Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2021 Essential Training
Unlock the full course today
Join today to access over 23,200 courses taught by industry experts.
From the course: SOLIDWORKS 2021 Essential Training
Start my 1-month free trial Buy for my team
Mating parts with Advanced Mates
“
- [Instructor] There are times that the regular mate tools will work just fine but there's other times that we might need things that are a little bit more advanced and that's where our advanced mates come in. Let's head up here to mate under our assembly toolbar and under the mate selection instead of the standard mate, let's twirl that up, come down here to advance mates and here they are. All right, the first one is profile center. This is a really powerful one. What I need to choose is one face and then another face like this one here and that one there. It just takes that face and puts it in the center of the other face, pretty handy. So it's basically creating three individual mates all at the same time. If you want to space these components apart, I could type in something like 0.5 and notice it brings it into the block but if you want to flip the direction, it brings it up above, can see right there. We also…
Contents
-
- Learn 3D CAD modeling using SOLIDWORKS 2021 1m 25s
-
- (Locked) Launching SOLIDWORKS for the first time 4m 29s
- Navigating in the 3D workspace 6m 20s
- (Locked) SOLIDWORKS templates 4m 46s
- (Locked) Saving, renaming, and managing files 4m 41s
- (Locked) Measuring 2m 8s
- (Locked) Interface improvements for SOLIDWORKS 2021 2m 23s
-
- (Locked) Creating your first 3D part 6m 20s
- (Locked) Building your first assembly 4m 35s
- (Locked) Making your first CAD drawing 5m 15s
- Basic steps for 3D modeling 6m 59s
-
- (Locked) Creating sketches 5m 48s
- (Locked) Understanding relationships 3m 56s
- (Locked) Using the Extrude feature 6m 34s
- (Locked) Using the Extruded Cut feature 5m 7s
- (Locked) Creating revolved features 5m 4s
- Making revolved cuts 4m 10s
- (Locked) Applying materials, colors, and finishes 4m 36s
- (Locked) Finding mass properties 4m 14s
- (Locked) System options, units, and templates 4m 45s
- (Locked) Working with dimensions 6m 1s
- (Locked) Selecting colors 2m 18s
-
- (Locked) Line and Centerline tools 4m 36s
- (Locked) Using the Rectangle tool 4m 2s
- (Locked) Circles and arcs 3m 44s
- (Locked) Drawing slots 2m 36s
- (Locked) Working with ellipses and conics 3m 23s
- (Locked) Sketching polygons 3m 34s
- (Locked) Creating text 6m 15s
- Using equations and linked variables 6m 38s
- (Locked) Using the Spline tool 4m 40s
- (Locked) Equation driven curve 2m 34s
- (Locked) Sketch Ink 2m 59s
-
- (Locked) Trimming and extending a sketch 5m 13s
- (Locked) Creating offset geometry 4m 25s
- (Locked) Moving, copying, rotating, and scaling 4m 24s
- (Locked) Erasing, undoing, and redoing actions 2m 42s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror tools 2m 36s
- (Locked) Creating repeating patterns in a sketch 4m 8s
- (Locked) Using construction lines 4m 1s
- (Locked) Using the Convert Entities tool 2m 37s
- (Locked) Adding fillets and chamfers to sketches 2m 59s
-
- (Locked) Working with planes 3m 52s
- (Locked) Making an axis 2m 4s
- Creating a coordinate system 3m 5s
- (Locked) Concept sketches 1m 18s
- (Locked) Markup view 2m 59s
-
- (Locked) Adding fillets to a part 5m 34s
- (Locked) Chamfering edges 4m 52s
- (Locked) Applying draft 4m 14s
- (Locked) Using the Shell command 2m 46s
- (Locked) Using the Mirror command 5m 55s
- (Locked) Creating linear patterns 3m 6s
- Creating circular patterns 2m 58s
-
- (Locked) Loft tool 9m 36s
- (Locked) Lofted shapes with guide curves 2m 20s
- (Locked) Making lofted cuts 2m 27s
- (Locked) Creating swept shapes 3m 52s
- Making swept cuts 3m 32s
- (Locked) Using the Wrap command 2m 36s
- (Locked) Boundary Boss/Base 4m 4s
- (Locked) Intersect tool 4m 13s
- (Locked) Working with configurations 3m 46s
- (Locked) Surface tools 2m 54s
- (Locked) Using surfaces to build solid models 2m 41s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Move/Copy Bodies 4m 56s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Move Face 3m 12s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Combine 2m 51s
- (Locked) Direct Editing: Split 4m 19s
- (Locked) Project Curve 2m 50s
- (Locked) Slice tool 4m 25s
- (Locked) Introduction to Sheet Metal tools 3m 21s
- (Locked) Introduction to weldments 3m 54s
- (Locked) Review of available tool sets 6m 51s
- (Locked) Using Markup 3m 7s
-
- (Locked) Getting started with the Hole Wizard 4m 42s
- (Locked) Understanding hole types and standards 3m 16s
- (Locked) Positioning holes in 3D 3m 24s
-
- (Locked) Using sketch blocks 6m 4s
- (Locked) Creating blocks 3m 40s
- (Locked) Designing with blocks 2m 45s
-
- (Locked) Starting an assembly 2m 41s
- (Locked) Copying, moving, and rotating parts 3m 12s
- (Locked) Mating parts together in an assembly 6m 19s
- (Locked) Working with subassemblies 3m
- Making linear patterns 4m 11s
- (Locked) Creating circular patterns 2m 48s
- (Locked) Using the Toolbox 3m 46s
- (Locked) Downloading internet parts 4m 6s
-
- (Locked) Creating component Mates 4m 54s
- (Locked) Mating parts with Advanced Mates 5m 24s
- Mating parts with Path Mate 2m 2s
- (Locked) Mechanical Mates 3m 49s
- (Locked) Mating parts by aligning planes 3m 44s
- (Locked) Magnetic Mates 3m 8s
- (Locked) Asset Publisher for Magnetic Mates 3m 43s
-
- (Locked) Linking sketches to other parts 3m 21s
- (Locked) Using layout sketches 4m 16s
- (Locked) Using the Hole Wizard in context 2m 38s
-
- (Locked) Using design tables 5m 46s
- (Locked) Working with complex calculations 5m 59s
- Selecting component configurations 4m 14s
- (Locked) Building assemblies with design tables 4m 14s
- (Locked) Adding to design tables 3m 37s
-
- (Locked) Working with drawing templates 9m 10s
- (Locked) Drawing options and sheet properties 7m 3s
- (Locked) Choosing the correct projection angle 2m 55s
- (Locked) Adding model views to a drawing 4m 14s
-
- (Locked) Creating general dimension notations 5m 43s
- (Locked) Creating ordinate dimensions 3m 20s
- (Locked) Dimensioning holes and curved features 3m 35s
- (Locked) Using the Autodimension tool 4m 13s
-
- (Locked) Adding annotations 9m 18s
- (Locked) Adding special views to your drawings 6m 17s
- (Locked) Adding custom properties 4m 12s
- (Locked) Linking drawing notes 3m 29s
- (Locked) Using the Design Library 3m 24s
- (Locked) Using Equations for Custom Properties 2m 46s
-
- (Locked) Adding assemblies to drawings 3m 54s
- (Locked) Including a bill of materials 4m 2s
- (Locked) Adding balloons on an assembly drawing 5m 10s
- (Locked) Making an exploded view 4m 6s
- (Locked) Adding in custom properties and revision 2m 31s
- (Locked) Detailing Mode 2m 40s
-
- (Locked) Next steps 2m 19s