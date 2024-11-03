Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2017 Essential Training
From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2017 Essential Training
Mating parts with advanced mates
- In this example, we're going to be going over a bunch of the Advanced Mates. To get started, let's go ahead and click on Mate, and then click on the Advanced Mate toolbar, and turn it on. So the first one I have here is Profile Center. What Profile Center's gonna do is allow me to take two objects and put them in the center of each other. So click on Profile Center first, and come up here and choose our Mate Selections. I'm gonna choose this face right here, and the face right here at the bottom. And that's gonna put those equally distanced on all edges, so that dark gray block is centered in both directions in the center of the light gray block. Once I have that, I can also establish a distance. Type in 1.0. And you can also flip the direction to bring it up. And that not only establishes a equal distance from all other faces, as well as a space between the two parts. So, very handy tool. It's very similar to the Width Mate; however, it does both directions at the same time as well…
Contents
- Welcome 1m 54s
- Using the exercise files 48s
- Launching SOLIDWORKS for the first time 6m 32s
- (Locked) Navigating in the 3D workspace 5m 15s
- (Locked) SOLIDWORKS templates 3m 11s
- (Locked) Saving, renaming, and managing files 5m 10s
- (Locked) New features in SOLIDWORKS 2017 1m 16s
- (Locked) Creating your first 3D part 3m 12s
- (Locked) Building your first assembly 6m 2s
- (Locked) Making your first CAD drawing 2m 26s
- (Locked) Basic steps for 3D modeling 3m 21s
- Creating sketches 6m 23s
- (Locked) Understanding relationships 5m 8s
- (Locked) Using the Extrude feature 3m 48s
- (Locked) Using the Extruded Cut feature 5m 38s
- (Locked) Creating revolved features 4m 25s
- (Locked) Making revolved cuts 3m 31s
- (Locked) Applying materials, colors, and backgrounds 3m 24s
- (Locked) Finding mass properties 2m 23s
- (Locked) System options, units, and templates 2m 28s
- Line and Centerline tools 4m 47s
- (Locked) Using the Rectangle tool 4m 8s
- (Locked) Circles and arcs 2m 20s
- (Locked) Slots and ellipses 3m 29s
- (Locked) Sketching polygons 2m 8s
- (Locked) Creating text 2m 56s
- (Locked) Using equations and linked variables 6m 2s
- (Locked) Using the Spline tool 3m 42s
- (Locked) Advanced Sketch tools 1m 20s
- Trimming and extending portions of a sketch 3m 44s
- (Locked) Creating offset geometry 3m 17s
- (Locked) Moving, copying, and rotating elements 2m 33s
- (Locked) Erasing, undoing, and redoing actions 2m 2s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror tools 1m 21s
- (Locked) Creating repeating patterns in a sketch 2m 37s
- (Locked) Using construction lines to build robust sketches 4m 43s
- (Locked) Using the Convert Entities tool 1m 32s
- (Locked) Adding fillets and chamfers to sketches 2m 47s
- Working with planes 4m 46s
- (Locked) Making an axis 1m 37s
- (Locked) Creating a coordinate system 2m 35s
-
- (Locked) Adding fillets to a part 3m 5s
- (Locked) Chamfering edges 1m 3s
- (Locked) Applying draft 2m
- (Locked) Using the Shell command 1m 37s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror command 4m 15s
- (Locked) Creating linear patterns 1m 51s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 1m 50s
- Loft tool 9m 37s
- (Locked) Refining a lofted shape with guide curves 1m 53s
- (Locked) Making lofted cuts 1m 34s
- (Locked) Creating swept shapes 2m 38s
- (Locked) Making swept cuts 2m 38s
- (Locked) Using the Wrap command 2m 42s
- (Locked) Boundary boss and base 2m 7s
- (Locked) Intersect tool 1m 23s
- (Locked) Working with configurations 3m 51s
- (Locked) Surface tools 2m 39s
- (Locked) Using surfaces to build solid models 2m 33s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Move/copy bodies 3m 9s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Move face 2m 49s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Combine 2m 57s
- (Locked) Direct editing: Split 2m 27s
- Getting started with the Hole Wizard 2m 38s
- (Locked) Understanding hole types and standards 3m 12s
- (Locked) Positioning holes in 3D 2m 32s
-
- (Locked) Working with reusable sketches and blocks 2m 24s
- (Locked) Creating blocks 2m 39s
- (Locked) Designing with blocks 2m
-
- (Locked) Starting an assembly 2m 53s
- (Locked) Arranging, copying, moving, and rotating parts in assemblies 4m 21s
- (Locked) Mating parts together in an assembly 6m 56s
- (Locked) Working with subassemblies 3m 54s
- (Locked) Making linear patterns 5m 15s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 1m 56s
- (Locked) Using the Toolbox 2m 53s
- (Locked) Downloading premade parts from the Internet 2m 53s
- Working with mate types 2m 58s
- (Locked) Mating parts with advanced mates 4m 1s
- (Locked) Mating parts with Path Mate 2m 13s
- (Locked) Mechanical mates 3m 54s
- (Locked) Mating parts by aligning planes 1m 58s
- (Locked) Linking sketches to other parts 2m 43s
- (Locked) Linking to layout sketches 2m 49s
- (Locked) Using the Hole Wizard in context 2m 4s
- (Locked) Using design tables 5m 19s
- (Locked) Working with complex calculations 4m 14s
- (Locked) Selecting component configurations in an assembly 4m 18s
- (Locked) Building assemblies with design tables 3m 20s
- (Locked) Adding to design tables 5m 7s
- (Locked) The power of Excel in design tables 2m 59s
- Working with drawing templates 5m 27s
- (Locked) Setting up drawing options and sheet properties 3m 40s
- (Locked) Choosing the correct projection angle 2m 40s
- (Locked) Adding model views to a drawing 2m 25s
- (Locked) Creating general dimension notations 5m 25s
- (Locked) Creating ordinate dimensions 2m 17s
- (Locked) Dimensioning holes and curved features 2m 37s
- (Locked) Using the auto-dimension tools 1m 52s
- (Locked) Adding annotations 12m 33s
- (Locked) Adding additional views to your drawing 6m 2s
- (Locked) Adding custom properties 5m 8s
- (Locked) Linking drawing notes to custom properties 5m 52s
- (Locked) Adding assemblies to drawings 4m 10s
- (Locked) Including a bill of materials 2m 56s
- (Locked) Adding balloons to specify parts on an assembly drawing 3m 24s
- (Locked) Building an exploded view for an assembly drawing 4m 44s
- (Locked) Adding in custom properties and revision 2m 31s
- Next steps 1m 16s