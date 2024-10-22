Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

Table of Contents
Your body works overtime. Let's fix that Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good Whole-body benefits, a happier you Routine Self-care Made For Less Than Routine Life Massages by Massage Envy at Southwest Plaza Customer Reviews Come grow your career at the best place to work, hands down Other nearby locations FAQs References

Link to main website

Main content

Massage Envy

Southwest Plaza

5392 S Wadsworth

Suite 102

Lakewood

,

CO 80123

US

(303) 243-3031

phone

Call Telephone

4.4

Rating 4.4

1279 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wed8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thu8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fri8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sat8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$90

Massage Session

90-min

$135

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$90

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$51

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$51

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$90

Customized Facial

90-min

$135

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$102

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$160

Chemical Peel

60-min

$160

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Dawn H.

    7/25/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Professional front desk and service provider staff

  • Donna S.

    7/17/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Because massage therapist listen to what's I need done

  • Rating 2.5

    2.5/5

    There are never open appointments to schedule. They offer a waiting list, but I have not been able to respond quickly enough to secure an appointment; they fill immediately. Getting an appointment is the single hardest thing at this location. I love the massage therapists, but the scheduling issues have made me reconsider my membership.

  • Rhonda G.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam A. Is so professional!

  • Amy W.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam is a very good therapist.

  • Katie C.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I love my massages!

  • Kathy P.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    After asking me if I have any issues, Jess always addresses my problem areas.

  • Bernie G.

    7/6/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Massage felt so good

  • Judy P.

    6/23/24

    Rating 2.5

    2.5/5

    Cannot get an appointment in a timely manner. Tried to schedule after my last appointment and provider was booked until 11-1. That is more than 4 months out.

  • Christie E.

    6/20/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam is absolutely amazing!

phone

(303) 243-3031

Call Telephone

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

4.4

Rating 4.4

1279 Total Reviews

See all reviews

Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Southwest Plaza on 5392 S Wadsworth Lakewood, CO.

Join now & get even more with your new membership

Learn more

Total Body ServicesFacial Services

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Massage Envy Services

Massage
Stretch
Facials

Not all Massage Envy franchised locations offer facials. Contact your nearest location to confirm service options.

Offers & Updates

Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (6)

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (7)

Discover Dermaplaning

Professional skin care products cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin while physical dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine ‘peach fuzz’ hairs. The result is fresh, smoother-feeling skin. You can now experience it for yourself at participating Massage Envy franchised locations!

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (8)

Feel like a million bucks

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Benefits of Massage

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (9)

MASSAGE ENVY MEMBERSHIP

Learn More about Membership

Customer Reviews

  • Dawn H.

    Rating 4.5

    Professional front desk and service provider staff

    7/25/24

  • Donna S.

    Rating 5.0

    Because massage therapist listen to what's I need done

    7/17/24

  • Joan F.

    Rating 2.5

    There are never open appointments to schedule. They offer a waiting list, but I have not been able to respond quickly enough to secure an appointment; they fill immediately. Getting an appointment is the single hardest thing at this location. I love the massage therapists, but the scheduling issues have made me reconsider my membership.

    7/17/24

  • Rhonda G.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam A. Is so professional!

    7/14/24

  • Amy W.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam is a very good therapist.

    7/14/24

  • Katie C.

    Rating 5.0

    I love my massages!

    7/11/24

  • Kathy P.

    Rating 5.0

    After asking me if I have any issues, Jess always addresses my problem areas.

    7/11/24

  • Bernie G.

    Rating 4.5

    Massage felt so good

    7/6/24

  • Judy P.

    Rating 2.5

    Cannot get an appointment in a timely manner. Tried to schedule after my last appointment and provider was booked until 11-1. That is more than 4 months out.

    6/23/24

  • Christie E.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam is absolutely amazing!

    6/20/24

Hours

Day of the WeekHours
Mon8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wed8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thu8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fri8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sat8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$90

Massage Session

90-min

$135

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$90

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$51

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$51

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$90

Customized Facial

90-min

$135

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$102

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$160

Chemical Peel

60-min

$160

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (10)

Southwest Plaza IS HIRING!

Come grow your career at the best place to work, hands down

If you enjoy knowing that you’re making a difference in people’s lives every day, Southwest Plaza would love to talk to you! Join a supportive community that cares for you as much as you care for your clients.

See local openings

All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises. At each Massage Envy location, the franchisee is the sole employer for all positions and is not acting as an agent for the franchisor.

Towns served

Lakewood, Centennial

Languages spoken

  • English

Email this location

Other nearby locations

  • Massage Envy - Englewood

    3960 E River Point Parkway

    Sheridan

    ,

    CO 80110

    US

    4.80mi to your search

    phone(303) 999-3879Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Lakewood

    7033 W Alaska Drive

    Lakewood

    ,

    CO 80226

    US

    6.31mi to your search

    phone(303) 922-3689Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

  • Massage Envy - Highlands Ranch Town Center

    1265 Sgt Jon Stiles Drive

    Suite I

    Highlands Ranch

    ,

    CO 80129

    US

    6.55mi to your search

    phone(720) 382-7045Call Telephone

    9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

MassageEnhancementsPersonalized experienceRapid Tension ReliefWhat to expectTherapists

StretchRapid Tension ReliefWhat to expect

FacialsAdvanced skin careFacial EnhancementsCustomized FacialsWhat to expectCustomized Back FacialsSkin careEstheticians

About UsCareersContact usNewsroomME MagazineCorporate wellnessOwn a franchisePromotionsSite map

LegalPrivacy policyLicensingDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationU.S. State Supplemental Privacy NoticeCookie SettingsADA accessibilityTransparency in healthcare

©2024 ME SPE Franchising, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (15)Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (16)Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (17)Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (18)

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

FAQs

How much do you tip for a 60 minute massage at Massage Envy? ›

You'll be expected to tip at a massage chain. Much like a restaurant, the standard is 15-20% for good service, or more for great service. Many chains pay their staff minimum wage or close to it, so your tips are necessary for them to make a living wage.

Read The Full Story
Do you tip a masseuse at Massage Envy? ›

When you're ready, they'll return with you to the front and offer you a glass of water (it's important to stay hydrated post-massage). And if you appreciated your experience, you can always leave a tip. We look forward to your visit!

Keep Reading
Is my Massage Envy membership good at all locations? ›

Your membership is honored at 1,000 Massage Envy locations across the country. Traveling for business or pleasure and want to visit a Massage Envy ?

Learn More
Is $20 a good tip for an hour massage? ›

Many people tip around 15-20% of the massage cost.

For example, if your massage costs $100, you'd tip $15 to $20. This range is a good starting point and is commonly accepted across different settings: at-home or mobile therapists, franchise spas or clinics, or an individual massage therapist.

Learn More
Is $10 a good tip for massage? ›

That said, most people will still tip service-industry workers, including massage therapists and hairstylists, a small amount—perhaps $5 to $10—Gottsman says. And some may still opt to tip 20%, especially if there's a tip line at the end of the bill.

Get More Info
Do massage therapists change sheets between clients? ›

Massage linens are replaced after each treatment, so it will require a healthy inventory of sheets. These should be used in a kind of rotation: In use - into laundry - folded into storage - back into use. To keep on top of the cleanliness and quality of a massage service is fundamental.

See More
Is it rude to not tip for a massage? ›

"Whether you get a massage on a regular basis or view it as an occasional treat, it's important to know that tipping for your massage is considered proper etiquette," says Sharon Schweitzer, international etiquette expert and the founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide.

Explore More
What clothes to wear to a massage? ›

I usually recommend wearing a t-shirt and yoga pants/sweatpants/shorts. It's common to be barefoot during the session, but if you prefer socks, you're free to leave socks on, or I have some for you to borrow if your feet get cold. And always feel free to ask for a blanket!

Explore More
Do I take my clothes off at Massage Envy? ›

Massage therapists can accommodate any level of disrobing. The end result should be for you to experience all the wellness benefits of your customized massage at a Massage Envy franchise location. Your level of dress is your choice and whatever you choose to wear.

Keep Reading
Who is the target audience for Massage Envy? ›

For instance, Massage Envy typically targets the median age of 30-40 years and households with an average income of at least $75,000.

Discover More Details

How often should you get a massage? ›

For general health and relaxation, we recommend one or two 60-minute massages per month. Regular sessions have excellent health benefits and prevent pain, stress, and muscle tension from building up in clients who are under light to moderate stress.

View More

References

Top Articles
Crock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To Make
One Pot Pasta With Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom
Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage!
Latest Posts
Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe
Burrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und Guacamole
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Ouida Strosin DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5722

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ouida Strosin DO

Birthday: 1995-04-27

Address: Suite 927 930 Kilback Radial, Candidaville, TN 87795

Phone: +8561498978366

Job: Legacy Manufacturing Specialist

Hobby: Singing, Mountain biking, Water sports, Water sports, Taxidermy, Polo, Pet

Introduction: My name is Ouida Strosin DO, I am a precious, combative, spotless, modern, spotless, beautiful, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.