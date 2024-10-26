Massage Envy Lakewood - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

Massage Envy

Lakewood

7033 W Alaska Drive

Lakewood

,

CO 80226

US

(303) 922-3689

phone

Call Telephone

4.3

Rating 4.3

2466 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wed9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thu9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sat9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$90

Massage Session

90-min

$135

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$90

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$51

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$51

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$90

Customized Facial

90-min

$135

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$102

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$160

Chemical Peel

60-min

$160

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Andi H.

    7/21/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I have always had a great experience with the staff. I love my messages and facials. I find the front desk staff warm and friendly. The other staff are knowledgeable and helpful with recommendations and I always enjoy my appointments.

  • Valerie M.

    7/15/24

    Rating 4.0

    4/5

    I’ve had a great experience so far but it can be hard to find appointments with my preferred therapists

  • Rating 1.0

    1/5

    Worst massage I’ve ever had. Pushing or touching is NOT a massage. Even after recommending changes, the therapist questioned me .

  • Alexis R.

    6/25/24

    Rating 2.0

    2/5

    I usually love the staff and the services I receive. But I have been having a consistently more difficult time getting appointments and staff turnover seems constant. There was a manager who worked there for many years around 2020 who has since left and things have gone downhill since then. That former manager was incredible.

  • Kim L.

    6/23/24

    Rating 1.0

    1/5

    I signed up for a membership last year, but will be canceling as soon as the year is up. No one ever answers the phone there... It makes it ridiculous to try to schedule anything.

  • Silverio O.

    6/23/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always exceeds my expectations!

  • Daniel C.

    6/19/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Great & amazing massage. Great & professional customer service. Great experience. Highly recommend 👌

  • Margariete K.

    6/18/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Derek is always professional, thorough in treatment, and personable - never disappoints!

  • Heather V.

    6/17/24

    Rating 4.0

    4/5

    Wonderful treatment

  • Michelle A.

    6/16/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Great value for the price and Brandon is excellent!

Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Lakewood on 7033 W Alaska Drive Lakewood, CO.

Join now & get even more with your new membership

Learn more

Total Body ServicesFacial Services

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Massage Envy Services

Massage
Stretch
Facials

Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.

Offers & Updates

Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Discover Dermaplaning

Professional skin care products cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin while physical dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine ‘peach fuzz’ hairs. The result is fresh, smoother-feeling skin. You can now experience it for yourself at participating Massage Envy franchised locations!

Feel like a million bucks

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Benefits of Massage

MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP

Learn More about Membership

Customer Reviews

  • Andi H.

    Rating 5.0

    I have always had a great experience with the staff. I love my messages and facials. I find the front desk staff warm and friendly. The other staff are knowledgeable and helpful with recommendations and I always enjoy my appointments.

    7/21/24

  • Valerie M.

    Rating 4.0

    I’ve had a great experience so far but it can be hard to find appointments with my preferred therapists

    7/15/24

  • Doug K.

    Rating 1.0

    Worst massage I’ve ever had. Pushing or touching is NOT a massage. Even after recommending changes, the therapist questioned me .

    7/6/24

  • Alexis R.

    Rating 2.0

    I usually love the staff and the services I receive. But I have been having a consistently more difficult time getting appointments and staff turnover seems constant. There was a manager who worked there for many years around 2020 who has since left and things have gone downhill since then. That former manager was incredible.

    6/25/24

  • Kim L.

    Rating 1.0

    I signed up for a membership last year, but will be canceling as soon as the year is up. No one ever answers the phone there... It makes it ridiculous to try to schedule anything.

    6/23/24

  • Silverio O.

    Rating 5.0

    Always exceeds my expectations!

    6/23/24

  • Daniel C.

    Rating 5.0

    Great & amazing massage. Great & professional customer service. Great experience. Highly recommend 👌

    6/19/24

  • Margariete K.

    Rating 5.0

    Derek is always professional, thorough in treatment, and personable - never disappoints!

    6/18/24

  • Heather V.

    Rating 4.0

    Wonderful treatment

    6/17/24

  • Michelle A.

    Rating 4.5

    Great value for the price and Brandon is excellent!

    6/16/24

FAQs

How much do you tip for a 60 minute massage at Massage Envy? ›

You'll be expected to tip at a massage chain. Much like a restaurant, the standard is 15-20% for good service, or more for great service. Many chains pay their staff minimum wage or close to it, so your tips are necessary for them to make a living wage.

Get More Info Here
Do you tip a masseuse at Massage Envy? ›

When you're ready, they'll return with you to the front and offer you a glass of water (it's important to stay hydrated post-massage). And if you appreciated your experience, you can always leave a tip. We look forward to your visit!

Learn More Now
Can my husband use my Massage Envy membership? ›

Sharing: Share one membership massage per month with a friend or family member for a transfer fee of only $10 per massage (same recipient may enjoy one transferred massage every six months by the same member). For more information, please contact your local clinic.

Find Out More
Can I use my Massage Envy membership at other locations? ›

Membership can go almost anywhere - members can access over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Rates vary by location, and additional charges may apply.

Find Out More
Is $20 a good tip for a 90 minute massage? ›

A good rule of thumb for tipping in the massage industry is between 15% and 20% of the total service cost, which is the standard practice in the broader service industry. This range is widely accepted as a standard gesture of appreciation for satisfactory to excellent service, and is a perfectly acceptable tip.

Continue Reading
How much to tip on a $100 massage? ›

The standard hospitality rate for massage tipping is 20 percent. For example, if a massage or body treatment costs $100, a 20 percent tip would be $20.

Explore More
Do massage therapists change sheets between clients? ›

Massage linens are replaced after each treatment, so it will require a healthy inventory of sheets. These should be used in a kind of rotation: In use - into laundry - folded into storage - back into use. To keep on top of the cleanliness and quality of a massage service is fundamental.

Continue Reading
What clothes to wear to a massage? ›

It is best to wear comfortable, loose-fitted clothing to your treatment. I tend to wear my gym clothing, as it's easy to slip on and off and is super comfortable.

View Details
Is it rude not to tip after a massage? ›

So adding a tip can make a huge difference to how much they bring home each night. “You should always tip something after a massage—it's rude not to,” says Beth Rose, a licensed massage therapist and business owner in Kennewick, Washington.

View More
How often should you get a massage? ›

For general health and relaxation, we recommend one or two 60-minute massages per month. Regular sessions have excellent health benefits and prevent pain, stress, and muscle tension from building up in clients who are under light to moderate stress.

Tell Me More

Can a husband massage his wife? ›

Absolutely YES. A husband and a wife are both equally important and equally placed in a marriage. If my wife can help me with a leg massage and take care of me like a child when I'm unwell or tired, it's by default that I've to reciprocate the same to her.

Learn More Now
What is a Swedish massage? ›

The Swedish massage is one of the most common types of massages you can get. It is performed to energize the body and improve overall health. This type of massage involves actions like percussion, kneading, vibration, tapping and rolling. Massage oil or lotion is used to protect the skin from friction.

Get More Info
Do I take my clothes off at Massage Envy? ›

Massage therapists can accommodate any level of disrobing. The end result should be for you to experience all the wellness benefits of your customized massage at a Massage Envy franchise location. Your level of dress is your choice and whatever you choose to wear.

Show Me More
What happens to Massage Envy credits when you cancel? ›

Any unused accrued sessions expire and are forfeited if not used within 60 days of membership cancellation.

Continue Reading
How much to tip for $60 massage? ›

Many people tip around 15-20% of the massage cost.

For example, if your massage costs $100, you'd tip $15 to $20.

Read On
Is $10 a good tip for massage? ›

That said, most people will still tip service-industry workers, including massage therapists and hairstylists, a small amount—perhaps $5 to $10—Gottsman says. And some may still opt to tip 20%, especially if there's a tip line at the end of the bill.

Explore More
Is $40 a good tip for a massage? ›

General Tipping Guidelines

“If you're at a day spa, it's appropriate to tip 15-20% of the bill”, says Navrajvir Singh, owner of Lakeview and Palm Tree. So if your treatment costed $200, it's appropriate to tip $30. You can go higher and tip $40 if the therapist provided exceptional service.

Tell Me More
What is a good tip for a full body massage? ›

We spoke to two etiquette experts, who suggested leaving a 15% to 20% tip, if you're able. Twenty percent is generous for the massage therapist and easy on the brain, which may be feeling more relaxed than ever after a massage. The math is straightforward.

Know More

