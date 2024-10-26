Massage Envy Lakewood - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

Link to main website
Massage Envy
Lakewood
7033 W Alaska Drive
Lakewood
CO 80226
US
(303) 922-3689
4.3 Rating 4.3
Rating 4.32466 Total Reviews
In Belmar at Wadsworth and Alameda
(303) 922-3689
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Day of the Week
|Hours
|Mon
|9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Tue
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Wed
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Thu
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Fri
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Sat
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
|Sun
|9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Total Body Care
Minutes
Price
Massage Session
60-min
$90
Massage Session
90-min
$135
Total Body Stretch Session
60-min
$90
Total Body Stretch Session
30-min
$51
Rapid Tension Relief Session
30-min
$51
Facials
Minutes
Price
Customized Facial
60-min
$90
Customized Facial
90-min
$135
Customized Back Facial
60-min
$102
Microderm Infusion
60-min
$160
Chemical Peel
60-min
$160
Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.
Andi H.
7/21/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
I have always had a great experience with the staff. I love my messages and facials. I find the front desk staff warm and friendly. The other staff are knowledgeable and helpful with recommendations and I always enjoy my appointments.
Valerie M.
7/15/24
Rating 4.0
4/5
I’ve had a great experience so far but it can be hard to find appointments with my preferred therapists
Rating 1.0
1/5
Worst massage I’ve ever had. Pushing or touching is NOT a massage. Even after recommending changes, the therapist questioned me .
Alexis R.
6/25/24
Rating 2.0
2/5
I usually love the staff and the services I receive. But I have been having a consistently more difficult time getting appointments and staff turnover seems constant. There was a manager who worked there for many years around 2020 who has since left and things have gone downhill since then. That former manager was incredible.
Kim L.
6/23/24
Rating 1.0
1/5
I signed up for a membership last year, but will be canceling as soon as the year is up. No one ever answers the phone there... It makes it ridiculous to try to schedule anything.
Silverio O.
6/23/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Always exceeds my expectations!
Daniel C.
6/19/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Great & amazing massage. Great & professional customer service. Great experience. Highly recommend 👌
Margariete K.
6/18/24
Rating 5.0
5/5
Derek is always professional, thorough in treatment, and personable - never disappoints!
Heather V.
6/17/24
Rating 4.0
4/5
Wonderful treatment
Michelle A.
6/16/24
Rating 4.5
4.5/5
Great value for the price and Brandon is excellent!
Your body works overtime. Let's fix that
The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.
Customized experiences
Personalize your sessions with services & products
Highly trained employees
Trained to meet industry-leading standards
Curated product lines
Complement your services and home care
Benefits of Massage
Whole-body benefits, a happier you
Stress relief is key to striking a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Even a single massage session can help relax your muscles and support the production of endorphins to manage and reduce daily stress.
Straight talk about posture
Unlike other bad habits, you can help correct poor posture through relaxation. And massage helps reinforce healthy, natural movements so you can get your posture back on track.
Keeping it flowing
The pressure created by massage therapy helps keep blood moving through congested areas. This in turn helps increase blood flow to promote circulation in the body.
MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP
Routine Self-care Made For Less Than Routine Life
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
A membership at Massage Envy makes it easy to stick to your self-care routine even when life gets busy. Experience the benefits of regular massage, facial, or stretch services when you become a member. And that’s just the beginning. Access a host of other wellness-focused benefits to help you turn your routine into a lifestyle.
Service flexibility
Is massage your thing? Or facials? Or maybe it’s both! Make the membership what you want, however you want.
Refer a friend program
It pays to be friendly. Spread the word about Massage Envy and have the opportunity to earn free sessions when you refer friends & family who sign up for memberships. Just ask your franchise location for details.
Membership on the go
Take your membership with you — access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.
Learn More about Membership
Massages by Massage Envy at Lakewood
Need to find the perfect place for customized, affordable, and convenient massages, stretch, and facials? Look no further than Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location. Professional massage or skin care services are performed by highly qualified therapists and estheticians who care about helping you look and feel your best. At Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location, we make it our mission to help you take care of you.
Benefits of routine massage & skin care
Massage therapy can relax your muscles to help relieve common stress, boost overall energy, or refresh your mental and emotional outlook. Routine stretch can help increase mobility, flexibility and help improve performance. Professional skin care helps expose the skin to beneficial nutrients and improve your skin’s appearance, so you’ll look and feel more refreshed.
We’re open 7 days a week with late weeknight and weekend hours. Make regular massage, stretch, and skin care part of your self-care routine. Take the next step and book an appointment at your local Massage Envy - Lakewood franchised location.
7033 W Alaska Drive
Lakewood
CO 80226
US
In Belmar at Wadsworth and Alameda
Towns served
Lakewood, Applewood, Golden
Languages spoken
- English
