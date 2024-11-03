Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

- [Instructor] In this movie we're going to be taking a look at some of the advanced mate types. First thing's first, let's turn on the mate tool. Come down here to advanced mates. So right here is the standard mates go ahead and spin that one up and then come down here to advanced mates and the first one is this one called profile center. And I can choose a surface like this one here and maybe a surface like this one down here. And it's automatically going to center this block inside of the other block. So the dark gray block will be in the center of the light gray block. Click on okay and that automatically adds those mates. So now this does not move around, we've fully locked it down. So actually does pretty much three different mates all at the exact same time. Now if you want to go back and modify that you can also click and establish also a distance, if you want to put in something like a .5 distance you can flip the direction if you want to go the other direction so it will…

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar), or click Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, select the Standard, Advanced, or Mechanical tab. Under Mate Selections, select the entities that you want to mate for Entities to Mate . You can temporarily hide faces to select an obscured face by hovering over a face and pressing Alt.

Standard mates include angle, coincident, concentric, distance, lock, parallel, perpendicular, and tangent mates. Advanced mates include limit, linear/linear coupler, path, profile center, symmetry, and width mates.

Activate the Mate Command. Select the two faces to add a distance mate to. Choose the distance mate option from the context toolbar or the property manager, and input the distance where prompted. Add remaining parts and mates to the assembly with the exception of the fasteners (we will get to those).

For Entities to Mate , select two entities in the graphics area or the flyout FeatureManager design tree. Under Mate Type, click Angle and specify the dimension.

Mates are constraints that hold components together in SOLIDWORKS assemblies. Like relations in sketches, they are geometric conditions relating one entity to another. Each Mate requires you to select two (or more) faces, edges, or vertices on separate parts to build a constraint holding those parts together.

Click Mate (Assembly toolbar) or Insert > Mate. In the PropertyManager, on the Mechanical tab, select Slot . For Mate Selections, select a slot face and the feature to mate to it: The face of another straight or angular slot.

Click Move Component (Assembly toolbar) or Tools > Component > Move. The Move Component PropertyManager appears, and the pointer changes to . Select one or more components in the graphics area. Select a component and drag in any direction.

You can use SmartMates to create mates involving coordinate systems and origins. Pointer indicates a potential mate between two coordinate systems or between a coordinate system and an origin. When you drop a component to create a coordinate system SmartMate, you can select Align axes on the pop-up toolbar.

To organize mates, you can create folders within the Mates folder or use Group Mates. To create folders, right-click the mates and click Add to New Folder or drag the mates into an existing folder.

In the graphics area, right-click the mate dimension and click Driven. In the FeatureManager design tree, in the Mates folder, right-click the mate and select Driven. In the graphics area, select the mate dimension.

Use the Insert Components tool to add more components to the assembly. The FeatureManager design tree displays information about the assembly components. Add mates to define relationships between the assembly components. You can add mates between the table and saddle similar to the ones between the saddle and knee.

Follow these steps to achieve this mate: Click the mate button on the assembly toolbar. Select the top face of the link and the top face of the pin. If you can't easily select the surfaces, use the zoom and move buttons to navigate around the object until you can clearly see the features.

Using Multiple Mates in SOLIDWORKS



In the Mate PropertyManager menu, select the SmartMates button to activate it. The first selection is the reference that the rest of the references selected will be mated to. From there, selecting additional references will add the appropriate mate to that reference.