Massage Envy Lakewood - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

Massage Envy

Lakewood

7033 W Alaska Drive

Lakewood

,

CO 80226

US

(303) 922-3689

phone

Call Telephone

4.3

Rating 4.3

2466 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wed9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thu9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sat9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$90

Massage Session

90-min

$135

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$90

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$51

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$51

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$90

Customized Facial

90-min

$135

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$102

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$160

Chemical Peel

60-min

$160

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Andi H.

    7/21/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I have always had a great experience with the staff. I love my messages and facials. I find the front desk staff warm and friendly. The other staff are knowledgeable and helpful with recommendations and I always enjoy my appointments.

  • Valerie M.

    7/15/24

    Rating 4.0

    4/5

    I’ve had a great experience so far but it can be hard to find appointments with my preferred therapists

  • Rating 1.0

    1/5

    Worst massage I’ve ever had. Pushing or touching is NOT a massage. Even after recommending changes, the therapist questioned me .

  • Alexis R.

    6/25/24

    Rating 2.0

    2/5

    I usually love the staff and the services I receive. But I have been having a consistently more difficult time getting appointments and staff turnover seems constant. There was a manager who worked there for many years around 2020 who has since left and things have gone downhill since then. That former manager was incredible.

  • Kim L.

    6/23/24

    Rating 1.0

    1/5

    I signed up for a membership last year, but will be canceling as soon as the year is up. No one ever answers the phone there... It makes it ridiculous to try to schedule anything.

  • Silverio O.

    6/23/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Always exceeds my expectations!

  • Daniel C.

    6/19/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Great & amazing massage. Great & professional customer service. Great experience. Highly recommend 👌

  • Margariete K.

    6/18/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Derek is always professional, thorough in treatment, and personable - never disappoints!

  • Heather V.

    6/17/24

    Rating 4.0

    4/5

    Wonderful treatment

  • Michelle A.

    6/16/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Great value for the price and Brandon is excellent!

Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Lakewood on 7033 W Alaska Drive Lakewood, CO.

Join now & get even more with your new membership

Learn more

Total Body ServicesFacial Services

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Massage Envy Services

Massage
Stretch
Facials

Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.

Offers & Updates

Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Discover Dermaplaning

Professional skin care products cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin while physical dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine ‘peach fuzz’ hairs. The result is fresh, smoother-feeling skin. You can now experience it for yourself at participating Massage Envy franchised locations!

Feel like a million bucks

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Benefits of Massage

MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP

Learn More about Membership

Customer Reviews

Lakewood IS HIRING!

Come grow your career at the best place to work, hands down

If you enjoy knowing that you’re making a difference in people’s lives every day, Lakewood would love to talk to you! Join a supportive community that cares for you as much as you care for your clients.

See local openings

All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises. At each Massage Envy location, the franchisee is the sole employer for all positions and is not acting as an agent for the franchisor.

Towns served

Lakewood, Applewood, Golden

Languages spoken

  • English

Email this location

Other nearby locations

  • Massage Envy - Edgewater Public Market

    5465 W 20th Ave

    Denver

    ,

    CO 80214

    US

    2.82mi to your search

    phone(720) 833-3700Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Englewood

    3960 E River Point Parkway

    Sheridan

    ,

    CO 80110

    US

    5.63mi to your search

    phone(303) 999-3879Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Southwest Plaza

    5392 S Wadsworth

    Suite 102

    Lakewood

    ,

    CO 80123

    US

    6.31mi to your search

    phone(303) 243-3031Call Telephone

    8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

