia my masseuse is beyond amazing! She gets it! She remembers your likes and dislikes. The front staff is also very polite and professional.

  • Debbie L.

    6/23/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    The front desk staff are always available and eager to help.

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Massage Envy Services

Massage
Stretch
Facials

Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.

Towns served

Lakewood, Long Beach, Bell Flower, Cerritos, Downey

Languages spoken

  • English

Email this location

FAQs

How much do you tip for a 60 minute massage at Massage Envy? ›

You'll be expected to tip at a massage chain. Much like a restaurant, the standard is 15-20% for good service, or more for great service. Many chains pay their staff minimum wage or close to it, so your tips are necessary for them to make a living wage.

Do you tip a masseuse at Massage Envy? ›

When you're ready, they'll return with you to the front and offer you a glass of water (it's important to stay hydrated post-massage). And if you appreciated your experience, you can always leave a tip. We look forward to your visit!

Can my husband use my Massage Envy membership? ›

Sharing: Share one membership massage per month with a friend or family member for a transfer fee of only $10 per massage (same recipient may enjoy one transferred massage every six months by the same member). For more information, please contact your local clinic.

Can I use my Massage Envy membership at other locations? ›

Membership can go almost anywhere - members can access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.

Is $20 a good tip for a 90 minute massage? ›

A good rule of thumb for tipping in the massage industry is between 15% and 20% of the total service cost, which is the standard practice in the broader service industry. This range is widely accepted as a standard gesture of appreciation for satisfactory to excellent service, and is a perfectly acceptable tip.

How much to tip for a $100 massage? ›

The standard hospitality rate for massage tipping is 20 percent. For example, if a massage or body treatment costs $100, a 20 percent tip would be $20.

What clothes to wear to a massage? ›

It is best to wear comfortable, loose-fitted clothing to your treatment. I tend to wear my gym clothing, as it's easy to slip on and off and is super comfortable.

What happens at a full body massage? ›

A full body massage typically covers your back, shoulders, neck, legs, arms, hands and head/scalp, in that order. Some therapists will include chest massage if it's indicated as part of a sports or deep tissue massage (for example to help with restricted breathing).

Is it rude to not tip for a massage? ›

Tipping is also a way of recognizing a massage therapist's hard and physically demanding work, she says. “When in doubt, tip your massage therapist unless they very specifically say otherwise,” Denney says. But note that some massage therapists will expressly ask you not to tip.

Is there a class action lawsuit against Massage Envy? ›

A class action lawsuit alleging Massage Envy unfairly increases membership fees in violation of its own agreement has been transferred to California federal court. Lead plaintiff David Lapa further states in the class action lawsuit that consumers find it very difficult to cancel their memberships with Massage Envy.

How often should you get a massage? ›

For general health and relaxation, we recommend one or two 60-minute massages per month. Regular sessions have excellent health benefits and prevent pain, stress, and muscle tension from building up in clients who are under light to moderate stress.

Can a masseuse date a client? ›

What is important to remember is your professional and ethical obligations to the client, including how a power differential might have influenced the interest or start of the personal relationship. It is NEVER a good idea for a health care provider to start dating their client.

Do I take my clothes off at Massage Envy? ›

Massage therapists can accommodate any level of disrobing. The end result should be for you to experience all the wellness benefits of your customized massage at a Massage Envy franchise location. Your level of dress is your choice and whatever you choose to wear.

What happens to Massage Envy credits when you cancel? ›

Any unused accrued sessions expire and are forfeited if not used within 60 days of membership cancellation.

References

