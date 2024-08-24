Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com (2024)

“

- [Instructor] There are times that the regular mate tools will work just fine but there's other times that we might need things that are a little bit more advanced and that's where our advanced mates come in. Let's head up here to mate under our assembly toolbar and under the mate selection instead of the standard mate, let's twirl that up, come down here to advance mates and here they are. All right, the first one is profile center. This is a really powerful one. What I need to choose is one face and then another face like this one here and that one there. It just takes that face and puts it in the center of the other face, pretty handy. So it's basically creating three individual mates all at the same time. If you want to space these components apart, I could type in something like 0.5 and notice it brings it into the block but if you want to flip the direction, it brings it up above, can see right there. We also…