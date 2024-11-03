Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2024 Essential Training
Mating parts with Advanced Mates
- [Instructor] In most assemblies, your basic mate tools will work just fine. However, sometimes you have a more complicated situation and you need to bring in the big guns. Well, the big guns are the advanced mate tools, and let me show you how they work. So right over here you can see I've got an assembly. And right over here we can click on the Mate tool. And notice we're in the Standard mate tab here at the top, right? But we also have Mechanical, we have Analysis, and we have Advanced Mate. So click on the Advanced Mates one. And now we've got a bunch of these new mate tools we can use. So, the first one's going to be called profile center. So I'm going to click on that one right there. And choose something like this surface right here. And how about like, the bottom of this component right over here. And what that does, it just puts this shape inside of that shape, right in the center, and it mates the two together. Now you have a couple other options. You could rotate them…
Contents
-
- Learn 3D CAD modeling with SOLIDWORKS 2024 49s
-
- (Locked) Launching SOLIDWORKS for the first time 11m 30s
- Navigating in the 3D workspace 6m 3s
- (Locked) SOLIDWORKS templates 5m 45s
- (Locked) Saving, renaming, and managing files 5m 37s
- (Locked) Measuring 4m 2s
- (Locked) Interface improvements for SOLIDWORKS 2024 2m 48s
-
- (Locked) Creating your first 3D part 6m 36s
- (Locked) Building your first assembly 6m 29s
- (Locked) Making your first CAD drawing 6m 27s
- (Locked) Basic steps for 3D modeling 4m 3s
-
- (Locked) Creating sketches 4m 40s
- (Locked) Understanding relationships 5m 29s
- (Locked) Using the Extrude feature 4m 57s
- Using the Extruded Cut feature 4m 16s
- (Locked) Creating revolved features 3m 59s
- (Locked) Making revolved cuts 2m 42s
- (Locked) Applying materials, colors, and finishes 4m 56s
- (Locked) Finding mass properties 4m 32s
- (Locked) System options, units, and templates 4m 7s
- (Locked) Working with dimensions 4m 50s
- (Locked) Selecting colors 2m 18s
- (Locked) Creating reference coordinate systems 3m 33s
-
- (Locked) Line and Centerline tools 4m 49s
- (Locked) Using the Rectangle tool 3m 53s
- Circles and arcs 4m 35s
- (Locked) Drawing slots 2m 42s
- (Locked) Working with ellipses and conics 4m 49s
- (Locked) Sketching polygons 3m 3s
- (Locked) Creating text 6m 59s
- (Locked) Using equations and linked variables 5m 21s
- (Locked) Using the Spline tool 3m 48s
- (Locked) Equation driven curve 2m 40s
- (Locked) Sketch Ink 4m 11s
- (Locked) Copying and patterning sketch text 2m 37s
-
- (Locked) Trimming and extending a sketch 4m 2s
- (Locked) Creating offset geometry 4m 49s
- Moving, copying, rotating, and scaling 5m 5s
- (Locked) Erasing, undoing, and redoing actions 3m 42s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror tools 3m 17s
- (Locked) Creating repeating patterns in a sketch 5m 17s
- (Locked) Using construction lines 6m 26s
- (Locked) Using the Convert Entities tool 3m 6s
- (Locked) Adding fillets and chamfers to sketches 4m 21s
-
- (Locked) Working with planes 3m 58s
- (Locked) Making an axis 2m 15s
- (Locked) Creating a coordinate system 3m 31s
- (Locked) Concept sketches 4m 53s
- (Locked) Markup view 3m 43s
-
- (Locked) Adding fillets to a part 5m 49s
- (Locked) Chamfering edges 4m 59s
- (Locked) Applying draft 5m 57s
- Using the Shell command 4m 28s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror command 6m
- (Locked) Creating linear patterns 4m 24s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 2m 43s
-
- (Locked) Loft tool 7m 59s
- (Locked) Lofted shapes with guide curves 3m 15s
- (Locked) Making lofted cuts 3m 33s
- (Locked) Creating swept shapes 3m 59s
- (Locked) Making swept cuts 5m 18s
- (Locked) Using the Wrap command 3m 59s
- (Locked) Boundary Boss/Base 4m 58s
- (Locked) Intersect tool 4m
- (Locked) Working with configurations 4m 47s
- (Locked) Surface tools 4m 20s
- Using surfaces to build solid models 4m 39s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Move/Copy Bodies 4m 30s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Move Face 4m 49s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Combine 2m 53s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Split 4m 10s
- (Locked) Project Curve 4m 4s
- (Locked) Slice tool 4m 24s
- (Locked) Introduction to Sheet Metal tools 6m 42s
- (Locked) Introduction to Weldments 6m 17s
- (Locked) Review of available tool sets 6m 47s
-
- (Locked) Getting started with the Hole Wizard 4m 45s
- (Locked) Best practices for using the Holewizard 4m 15s
- Positioning holes in 3D 4m 17s
- (Locked) Hole Wizard Slots 3m 45s
- (Locked) External Threaded Stud Wizard 5m 3s
-
- (Locked) Using sketch blocks 5m 10s
- (Locked) Creating blocks 4m 28s
- (Locked) Designing with blocks 3m 43s
-
- (Locked) Starting an assembly 3m 2s
- Copying, moving, and rotating parts 4m 12s
- (Locked) Mating parts together in an assembly 8m 6s
- (Locked) Working with subassemblies 3m
- (Locked) Making linear patterns 3m 41s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 3m 24s
- (Locked) Using the Toolbox 3m 43s
- (Locked) Downloading internet parts 6m 14s
- (Locked) Using the Q key for quick references 3m 53s
-
- (Locked) Creating component Mates 8m 56s
- (Locked) Mating parts with Advanced Mates 6m 24s
- (Locked) Mating parts with Path Mate 3m 13s
- (Locked) Mechanical Mates 5m 1s
- (Locked) Mating parts by aligning planes 3m 12s
- (Locked) Magnetic Mates 3m 36s
- (Locked) Asset Publisher for Magnetic Mates 4m 41s
-
- (Locked) Linking sketches to other parts 3m 40s
- Using layout sketches 4m 53s
- (Locked) Using the Hole Wizard in context 3m 6s
-
- (Locked) Using design tables 6m 8s
- (Locked) Working with complex calculations 4m 43s
- (Locked) Selecting component configurations 3m 47s
- (Locked) Building assemblies with design tables 4m 37s
- (Locked) Adding to design tables 2m 52s
-
- (Locked) Working with drawing templates 13m 1s
- (Locked) Drawing options and sheet properties 6m 31s
- Choosing the correct projection angle 3m 2s
- (Locked) Adding model views to a drawing 4m 51s
-
- (Locked) Creating general dimension notations 5m 50s
- Creating ordinate dimensions 3m 46s
- (Locked) Dimensioning holes and curved features 4m 57s
- (Locked) Using the Autodimension tool 5m 14s
-
- (Locked) Adding annotations 9m 34s
- Adding special views to your drawings 6m 33s
- (Locked) Adding custom properties 4m 41s
- (Locked) Linking drawing notes 2m 36s
- (Locked) Using the Design Library 3m 32s
- (Locked) Using Equations for Custom Properties 1m 52s
-
- (Locked) Adding assemblies to drawings 4m 9s
- Including a bill of materials 6m 51s
- (Locked) Adding balloons on an assembly drawing 6m 6s
- (Locked) Making an exploded view 6m 4s
- (Locked) Adding in custom properties and revision 3m 52s
- (Locked) Detailing Mode 3m 57s
-
- (Locked) Next steps 2m 24s