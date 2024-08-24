Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

“

- [Instructor] In this movie, we're going to be taking a look at some of the advanced mate types. First thing's first, let's turn on the mate tool. Come down here to Advanced Mates. Right here is the Standard Mates. Go ahead and spin that one up and then come down here to Advanced Mates. And the first one is this one called Profile Center. And I can choose a surface like this one here and maybe a surface like this one down here, and it's automatically going to center this block inside of the other blocks. So the dark gray block will be in the center of the light gray block. Click on Okay and that automatically adds those mates. Now, this does not move around because we fully locked it down. So it actually does, pretty much, three different mates all at the exact same time. Now if you want to go back and modify that, you can also click and establish also a distance. If you want to put in something like a 0.5 distance. You can flip the direction if you want to go the other direction. So…