Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

- [Instructor] In this movie, we're going to be taking a look at some of the advanced mate types. First thing's first, let's turn on the mate tool. Come down here to Advanced Mates. Right here is the Standard Mates. Go ahead and spin that one up and then come down here to Advanced Mates. And the first one is this one called Profile Center. And I can choose a surface like this one here and maybe a surface like this one down here, and it's automatically going to center this block inside of the other blocks. So the dark gray block will be in the center of the light gray block. Click on Okay and that automatically adds those mates. Now, this does not move around because we fully locked it down. So it actually does, pretty much, three different mates all at the exact same time. Now if you want to go back and modify that, you can also click and establish also a distance. If you want to put in something like a 0.5 distance. You can flip the direction if you want to go the other direction. So…

This button displays the currently selected search type. When expanded it provides a list of search options that will switch the search inputs to match the current selection.

FAQs

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar), or click Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, select the Standard, Advanced, or Mechanical tab. Under Mate Selections, select the entities that you want to mate for Entities to Mate . You can temporarily hide faces to select an obscured face by hovering over a face and pressing Alt.

Standard mates include angle, coincident, concentric, distance, lock, parallel, perpendicular, and tangent mates. Advanced mates include limit, linear/linear coupler, path, profile center, symmetry, and width mates.

Access the Mate dialog by clicking the Mate button in the assembly tab of the CommandManager. The paper clip (shown below) is the standard SOLIDWORKS symbol for mates; any time you see it, you're dealing with mates.

For Entities to Mate , select two entities in the graphics area or the flyout FeatureManager design tree. Under Mate Type, click Angle and specify the dimension.

Mate Controller lets you manipulate specific mates that control degrees of freedom for a design. You can save and recall saved positions and mate values. You can create animations based on the saved positions.