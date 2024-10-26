Massage Envy Lakewood Center - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CA (2024)

Link to main website
Main content
Massage Envy
Lakewood Center
4949 Graywood Ave.
Lakewood
CA 90712
US
(562) 630-3689
phone
Call Telephone
4.6 Rating 4.6
Rating 4.61124 Total Reviews
Located at Lakewood Center Mall across the parking lot from Round 1 & Costco, behind Applebee’s Restaurant. Del Amo Blvd & Graywood Ave entrance
phone
(562) 630-3689
Call Telephone
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Book an Appointment
|Day of the Week
|Hours
|Mon
|8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Tue
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Wed
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Thu
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Fri
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Sat
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Sun
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Total Body Care
Minutes
Price
Massage Session
60-min
$145
Massage Session
90-min
$218
Total Body Stretch Session
60-min
$145
Total Body Stretch Session
30-min
$73
Rapid Tension Relief Session
30-min
$73
Facials
Minutes
Price
Customized Facial
60-min
$145
Customized Facial
90-min
$218
Customized Back Facial
60-min
$157
Microderm Infusion
60-min
$220
Chemical Peel
60-min
$220
Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.
Amy. P.
7/29/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
I love ME and I love this location. It blows the socks off the Seal Beach location, which is horrible in every way.
Debbie L.
7/21/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
The staff at The Lakewood location are warm and engaging the minute you enter the front door. My massage therapist is attentive and an expert in his field.
Rating 4.5
4.5/5
I think the non-member price is far too high for they would get & I don't necessarily think anyone needs a monthly membership. I do because I have a high stress job.
Ed M.
7/14/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
I have made great progress in my powerlifting training as a result of continued massage.
Susan H.
7/14/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Always nice staff, clean, comfortable roo.s. Attentive therapists
Lorna S.
7/13/24
Rating 4.5
4.5/5
It was very relaxing and catered to my target areas.
Sandy W.
7/11/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Always awesome service
Vanessa R.
7/1/24
Rating 1.5
1.5/5
Ive had several appointments end in 40 minutes when I pay for a 50 minute massage. Massage therapist, aesthetician is late to grab me from the waiting room and by the time my appointment starts it’s 10 minutes after and I’m let out 10 minutes before the next hour. 40 minutes when I paid for 50.
Cindy s.
6/25/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Friendly and welcoming staff. Nidia my masseuse is beyond amazing! She gets it! She remembers your likes and dislikes. The front staff is also very polite and professional.
Debbie L.
6/23/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
The front desk staff are always available and eager to help.
phone
(562) 630-3689
Call Telephone
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
4.6 Rating 4.6
Rating 4.61124 Total Reviews
See all reviews
Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Lakewood Center on 4949 Graywood Ave. Lakewood, CA.
Join now & get even more with your new membership
Learn more
Total Body ServicesFacial Services
Your body works overtime. Let's fix that
The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.
Customized experiences
Personalize your sessions with services & products
Highly trained employees
Trained to meet industry-leading standards
Curated product lines
Complement your services and home care
Massage Envy Services
Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.
Offers & Updates
Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good
Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!
This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment
Feel like a million bucks
A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!
CBD Enhancement Is Here!
Enrich your next massage with CBD Cream, formulated with plant-based extracts that help nourish, hydrate, and soften the skin. Choose from unscented or lavender, which blends calming botanicals for additional aromatherapy benefits.
Benefits of Massage
Whole-body benefits, a happier you
Customized experiences
Stress relief is key to striking a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Even a single massage session can help relax your muscles and support the production of endorphins to manage and reduce daily stress.
Straight talk about posture
Unlike other bad habits, you can help correct poor posture through relaxation. And massage helps reinforce healthy, natural movements so you can get your posture back on track.
Keeping it flowing
The pressure created by massage therapy helps keep blood moving through congested areas. This in turn helps increase blood flow to promote circulation in the body.
MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP
Routine Self-care Made For Less Than Routine Life
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
Service flexibility
Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.
Refer a friend program
It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.
Membership on the go
Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.
Learn More about Membership
Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.
It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.
Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.
Service flexibility
Refer a friend program
Membership on the go
Learn More about Membership
Massages by Massage Envy at Lakewood Center
Need to find the perfect place for customized, affordable, and convenient massages, stretch, and facials? Look no further than Massage Envy - Lakewood Center franchised location. Professional massage or skin care services are performed by highly qualified therapists and estheticians who care about helping you look and feel your best. At Massage Envy - Lakewood Center franchised location, we make it our mission to help you take care of you.
Benefits of routine massage & skin care
Massage therapy can relax your muscles to help relieve common stress, boost overall energy, or refresh your mental and emotional outlook. Routine stretch can help increase mobility, flexibility and help improve performance. Professional skin care helps expose the skin to beneficial nutrients and improve your skin’s appearance, so you’ll look and feel more refreshed.
We’re open 7 days a week with late weeknight and weekend hours. Make regular massage, stretch, and skin care part of your self-care routine. Take the next step and book an appointment at your local Massage Envy - Lakewood Center franchised location.
Customer Reviews
Amy. P.
Rating 5.0
I love ME and I love this location. It blows the socks off the Seal Beach location, which is horrible in every way.
7/29/24
Debbie L.
Rating 5.0
The staff at The Lakewood location are warm and engaging the minute you enter the front door. My massage therapist is attentive and an expert in his field.
7/21/24
Natalie M.
Rating 4.5
I think the non-member price is far too high for they would get & I don't necessarily think anyone needs a monthly membership. I do because I have a high stress job.
7/21/24
Ed M.
Rating 5.0
I have made great progress in my powerlifting training as a result of continued massage.
7/14/24
Susan H.
Rating 5.0
Always nice staff, clean, comfortable roo.s. Attentive therapists
7/14/24
Lorna S.
Rating 4.5
It was very relaxing and catered to my target areas.
7/13/24
Sandy W.
Rating 5.0
Always awesome service
7/11/24
Vanessa R.
Rating 1.5
Ive had several appointments end in 40 minutes when I pay for a 50 minute massage. Massage therapist, aesthetician is late to grab me from the waiting room and by the time my appointment starts it’s 10 minutes after and I’m let out 10 minutes before the next hour. 40 minutes when I paid for 50.
7/1/24
Cindy s.
Rating 5.0
Friendly and welcoming staff. Nidia my masseuse is beyond amazing! She gets it! She remembers your likes and dislikes. The front staff is also very polite and professional.
6/25/24
Debbie L.
Rating 5.0
The front desk staff are always available and eager to help.
6/23/24
4949 Graywood Ave.
Lakewood
CA 90712
US
Located at Lakewood Center Mall across the parking lot from Round 1 & Costco, behind Applebee’s Restaurant. Del Amo Blvd & Graywood Ave entrance
Hours
|Day of the Week
|Hours
|Mon
|8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Tue
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Wed
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Thu
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Fri
|8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Sat
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Sun
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Total Body Care
Minutes
Price
Massage Session
60-min
$145
Massage Session
90-min
$218
Total Body Stretch Session
60-min
$145
Total Body Stretch Session
30-min
$73
Rapid Tension Relief Session
30-min
$73
Facials
Minutes
Price
Customized Facial
60-min
$145
Customized Facial
90-min
$218
Customized Back Facial
60-min
$157
Microderm Infusion
60-min
$220
Chemical Peel
60-min
$220
Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.
Lakewood Center IS HIRING!
Come grow your career at the best place to work, hands down
If you enjoy knowing that you’re making a difference in people’s lives every day, Lakewood Center would love to talk to you! Join a supportive community that cares for you as much as you care for your clients.
See local openings
All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises. At each Massage Envy location, the franchisee is the sole employer for all positions and is not acting as an agent for the franchisor.
Towns served
Lakewood, Long Beach, Bell Flower, Cerritos, Downey
Languages spoken
- English
Email this location
Other nearby locations
Massage Envy - Long Beach-Bixby Knolls
4458 Atlantic Ave.
Long Beach
,
CA 90807
US
2.72mi to your searchphone(562) 247-7884Call Telephone
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Massage Envy - Long Beach Town Center
7609 Carson Blvd
Long Beach
,
CA 90808
US
3.38mi to your searchphone(562) 354-9300Call Telephone
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Massage Envy - Downey
12052 Lakewood Boulevard
Downey
,
CA 90242
US
5.49mi to your searchphone(562) 622-3689Call Telephone
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
MassageEnhancementsPersonalized experienceRapid Tension ReliefWhat to expectTherapists
StretchRapid Tension ReliefWhat to expect
FacialsAdvanced skin careFacial EnhancementsCustomized FacialsWhat to expectCustomized Back FacialsSkin careEstheticians
About UsCareersContact usNewsroomME MagazineCorporate wellnessOwn a franchisePromotionsSite map
LegalPrivacy policyLicensingDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationU.S. State Supplemental Privacy NoticeCookie SettingsADA accessibilityTransparency in healthcare