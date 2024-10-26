Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

- [Instructor] There are times that the regular mate tools will work just fine but there's other times that we might need things that are a little bit more advanced and that's where our advanced mates come in. Let's head up here to mate under our assembly toolbar and under the mate selection instead of the standard mate, let's twirl that up, come down here to advance mates and here they are. All right, the first one is profile center. This is a really powerful one. What I need to choose is one face and then another face like this one here and that one there. It just takes that face and puts it in the center of the other face, pretty handy. So it's basically creating three individual mates all at the same time. If you want to space these components apart, I could type in something like 0.5 and notice it brings it into the block but if you want to flip the direction, it brings it up above, can see right there. We also…

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar), or click Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, select the Standard, Advanced, or Mechanical tab. Under Mate Selections, select the entities that you want to mate for Entities to Mate . You can temporarily hide faces to select an obscured face by hovering over a face and pressing Alt.

Standard mates include angle, coincident, concentric, distance, lock, parallel, perpendicular, and tangent mates. Advanced mates include limit, linear/linear coupler, path, profile center, symmetry, and width mates.

Activate the Mate Command. Select the two faces to add a distance mate to. Choose the distance mate option from the context toolbar or the property manager, and input the distance where prompted. Add remaining parts and mates to the assembly with the exception of the fasteners (we will get to those).

For Entities to Mate , select two entities in the graphics area or the flyout FeatureManager design tree. Under Mate Type, click Angle and specify the dimension.

Mates are constraints that hold components together in SOLIDWORKS assemblies. Like relations in sketches, they are geometric conditions relating one entity to another. Each Mate requires you to select two (or more) faces, edges, or vertices on separate parts to build a constraint holding those parts together.

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar) or Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, on the Mechanical tab, select Slot . For Mate Selections, select a slot face and the feature to mate to it: The face of another straight or angular slot.

Click Move Component (Assembly toolbar) or Tools > Component > Move. The Move Component PropertyManager appears, and the pointer changes to . Select one or more components in the graphics area. Select a component and drag in any direction.

To organize mates, you can create folders within the Mates folder or use Group Mates. To create folders, right-click the mates and click Add to New Folder or drag the mates into an existing folder.

You can create mates using spherical bodies and surfaces. The SmartMates functionality saves time by allowing you to create commonly-used mates without using the Mate PropertyManager. You can visualize, manipulate, and troubleshoot mates using the View Mates window, View Mate Errors window, and mate callouts.

The feature holds the mirrored components in position relative to the seed components with respect to the mirror plane. No other mates are needed to constrain the mirrored components. You can add mates or move a mirrored component if that movement does not violate the mated status of the seed component.

Use the Insert Components tool to add more components to the assembly. The FeatureManager design tree displays information about the assembly components. Add mates to define relationships between the assembly components. You can add mates between the table and saddle similar to the ones between the saddle and knee.

Follow these steps to achieve this mate: Click the mate button on the assembly toolbar. Select the top face of the link and the top face of the pin. If you can't easily select the surfaces, use the zoom and move buttons to navigate around the object until you can clearly see the features.

Using Multiple Mates in SOLIDWORKS



In the Mate PropertyManager menu, select the SmartMates button to activate it. The first selection is the reference that the rest of the references selected will be mated to. From there, selecting additional references will add the appropriate mate to that reference.