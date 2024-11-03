Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

- [Instructor] In most assemblies, your basic mate tools will work just fine. However, sometimes you have a more complicated situation and you need to bring in the big guns. Well, the big guns are the advanced mate tools, and let me show you how they work. So right over here you can see I've got an assembly. And right over here we can click on the Mate tool. And notice we're in the Standard mate tab here at the top, right? But we also have Mechanical, we have Analysis, and we have Advanced Mate. So click on the Advanced Mates one. And now we've got a bunch of these new mate tools we can use. So, the first one's going to be called profile center. So I'm going to click on that one right there. And choose something like this surface right here. And how about like, the bottom of this component right over here. And what that does, it just puts this shape inside of that shape, right in the center, and it mates the two together. Now you have a couple other options. You could rotate them…

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar), or click Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, select the Standard, Advanced, or Mechanical tab. Under Mate Selections, select the entities that you want to mate for Entities to Mate . You can temporarily hide faces to select an obscured face by hovering over a face and pressing Alt.

SmartMates Procedures



Press Alt and drag one component onto another. Mate a new component while adding it to the assembly. Drag a part from another window onto another part in the assembly. From a part file: Select an entity and drag.

In SOLIDWORKS, Magnetic Mates are predefined connection points that will snap to other magnetic mates. They utilize a “ground” plane, a plane or face that dictates the shared plane that components reside on. Magnetic Mates can be used in a variety of ways; most commonly for layout.

Standard mates include angle, coincident, concentric, distance, lock, parallel, perpendicular, and tangent mates.

For Entities to Mate , select two entities in the graphics area or the flyout FeatureManager design tree. Under Mate Type, click Angle and specify the dimension.

Activate the Mate Command. Select the two faces to add a distance mate to. Choose the distance mate option from the context toolbar or the property manager, and input the distance where prompted. Add remaining parts and mates to the assembly with the exception of the fasteners (we will get to those).

To add bodies together: Click Combine. (Features toolbar) or Insert > Features > Combine. In the PropertyManager, under Operation Type, select Add. For Bodies to Combine, select the bodies to combine. You can select bodies in the graphics area or the Solid Bodies. ... Click Show Preview to preview the feature. Click .

We can preselect faces, edges, or vertices before clicking Mate. Using the CTRL key and our left mouse button, we can select two planar faces on separate components. After clicking the Mate button, our selections will already be added into the blue box and SOLIDWORKS will pick the most appropriate Mate type.

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar) or Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, on the Mechanical tab, select Slot . For Mate Selections, select a slot face and the feature to mate to it: The face of another straight or angular slot.

Mate Controller lets you manipulate specific mates that control degrees of freedom for a design. You can save and recall saved positions and mate values. You can create animations based on the saved positions.

You add or edit mates in the Mate PropertyManager. You can also assign mate properties for use in SOLIDWORKS Motion and SOLIDWORKS Simulation analysis. In the Mates folder, these icons indicate the mate type. Mates create geometric relationships, such as coincident, perpendicular, tangent, and so on.

Screw Mate Click Mate (Assembly toolbar) or Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, on the Mechanical tab, click Screw . Under Mate Selections, select the rotation axes on the two components for Entities to Mate . Under Mate Type: Option. Description. Revolutions/ length_unit. ... Click .

If SOLIDWORKS Simulation is installed, this product can be enabled by going to Tools > Add-Ins, or by going to the down arrow next to the gear icon at the top of the SOLIDWORKS window and selecting Add-Ins from there.