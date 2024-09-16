Massage Envy Lakewood Center - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CA (2024)

Massage Envy

Lakewood Center

4949 Graywood Ave.

Lakewood

,

CA 90712

US

(562) 630-3689

phone

Call Telephone

4.6

Rating 4.6

1124 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wed8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thu8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Fri8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sat8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$145

Massage Session

90-min

$218

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$145

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$73

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$73

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$145

Customized Facial

90-min

$218

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$157

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$220

Chemical Peel

60-min

$220

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Amy. P.

    7/29/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I love ME and I love this location. It blows the socks off the Seal Beach location, which is horrible in every way.

  • Debbie L.

    7/21/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    The staff at The Lakewood location are warm and engaging the minute you enter the front door. My massage therapist is attentive and an expert in his field.

  • Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    I think the non-member price is far too high for they would get & I don't necessarily think anyone needs a monthly membership. I do because I have a high stress job.

  • Ed M.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I have made great progress in my powerlifting training as a result of continued massage.

  • Susan H.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always nice staff, clean, comfortable roo.s. Attentive therapists

  • Lorna S.

    7/13/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    It was very relaxing and catered to my target areas.

  • Sandy W.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always awesome service

  • Vanessa R.

    7/1/24

    Rating 1.5

    1.5/5

    Ive had several appointments end in 40 minutes when I pay for a 50 minute massage. Massage therapist, aesthetician is late to grab me from the waiting room and by the time my appointment starts it’s 10 minutes after and I’m let out 10 minutes before the next hour. 40 minutes when I paid for 50.

  • Cindy s.

    6/25/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Friendly and welcoming staff. Nidia my masseuse is beyond amazing! She gets it! She remembers your likes and dislikes. The front staff is also very polite and professional.

  • Debbie L.

    6/23/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    The front desk staff are always available and eager to help.

Towns served

Lakewood, Long Beach, Bell Flower, Cerritos, Downey

Languages spoken

  • English

