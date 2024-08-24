Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

“

- In this example, we're going to be going over a bunch of the Advanced Mates. To get started, let's go ahead and click on Mate, and then click on the Advanced Mate toolbar, and turn it on. So the first one I have here is Profile Center. What Profile Center's gonna do is allow me to take two objects and put them in the center of each other. So click on Profile Center first, and come up here and choose our Mate Selections. I'm gonna choose this face right here, and the face right here at the bottom. And that's gonna put those equally distanced on all edges, so that dark gray block is centered in both directions in the center of the light gray block. Once I have that, I can also establish a distance. Type in 1.0. And you can also flip the direction to bring it up. And that not only establishes a equal distance from all other faces, as well as a space between the two parts. So, very handy tool. It's very similar to the Width Mate; however, it does both directions at the same time as well…