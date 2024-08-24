Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2018 Essential Training
Unlock the full course today
Join today to access over 23,200 courses taught by industry experts.
From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2018 Essential Training
Start my 1-month free trial Buy for my team
Mating parts with advanced mates
“
- [Instructor] In this movie we're going to be taking a look at some of the advanced mate types. First thing's first, let's turn on the mate tool. Come down here to advanced mates. So right here is the standard mates go ahead and spin that one up and then come down here to advanced mates and the first one is this one called profile center. And I can choose a surface like this one here and maybe a surface like this one down here. And it's automatically going to center this block inside of the other block. So the dark gray block will be in the center of the light gray block. Click on okay and that automatically adds those mates. So now this does not move around, we've fully locked it down. So actually does pretty much three different mates all at the exact same time. Now if you want to go back and modify that you can also click and establish also a distance, if you want to put in something like a .5 distance you can flip the direction if you want to go the other direction so it will…
Contents
-
- Welcome 1m 3s
- Using the exercise files 1m 7s
-
- Launching SOLIDWORKS for the first time 8m 33s
- (Locked) Navigating in the 3D workspace 2m 45s
- (Locked) SOLIDWORKS templates 2m 51s
- (Locked) Saving, renaming, and managing files 4m 32s
-
- Creating your first 3D part 3m 45s
- Building your first assembly 3m 6s
- Making your first CAD drawing 3m 25s
- Basic steps for 3D modeling 7m 12s
-
- (Locked) Creating sketches 6m 44s
- (Locked) Understanding relationships 7m 50s
- (Locked) Using the Extrude feature 5m 57s
- (Locked) Using the Extruded Cut feature 4m 57s
- (Locked) Creating revolved features 4m 8s
- (Locked) Making revolved cuts 3m 19s
- (Locked) Applying materials, colors, and finishes 3m 25s
- (Locked) Finding mass properties 2m 25s
- (Locked) System options, units, and templates 4m 49s
- (Locked) Working with dimensions 5m 12s
-
- (Locked) Line and Centerline tools 3m 58s
- (Locked) Using the Rectangle tool 3m 59s
- (Locked) Circles and arcs 2m 58s
- (Locked) Drawing slots 2m 34s
- (Locked) Working with ellipses and conics 4m 5s
- (Locked) Sketching polygons 2m 32s
- (Locked) Creating text 5m 52s
- (Locked) Using equations and linked variables 5m 56s
- (Locked) Using the Spline tool 3m 22s
- (Locked) Equation driven curve 2m 19s
-
- (Locked) Trimming and extending portions of a sketch 4m 51s
- (Locked) Creating offset geometry 2m 26s
- (Locked) Moving, copying, rotating, scaling, and stretching elements 3m 25s
- (Locked) Erasing, undoing, and redoing actions 3m
- (Locked) Using the Mirror tools 2m 10s
- (Locked) Creating repeating patterns in a sketch 4m 23s
- (Locked) Using construction lines to build robust sketches 4m 28s
- (Locked) Using the Convert Entities tool 2m 26s
- (Locked) Adding fillets and chamfers to sketches 2m 23s
-
- (Locked) Working with planes 3m 34s
- (Locked) Making an axis 2m 3s
- (Locked) Creating a coordinate system 2m 32s
-
- (Locked) Adding fillets to a part 3m 45s
- (Locked) Chamfering edges 2m 22s
- (Locked) Applying draft 2m 58s
- (Locked) Using the Shell command 2m 35s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror command 5m 20s
- (Locked) Creating linear patterns 2m 47s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 2m 23s
-
- (Locked) Loft tool 6m 58s
- (Locked) Refining a lofted shape with guide curves 1m 58s
- (Locked) Making lofted cuts 1m 46s
- (Locked) Creating swept shapes 3m 2s
- (Locked) Making swept cuts 4m 6s
- (Locked) Using the Wrap command 4m 47s
- (Locked) Boundary Boss/Base 3m 47s
- (Locked) Intersect tool 3m 33s
- Working with configurations 4m 12s
- (Locked) Surface tools 2m 18s
- (Locked) Using surfaces to build solid models 2m 3s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Move/Copy Bodies 3m 59s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Move Face 3m 28s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Combine 2m 57s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Split 3m 28s
-
- Getting started with the Hole Wizard 4m 30s
- (Locked) Understanding hole types and standards 2m 33s
- (Locked) Positioning holes in 3D 5m 32s
-
- (Locked) Working with reusable sketches and blocks 4m 20s
- (Locked) Creating blocks 3m 53s
- (Locked) Designing with blocks 2m 27s
-
- (Locked) Starting an assembly 3m 41s
- (Locked) Arranging, copying, moving, and rotating parts in assemblies 2m 56s
- (Locked) Mating parts together in an assembly 6m 57s
- (Locked) Working with subassemblies 4m 7s
- (Locked) Making linear patterns 4m 1s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 2m 13s
- (Locked) Using the Toolbox 2m 54s
- (Locked) Downloading premade parts from the internet 3m 18s
-
- (Locked) Working with mate types 3m 34s
- (Locked) Mating parts with advanced mates 3m 26s
- (Locked) Mating parts with Path Mate 2m 1s
- Mechanical mates 5m 5s
- (Locked) Mating parts by aligning planes 3m
- Magnetic mates 3m 20s
- (Locked) Asset Publisher for magnetic mates 3m 50s
-
- (Locked) Linking sketches to other parts 3m 1s
- (Locked) Linking to layout sketches 4m 5s
- (Locked) Using the Hole Wizard in context 2m 53s
-
- (Locked) Using design tables 5m 22s
- (Locked) Working with complex calculations 5m 20s
- Selecting component configurations in an assembly 4m 13s
- (Locked) Building assemblies with design tables 4m 45s
- (Locked) Adding to design tables 5m 4s
-
- (Locked) Working with drawing templates 7m 56s
- (Locked) Setting up drawing options and sheet properties 7m 14s
- (Locked) Choosing the correct projection angle 2m 39s
- (Locked) Adding model views to a drawing 3m 23s
-
- (Locked) Creating general dimension notations 7m 14s
- (Locked) Creating ordinate dimensions 2m 29s
- (Locked) Dimensioning holes and curved features 3m 14s
- (Locked) Using the autodimension tools 3m 43s
-
- (Locked) Adding annotations 10m 38s
- (Locked) Adding views to your drawing 6m 57s
- (Locked) Adding custom properties 4m 46s
- (Locked) Linking drawing notes to custom properties 2m 39s
- (Locked) Using the design library 2m 13s
-
- (Locked) Adding assemblies to drawings 2m 37s
- Including a bill of materials 3m 39s
- (Locked) Adding balloons to specify parts on an assembly drawing 4m 3s
- (Locked) Building an exploded view for an assembly drawing 5m 8s
- (Locked) Adding in custom properties and revision 3m 52s
-
- (Locked) Next steps 1m 23s