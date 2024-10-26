Massage Envy Lakewood - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises. At each Massage Envy location, the franchisee is the sole employer for all positions and is not acting as an agent for the franchisor.

If you enjoy knowing that you’re making a difference in people’s lives every day, Lakewood would love to talk to you! Join a supportive community that cares for you as much as you care for your clients.

Derek is always professional, thorough in treatment, and personable - never disappoints!

I signed up for a membership last year, but will be canceling as soon as the year is up. No one ever answers the phone there... It makes it ridiculous to try to schedule anything.

I usually love the staff and the services I receive. But I have been having a consistently more difficult time getting appointments and staff turnover seems constant. There was a manager who worked there for many years around 2020 who has since left and things have gone downhill since then. That former manager was incredible.

Worst massage I’ve ever had. Pushing or touching is NOT a massage. Even after recommending changes, the therapist questioned me .

I’ve had a great experience so far but it can be hard to find appointments with my preferred therapists

I have always had a great experience with the staff. I love my messages and facials. I find the front desk staff warm and friendly. The other staff are knowledgeable and helpful with recommendations and I always enjoy my appointments.

We’re open 7 days a week with late weeknight and weekend hours. Make regular massage, stretch, and skin care part of your self-care routine. Take the next step and book an appointment at your local Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location.

Massage therapy can relax your muscles to help relieve common stress, boost overall energy, or refresh your mental and emotional outlook. Routine stretch can help increase mobility, flexibility and help improve performance. Professional skin care helps expose the skin to beneficial nutrients and improve your skin’s appearance, so you’ll look and feel more refreshed.

Need to find the perfect place for customized, affordable, and convenient massages, stretch, and facials? Look no further than Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location. Professional massage or skin care services are performed by highly qualified therapists and estheticians who care about helping you look and feel your best. At Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location, we make it our mission to help you take care of you.

Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.

It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.

Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.

A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.

The pressure created by massage therapy helps keep blood moving through congested areas. This in turn helps increase blood flow to promote circulation in the body.

Unlike other bad habits, you can help correct poor posture through relaxation. And massage helps reinforce healthy, natural movements so you can get your posture back on track.

Stress relief is key to striking a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Even a single massage session can help relax your muscles and support the production of endorphins to manage and reduce daily stress.

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Professional skin care products cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin while physical dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine ‘peach fuzz’ hairs. The result is fresh, smoother-feeling skin. You can now experience it for yourself at participating Massage Envy franchised locations!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Join now & get even more with your new membership

FAQs

You'll be expected to tip at a massage chain. Much like a restaurant, the standard is 15-20% for good service, or more for great service. Many chains pay their staff minimum wage or close to it, so your tips are necessary for them to make a living wage.

When you're ready, they'll return with you to the front and offer you a glass of water (it's important to stay hydrated post-massage). And if you appreciated your experience, you can always leave a tip. We look forward to your visit!

Sharing: Share one membership massage per month with a friend or family member for a transfer fee of only $10 per massage (same recipient may enjoy one transferred massage every six months by the same member). For more information, please contact your local clinic.

Membership can go almost anywhere - members can access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.

A good rule of thumb for tipping in the massage industry is between 15% and 20% of the total service cost, which is the standard practice in the broader service industry. This range is widely accepted as a standard gesture of appreciation for satisfactory to excellent service, and is a perfectly acceptable tip.

The standard hospitality rate for massage tipping is 20 percent. For example, if a massage or body treatment costs $100, a 20 percent tip would be $20.

Massage linens are replaced after each treatment, so it will require a healthy inventory of sheets. These should be used in a kind of rotation: In use - into laundry - folded into storage - back into use. To keep on top of the cleanliness and quality of a massage service is fundamental.

It is best to wear comfortable, loose-fitted clothing to your treatment. I tend to wear my gym clothing, as it's easy to slip on and off and is super comfortable.

So adding a tip can make a huge difference to how much they bring home each night. “You should always tip something after a massage—it's rude not to,” says Beth Rose, a licensed massage therapist and business owner in Kennewick, Washington.

For general health and relaxation, we recommend one or two 60-minute massages per month. Regular sessions have excellent health benefits and prevent pain, stress, and muscle tension from building up in clients who are under light to moderate stress.

Absolutely YES. A husband and a wife are both equally important and equally placed in a marriage. If my wife can help me with a leg massage and take care of me like a child when I'm unwell or tired, it's by default that I've to reciprocate the same to her.

The Swedish massage is one of the most common types of massages you can get. It is performed to energize the body and improve overall health. This type of massage involves actions like percussion, kneading, vibration, tapping and rolling. Massage oil or lotion is used to protect the skin from friction.

Massage therapists can accommodate any level of disrobing. The end result should be for you to experience all the wellness benefits of your customized massage at a Massage Envy franchise location. Your level of dress is your choice and whatever you choose to wear.

Any unused accrued sessions expire and are forfeited if not used within 60 days of membership cancellation.

Many people tip around 15-20% of the massage cost.



For example, if your massage costs $100, you'd tip $15 to $20.

That said, most people will still tip service-industry workers, including massage therapists and hairstylists, a small amount—perhaps $5 to $10—Gottsman says. And some may still opt to tip 20%, especially if there's a tip line at the end of the bill.

General Tipping Guidelines



“If you're at a day spa, it's appropriate to tip 15-20% of the bill”, says Navrajvir Singh, owner of Lakeview and Palm Tree. So if your treatment costed $200, it's appropriate to tip $30. You can go higher and tip $40 if the therapist provided exceptional service.

We spoke to two etiquette experts, who suggested leaving a 15% to 20% tip, if you're able. Twenty percent is generous for the massage therapist and easy on the brain, which may be feeling more relaxed than ever after a massage. The math is straightforward.