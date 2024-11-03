Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

- In this example, we're going to be going over a bunch of the Advanced Mates. To get started, let's go ahead and click on Mate, and then click on the Advanced Mate toolbar, and turn it on. So the first one I have here is Profile Center. What Profile Center's gonna do is allow me to take two objects and put them in the center of each other. So click on Profile Center first, and come up here and choose our Mate Selections. I'm gonna choose this face right here, and the face right here at the bottom. And that's gonna put those equally distanced on all edges, so that dark gray block is centered in both directions in the center of the light gray block. Once I have that, I can also establish a distance. Type in 1.0. And you can also flip the direction to bring it up. And that not only establishes a equal distance from all other faces, as well as a space between the two parts. So, very handy tool. It's very similar to the Width Mate; however, it does both directions at the same time as well…

This button displays the currently selected search type. When expanded it provides a list of search options that will switch the search inputs to match the current selection.

FAQs

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar), or click Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, select the Standard, Advanced, or Mechanical tab. Under Mate Selections, select the entities that you want to mate for Entities to Mate . You can temporarily hide faces to select an obscured face by hovering over a face and pressing Alt.

Standard mates include angle, coincident, concentric, distance, lock, parallel, perpendicular, and tangent mates. Advanced mates include limit, linear/linear coupler, path, profile center, symmetry, and width mates.

Access the Mate dialog by clicking the Mate button in the assembly tab of the CommandManager. The paper clip (shown below) is the standard SOLIDWORKS symbol for mates; any time you see it, you're dealing with mates.

For Entities to Mate , select two entities in the graphics area or the flyout FeatureManager design tree. Under Mate Type, click Angle and specify the dimension.

Mate Controller lets you manipulate specific mates that control degrees of freedom for a design. You can save and recall saved positions and mate values. You can create animations based on the saved positions.

Activate the Mate Command. Select the two faces to add a distance mate to. Choose the distance mate option from the context toolbar or the property manager, and input the distance where prompted. Add remaining parts and mates to the assembly with the exception of the fasteners (we will get to those).

Use the Insert Components tool to add more components to the assembly. The FeatureManager design tree displays information about the assembly components. Add mates to define relationships between the assembly components. You can add mates between the table and saddle similar to the ones between the saddle and knee.

Click Move Component (Assembly toolbar) or Tools > Component > Move. The Move Component PropertyManager appears, and the pointer changes to . Select one or more components in the graphics area. Select a component and drag in any direction.

To organize mates, you can create folders within the Mates folder or use Group Mates. To create folders, right-click the mates and click Add to New Folder or drag the mates into an existing folder.

Mates. Temporarily hides a face when you hover over a face and click Alt. Mates. Creates a SmartMate when you Alt + drag a component.

To add a screw mate: Click Mate (Assembly toolbar) or Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, on the Mechanical tab, click Screw . Under Mate Selections, select the rotation axes on the two components for Entities to Mate .

If SOLIDWORKS Simulation is installed, this product can be enabled by going to Tools > Add-Ins, or by going to the down arrow next to the gear icon at the top of the SOLIDWORKS window and selecting Add-Ins from there.

SmartMates Procedures



Press Alt and drag one component onto another. Mate a new component while adding it to the assembly. Drag a part from another window onto another part in the assembly. From a part file: Select an entity and drag.