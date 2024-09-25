Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (2024)

Massage Envy

Southwest Plaza

5392 S Wadsworth

Suite 102

Lakewood

,

CO 80123

US

(303) 243-3031

phone

Call Telephone

4.4

Rating 4.4

1279 Total Reviews

Day of the WeekHours
Mon8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wed8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thu8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fri8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sat8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sun9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Total Body Care

Minutes

Price

Massage Session

60-min

$90

Massage Session

90-min

$135

Total Body Stretch Session

60-min

$90

Total Body Stretch Session

30-min

$51

Rapid Tension Relief Session

30-min

$51

Facials

Minutes

Price

Customized Facial

60-min

$90

Customized Facial

90-min

$135

Customized Back Facial

60-min

$102

Microderm Infusion

60-min

$160

Chemical Peel

60-min

$160

Please call franchised location to inquire if introductory pricing is available. Introductory pricing not offered at all locations. Please call for more details including whether introductory pricing is available to you. Additional taxes and fees may apply. Prices subject to change. Rates and services may vary by franchised location and session. Not all Massage Envy locations offer all services. Each location is independently owned and operated. All session times includes up to 10 minutes of consultation and dressing, which occurs pre and post service.

  • Dawn H.

    7/25/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Professional front desk and service provider staff

  • Donna S.

    7/17/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Because massage therapist listen to what's I need done

  • Rating 2.5

    2.5/5

    There are never open appointments to schedule. They offer a waiting list, but I have not been able to respond quickly enough to secure an appointment; they fill immediately. Getting an appointment is the single hardest thing at this location. I love the massage therapists, but the scheduling issues have made me reconsider my membership.

  • Rhonda G.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam A. Is so professional!

  • Amy W.

    7/14/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam is a very good therapist.

  • Katie C.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    I love my massages!

  • Kathy P.

    7/11/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    After asking me if I have any issues, Jess always addresses my problem areas.

  • Bernie G.

    7/6/24

    Rating 4.5

    4.5/5

    Massage felt so good

  • Judy P.

    6/23/24

    Rating 2.5

    2.5/5

    Cannot get an appointment in a timely manner. Tried to schedule after my last appointment and provider was booked until 11-1. That is more than 4 months out.

  • Christie E.

    6/20/24

    Rating 5.0

    5/5

    Adam is absolutely amazing!

Book an Appointment at Massage Envy - Southwest Plaza on 5392 S Wadsworth Lakewood, CO.

Total Body ServicesFacial Services

Your body works overtime. Let's fix that

The demands of daily life can be super taxing on your body. That’s why is pays to take care of it. With a little help from Massage Envy, we'll keep your body running smoothly. So you can run that half marathon or that full day of meetings.

Customized experiences

Personalize your sessions with services & products

Highly trained employees

Trained to meet industry-leading standards

Curated product lines

Complement your services and home care

Keep your body (and your wallet) feeling good

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (6)

Learn more about what it can do for YOUR skin!

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment detoxifies the skin while infusing it with antioxidants. The result is a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Call to book yours today! (Cannot be booked online.) https://www.massageenvy.com/facials/advanced-skin-care/oxygenating-treatment

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (7)

Discover Dermaplaning

Professional skin care products cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin while physical dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine ‘peach fuzz’ hairs. The result is fresh, smoother-feeling skin. You can now experience it for yourself at participating Massage Envy franchised locations!

Massage Envy Southwest Plaza - Customized Massages in Lakewood, CO (8)

Feel like a million bucks

A customized facial helps you relax and get your glow on. Book now!

Customer Reviews

  • Dawn H.

    Rating 4.5

    Professional front desk and service provider staff

    7/25/24

  • Donna S.

    Rating 5.0

    Because massage therapist listen to what's I need done

    7/17/24

  • Joan F.

    Rating 2.5

    There are never open appointments to schedule. They offer a waiting list, but I have not been able to respond quickly enough to secure an appointment; they fill immediately. Getting an appointment is the single hardest thing at this location. I love the massage therapists, but the scheduling issues have made me reconsider my membership.

    7/17/24

  • Rhonda G.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam A. Is so professional!

    7/14/24

  • Amy W.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam is a very good therapist.

    7/14/24

  • Katie C.

    Rating 5.0

    I love my massages!

    7/11/24

  • Kathy P.

    Rating 5.0

    After asking me if I have any issues, Jess always addresses my problem areas.

    7/11/24

  • Bernie G.

    Rating 4.5

    Massage felt so good

    7/6/24

  • Judy P.

    Rating 2.5

    Cannot get an appointment in a timely manner. Tried to schedule after my last appointment and provider was booked until 11-1. That is more than 4 months out.

    6/23/24

  • Christie E.

    Rating 5.0

    Adam is absolutely amazing!

    6/20/24

